Connect with us

News

Twin Cities weather forecast: 80s — maybe even 90s!– return next week

Published

13 seconds ago

on

The weather pattern will become much warmer and more humid by next week with several chances of thunderstorms, the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reports on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Some storms may be severe, particularly on Monday when a risk area covers much of the Upper Mississippi Valley. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s, but there are indications that even some 90s are possible. Record highs for next week range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

It’s been awhile since the word “humid” was used in a weather forecast for the Twin Cities, but it’s a possibility next week.

“There continue to be strong indications next week will be very warm and humid,” the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported in a tweet on Thursday. “Temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s, but even some 90s are possible if conditions are just right. Record highs next week are in the upper 80s to lower 90s and could be in jeopardy.”

The weather pattern will become much warmer and more humid by next week with several chances of thunderstorms. (Courtesy of the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service.)

That’s much warmer than the typical May temps in the upper 60s.

Until now, it’s been a cold and wet spring. While there’s a chance of rain on Sunday — Mother’s Day — temps are expected to be in the 60s and 70s this weekend. After that, though, you’ll need to find your shorts and sandals.

“Starting Monday, we will be well above normal, with a more summer-like pattern setting up,” said Michelle Margraf, NWS meteorologist, in an interview on Thursday.

Monday also has the highest chance of scattered storms; some could be severe.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Andrew Vaughn goes on the IL with a bruised right hand. ‘I’m not much of a doctor, but it’s painful,’ says Chicago White Sox OF.

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

Andrew Vaughn goes on the IL with a bruised right hand. ‘I’m not much of a doctor, but it’s painful,’ says Chicago White Sox OF.
google news

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the injured list with a bruised right hand, the team announced Thursday.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Vaughn last played April 29. He was hit in the right hand by a Mike Mayers pitch in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Did the X-rays, did the MRI and everything was good, just tons of inflammation,” Vaughn said Wednesday. “I’m not much of a doctor, but it’s painful.”

Vaughn has a .283/.367/.566 slash line with three doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs and five runs in 16 games. He is tied for the team lead in homers and leads the Sox in RBIs.

“Definitely been (doing) a little more each day, because right after I couldn’t even hold anything because it was so banged up,” Vaughn said. “But I can hold a bat, I can take some decent dry swings.”

In Thursday’s corresponding move, the Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte. Mendick is 5 for 20 (.250) with two doubles, one home run, three RBIs and four runs in 10 games with the Sox this season.

The White Sox begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox Friday at Fenway Park.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Mizzou sanctions 13 students in alcohol poisoning investigation

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

Mizzou sanctions 13 students in alcohol poisoning investigation
google news

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has announced proposed disciplinary sanctions for 13 students in connection with an alcohol poisoning investigation.

The investigation dates back Oct. 2021. According to the University of Missouri officials, an incoming fraternity member suffered alcohol poisoning at the now-closed Mizzou chapter of Phi Gamma Delta house, also known as the Fiji house.

Investigators say a student consumed significant amounts of alcohol during a social event involving current and potential recruits of the fraternity. The student was hospitalized after the incident and remains under medical care.

Following the incident, the university says there were multiple violations from the Mizzou chapter of Phi Gamma Delta on Oct. 20, 2021. The university has since withdrawn recognition of the chapter as a student organization. The Fiji house is now closed.

The MU Police Department and Boone County Prosecutor’s Office are handling the investigation.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Police ID man, 26, who died after he was found shot in St. Paul residence

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

Police ID man, 26, who died after he was found shot in St. Paul residence
google news

Police identified a man on Thursday who died after he was found shot in a St. Paul residence as a 26-year-old.

Erick F. Stevens, of St. Paul, was brought to Regions Hospital after officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Edmund Avenue in the Frogtown neighborhood. He died at the hospital soon after.

No one was under arrest as of Thursday morning, according to police. Stevens’ homicide remains under investigation.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending