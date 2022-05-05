TRON DAO Launches USDD Jointly With Blockchain Leaders

Geneva, Switzerland / May 5 / – H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, has announced the launch of USDD through the TRON DAO Reserve on Thursday, May 5. SunSwap, Uniswap, PancakeSwap and Ellipsis, are among the first to have listed USDD. The initial total supply will be 66,560,006.61 on TRON, 3,100,000 on Ethereum, and 13,100,000.1 on BNB Chain through the cross-chain protocol BitTorrent Chain (BTTC).

USDD is circulating as a decentralized TRC token on the TRON blockchain. The issuance and administration of reserves are overseen by the TRON DAO Reserve transparently. USDD is algorithmically pegged to the U.S. dollar to achieve the overarching goal of financial freedom for everyone. As a TRC-20 standard token, USDD can trade without brokers; it depends solely on the TRON network.

USDD’s freedom from the influence of any individual or organization allows it to serve its purpose as a stablecoin with greater ease. Moreover, as a fast, low-fee crypto asset with an ample supply and competence in cross-border transactions, USDD brings its holders the benefits of blockchain technology without the risks of uncertainty.

USDD was created to develop a modern decentralized financial system on the blockchain. The TRON DAO Reserve strives to safeguard the global blockchain industry and crypto market, prevent panic trading caused by extreme market volatility, and mitigate severe and long-term economic downturns. It ensures USDD’s price stability and decentralization by collateralizing the USDD issuance with its reserves, acting as USDD’s early custodian and managing its permissions.

By benchmarking interest rates and guiding the market through liquidity provision, the TRON DAO Reserve aims to stabilize the exchange rates of centralized and decentralized stablecoins on TRON and other blockchains. It intends to formulate and implement monetary and exchange rate policies, play the role of a lender of last resort to market participants, and maintain reserve assets of various blockchains and blockchain-powered financial institutions in order to minimize systemic risks and contribute to the stability of the overall market.

Sun issued two open letters last month regarding the plan for launching USDD and establishing the TRON DAO Reserve to serve as its early custodian.

TRON has witnessed over 90 million on-chain users and more than 3 billion transactions after four years of growth in its ecosystem. Currently, the circulating supply of TRC-20 USDT has exceeded that of ERC-20 USDT, making TRON one of the world’s largest stablecoin networks, boasting over $55 billion worth of financial assets, including on-chain stablecoins, and has settled and cleared $4 trillion worth of transactions.

In December 2021, the TRON network became fully decentralized and restructured into the TRON DAO community, likely the world’s largest decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) according to Forbes.

The USDD website is now live, and historical token issuance records are published here. The contract addresses on TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain are live as of this publication.

