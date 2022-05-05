Finance
Problems In Managing Government Publications In Academic Libraries In Sierra Leone
INTRODUCTION
In Sierra Leone the terms ‘official publications’, official documents’, and ‘public documents’ are synonymous with government publications. Government publications, simply put, are documents created by government and local and quasi-government bodies explaining and integrating views and polices. They represent the historical and current development authorities of government and provide data on a wide variety of subjects to include Political Science, Economics, Finance, Statistics, Labor, Industry, History, International Relations, Agriculture, Geology and Meteorology. Katz (1997) classed these publications into: (1) records of government administration (2).research documents for specialists including a considerable number of statistics and data of value to science and business (3).popular sources of information. Their physical form being either a book, pamphlet, magazine, report monograph or electronic, especially CD-ROM (p.387).
Bibliographic control in many parts of the world is seemingly unsatisfactory due largely to lack of awareness of the importance of bibliographic tools in research in government publications. The United States of America, for example, was for a long time a pioneer in this field. As far back as 1895 the Printing Act of January 12 of that year (28 statute, 601-624) not only established centralized printing and distribution of federal documents but also instructed the Superintendent of Documents to provide appropriate tools for bibliographic control of the documents published. Great Britain is an outstanding exception for as far back as 1807 collections of parliamentary papers were printed. Countries such as Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, Germany and Japan began separating government document bibliographies mainly in the 1920s and 1930s (Palic,1975). However a great need for the use of government publications was felt following World War 11 (1939-1945), when there was an increased interest in the authoritative information contained in such publications as posited by child’s (1942) in his introductory notes that ‘more and more the importance of government documentation is being recognized despite the refractory nature of some of these materials’
In parallel the emphasis made on the usefulness of government publications in Sierra Leone is associated with the development of printing which can be traced as far back as the founding of the Colony of Sierra Leone in 1787. Although the industry didn’t survive the French attack of 1794 the foundation stone of what later became known as the Government Printing Department was laid in 1925 when it was charged with the production of small notices for official use. Currently the Department prints all government publications and supplies stationery and office equipment of government departments. It also undertakes a fair amount of commercial printing as income generating measures.
Government publications usually have the advantage of being among the best in their subject fields often not easily available to others (Smith, 1993). In lieu of the extent and complexity of government activities there is a need for the widespread dissemination of information about these activities and for popular integration of government policy. No wonder why government publications have special value to academic library collections and their authority is permanent. In academic libraries in Sierra Leone these publications are put aside into a special collection manned by a curator as at Fourah Bay College Library. Some are kept in vertical files; others are placed in pamphlet boxes, while those like maps and surveys are given specialized storage. These publications are acquired mainly by purchase, deposit, donation, exchange and photocopying. The Government Printing Department is responsible for their publication
DIVISIONS OF GOVERNMENT AND THEIR PUBLICATIONS
The expansion of government in Sierra Leone’s post-war reconstruction era at local, national and international levels has resulted in increasing her influence on the life of the citizenry. Simultaneously with this expansion is the proliferation of official and semi official agencies, commissions and bureaus which continue to publish works such as directories, regulations, reports, bills, Acts and technical literature which many a researchers, educators, public service functionaries, welfare recipients and the unemployed can not do without reference to such publications. Since librarians serve as interface between users and government they have for long recognized the problems which such a plethora of collection can pose and have been making tremendous strides to address the issue. The essence here is to provide systematic controls to avoid the disappearance, into oblivion, of essential official publications.
In Sierra Leone government publications fall within three general classes: Executive, Legislative ands Judicial. The Executive publications include those issued by the Offices of the President and the Vice President, and various independent offices and establishments such as National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA), National Revenue Authority (NRA), Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), National Commission for Privatization (NCP) and the Office of the Ombudsman. Also included are government ministries such as the Ministries of defense; Education, Youth and Sports; Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Tourism and Cultural Affairs; Local Government and Community Development; Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security; Trade and Industry; Internal Affairs; labor and Industrial Relations; and Development and Economic Planning.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry, for example, is responsible for both internal and international trade and the promotion of exports. It has powers over customs and excise, tariffs, insurance, patents, trademarks, standards, weights and measures. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is responsible for Sierra Leone’s relationship with foreign and Commonwealth countries while the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security is responsible for administrating government policy on agriculture, horticulture and food security. This Ministry offers practical guidance to farmers, commercial producers of horticultural crops and research.The Ministry of Internal Affairs deals with the maintenance of law and order, the Police and Fire Forces, administration of the prisons and the treatment of offenders. Other miscellaneous matters dealt with by this ministry include explosives, firearms, dangerous drugs, prisons, shops, public safety, entertainment, cremation, bylaws and good rule and formal business. The aforementioned functions and similar ones carried out by other ministries require the creation and maintenance of publications. There is also documentation of press briefings given by the varied heads of ministries and newsletters, which are channels for respective ministries there-by making them more public-relations conscious.
Legislative publications include the records and debates of Parliament and the reports of hearings of the varied Parliamentary Committees. Included here also are multiple policy statements in reply to parliamentary questions. The Hansard is another rich source for public matters as it provides official information and views about parliamentary debates.
Publications from the Judiciary branch of government consist mostly of reports of government decisions by the Magistrate, Appeals and Supreme Courts. Found in this arm of government are law books, ‘annual registers’, state trials and rulings, the constitution, international treaties, protocols, peace accords, Acts, bills and digests of local newspapers. These publications provide the judiciary with pertinent information on multifarious legal matters. Such information is required to be factual and politically impartial.
The City and District Councils, being quasi-government institutions, provide documents classified as government publications. These include building codes, educational development, health and sanitation, regulations on waste disposal, use of firearms and fire machines. Also there are government departments which provide statistical information on a vast range of economic, industrial and social demographic data. Of central importance are Statistics Sierra Leone (formerly Central Statistics Office-CSO), responsible for national population census and home surveys; the Office of Births and Deaths which registers and produces annual statistics of births and deaths in the country; the Office of the Registrar General responsible for statutory registration of marriages, patents and trademarks; the Chamber of Commerce which specializes on business information. These offices bring together important economic and social statistics supplied by government departments. Other important government departments are the Meteorological Office, which continues to give pertinent weather information, and the National Archives, which serves as repository of all non-current government publications inclusive of national newspapers. The afore-mentioned government publications vary in size and length. Written by experts in the subject, government publications are not only authoritative but also timely published and deal with topics of current interest. Their purpose, according to Katz (1969), is to provide information and answer questions and not to provoke discussion or organizational cataloging and administration. They are useful primary reference sources.
ACADEMIC LIBRARIES IN SIERRA LEONE
Academic libraries in Sierra Leone are those in the constituent units that form the country’s two universities, namely the University of Sierra Leone and the University of Njala. These libraries represent the bibliographic foundation of the nation’s research interest. They participate actively in the distribution and exchange of book and non-book materials to sister institutions all over the country. Collectively these institutions serve students, faculty, scholars and researchers that are engaged in work in the sciences and humanities as well as the general public. These libraries have combined resources of over 500,000 volumes, most of which are of unique scope and quality. Included in these massive collections are government publications such as treaties, Acts, statistical tables and compilations, conventions and records of diplomatic relations, reports of government departments, committees, bureau and commissions, census schedules, proclamations and laws. The maintenance, preservation and development of these publications are responsibilities shared by academic librarians as their libraries continue to serve as national resources.
JUSTIFICATION FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF GOVERNMENT PUBLICATIONS IN ACADEMIC LIBRARIES
Varied reasons have been advanced for the inclusion of government publications in academic libraries in Sierra Leone. The purposes of the country’s universities are teaching, service, research and interpretation and dissemination of research. Society views government as a reliable and impartial source of authoritative information that should be accessible to its citizens through its numerous publications. Since academic institutions deal with students who in turn will be future citizens these should be informed accordingly. Government’s stance should be known when there is public discussion on health, international relations, education, agriculture, social security and trade, to cite a few examples. Thus the need for the development of government publications in academic libraries as such materials could speak for the government in varied activities. Further academic libraries have the objectives of preservation, conservation and service. And government publications form part of society’s cultural heritage which need conservation and preservation not only for research purposes but also for posterity as tangible primary sources of information which academics can constantly refer to. Little wonder why as a measure of bibliographic control of these publications librarians continue to provide catalog’s, checklists, guides, indexes, accessions lists and selected general bibliographies containing substantial information on government publications.
1991-2001 was a period of doom in Sierra Leone as it marked the civil war. Fought as a result of bad governance, nepotism and massive corruption it led to the un-wanton destruction of lives and properties. Essential government buildings0 destroyed to reckless abandon included the National Treasury, Sierra Leone Police premises, law courts and the offices of the Freetown City Council all of which housed important documents constantly consulted by researchers, government functionaries and the public. Not withstanding the country is gradually recovering with the re-establishment of local government, multi-party democracy, improved human, women and child rights, the provision of a conducive atmosphere to investment, and a new system of education (6-3-3-4), to cite but a few developments, the effective operation of which requires constant use of government publications.
The broad programs in academic institutions include many areas of life with the teaching of historical and geographic concepts; scientific studies are undertaken for improved health and food security; international relations and inter-religious understanding are fostered. Also modern community life and the philosophy of democracy, peace and conflict resolution, good governance, human rights and other ideologies are taught in order that intelligent decisions could be drawn. These designed educational programs bring enrichment and information to students in such fields as economics, government, health and sanitation, agriculture, international relations, human rights and diplomacy. In support of these varied disciplines academic libraries provide huge collections to include local materials some of which are in the form of government publications whereby students, faculty and researches could share their experiences and interests and develop satisfactory personal adjustment with regard varied government functionaries in society. By so doing students are provided the opportunity to grow in social usefulness and develop their intellectual interests and capabilities in order to become responsible members of society. This in turn could help promote nationalism. In lieu of these factors academic libraries attempt to provide liberal collections to include books, serial publications, audio-visuals and government publications.
PROBLEMS
Government publications are among the most useful materials in academic libraries in Sierra Leone. Apart from the public library, the national archives and parliament library which serve as repositories for such publications academic libraries continue to develop these publications in their huge collection. However such moves are not bereft of problems. These range from poor formats through lack of trade bibliographies to unsatisfactory methods of distribution. The basic problem to all these libraries is the volume of publications received, much of which is nothing but raw data and statistics used to support arguments or gathered more for the sake of gathering rather than for any specific reasons. Since these libraries have limited space to house their numerous collections the continued acquisition of government publications poses problems to staff.
Academic libraries acquire government publications mainly by donations although a few are acquired by purchase, exchange and photocopy. Once these materials are received they are expected to be processed and organized for use in the library. Sadly there has been no fixed pattern in classifying and organizing these materials in these libraries. Their organization is either by government ministry/department, subject or format which is often confusing to users. At Fourah Bay College library, for example, these publications are placed separately from the general collection which often constrains users in having to leave their reading area to consult these materials with limited sitting accommodation. Libraries at Njala University College, Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) and the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMHAS), which are relatively small in size integrate the publications in their general collection thereby posing retrieval problems to users.
Keeping track of government publications is another problem as there are no trade bibliographies printed out to help trace them. Hardly are these publications mentioned in the national bibliography, Sierra Leone Publications, prepared by the public/national library. Besides the Government Printing Department responsible for the production of government publications does not have any comprehensive lists of its publications. Most times these publications are either returned immediately to the respective ministries/departments owning them upon completion or sent to the Government Bookshop for sale or sold by the Government Printing Department upon completion, thus making it difficult to locate retrospective publications. Worse still both the Government Printing Department and the Government Bookshop are not interested in publicizing these publications and as such many customers including academic librarians are not aware of the availability of relevant government publications for acquisition thus causing lapses in the development of these materials in academic libraries. In parallel one would expect academic libraries to compile comprehensive lists of such publications but this has not been the case due to the limited number of staff manning this collection and the quantum of work they have to perform especially during peak periods when libraries are heavily used which is time consuming.
There are also problems of collection development. Academic libraries are under-funded and therefore librarians prioritize their collection development needs. Purchasing government publications has not been a priority for academic librarians as they always look forward to the Government Printing Department for donations which are frequently not forthcoming. Hence many relevant government publications are not found in academic library collections. What is more this limited collection is grossly misused and abused by users (especially undergraduate student users) in their academic pursuits. Thus most of these publications have dingy covers; others have a couple of pages either written on or pilfered while some are intentionally mis-shelved to deprive colleagues of using them.
CONCLUSION
The incorporation of government publications in the mainstream of academic library services should be considered a priority by university authorities and academic librarians in providing access to government-produced information in Sierra Leone. Representing a significant and integral part of the national resources government publications are major sources of information in practically every field of endeavor and are crucial to informed public-decision making. Academic librarians should therefore review their collection development strategies and processing and organization methods of these materials if they are to be persistently used by their numerous clientele. Especial thought should be given to increased funding, resource sharing, compilation of lists and adequate staffing, sitting accommodation and storage space if they are to maintain standards in serving their numerous clientele.
AUTHOR NOTE
John Abdul Kargbo is Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Library, Information & Communication Studies at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.
