Finance
The World’s Financial Crisis: By Hindsight in 2014
Overview
A financial crisis occurs when the value of a country’s financial assets drops rapidly. The crisis is often associated with bank runs, investors panic, and massive withdrawal of funds from the banking institutions. These scenario foretells that everything is going downhill – hence, the need to withdraw all savings and investments from all financial sectors.
When assets are deemed overvalued, rapid sells-offs occur that leads to a financial crisis. If left unchecked, the situation can further lead to a decrease of assets values and the massive withdrawals by investors. The outcome is mass hysteria that makes the economy to go under towards recession or depression.
The economy is on a tailspin if:
- There is a significant drop in the housing sector;
- A surge or increase in the numbers of jobless;
- There is apparent decline in economic output.
Investments can be affected if the financial markets go into a nose dive. Recession always comes after a peak in the business cycle is achieved. There is decline in earnings and employment after every expansion. Recession occurs when this scenario happens with wages and prices of goods remaining the same as in the peak period.
This then leads to a declining economy that results to a trough or depression. The length of time of the trough is critical since it determines the gravity of employment and economic output bottoming out, while waiting for the next cycle of recovery to begin.
World’s Financial Markets on a Tailspin?
All global central banks are in panic mode by the 4th quarter of 2013. All the world’s economies assessed the situation as bleak and embarked on strategies for damage control. The big story about the bubble burst centered on China’s interbank liquidity problems and overnight rates that are spiraling upward.
China’s stock market is now in a free fall and has fallen by 20% at present. The Central Bank of China tried to appease investor confidence by assuring the market that there is liquidity in the banking sector. But the market did not react and investors became wary despite of assurances from China.
In the United States, there were acrimonious debates about the Fed’s ability to control Quantitative Easing (QE) by late 2013 to the middle of 2014. Based on historical data, the Fed had miserably failed to spur economic growth. It had only managed to create stock market bubbles while draining the financial markets of high quality collateral instruments.
The leverage situation today is worse than that of 2008 due to Fed’s intervention. However, as seen in recent weeks, the bond and stock reaction to Fed’s market intervention is critical; and if it backs off support – the entire system may be at risk.
With the collapse of the bond markets in Europe, there is the fear that what would come next are higher interest rates. This new emerging market scenario is catastrophic with all economies in the world frozen in a debt bubble. The world’s central banks can only watch, while they lose control of the financial markets. The emerging scenario looks bleak with industry stalwarts saying that the situation may be worse than what happened in 2008.
The Economic Bust in 2007 and 2008
What transpired in this two year period may be akin to the pre – Federal Reserve era. The market was in a state of panic with people divesting their assets thereby driving prices down to unpredictably low levels. What happened then, were people getting out – all at the same. time. The mass hysteria affected short term instruments like repos, bonds, stocks, commodities, and real estate.
The wave of terror not only affected short term investments but long term instruments as well. This worldwide debacle caused the collapse of bedrock companies like Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns, Washington Mutual, Wachovia, and Countrywide Financial.
The next financial crisis is expected to be the same as what happened in 2008, 1987, 1929, 1907 and so on. The bank run will be systemic, credit will freeze, great number of people lose their jobs, and millions of people will have their lifetime savings decimated. It happened in the 19th century when the central banks were still non-existent, and didn’t stop even after the appearance of the Fed in 1913.
There is no triggering factor that would determine if the crisis had started. Depositors in banks like Wells Fargo, Citibank, and Bank of America did not panic to alert the nation. It was the Fed who took notice that the major banks were under-capitalized, over leveraged, and insolvent before it came in with a bailout package.
The 2007-2008 economic debacle affected the stock market when it realized that the banking community did not have the resources to absorb the run. What transpired was a lack of confidence in the stock market that made it suffer immensely. What saved the day was the guarantees made by the Fed and the Treasury on the stock markets, that it would guarantee bank deposits of up to $250,000 and inject billions of capital to save the country from total financial collapse.
It has been discussed most seriously at present that to save the financial markets from future runs, there should be sufficient capital or fortress funds to meet its obligations from the run. Losing confidence on the banks and lenders pulling out their funds from one or more banks can be disastrous on the banking system. The continued incoming streams of short term funds are needed by banks to meet their long term obligations. Without this continuity, it would be inevitable for another bank run to begin.
Can The Global Economy Handle Another Financial Crisis?
It has to be reiterated that the world economy is connected than many pundits believed. While it is important to be aware of how the U.S. economy is faring, it is still part of the global economy where many players are positioned at the top. China had become one economic dragon to rival that of the U.S. for top position. China has the presence in many parts of the global economy that include commodities and the material sectors.
The more recent moves by China in shifting from an outward driven economy towards its domestic markets is causing significant problems with its trading partners. The Gross Domestic Product of China is watched most carefully since the global arena is heavily dependent on its rapidly rising economy. Financial debacles in China are observed keenly by global markets, since its downfall could wreak havoc in all of the world’s economies
Donald Trump’s Swamp Cleaning Service
“Drain the Swamp!” Wow, what an effective political slogan it was in 2016. It encapsulated public frustration with the boggy mess of lobbyists, money-grabbing congressmen, and regulation-making bureaucrats in Washington. Trump was just the one guy who would tear into those low-life hucksters like Mr. Clean.
As an image, swamps represent corruption and evil that must be cleaned up. Trump described Washington’s swamp in terms of money’s power to buy influence. Such a rich man of course would not be shackled to Wall Street and banks that had turned him down for loans. Essentially, Trump claimed to be a reformer immune to the murky diseases bred in swamps and capable of doing what no one else could do to the big money people.
That is what voters thought Trump meant when he referred to the swamp. What he really meant, as shown by cabinet appointments and personal example, was not at all what the public was led to believe.
Before comparing public expectations to what happened, we should realize that swamps are good things. Popular imagery, used so effectively by Trump, is not what our children are learning about environmental science. History books once praised the advance of civilization as swamp-draining was an impressive accomplishment in expanding human settlement. But swamps filter toxins and support wild life in ways that are extremely important. The Army Corps. of Engineers is now restoring swamps, not eliminating them, in the interest of environmental health.
Let’s turn to Trump’s idea of bad swamps. Before the election, there were reasons for skepticism about his independence from big money, especially when he refused to release his taxes and continued a bid to open a Trump hotel across the street from the White House. Right after the election we began to see that he intended to run the country and his personal businesses at the same time. The President, he seemed surprised to discover, is the only government official who can’t have a conflict of interest. My what an announcement by a man who promised reform!
Then came his cabinet appointments. The choices were notable for wealth, connections to Wall Street, and lobbying interests. He also brought his family into the White House in ways never done before.
Trump’s campaign in 2016 mirrored the themes of Warren Harding in 1920, promising a return to better times. His reputation rivaled the salacious activities of Harding as well – and Mike Pence looks and acts like Calvin Coolidge. He then imitated Harding by appointing a cabinet of the very rich people he promised to be free from. It should have been no surprise when it soon became apparent they were as corrupt as the scandalous choices of Harding.
Actions proved that the swamp Trump intended to drain was not the one voters thought he was talking about.
What did he attack? First, the intelligence community – all the agencies charged with defending national security through reliable information about our adversaries – were dismissed as they exposed Russian meddling in the election, the fruits of which Trump openly embraced and gleefully used. Next, he was warned by a Justice Department official (not a Trump appointee) that his choice for National Security Advisor was compromised by a foreign adversary. He refused to act until news leaked to the press. Realizing an investigation was under way, he tried to influence the FBI and fired the director when the investigation was not stopped. As congressional investigations led to a Special Counsel, Trump began an all-out assault on intelligence agencies, the FBI, and the Justice Department, in the process undermining a congressional committee, as he demanded loyalty to himself above all else.
On top of these actions, he failed to make appointments to important diplomatic roles and pushed Rex Tillerson to clean house at the State Department. Anyone who had been there under Obama and Hillary was tainted and not to be trusted.
The swamp that has been attacked is in fact the real swamp in Washington, the one performing the health-giving functions scientists know result from their activity. Beneath the level of political appointees in every federal agency are career officials who become specialists in their programs, serving whatever party controls congress and the presidency. Those officials have personal views that are not allowed to influence their actions. When they sometimes emerge into political roles, such as FBI Director, they conduct the job in a non-partisan way.
Career employees ensure competence, continuity, and national security to the American public as political winds blow one way and then another. To Trump this was an intolerable swamp. It had to be politicized. His people must be put in, no matter how incompetent, to ensure the main criteria of service – loyalty to Trump.
Unfortunately, this is not a new trend in the Republican party. They politicized selection of district and Supreme Court judges, claiming to limit judicial overreach but ensuring dominance of their political and social views. That strategy succeeded in 2000 as a majority of Republicans on the Supreme Court stopped the counting of votes and declared the Republican candidate winner. Then Mitch McConnell and a Republican Senate refused to honor Obama’s appointment of a mainstream Supreme Court justice and campaigned in 2016 for a clearly Republican justice to be appointed.
Donald Trump carried Republican disrespect for nonpartisan competence to the extreme. Republicans have supported him because that is where they have been headed for a long time.
