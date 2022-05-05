Finance
Salesforce Services and Its Benefits
We all know what salesforce is and how it helps to build a company’s foundation stronger. This article would be perfect if you are hearing about Salesforce for the first time or if you are yet confused in introducing Salesforce to your company. So let’s start from the basics…
What is Salesforce?
Salesforce is a multi-tenant environment which provides an environment that suits your company’s business needs. This is CRM software which contains tools your sales team is going to use for the proper and well management of your company. You can easily log, manage and analyze all customer activities in a place with their cloud based software. That means you just need an internet connection to handle all your business from a place.
Why Salesforce?
1. Salesforce improves customer data quality and management. This is also one of the core functions of all the CRM’s present in the market but, salesforce does it in a better way. Adding, updating, removing and all the other necessary functions can be easily done just as a breeze with Salesforce CRM companies.
2. Improved Customer Service and Support. Salesforce provides your company with an easy and sustainable way to improve the customer service and support options. They are all about improving and managing the customer-company relationships by increasing the efficiency, automation and quality of interactions with the customers.
3. New Customers. Customers are the key of any business. The more customers you have, the more profit a company makes. The Salesforce services creates excellent customer database which helps the company in finding the right customers who would be interested in your product or company.
4. Increases the efficiency of campaigns. Salesforce delivers reports and data about marketing campaigns and also tracks apps available on AppExchange. It can also be integrated with a host of other platforms and other programs. This in turn increases the efficacy and ease up the marketing campaigns.
5. Increases profit margins. The increase in efficiency boosts in sales and reduction in costs along with customer satisfaction and all the rest ultimately lead to positive change in the overall profit margins. Salesforce will help you to attain maximum value and experience of customer interaction while increasing productivity.
Salesforce has been consistently ranked at the top in terms of ease of use, implementation and customization. There are many salesforce jobs available in the market. The bottom line is that the benefits of Salesforce for your business vary along with the type and reach of your company. Still don’t think you need Salesforce for your company?
How to Grow Your Business Profits With Small Improvements
When it comes to growing your business profits with small improvements, there are effectively five key components that you need to focus on as the owner of your business. If you want to grow your profits in your business, then focus on each one of these and plan for a small incremental increase in each of these components, say for example 10% increase for each component, and surprisingly enough it is likely to increase your overall bottom line profit by approximately 50%.
So what are these five components?
1) The number of leads or inquiries your business gets on a daily, monthly or annual basis. This is usually in direct response from your marketing and advertising efforts. For example, lets say you normally get 200 inquiries a week, lets see what happens along the way as we aim to increase this by 10% to 220 per week
2) Your Conversion rate. Don’t confuse a ringing phone, or a large volume of email inquiries with your conversion rate. The conversion rate is the number of prospects that actually made the decision to buy something from you.
Following along with our example, lets assume you normally convert 30% of your prospects into customers. A 10% increase will mean we now try and close 33% of those prospects.
3) The Number of time your customers buy from you. This comes back to marketing to your existing customers, and how many business owners either don’t do this, or they do it very spasmodically. Lets assume your customers buy from you ten times a year. Again with our 10% increase example, lets aim for 11 sales from these existing customers. This will probably require a more focused level of marketing to your existing customers (Something I can help you to achieve if you’re interested)
4) What is the average $ value of each sale to your customers. This is something that you calculate by totaling the complete dollar sales for all customers, adding them altogether and dividing by the number of sales. This will give you the average $ per sale. For arguments sake, lets assume for this example that your average $ sale is $50. Since we are wanting to increase this by 10%, we need to focus on a few cleverly thought out specials, and upsells to boost this average to $55 per sale.
5) Lastly, we need to look at our margins, or the amount from each sale we make as gross profit. Many business owners absorb increasing costs, and or discount their products to gain sales, however by increasing prices by a small amount to maintain or improve margins often has no adverse impact on the level of sales, especially if it is accompanied by an overall improvement is customer service. So lets assume our margin in our example is 20%. We now aim to make our margins 22%.
So putting the whole picture together in our example, we have 200 leads per week, (10400 leads per year) with a conversion rate of 10% = 1040 customers, which all purchased on average 10 x times per year = 10400 sales, at $50 per sale = $520,000 in sales for the year, and at a 20% margin = resulting in $104,000 Profit.
Now with our renewed focus of improving each of our components by 10% (what impact does that have on our $$$?) Now we have 220 leads per week, (11440 leads per year) with a conversion rate of 11% = 1144 customers, which all purchased on average 11 x times per year = 12584 sales, at $55 per sale = $692,120 in sales for the year, and at a 22% margin = resulting in $152,266 Profit.
Viral Marketing Techniques – 5 Further Top Tips
Hopefully these tips are slightly different from the usual rehashed list of ideas, and are ones which will help you to dramatically increase your website traffic and sales. Each of them are powerful stand alone ideas, but when combined give you a phenomenal increase in potential.
1 – Give your product away to the movers and shakers
All markets have a group of people who will heavily influence that market. They are the people who always seem to be first to the new products and services, and who will, when they find a good product, push it to the hilt. You will need to identify these people in your market (very easy) and introduce your product to them. Give them early versions of your product and encourage them to ‘spread the word’ to as many people as they can – perhaps offer them a bonus for this or get them to join your affiliate scheme. If you can get your product promoted on several large mailouts for free this helps to spread the word.
