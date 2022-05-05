News
Report: St. Louis ranks 4th in the world among cities with most affordable housing
ST. LOUIS When it comes to affordable housing, St. Louis is not only a leader in the United States, but the world as well.
A new report ranks St. Louis as the fourth-best city worldwide on an affordable housing scale. The ranking comes from the 2022 Demographia International Housing report, published on behalf of the Urban Reform Institute and the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
The report assessed dozens of housing markets from larger metropolitan areas across the globe. Research teams collected data from 92 major markets in eight nations.
Each of the surveyed cities received a “median multiple” rating. The metric is based on a price-to-income ratio; the median house price divided by the gross median household income (pre-tax). The markets then received a score that represents how likely homeowners can pay for the house, while still having money left over for other necessities like food, transportation, and health care.
St. Louis received a score of 3.6, tied for fourth-best worldwide with Edmonton, Alberta. Only three U.S. cities ended with a stronger rating in the report.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania received a score of 2.7 and was recognized as the top market for affordable housing in the report. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Rochester, New York also finished with lower scores at 3.3.
According to the report, housing affordability in 2021 is considerably worse worldwide than before. For some markets, their “median multiple” ratings increased by five times compared to nearly a decade ago. The report also says the number of severely unaffordable markets rose 60% in 2021 compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
“As the pandemic and lockdowns continued into a second year, the movement of households from denser urban neighborhoods to larger homes, often with large yards (gardens) in suburban and outlying areas has continued,” author Wendell Cox wrote in the report. “The result has been to drive up prices at unprecedented rates in many markets. As a result, many low-income and middle-income households who already have suffered the worst consequences from housing inflation will see their standards of living further decline.”
The report ranked Hong Kong, China; Sydney, Australia; and Vancouver, British Columbia as the three least affordable cities worldwide. All had a “median multiple” score of 13.3 or higher.
Twin Cities weather forecast: 80s — maybe even 90s!– return next week
It’s been awhile since the word “humid” was used in a weather forecast for the Twin Cities, but it’s a possibility next week.
“There continue to be strong indications next week will be very warm and humid,” the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported in a tweet on Thursday. “Temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s, but even some 90s are possible if conditions are just right. Record highs next week are in the upper 80s to lower 90s and could be in jeopardy.”
That’s much warmer than the typical May temps in the upper 60s.
Until now, it’s been a cold and wet spring. While there’s a chance of rain on Sunday — Mother’s Day — temps are expected to be in the 60s and 70s this weekend. After that, though, you’ll need to find your shorts and sandals.
“Starting Monday, we will be well above normal, with a more summer-like pattern setting up,” said Michelle Margraf, NWS meteorologist, in an interview on Thursday.
Monday also has the highest chance of scattered storms; some could be severe.
Andrew Vaughn goes on the IL with a bruised right hand. ‘I’m not much of a doctor, but it’s painful,’ says Chicago White Sox OF.
The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the injured list with a bruised right hand, the team announced Thursday.
The move is retroactive to Monday.
Vaughn last played April 29. He was hit in the right hand by a Mike Mayers pitch in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Did the X-rays, did the MRI and everything was good, just tons of inflammation,” Vaughn said Wednesday. “I’m not much of a doctor, but it’s painful.”
Vaughn has a .283/.367/.566 slash line with three doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs and five runs in 16 games. He is tied for the team lead in homers and leads the Sox in RBIs.
“Definitely been (doing) a little more each day, because right after I couldn’t even hold anything because it was so banged up,” Vaughn said. “But I can hold a bat, I can take some decent dry swings.”
In Thursday’s corresponding move, the Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte. Mendick is 5 for 20 (.250) with two doubles, one home run, three RBIs and four runs in 10 games with the Sox this season.
The White Sox begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox Friday at Fenway Park.
