Blockchain
ViaBTC’s Strategic Partner SAI.TECH Goes Public on Nasdaq
ViaBTC’s strategic partner SAI.TECH Global Corporation (“SAI.TECH” or “SAI”), a clean-energy-driven Bitcoin mining operator with leading energy-saving solutions to the computing, power, and heating industry, officially listed on Nasdaq on May 2, 2022 (EST). The Class A ordinary shares and warrants of SAI commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on May 2, 2022, under the new ticker symbols “SAI” and “SAITW,” respectively. The recognition for SAI.TECH among institutional and individual investors will undoubtedly give rise to a new paradigm for crypto mining and sustainable energy growth. Following the latest industry trend, SAI.TECH will bring fresh momentum to the sustainable future of crypto mining.
As ViaBTC’s strategic partner for SaaS solutions, SAI.TECH is a global energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates Bitcoin mining, heating, and power industries. At the moment, recycling clean, renewable energy is a primary technological goal in crypto mining, and the sector is witnessing the emergence of projects that focus on clean energies like solar power, hydropower, and recovered waste heat. For example, in Canada, some have started to use the heat generated by BTC mining to heat farming greenhouses and fishponds. Meanwhile, Slovakia, a small European country, has built biogas plants to power BTC mining.
In fact, apart from crypto mining, Web 3.0, which paints the blueprint of a free, open world, also has an enormous demand for energy. As an infrastructure underpins that massive data needs to be stored on blockchains and enable real-time interactions, Web 3.0 requires the adoption of high-performance computing with enormous power consumption or even supercomputers, which consume tons of energy.
A large amount of energy eventually dissipates in the air as heat during the computing process. It is a pity that the enormous amount of heat is wasted like that, which is why SAI.TECH introduced the SAIHUB solution: SAI’s innovative solution uses patented waste heat recovery and liquid cooling technology to convert the waste heat generated by mining into heating sources for various residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural application scenarios. Through electrifying chip heating, SAI reduces fossil-fuel use in traditional boilers and ultimately achieves the goal of reducing carbon emissions.
With such a technology, 90% of the heat generated by mining rigs can be recovered and stored, which powers BTC mining and meets the various needs such as agriculture, commerce, and industrial heating demands, covering farming greenhouses and urban heating systems.
The Q1 2022 report of BMC (Bitcoin Mining Council) shows that in global BTC mining, sustainable energy now takes up 58.4% of the total energy consumption to empower the industry, making it one of the most sustainable industries globally. As the first company in the mining sector to publish carbon footprint and ESG reports, SAI.TECH is also promoting the green transition of the mining industry through its innovative solutions.
According to the data from BTC.com, the global BTC hash rate of ViaBTC Pool stands at 21,050 PH/s. Assuming that the unit power consumption of Antminer S19 XP is 21.5W/terahash, a hash rate of 21,050 PH/s means the miner consumes 452,575kW every second. However, if SAI.TECH’s SAIHUB solution, which integrates the liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technologies, is adopted in this case, then the miner can reuse 407,317.5kW of energy per second.
Driven by the rise of emerging fields and the large-scale consumption of energy, providers of energy-oriented solutions are winning the favor of institutional investors, and more relevant entities are en route to go public. Over the past year, more than ten crypto companies have merged and gone public through SPACs, such as Core Scientific, Cipher Mining, and Bakkt Holdings. The “listing wave” has also swept the crypto mining industry. Apart from SAI.TECH, other crypto mining companies such as BitFuFu and Bitdeer also plan to go public through SPACs this year.
Getting listed through SPAC is one of the many ways crypto businesses are trying to become legitimate enterprises in global finance. Crypto mining companies getting listed will make conventional financial institutions pay more attention to the crypto sector. This connection and interaction between traditional capital markets and emerging industries will catalyze a series of chemical reactions. Backed by funding from investors worldwide, these listed clean energy companies will apply clean energy technologies in more scenarios.
ViaBTC Pool, a world-renowned mining pool, keeps track of developments in this field. In the future, the pool will continue to work with partners through more close collaboration in energy and mining while exploring the industry’s growing trends. We hope that more institutions will join us to build a thriving ecosystem for the future of clean crypto mining.
Ethereum Regains Strength But $3K Is Still A Major Hurdle
Ethereum started a decent increase above the $2,920 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH must clear $2,980 and $3,000 to continue higher in the near term.
- Ethereum started a steady recovery wave above the $2,900 resistance.
- The price is now trading above $2,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $2,980 and $3,000 resistance levels to continue higher.
Ethereum Price Starts Recovery
Ethereum formed a base above the $2,760 level and started a steady increase. ETH climbed above the $2,850 and $2,880 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.
Ether even surged above the $2,900 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Finally, there was a spike above the $2,950 level and the price traded as high as $2,969. It is now consolidating gains below the $2,980 resistance zone.
It is trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $2,756 swing low to $2,969 high. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,970 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $2,980 level. The main breakout zone is now near the $3,000 level. A close above the $3,000 level could set the tone for a larger increase. In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $3,150 resistance.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $2,980 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,920 zone. The next major support is near the $2,900 level and the trend line.
If there is a downside break below the trend line support, ether price might test the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $2,756 swing low to $2,969 high. Any more losses might call for a test of the $2,850 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is still showing positive signs in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is correcting from the 80 level.
Major Support Level – $2,900
Major Resistance Level – $2,980
Institutional Investors Exit Market As Crypto Declines, New Report Reveals
Following the failure of the crypto market to return to its former glory, institutional investors are fleeing in droves. The market has seen a large outflow of institutional cash in recent weeks, according to multiple sources. Coinshares made the figure surrounding the conversation available a few days ago in a recent update.
Investors Leave Market
According to Coinshares’ latest figures, the total amount of money that has flown out of the market owing to institutional investor withdrawals in a month is over $339 million. Despite the fact that the market saw a similar movement at the start of the year, the study indicated that this one had not overturned it. The sum was roughly $467 million at the start of the year, according to Coinshares, indicating a $128 million difference.
According to the report, Bitcoin funds accounted for the majority of the recorded withdrawals. Since a whopping $133 million was seen in June last year, this figure reflects the greatest outflows from the Bitcoin fund in a week.
According to the paper, pinpointing the exact root of the problem is difficult. However, much has been said about the market’s drop, while others have speculated on the US Federal Reserve’s report.
BTC/USD trades at $39k. Source: TradingView
Related Reading | Time Vs Price: Why This Bitcoin Correction Was The Most Painful Yet
Market Declines Further
Institutional investors who had invested in Ethereum were not left out, according to the report, as they withdrew a total of $25 million from the fund last week. This means that since the beginning of the year, Ethereum has only seen outflows in the last five weeks. The total amount of money it has spent is $194 million. Although institutional investors withdrew from most altcoins, funds with a wide portfolio of assets saw tiny inflows to buck the trend.
The total market capitalization is at its lowest level since the middle of March. In the last 24 hours, the market has lost 12% of its value, putting it at $1.8 trillion.
Bitcoin has also dropped slightly, trading below $38,000, while Ethereum has been circling around the $2,800 mark for quite some time. The bulk of cryptocurrencies have followed the negative trends of prominent coins and have lost a significant portion of their value. NEAR, on the other hand, is still going strong, with a 2.7 percent increase in the market in the last 24 hours.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Perfectly Follows Market Cycle Comparison, What Comes Next For Crypto?
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Breakout Suggests A Short-term Trend Change
Bitcoin gained pace above the $39,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC even tested $40,000 and might continue to rise in the near term.
- Bitcoin started a decent increase above the $38,800 and $39,000 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $38,475 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might attempt more upsides above the $40,000 and $40,300 levels.
Bitcoin Price Breaks Higher
Bitcoin price formed a strong base above the $37,500 level. BTC started a steady increase and was able to clear the $38,500 resistance zone.
There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $38,475 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair settled above the $39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Finally, there was a spike above the $40,000 resistance zone.
A high is formed near $40,029 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $37,507 swing low to $40,029 high.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, bitcoin price is now facing resistance near the $40,000 level. The next key resistance could be near the $40,300 zone. A close above the $40,300 resistance could lift the market sentiment. In the stated case, the price could rise steadily towards the $41,000 level. The next major resistance is near $41,500.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,500 level. The next major support is seen near the $39,000 level (the recent breakout zone).
Any more losses might call for a test of the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $37,507 swing low to $40,029 high. A downside break below the $38,750 support might put pressure on the bulls in the short-term. The next major support is $38,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 60 level.
Major Support Levels – $39,500, followed by $39,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $40,000, $40,300 and $41,000.
