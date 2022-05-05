Finance
The Benefits of Commercial Combined Insurance
Commercial combined insurance protects your business assets from a number of unforeseen losses including damage, theft, fire, natural disasters (such as floods and storms), and vandalism. This insurance provides cover for your buildings, machinery, business stock and equipment, and all other contents within the building premises.
No matter what size your business maybe you need to protect your business from various risks and any other claims that might arise during the course of business. The purpose of commercial combined insurance is to integrate different types of business insurance into one policy that covers all the important areas of a business.
Commercial combined insurance generally includes buildings insurance, stock insurance, employers’ liability insurance, public liability insurance and building contents insurance. Sometimes it can include professional indemnity insurance and product liability insurance as well. The exact cover will vary depending on the nature and size of your business.
It is always advisable to consult a professional prior to opting for commercial combined insurance. Different businesses require different elements of insurance cover, therefore, a professional will be able to make sure that the combined policy provides you with the maximum cover and does not limit other important areas of cover.
Some commercial combined insurance policies allow any adjustments to the amount of cover such as in the case of public liability insurance where you can raise the cover from £1million to £2million by increasing the cost of the policy by a fixed percentage. Making adjustments can bring about a lot of savings in premiums. This type of policy is more suited to large companies that require many different areas of cover. Prior to choosing a commercial combined insurance companies need to determine the element of risk their business is likely to face. This risk assessment may require a visit to the premises by an insurance professional.
Among the biggest risks are liability to third parties and the costs and damages arising from claims made against a company. Employers’ liability insurance is mandatory according to law, therefore an essential element of any commercial combined insurance package. This insurance protects employees from all potential risks or accidents that may occur at the workplace. Public liability insurance is also essential as it protects a company against any claims made by any visiting public while on its business premises. Other areas of cover include Product Liability insurance which protects companies from any claims made due to any manufacturing defects in the company’s products. Directors and Officers insurance (D&O) is also available in a commercial combined insurance policy where a company’s directors can protect themselves against any liabilities arising during the course of the business.
Property damage cover is important since fire and floods can cause extensive damage to commercial property. Companies that carry large stock will benefit when this type of insurance is combined so that it minimises losses due to deterioration or damage of stock. There are other commercial risks such as loss of trade licence, goods in transit cover, commercial vehicle insurance and more. Purchasing the right commercial combined insurance may be a daunting task, especially when the risks are not straightforward. Therefore, it is advisable to seek the services of an insurance professional so that you procure the appropriate policy at the right price.
E Currency Exchange Program – Does It Make You Money?
Is there a way to make money with the e currency exchange program? Is everything offered in this business the real deal? Why does it sound too good to be true, even like a… scam?
These are the questions some people ask the first time they find out about the e currency exchange program. And after all, this is perfectly natural to believe. In society we are conditioned to have to “work hard” to make good money. After all, it’s impossible to make a lot of money without working very intensely for it right? At least that is what society teaches.
Well, in case you are not experiencing this already, I’m here to tell you that making money on autopilot is very much possible, and if you have a job, or just want to make more money, it’s definitely something you should aim for. The E currency exchange business can do that for you. It is an amazing opportunity, and I personally thank the higher power for letting me find it.
Here are the basic outline you need to follow to make money with the ecurrency exchange program. You get started with an investment, whatever you like, it depends completely upon your resources. So let’s say you get started with $400 dollars. Now, don’t be too concerned about how much money you put in, you can start with as little $50 and as high as you want, just remember that the more you put in, the faster you will see your money amount to very pleasing amounts.
So here is the process:
-You put your money into the system (this requires you to open several accounts)
-You get interests on that initial investment that range from 0.5% to 5% every 24 hours.
-If you want to make the most amount of money possible, you take around 30 minutes a day to reinvest your profits into the e currency exchange program.
-You gain interests on the initial investment plus what you re invested, making your investment bigger, and therefore interests higher.