2 – Offer a multi-level affiliate program
An affiliate program is a very good way of attracting highly targeted traffic. If you get good affiliates they will be able to spread the word about you and your products far, far quicker than you could possibly do on your own. If you offer two or more levels of compensation this will encourage your affiliates to not only sell your product, but also recruit more affiliates under them. Believe me, a good affiliate is literally worth his or her weight in gold. Find your golden affiliate through Clickbank. When you have a good affiliate program in place your traffic and sales growth can (and should) be exponential.
3 – Put a unique ‘Advergame’ on your site
An ‘Advergame’ is a small online game designed to drive traffic to your site based on their value as entertainment. Their sole purpose is to advertise your site and product in a fun way. If your ‘advergame’ becomes popular (and if you are careful in your choice, there is no reason why it won’t) it will create a vast amount of traffic. If you ensure that people encounter a squeeze page, forcing them to give you their name and email address before they can continue to the advergame, you will be creating a marvellous list to follow up at a later date. Don’t forget, if your advergame is popular, people will spread the word to everyone they know. How good is that for viral marketing?
4 – Create a free software application
Try to think of something useful you really would like to have – an application of some sort, or what your target market needs. If you can’t create programs yourself, hire a programmer to do it for you. Once it’s ready you will have a powerful lead generator; allow other list owners to offer it to their subscribers, offer it in JV projects, post it on forums, give it away on your site or get it listed by the search engines. To obtain the services of a reasonably priced programmer post your requirements onto sites which specialize in this type of project, such as RentACoder, Elance or Scriptlance. Other sites can be found by a search on leading search engines. You can see if this is a viable project by getting quotes from programmers before paying out any money.
5 – Insert scripts into your webpage
Traffic generating programs are available which give visitors a reason to return to your pages time and time again. Tools like message boards, classified ads., free link pages and bookmarks can all help generate names to your list for no cost. Most scripts are simple to install, and should be well within the capabilities of all website owners.
Apply these tips to your Internet business and you should soon see an increase in hits and therefore your income. Don’t forget that you do need to work at implementing all these techniques; they don’t work overnight, but they do work.
Social Media Marketing for SMEs
In today’s times, when every industry is pushing harder towards the digitization of its operations and services, Social Media Marketing becomes a dominant aspect. No brand or organization can expect to move forward without putting an efficient Modus Operandi for their Social Marketing right in place. People across age groups and different social strata are glued to the phone screens like never before. Instagram and Facebook have taken over the entire advertising and marketing strategies of organizations like never before. From SME’s to giant established brands, everybody is striving hard to make their presence felt and applauded over these platforms. Digital marketing and SEO have become dominant watchwords for any company’s Marketing Bible.
How Can SME’s Benefit From Digital Marketing
For small and medium size enterprises, managing their Social Media handles is a mammoth aspect of their marketing landscape. With right SEO and digital marketing strategies in place, these platforms have the capability to help a brand reach its right audience niche and translate into sales and profits. This is where the Digital Marketing and SEO come in handy. There can be two distinctive approaches to establishing one’s Social Media channels – passive and active. No denying that in the last decade, this new influencer and consumer oriented marketing approach has drastically replaced the traditional format of marketing. In the current customer-generated content creation approach, a lot of power lies in the hands of the consumer. The consumer is both the creator, the approver and the buyer in this scenario. The brands have no option but to acquiesce to the fancies and whims of the consumer, who is better informed and more sophisticated than ever before. The power dynamics have definitely shifted.
Developing Your Brand Messaging
The passive approach adheres to the brand establishing a robust social media presence and communicating its brand image to the audience, but not pronouncing on Social Media for the sales. Also, it helps them comprehend the market positioning and the consumer behavior at its core. In the active approach, the SME works aggressively towards engaging and luring its customers/clients through their Social Media channels. The growth trajectory of the brand in this case does depend on the behavior of their consumers on their Social Media handles and how warmly they embrace them.
This propels the brands to be constantly on their knees and put effective marketing strategies and influencer collaborations in place. There are ample PR and Marketing agencies that SME’s can have on board. These agencies put the right fit customized strategy for your brand that does help to foster, nurture and grow a smooth upscale Social Media graph over a period of time.
Consistency for Long Term Social Media Success
It is a huge task for SME’s to build upon their brand image, convey the correct notes to their audiences and engage consistently to never let their followership fall. They rather can’t afford to, as this directly impacts their businesses. On the other hand, this also provides easy access to both the consumers and the SME’s to interact, communicate and share with each other. The brands are no more privy to what the consumers think of them and where they might be falling short. This strenuous process of building a brand on Social Media ad driving engagements might seem like an uphill task to begin with, but in the long run, its interactive nature does positively help a brand. All the SEO and Digital marketing strategies and collaborative initiatives do yield great results, the only point to keep in mind is consistency and quality. An effective Social Media marketing strategy in place is certainly an egg worth hatching in an SME’s basket.