The Benefits of Commercial Combined Insurance
Commercial combined insurance protects your business assets from a number of unforeseen losses including damage, theft, fire, natural disasters (such as floods and storms), and vandalism. This insurance provides cover for your buildings, machinery, business stock and equipment, and all other contents within the building premises.
No matter what size your business maybe you need to protect your business from various risks and any other claims that might arise during the course of business. The purpose of commercial combined insurance is to integrate different types of business insurance into one policy that covers all the important areas of a business.
Commercial combined insurance generally includes buildings insurance, stock insurance, employers’ liability insurance, public liability insurance and building contents insurance. Sometimes it can include professional indemnity insurance and product liability insurance as well. The exact cover will vary depending on the nature and size of your business.
It is always advisable to consult a professional prior to opting for commercial combined insurance. Different businesses require different elements of insurance cover, therefore, a professional will be able to make sure that the combined policy provides you with the maximum cover and does not limit other important areas of cover.
Some commercial combined insurance policies allow any adjustments to the amount of cover such as in the case of public liability insurance where you can raise the cover from £1million to £2million by increasing the cost of the policy by a fixed percentage. Making adjustments can bring about a lot of savings in premiums. This type of policy is more suited to large companies that require many different areas of cover. Prior to choosing a commercial combined insurance companies need to determine the element of risk their business is likely to face. This risk assessment may require a visit to the premises by an insurance professional.
Among the biggest risks are liability to third parties and the costs and damages arising from claims made against a company. Employers’ liability insurance is mandatory according to law, therefore an essential element of any commercial combined insurance package. This insurance protects employees from all potential risks or accidents that may occur at the workplace. Public liability insurance is also essential as it protects a company against any claims made by any visiting public while on its business premises. Other areas of cover include Product Liability insurance which protects companies from any claims made due to any manufacturing defects in the company’s products. Directors and Officers insurance (D&O) is also available in a commercial combined insurance policy where a company’s directors can protect themselves against any liabilities arising during the course of the business.
Property damage cover is important since fire and floods can cause extensive damage to commercial property. Companies that carry large stock will benefit when this type of insurance is combined so that it minimises losses due to deterioration or damage of stock. There are other commercial risks such as loss of trade licence, goods in transit cover, commercial vehicle insurance and more. Purchasing the right commercial combined insurance may be a daunting task, especially when the risks are not straightforward. Therefore, it is advisable to seek the services of an insurance professional so that you procure the appropriate policy at the right price.
E Currency Exchange Program – Does It Make You Money?
Is there a way to make money with the e currency exchange program? Is everything offered in this business the real deal? Why does it sound too good to be true, even like a… scam?
These are the questions some people ask the first time they find out about the e currency exchange program. And after all, this is perfectly natural to believe. In society we are conditioned to have to “work hard” to make good money. After all, it’s impossible to make a lot of money without working very intensely for it right? At least that is what society teaches.
Well, in case you are not experiencing this already, I’m here to tell you that making money on autopilot is very much possible, and if you have a job, or just want to make more money, it’s definitely something you should aim for. The E currency exchange business can do that for you. It is an amazing opportunity, and I personally thank the higher power for letting me find it.
Here are the basic outline you need to follow to make money with the ecurrency exchange program. You get started with an investment, whatever you like, it depends completely upon your resources. So let’s say you get started with $400 dollars. Now, don’t be too concerned about how much money you put in, you can start with as little $50 and as high as you want, just remember that the more you put in, the faster you will see your money amount to very pleasing amounts.
So here is the process:
-You put your money into the system (this requires you to open several accounts)
-You get interests on that initial investment that range from 0.5% to 5% every 24 hours.
-If you want to make the most amount of money possible, you take around 30 minutes a day to reinvest your profits into the e currency exchange program.
-You gain interests on the initial investment plus what you re invested, making your investment bigger, and therefore interests higher.
-After a few weeks of checking up on your account and reinvesting your profits, your portfolio starts to grow to high amounts of money. If you want to have a monthly income stream that is growing constantly, you take out a reasonable amount every month and let the rest of your money growing constantly.
One of the great things about following the e currency exchange program, is that besides making you good money, it can really help you expand your mind to what’s possible. There are many possibilities out there that help you make money rather easily without the hard work, and getting started into one can help you attract more of this into your life, leaving you with more time and more money on your hands.
If you want to get started in the e currency exchange program, there are very good training programs online that teach you everything you need to know to get started very fast. If you are on a tight budget, you can always look for free resources online that will teach you, but it’s going to take more time and you will have a learning curve, so you have to balance them out to see which path fits your needs the best.
