TRON DAO Launches USDD Jointly With Blockchain Leaders
Geneva, Switzerland / May 5 / – H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, has announced the launch of USDD through the TRON DAO Reserve on Thursday, May 5. SunSwap, Uniswap, PancakeSwap and Ellipsis, are among the first to have listed USDD. The initial total supply will be 66,560,006.61 on TRON, 3,100,000 on Ethereum, and 13,100,000.1 on BNB Chain through the cross-chain protocol BitTorrent Chain (BTTC).
USDD is circulating as a decentralized TRC token on the TRON blockchain. The issuance and administration of reserves are overseen by the TRON DAO Reserve transparently. USDD is algorithmically pegged to the U.S. dollar to achieve the overarching goal of financial freedom for everyone. As a TRC-20 standard token, USDD can trade without brokers; it depends solely on the TRON network.
USDD’s freedom from the influence of any individual or organization allows it to serve its purpose as a stablecoin with greater ease. Moreover, as a fast, low-fee crypto asset with an ample supply and competence in cross-border transactions, USDD brings its holders the benefits of blockchain technology without the risks of uncertainty.
USDD was created to develop a modern decentralized financial system on the blockchain. The TRON DAO Reserve strives to safeguard the global blockchain industry and crypto market, prevent panic trading caused by extreme market volatility, and mitigate severe and long-term economic downturns. It ensures USDD’s price stability and decentralization by collateralizing the USDD issuance with its reserves, acting as USDD’s early custodian and managing its permissions.
By benchmarking interest rates and guiding the market through liquidity provision, the TRON DAO Reserve aims to stabilize the exchange rates of centralized and decentralized stablecoins on TRON and other blockchains. It intends to formulate and implement monetary and exchange rate policies, play the role of a lender of last resort to market participants, and maintain reserve assets of various blockchains and blockchain-powered financial institutions in order to minimize systemic risks and contribute to the stability of the overall market.
Sun issued two open letters last month regarding the plan for launching USDD and establishing the TRON DAO Reserve to serve as its early custodian.
TRON has witnessed over 90 million on-chain users and more than 3 billion transactions after four years of growth in its ecosystem. Currently, the circulating supply of TRC-20 USDT has exceeded that of ERC-20 USDT, making TRON one of the world’s largest stablecoin networks, boasting over $55 billion worth of financial assets, including on-chain stablecoins, and has settled and cleared $4 trillion worth of transactions.
In December 2021, the TRON network became fully decentralized and restructured into the TRON DAO community, likely the world’s largest decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) according to Forbes.
The USDD website is now live, and historical token issuance records are published here. The contract addresses on TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain are live as of this publication.
About TRON DAO
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network continues to deliver impressive achievements since the MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of April 2022, it has over 90 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.1 billion total transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked (TVL). In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the algorithmic stablecoin USDD was announced on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.
The Swiss Company GinGr Reinvents the Oldest Industry In The World Through Blockchain
Zurich, May 2022 – Swiss based GinGr, a blockchain company tackling one of the oldest industries in the world is currently underway with its IDO and are already well ahead of its competition having launched its MVP, a novel on-demand platform for love booking. The platform is an easy-to-use on-demand entertainment platform that connects industry workers, establishments, and clients.
All payments will be settled in GGCoin ($GGC) and will soon be listed on some of the world’s leading decentralized exchanges and centralized exchanges.
Safe and Anonymous
The platform, which works similar to Uber, is a highly complex tool in the background that will be available online to industry workers, establishments and clients in the future. “Customers and service providers are enthusiastic about the opportunities that GinGr offers them,” says Sergio Rigert (CEO) and adds: “We are first in the world to have launched a secure yet anonymous platform on which you can get paid services with just a few clicks comes.”
The MVP will be deployed primarily in Europe as phase one and then look for global expansion over the next few months.
Ease of use was key in developing the platform where one can book suitable adventures around the clock and wherever you are with just a few clicks.
Rigert added that they intend to make a very dangerous industry safe, whereby empowering both supply and demand offering workers the opportunity to be their own boss, and also providing customers the right to remain anonymous within a highly secure blockchain environment.
No AirDrop – a WhaleDrop
In order to take off right from the start, GinGr draws attention to itself with the world’s first “WhaleDrop”. A total of 50,000 dollars in GG coins will be distributed to the community.
Cryptocurrency and the Love Trade
The combination of blockchain and the world`s oldest trade industry have perfect symmetries. Dealing with the highly sensitive nature of the adult industry requires a combination of security, anonymity and the ability to transact within the crypto spaces that they believe will be the future of finance around the world. The GinGr team has deployed the latest technology and the highest security measures against hackers, guaranteeing providers and buyers security and privacy. However, in the unlikely event of an attack or a criminal act, the perpetrators can be identified, thanks to the verified registration process required when signing up.
Creating a Safe Environment
Workers now have the ability to become their own boss, cutting out the middlemen such as individual procurers and agencies. However, as supply chains evolve, establishments are also allowed to offer the services of their workers on the GinGr platform. Rigert added that all “Users are all checked and registered as it is vital to provide a safe and pleasant working experience as possible”.
GinGr NFT and Metaverse are the final pieces of the GinGr ecosystem. Users of the GinGr World and especially those ladies who get called, can have their collections minted and even have their services assigned to them. This will create a category of sorts for clients and services they are entitled to for the NFT they hold. Details of the GinGr world will be made available to the public shortly, as it is currently being at the final stage of its development.