-After a few weeks of checking up on your account and reinvesting your profits, your portfolio starts to grow to high amounts of money. If you want to have a monthly income stream that is growing constantly, you take out a reasonable amount every month and let the rest of your money growing constantly.
One of the great things about following the e currency exchange program, is that besides making you good money, it can really help you expand your mind to what’s possible. There are many possibilities out there that help you make money rather easily without the hard work, and getting started into one can help you attract more of this into your life, leaving you with more time and more money on your hands.
If you want to get started in the e currency exchange program, there are very good training programs online that teach you everything you need to know to get started very fast. If you are on a tight budget, you can always look for free resources online that will teach you, but it’s going to take more time and you will have a learning curve, so you have to balance them out to see which path fits your needs the best.
All in all, if you’re interested in making money and having more free time, then doing the e currency exchange program is something I suggest you do, as It’s something I personally have recommended to my friends and family.
Stock Investing – Don’t Be Rhinophobic
Rhinophobia is an investor’s disease: the dread of having any cash. The rhinophobic feels that all of his or her ”stock money” must be fully invested at all times.
Let’s say you are an individual investor and have settled on an asset allocation of 60% stocks, 40% bonds. So if your total investable money is $100,000, then $60,000 is your ”stock money.”
Question: Should all of your stock money always be invested in stocks? If you answer ”Yes,” you have rhinophobia and should see a doctor. Or just read the rest of this article. Because the better answer-more likely to keep you financially healthy-is ”No.”
It is an unfortunate myth in the stock-investment industry-including many pundits and mutual funds-that the smartest investors are fully invested at all times. In other words, they invest cash as soon as they get their hands on it, ”never sell,” and if they do sell, they reinvest the proceeds immediately. This myth is obviously a corollary of a dogmatic Buy-and-Hold ideology.
The reason that the myth is unfortunate is that it causes people to lose money. It is the reason why so many investors who were fully invested when the market peaked in early 2000 stayed fully invested as the market went all the down over the next three years, rather than getting out until the crash stopped. It’s also why many of them will stay fully invested the next time a bubble pops or a bear market claws them up.
Even those perceived to be the most conservative stock investors-”value” investors with a Buy-and-Hold bent-in fact time their moves to avoid rhinophobia. They do it when they decide not to purchase a stock because it does not meet their valuation criteria (”We’re waiting for a better price”), or to sell a stock because it has met their target price (”We think this stock has had its run-we are very disciplined about selling when a stock hits our target price”). They are actually practicing a form of (cover your kids’ eyes here) timing.
If you ask the average informed investor what Warren Buffett’s investing style is, he or she is likely to say, ”Buffett is a value investor with a Buy-and-Hold approach.” And that would be generally accurate. But Buffett avoids rhinophobia. Here’s what he said in his 2003 annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders: ”Sitting it out is no fun. But occasionally, successful investing requires inactivity.” As recently as May, 2006, Forbes magazine reported that ”Buffett, to the vexation of investors, is sitting on a mountain of cash and bonds (50% of Berkshire’s market value) waiting for better opportunities.”
Why would that vex Berkshire Hathaway shareholders? Buffett obviously knows what he’s doing, judging by his record over the past five decades. He is, after all, the world’s richest person whose wealth came entirely from investing. What any ”vexed” shareholders are forgetting, and he is not, is that Rule #1 in stock investing is, ”Don’t lose money.” Sometimes, not losing money requires the Sensible Stock Investor to have his or her ”stock money” in cash, not in stocks.
If, for whatever reason, you sell a stock, there may be times when you do not want to reinvest the money right away. Rather, you may want to hold it in cash for a while, until conditions change for the better. Same thing if you come into possession of new money. Don’t be afraid to be uninvested. If you cannot find enough good places for your ”stock money,” let it sit in cash until valuations improve, market conditions change, or you discover a promising new investment opportunity.