All in all, if you’re interested in making money and having more free time, then doing the e currency exchange program is something I suggest you do, as It’s something I personally have recommended to my friends and family.
Stock Investing – Don’t Be Rhinophobic
Rhinophobia is an investor’s disease: the dread of having any cash. The rhinophobic feels that all of his or her ”stock money” must be fully invested at all times.
Let’s say you are an individual investor and have settled on an asset allocation of 60% stocks, 40% bonds. So if your total investable money is $100,000, then $60,000 is your ”stock money.”
Question: Should all of your stock money always be invested in stocks? If you answer ”Yes,” you have rhinophobia and should see a doctor. Or just read the rest of this article. Because the better answer-more likely to keep you financially healthy-is ”No.”
It is an unfortunate myth in the stock-investment industry-including many pundits and mutual funds-that the smartest investors are fully invested at all times. In other words, they invest cash as soon as they get their hands on it, ”never sell,” and if they do sell, they reinvest the proceeds immediately. This myth is obviously a corollary of a dogmatic Buy-and-Hold ideology.
The reason that the myth is unfortunate is that it causes people to lose money. It is the reason why so many investors who were fully invested when the market peaked in early 2000 stayed fully invested as the market went all the down over the next three years, rather than getting out until the crash stopped. It’s also why many of them will stay fully invested the next time a bubble pops or a bear market claws them up.
Even those perceived to be the most conservative stock investors-”value” investors with a Buy-and-Hold bent-in fact time their moves to avoid rhinophobia. They do it when they decide not to purchase a stock because it does not meet their valuation criteria (”We’re waiting for a better price”), or to sell a stock because it has met their target price (”We think this stock has had its run-we are very disciplined about selling when a stock hits our target price”). They are actually practicing a form of (cover your kids’ eyes here) timing.
If you ask the average informed investor what Warren Buffett’s investing style is, he or she is likely to say, ”Buffett is a value investor with a Buy-and-Hold approach.” And that would be generally accurate. But Buffett avoids rhinophobia. Here’s what he said in his 2003 annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders: ”Sitting it out is no fun. But occasionally, successful investing requires inactivity.” As recently as May, 2006, Forbes magazine reported that ”Buffett, to the vexation of investors, is sitting on a mountain of cash and bonds (50% of Berkshire’s market value) waiting for better opportunities.”
Why would that vex Berkshire Hathaway shareholders? Buffett obviously knows what he’s doing, judging by his record over the past five decades. He is, after all, the world’s richest person whose wealth came entirely from investing. What any ”vexed” shareholders are forgetting, and he is not, is that Rule #1 in stock investing is, ”Don’t lose money.” Sometimes, not losing money requires the Sensible Stock Investor to have his or her ”stock money” in cash, not in stocks.
If, for whatever reason, you sell a stock, there may be times when you do not want to reinvest the money right away. Rather, you may want to hold it in cash for a while, until conditions change for the better. Same thing if you come into possession of new money. Don’t be afraid to be uninvested. If you cannot find enough good places for your ”stock money,” let it sit in cash until valuations improve, market conditions change, or you discover a promising new investment opportunity.
In other words, your strategy as a Sensible Stock Investor should include a strategy for cash. To manage a stock portfolio sensibly, cash is a legitimate parking place for ”stock money” when:
o You’re in a generally declining or sideways market-nothing seems to be doing well.
o You’re in a deflating bubble, like the 2000-2002 deflation of the 1990s bubble.
o No great stock investment opportunities are apparent.
o You are in a protection mode.
When you are an individual investor, it is like running your own little business or mutual fund. You want to run it intelligently. Now, the excellent companies that you invest in do not ignore timing in running their own businesses. They do not mindlessly charge ahead with relentless product introductions, marketing campaigns, and acquisitions, regardless of the economy, interest rates, and their own industry’s conditions. Sometimes, they hang onto their investable cash (retained earnings) awaiting good opportunities. They study their markets, identify trends and changes in their industry, and adjust their actions through a continual process of strategic evaluation. They manage risks this way.
Don’t expect anything less of yourself as an investor. Why would you passively hang on to all your stocks during an extended period of obvious market decline, such as 2000-2002? It does not make sense. It is rhinophobia, a disease that will make you poorer.
Don’t be rhinophobic. Your investment performance will be much better if you inoculate yourself against this disease. Do that by exercising caution. Be willing to invest new cash when you identify a promising opportunity, but do not feel a need to be fully invested all the time. Cash is fine whenever good opportunities are not apparent.