Private Sale
A registration form for everyone who expresses interest in the sale is available on GinGr official website. In June, the GinGr token is going to be listed on several launchpads, which will be followed by DEX listings, NFT dedicated platform launch, Metaverse platform launch and a one-of-kind Ibiza party to celebrate the success. More information will be disclosed to the community soon.
About GinGr
Swiss-based, GinGr is the first worldwide direct end-to-end booking platform for intimacy-seeking individuals, using Blockchain Technology. A modern and user-friendly way to book and pay for your requested services.
The GG Coin ($GGC) is the primary currency or utility token of the GinGr ecosystem, enabling safe and anonymous payments.
GinGr will also deploy a security token ($GST), which will eventually act as the DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) mechanism and are the equitable part of the company.
LBank Crypto Exchange Holds “Abuja Blockchain Konnect 2022” in Nigeria
LBank has conducted another blockchain training event in Nigeria in partnership with Litedex Protocol. As part of its efforts to drive development and adoption of blockchain technology in Nigeria, LBank, the top crypto exchange, recently organised “Abuja Blockchain Konnect 2022.”
LBank believes that blockchain is a hot topic and sees it as an opportunity to drive the growth in emerging communities such as Nigeria which is part of the largest countries in Africa leveraging blockchain technology.
Building on the success of its previous event in Port Harcourt, LBank took its educational effort to the capital city this time. The event was held on the 23rd of April at Work and Connect in Jabi, Abuja.
During the conference, LBank’s CEO, Allen Wei, announced its next big step forward in Africa’s blockchain future. He also stated that LBank will always bring together the most knowledgeable experts from around the globe to share their knowledge of blockchain technology in Nigeria.
“Our vision is to build a major blockchain ecosystem in Nigeria for the next generation of entrepreneurs,” Allen declares. More so, LBank has made its mark on the blockchain industry since 2015 and has since then operated on a global scale. Educating its communities at all levels is a top agenda of the exchange.
In particular, Stanley Golomo, CEO of Farmchain spoke on the future of blockchain in Nigeria. He stated how blockchain can help solve existing problems in different industries ranging from health to education.
Litedex Protocol (LDX) had a session with the audience as they did a video presentation and explanation. Participants learned more about the LBank platform and other features coming up in the future.
Afterwards, a panel session with 5 distinguished panellists took place. Six tech businesses pitched their business ideas and the winner VENDORMART TECH went home with a grant.
LBank has been committed to the acceleration of the application of blockchain technology in Nigeria.The one-day conference brought together global experts in the blockchain to present their ideas on how blockchain technologies will shape the future economy of Nigeria and the world.
Since its launch, LBank has delivered thousands of blockchain-based financial services to millions of users from across Africa. With the most advanced IT technology and an extensive understanding of digital currency and blockchain, LBank has become the world’s top 20 digital asset trading platform, with more than 7 million users from over 200 countries and regions.
The conference venue was filled with an audience across Nigeria’s blockchain and crypto community who had come to listen to the various speakers that were present. The audience was introduced to blockchain technology, how it works, and its potential uses in a variety of spheres.
Altogether, the event featured a business pitch competition session, panel session, chats/feedback, live speeches, interviews, etc. people went home with lots of gifts from LBank as a symbol of appreciation for their attendance.
In a move that is bound to strengthen blockchain technology across Africa, LBank which is a leading and most secure crypto exchange says its plans to continue hosting successful educational conferences across Africa and beyond.
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Top 3 Altcoins With Huge Potential in 2022
- Ethereum has been up 3.10% in the last 24 hours.
- PancakeSwap lets users harvest tokens like CAKE and SYRUP.
Let us look at the top 3 altcoins with huge potential in 2022.
Ethereum (ETH)
The price of Ethereum has begun to rise steadily. For ETH to continue rising in the foreseeable future, it must first surpass $2,980 and $3,000 in price. Ethereum breached even the 100 hourly simple moving average and the $2,900 mark. It finally broke over $2,950, and the price moved as high as $2,969 before easing back down. Currently, it is consolidating gains under the $2,980 resistance zone. The altcoin may begin a downtrend if they fail to raise over the $2,980 barrier.
According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $2,929.27 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $17,996,004,701 USD. Ethereum has been up 3.10% in the last 24 hours.
PancakeSwap (CAKE)
Decentralized finance (DeFi) application PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (AMM) – a decentralized application that lets users swap tokens, providing liquidity through farming and generating fees in exchange. When users deposit money into a pool, they obtain liquidity providers (LPs) tokens. A percentage of the trading costs may also be reclaimed using these tokens in the future. Additionally, PancakeSwap lets users harvest tokens like CAKE and SYRUP. For example, users may earn CAKE by depositing LP tokens on the farm.
According to CMC, the PancakeSwap price today is $7.70 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $145,495,992 USD. PancakeSwap has been up 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
dYdX (DYDX)
Tokens of the dYDx (DYDX) layer 2 protocol of the eponymous non-custodial decentralized cryptocurrency exchange are called governance tokens. It enables traders, liquidity providers, and other community members to participate in designing the protocol’s future as a community. dYdX’s layer 2 is open to suggestions from token holders, and holders can benefit from token staking and trading fee savings.
According to CMC, the dYdX price today is $3.73 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $110,922,778 USD. dYdX is up 5.32% in the last 24 hours.