Now we need candidates, from whatever direction they may come, whose slogan is “Bring Back the Swamp.” We need nonpartisan competence in federal agencies – and a less partisan Supreme Court – to filter out the toxins that destabilize our system of checks and balances when politics seeps in to undermine loyalty to the constitution.
5 Benefits Of A Purchase Order Tracking Process
Typically, it’s easy to buy a capital asset as it involving placing a purchase order, sending it off to the maker or distributor, and finally hanging on for the time to arrive. But when you order more than one item from multiple suppliers, you have to follow a certain order tracking process. This will help you make sure your item doesn’t get lost during transit. In this article, we are going to take a look at some common benefits of following a purchase tracking process. Read on to find out more.
1. Confirmation
At times, supplies make the mistake of missing an order. It does happen but rarely. As a result, you may not get the desired item and may lose a lot of project revenue. If you can track your order, you can confirm that the order is going to arrive.
If you know that the item has not been shipped, you may place another order and fix the errors prior to the deadline.
2. Location of the parcels
The tracking system allows you to find out where your item is at a given time. It can in the delivery, shipping, or filling phase, for instance, On the other hand, if you can’t track your item, you may face series of delays.
If you can track the item, you can find out if the item is still being shipped. This gives you peace of mind that your order is on the way.
3. Easy monitoring
Since you may need to order, receive and ship multiple items from the same supplier, you may have to make a note of several delivery dates. If you don’t have a dedicated staff for this purpose, you may not be able to spare the time for recording the dates.
Tracking an order can help you get alerts about each order. This will make sure that the workflow is not affected in any way.
4. Reassurance
Unexpected delays may cause you to suffer huge losses. You may have rescheduled appointments or turn your clients away. Based on the product type, shipping method, and lead times, this may have a huge impact on the delivery dates. The problem may get worse if you get several orders from several providers.
The tracking process offers information that can help prevent delays. You rest assured that the project will be done on time.
5. Simplification
You may get overwhelmed, especially if you are going to get orders from multiple providers. This may complicate the entire process. An order tracking process may help you get weekly reports on your orders so you can take a look at what is happening.
So, simplification of the process is another great benefit of signing up for an order tracking process.
The Solution
In short, these are just some of the benefits of an order tracking system. If you run a business, we suggest that you subscribe to a service that offers order tracking for you.
What To Sell Online – 3 Foolproof Products/Services That Make BIG Money Through The Internet
The most important thing to appreciate with “the Internet” is that – in the end – it’s people who are looking at things.
These people are not cattle, sheep or lemmings. They have aspirations, ideas and experiences of their own. They’re using the Internet to connect with people of exceptional quality or experience. This is the true value of “online”.
The problem that people have is when it comes to trying to consider how to “make money” from this, you will end up falling into the trap of hyperbole and hearsay; using any sort of “trick” to milk as much money from people as possible.
Whilst there’s nothing wrong with hyping things up, the truth is that people buy quality.
The higher quality your products, services or ideas, the more people want to engage with them. This means that if you’re looking at trying to become an online vendor, you have to consider *what* you’re actually offering – and how it will work.
The way this works is very simple. There are TWO things that people buy through the “Internet” – products and services…
- Products are obviously “physical” widgets which are typically delivered through the local distribution service within a country (courier, state-operated mail, or local deliveries).
- Services are typically provided for various “expert” level practices, such as “copy-writing”, “digital marketing”. “software development” etc. Whilst services are highly profitable, they are entirely dependent on the type of service provided, and the underlying “value” it provides to the buyer.
All of this means that the first step to becoming an online “vendor” is to initially look at whether you’re inclined to offer a “product” or “service”.
The secret here is that in BOTH cases, people are *really* buying a “secret sauce” that you have either created or found. For example, with products – it could be that they form part of a wider appeal (“natural acne cure”) – in the case of services, it could mean that you have some sort of hidden knowledge that not many people are partial to.
To add to this, the “real” trick with selling online is to SELL THE SECRET (not the product). Most people make the mistake of selling “copy-writing services”, which almost nobody actually wants. Instead, the best people “frame” this service as something the end user can use in their day-to-day business… “Amazon Listing Copy-Writing – Get Your Products Listed & SELLING On Amazon Today… “
It’s also important to understand that “online” success – where competition is fierce – is basically determined by how well you’re able to present an offer to your audience. In other words… sell YOURSELF. Rather than offering a particular product, explain your service and how you’ve been in business for X years etc…
“Buy New Vango Tent – £39.99”
or
“Buy New Vango Tent – £39.99 (Next Day Delivery, 20+ Years Business, IMMEDIATE Dispatch, 24/7 Customer Service)”
Irrespective of this, without understanding how to offer products/services that people will actually buy, it’s somewhat futile.
