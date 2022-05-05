Connect with us

News

This is the gun-like knife Isaiah Lee allegedly used in Dave Chappelle attack

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Amber Heard details alleged 'cavity search': 'I just stood there'
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

17-year-old reported missing, endangered in Lincoln County

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

17-year-old reported missing, endangered in Lincoln County
google news

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered 17-year-old boy.

Drew Thompson left his house in Troy, Missouri, around 10 p.m. on May 1. He was driving a white 2008 Jeep Commander with Missouri license plate EE9-V9S.

(Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Thompson’s whereabouts.

The 17-year-old is about 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-8546 or use submit a tip at the following website:

google news
Continue Reading

News

Queen Latifah wants to get ‘The Equalizer’ superfan Dolly Parton on the show

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

Shop the Therabody sale for up to $100 off Theragun massage devices
google news

Now on
Page Six

  • Groovy, baby: Mike Myers says he ‘would love’ a fourth ‘Austin Powers’ film

    Groovy, baby: Mike Myers says he ‘would love’ a fourth ‘Austin Powers’ film

  • Dave Chappelle refuses to let attack ‘overshadow’ his Hollywood Bowl shows

  • Pregnant Sophie Turner bares baby bump on cover of Elle UK magazine

See All

google news
Continue Reading

News

Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats
google news

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight congressional districts.

The plan endorsed Wednesday is expected to continue Republicans’ 6-2 edge in the state’s congressional delegation. Committee chairman Rep. Dan Shaul said it could be debated by the full House next Monday — allowing time for the Senate to also consider it before the May 13 deadline to pass bills.

The House and Senate have been at a standoff over congressional redistricting even though Republicans control both chambers. Missouri is the only state that has not at least passed a redistricting plan, though uncertainties also remain in several states.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending