Twin Cities weather forecast: 80s — maybe even 90s!– return next week

It’s been awhile since the word “humid” was used in a weather forecast for the Twin Cities, but it’s a possibility next week.

“There continue to be strong indications next week will be very warm and humid,” the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported in a tweet on Thursday. “Temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s, but even some 90s are possible if conditions are just right. Record highs next week are in the upper 80s to lower 90s and could be in jeopardy.”

That’s much warmer than the typical May temps in the upper 60s.

Until now, it’s been a cold and wet spring. While there’s a chance of rain on Sunday — Mother’s Day — temps are expected to be in the 60s and 70s this weekend. After that, though, you’ll need to find your shorts and sandals.

“Starting Monday, we will be well above normal, with a more summer-like pattern setting up,” said Michelle Margraf, NWS meteorologist, in an interview on Thursday.

Monday also has the highest chance of scattered storms; some could be severe.