There are 3 products which *always* do well online…
-
Creative Services (Design, Marketing, Copy-Writing)
Places such as Fiverr and UpWork are FULL of people with cash-in-hand, waiting to give you money in exchange for LUCID creative work.
If you have experience with Photoshop, 3D modelling, digital marketing or copywriting, you’ll typically find a large audience waiting to trial your services.
However, just because there is a large amount of demand, doesn’t make it easy. These people want RESULTS and they expect you to be able to deliver them.
If you’re going to offer creative services, the absolute best thing you can do is do “free” work to build up your portfolio. After you’ve done a little bit for free, start listing your “naked” services on the likes of Fiverr and see if anyone bites. Don’t be afraid to offer a SUPER LOW price ($5 or something – just to get some traction).
Once you have a little bit of momentum from this, you’ll then need to start looking for a “killer angle” which you can leverage. One example of this is the SPXMAC copywriting agency on Fiverr; they started writing articles and swiftly moved into “Amazon Listing” writing – which now receives upwards of 30 orders per day.
-
Technical Support / Innovation Services + Products
Whilst you could frame this as “software”, it’s more than that.
If you have ANY sort of technical skill – be it with programming, systems administration, etc – you will find a HUGE number of people who want their websites / web applications / servers / e-commerce stores sorting out.
Now, there are typically TWO types of way this works…
Firstly, you have a group of people who just need the technical expertise (“fix my WordPress site” or some other thing). These will pay market rate to get their websites working properly. They will generally respond best to “HIGH CONVERSION” designs (this increases sales).
If you work with a lot of people like this, the ONE thing they actually need is traffic. If you’re able to offer “traffic building” services to them, you’ll typically do quite well.
Secondly, you’ll have people who just want to grow their online presence. They may have latched onto some tool such as WordPress, ClickFunnels or something – the point is they will typically be highly interested in getting the most out of their system.
If you are interested in getting more out of these purchases, create the opportunity for them to extend their sales funnel with MARKETING AUTOMATION and other product-centric services.
-
Popular Products (Offered At Discount)
Lastly – although offering “discounts” is NEVER something you really want to do – dealing with popular products is.
Especially with the proliforation of e-commerce outlets (Amazon etc) that are now offering HUGE opportunities to smaller companies, there are *so many* opportunities to earn money by offering products which people are already looking for.
Now, remember this does not mean you can just hide behind the products – the SAME “golden rule” applies here as it does with the other stuff… people are buying you (not your products etc).
To this end, there are TWO ways you can offer “popular” products and make substantive profits… either by offering the products themselves (e-commerce) or by offering REVIEWS of the products.
From the e-commerce perspective, the big mistake people make here is they simply list products and prices. They have NO differentiation, and thus end up competing with Amazon (NEVER a battle you’re going to win). The best “e-commerce” sites are influencer driven (which means you actually *do* something with the products you’re offering).
For example, say you’re offering custom suits – and are selling various fabrics and the tailoring services to accompany them. There’s very little in terms of differentiation you can make on the products themselves… but with the way they’re used (EXCLUSIVE events / networking), things start to get interesting.
By focusing your energies into creating the most lucid, exclusive and PROFITABLE events possible – you automatically create demand for your custom suits / shirts etc. By virtue of being an “influencer”, you’re able to cultivate an e-commerce business off the back of it all.
On top of this, you *may* wish to also look at “REVIEWS” experiences.
These are websites/applications which cover – in depth – all the “best” products in a marketplace. Now, it used to be the case that you’d be able to throw up a faceless review site and have it churning out commissions from Google rankings. Not anymore – social has become a massive element of the reviews marketing mix.
If you’re prepared to invest yourself into becoming an “influencer” in a particular field, you’re able to effectively review products and receive commission on their sale through the larger stores. This provides you with the ability to make the most out of the demand without the need to actively compete with the likes of Amazon etc.
Whilst these typically do well, it’s so important to understand that in the end, buyers want to connect with exceptional people. Offering “mundane” services isn’t going to cut it – and is why the majority of people start “online” businesses (typically the likes of e-commerce etc) fail – literally no-one cares about the boring offer they’re making.
In the modern world, where 12 year old kids have access to the same tools, audience and resources as you, it’s so important to differentiate yourself.
*HOW* you do this determines exactly the type of buyer who’ll show up with their credit cards. The mindset you really have to take is one of humble service; treat every purchase/project as a chance to make further gains & progress – always look for new services / products to offer, and NEVER “sell” the product itself. If anything, sell yourself…
