St. Louis dad frustrated with no-show school bus as son misses class
ST. LOUIS — From St. Louis County to the city, students have been impacted by school bus shortages.
Myron Jones of north St. Louis said he’s tired of his son, Myron, waking up early only to find the bus isn’t coming to take him to Busch Middle School.
“I’m going to wake him up at 4 o’clock in the morning. Then, I’m going to sit out there and just see if a bus comes,” Jones said.
Jones said he understands there’s a shortage, but it’s impacting his son’s ability to learn as well as other students. The father said he’s tired of the excuses.
“When you keep hearing ‘sorry, sorry,’ over and over and over, you become frustrated especially when you say sorry and nothing’s being done,” Jones said.
St. Louis Public Schools sent FOX 2 a statement saying: “We are terribly sorry about the difficulties Mr. Jones is having. This is the first we are hearing of the situation. We have experts in the district who specialize in working with parents to find solutions, and they will be reaching out to Mr. Jones.”
Jones said he doesn’t buy it. He said he’s reached out to the school board and principal, yet nothing has been done.
“You’re just trying to make sure the school board looks good, and the school looks good. They just protect each other and protect each other,” he said.
As a single father working a strenuous manual labor job, Jones said the cycle is tiresome.
“I work a hard job, and there’s nothing like getting up early to find out you didn’t even have to get up,” he said.
His son, Myron, admits it’s daunting getting up for school knowing he may not have a guaranteed, consistent ride.
“I immediately call my dad and let him know that I’m not seeing them,” he said.
As a standout student, Jones said school is a way for his son to dream.
“Out of the hood, out of poverty. Education this is the for sure way,” Jones said.
St. Louis-area parents face worsening baby formula shortage
ST. LOUIS — A national baby formula shortage is causing concern for many local parents struggling to find enough for their kids.
In late February, manufacturer Abbott Nutrition left parents of young babies scrambling after recalling popular formula Similac and three other brands. The manufacturer even shut down one of its plants in Michigan.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will investigate complaints about children getting sick from bacterial infections before the recall.
“If it was my kid, I would be driving wherever I could to try to find it,” said Jamie Thompkins, who lives in Cahokia Heights. “I would travel wherever I needed to.”
The recall coupled with a supply chain shortage has left some parents stressed while searching for formula.
“At the childcare center, especially in the infant room, my co-workers are making formula for the children all day. So not knowing if it’s going to last a week or month, that’s stressful,” said Amber Killem, a former local childcare worker of 13 years. “I empathize with them.”
Some major retailers like Target, Walgreens, and CVS, are limiting how much formula customers can buy to prevent panic buying. Walmart is currently only allowing five per customer.
One couple in Sullivan, Missouri, has searched high and low after their 10-month-old baby Lillian’s formula was one of the brands recalled. Like many parents, they searched online and in local stores but had a hard time finding a brand that didn’t cause their baby to have gas or spit up the necessary nutritional supplement.
“It feels like we’ve been through everything, and now we’re back around full circle,” said father Brett Snodgrass.
“When I heard, I was terrified,” said mother Natasha House. “I was in tears I was like how am I going to feed my child?”
After Lillian had reactions to the formulas they tried, they finally found a brand that works, but they worry about how long it’ll be sustainable.
“We literally have traveled hundreds of miles, hours,” said House. “But now we’re even stuck with them only having the big cans. So we’re paying double the price we normally would.”
Dr. Maya Moody is a pediatrician at Mercy Hospital and the president-elect of the Missouri Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She has seen a wave of patients asking the same question, what do they do now?
“It’s important for families to realize a lot of the store brands or off-brand formulas are still FDA regulated and still safe and most babies would be just fine,” said Dr. Maya Moody.
But she warns parents to never dilute formula or try making their own.
“Families can come together and partner with the healthcare providers, and hopefully, this will be something we put in the past,” said Dr. Moody.
If you’re having trouble finding formula, or the right one, contact your local pediatrician. For more information about the recall, click here.
New life-saving device to help with water rescues in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — North County Fire and Rescue recently added a new tool to help with water rescue and recovery efforts.
AquaEye is a handheld sonar device from VodaSafe. Carlyn Loncaric, the company’s CEO and founder, was once a lifeguard. She believed more could be done to prevent drownings.
“It really bothered me that most children drowned within 20 feet of shoreline, and it’s because we can’t see them.”
The company brands the device as the first handheld sonar device using artificial intelligence to specifically search for humans in water.
North County Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Goldstein said the department purchased the device two months ago. First responders with North County Fire and Rescue have been testing the device and training with it. Goldstein hopes to put AquaEye into service soon.
“We feel fortunate to have it,” he said.
The device can be held underwater and scan an area of nearly two acres within five minutes. A dot appears on a screen if an object is detected. If an “X” appears, that’s an indication a person or body was detected.
Goldstein said one first responder can scan the water with the device while relaying the information to a rescue team.
“The operator can tell the rescue crews, ‘Hey, go 30 feet in this direction, 35 degrees off of where I am, and start searching that area,'” he said.
Loncaric said AquaEye began as a tool for beachfront lifeguards and camp operators.
“Then as we started selling, we realized it wasn’t just lifeguards facing this problem,” It’s firefighters, police officers, search and rescue teams, all sorts of first responders that are working in even much more difficult situations.”
Goldstein added, “It is going to be a lifesaver for this fire district and other fire districts that might need to use it.”
North County Fire and Rescue is part of a mutual aid system.
“We work as mutual aid companies throughout St. louis County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County so, this thing can be deployed anywhere that the boat team goes,” said Goldstein.
He said the department purchased the device for less than $5,000. Goldstein believes AquaEye will also help keep first responders safe during water rescues.
Walz taps St. Paul juvenile prosecutor to Ramsey County judgeship
Gov. Tim Walz has named an assistant Ramsey County attorney to the Second Judicial District bench in St. Paul.
Walz on Wednesday announced the appointment of Maria Mitchell to replace Ramsey County District Judge Robert Awsumb, who is retiring.
As assistant county attorney, Mitchell serves as the director of the Youth Justice and Wellness Division, which handles juvenile delinquency, truancy and educational neglect matters.
She previously worked as an assistant public defender in Hennepin County.
A past president of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers, Mitchell earned a bachelor of arts degree from Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., and a law degree from the University of Minnesota.
“I am honored to appoint Maria Mitchell to the Second Judicial District,” Walz said in a statement announcing her selection. “Ms. Mitchell is a dedicated public servant who has committed her career to helping others. Her experience working to address racial disparities in the juvenile criminal justice system as an assistant county attorney, combined with her background serving indigent clients as a longtime public defender, will make her a great addition to the Ramsey County bench.”
Awsumb was appointed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2005.