In other words, your strategy as a Sensible Stock Investor should include a strategy for cash. To manage a stock portfolio sensibly, cash is a legitimate parking place for ”stock money” when:
o You’re in a generally declining or sideways market-nothing seems to be doing well.
o You’re in a deflating bubble, like the 2000-2002 deflation of the 1990s bubble.
o No great stock investment opportunities are apparent.
o You are in a protection mode.
When you are an individual investor, it is like running your own little business or mutual fund. You want to run it intelligently. Now, the excellent companies that you invest in do not ignore timing in running their own businesses. They do not mindlessly charge ahead with relentless product introductions, marketing campaigns, and acquisitions, regardless of the economy, interest rates, and their own industry’s conditions. Sometimes, they hang onto their investable cash (retained earnings) awaiting good opportunities. They study their markets, identify trends and changes in their industry, and adjust their actions through a continual process of strategic evaluation. They manage risks this way.
Don’t expect anything less of yourself as an investor. Why would you passively hang on to all your stocks during an extended period of obvious market decline, such as 2000-2002? It does not make sense. It is rhinophobia, a disease that will make you poorer.
Don’t be rhinophobic. Your investment performance will be much better if you inoculate yourself against this disease. Do that by exercising caution. Be willing to invest new cash when you identify a promising opportunity, but do not feel a need to be fully invested all the time. Cash is fine whenever good opportunities are not apparent.
Important Role of Financial System in the Economy
The financial sector provides six major functions that are important both at the firm level and at the level of the economy as a whole.
1. Providing payment services. It is inconvenient, inefficient, and risky to carry around enough cash to pay for purchased goods and services. Financial institutions provide an efficient alternative. The most obvious examples are personal and commercial checking and check-clearing and credit and debit card services; each are growing in importance, in the modern sectors at least, of even low-income countries.
2. Matching savers and investors. Although many people save, such as for retirement, and many have investment projects, such as building a factory or expanding the inventory carried by a family micro enterprise, it would be only by the wildest of coincidences that each investor saved exactly as much as needed to finance a given project. Therefore, it is important that savers and investors somehow meet and agree on terms for loans or other forms of finance. This can occur without financial institutions; even in highly developed markets, many new entrepreneurs obtain a significant fraction of their initial funds from family and friends. However, the presence of banks, and later venture capitalists or stock markets, can greatly facilitate matching in an efficient manner. Small savers simply deposit their savings and let the bank decide where to invest them.
3. Generating and distributing information. One does not always think of it this way, but from a society wide viewpoint, one of the most important functions of the financial system is to generate and distribute information. Stock and bond prices in the daily newspapers of developing countries (and increasingly on the Internet as well) are a familiar example; these prices represent the average judgment of thousands, if not millions, of investors, based on the information they have available about these and all other investments. Banks also collect information about the firms that borrow from them; the resulting information is one of the most important components of the “capital” of a bank, although it is often unrecognized as such. In these regards, it has been said that financial markets represent the “brain” of the economic system.
4. Allocating credit efficiently. Channeling investment funds to uses yielding the highest rate of return allows increases in specialization and the division of labor, which have been recognized since the time of Adam Smith as a key to the wealth of nations.
5. Pricing, pooling, and trading risks. Insurance markets provide protection against risk, but so does the diversification possible in stock markets or in banks’ loan syndications.
6. Increasing asset liquidity. Some investments are very long-lived; in some cases a hydroelectric plant, for example such investments may last a century or more. Sooner or later, investors in such plants are likely to want to sell them. In some cases, it can be quite difficult to find a buyer at the time one wishes to sell at retirement, for instance. Financial development increases liquidity by making it easier to sell, for example, on the stock market or to a syndicate of banks or insurance companies.
Both technological and financial innovations have driven modern economic growth. Both were necessary conditions for the Industrial Revolution as steam and water power required large investments facilitated by innovations in banking, finance, and insurance. Both are necessary for developing countries as they continue their struggle for economic development. But the effective functioning of the financial system requires, in turn, the precondition of macroeconomic stability.
