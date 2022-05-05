News
Twin Cities weather forecast: 80s — maybe even 90s!– return next week
It’s been awhile since the word “humid” was used in a weather forecast for the Twin Cities, but it’s a possibility next week.
“There continue to be strong indications next week will be very warm and humid,” the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported in a tweet on Thursday. “Temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s, but even some 90s are possible if conditions are just right. Record highs next week are in the upper 80s to lower 90s and could be in jeopardy.”
That’s much warmer than the typical May temps in the upper 60s.
Until now, it’s been a cold and wet spring. While there’s a chance of rain on Sunday — Mother’s Day — temps are expected to be in the 60s and 70s this weekend. After that, though, you’ll need to find your shorts and sandals.
“Starting Monday, we will be well above normal, with a more summer-like pattern setting up,” said Michelle Margraf, NWS meteorologist, in an interview on Thursday.
Monday also has the highest chance of scattered storms; some could be severe.
News
Andrew Vaughn goes on the IL with a bruised right hand. ‘I’m not much of a doctor, but it’s painful,’ says Chicago White Sox OF.
The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the injured list with a bruised right hand, the team announced Thursday.
The move is retroactive to Monday.
Vaughn last played April 29. He was hit in the right hand by a Mike Mayers pitch in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Did the X-rays, did the MRI and everything was good, just tons of inflammation,” Vaughn said Wednesday. “I’m not much of a doctor, but it’s painful.”
Vaughn has a .283/.367/.566 slash line with three doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs and five runs in 16 games. He is tied for the team lead in homers and leads the Sox in RBIs.
“Definitely been (doing) a little more each day, because right after I couldn’t even hold anything because it was so banged up,” Vaughn said. “But I can hold a bat, I can take some decent dry swings.”
In Thursday’s corresponding move, the Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte. Mendick is 5 for 20 (.250) with two doubles, one home run, three RBIs and four runs in 10 games with the Sox this season.
The White Sox begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox Friday at Fenway Park.
()
News
Mizzou sanctions 13 students in alcohol poisoning investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has announced proposed disciplinary sanctions for 13 students in connection with an alcohol poisoning investigation.
The investigation dates back Oct. 2021. According to the University of Missouri officials, an incoming fraternity member suffered alcohol poisoning at the now-closed Mizzou chapter of Phi Gamma Delta house, also known as the Fiji house.
Investigators say a student consumed significant amounts of alcohol during a social event involving current and potential recruits of the fraternity. The student was hospitalized after the incident and remains under medical care.
Following the incident, the university says there were multiple violations from the Mizzou chapter of Phi Gamma Delta on Oct. 20, 2021. The university has since withdrawn recognition of the chapter as a student organization. The Fiji house is now closed.
The MU Police Department and Boone County Prosecutor’s Office are handling the investigation.
News
Police ID man, 26, who died after he was found shot in St. Paul residence
Police identified a man on Thursday who died after he was found shot in a St. Paul residence as a 26-year-old.
Erick F. Stevens, of St. Paul, was brought to Regions Hospital after officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Edmund Avenue in the Frogtown neighborhood. He died at the hospital soon after.
No one was under arrest as of Thursday morning, according to police. Stevens’ homicide remains under investigation.
Twin Cities weather forecast: 80s — maybe even 90s!– return next week
Wealth Creation Principles
The Best Opportunities For Traders And Passive Investors
Andrew Vaughn goes on the IL with a bruised right hand. ‘I’m not much of a doctor, but it’s painful,’ says Chicago White Sox OF.
Mizzou sanctions 13 students in alcohol poisoning investigation
The Watchdog of the Indian Markets – SEBI
Police ID man, 26, who died after he was found shot in St. Paul residence
St. Louis places featured in premiere of Nikki Glaser’s show
What’s next for Robinson Cano? [hint, it doesn’t look good for the 8-time All-Star]
Basics of Money Management
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia