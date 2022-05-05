Finance
What To Sell Online – 3 Foolproof Products/Services That Make BIG Money Through The Internet
The most important thing to appreciate with “the Internet” is that – in the end – it’s people who are looking at things.
These people are not cattle, sheep or lemmings. They have aspirations, ideas and experiences of their own. They’re using the Internet to connect with people of exceptional quality or experience. This is the true value of “online”.
The problem that people have is when it comes to trying to consider how to “make money” from this, you will end up falling into the trap of hyperbole and hearsay; using any sort of “trick” to milk as much money from people as possible.
Whilst there’s nothing wrong with hyping things up, the truth is that people buy quality.
The higher quality your products, services or ideas, the more people want to engage with them. This means that if you’re looking at trying to become an online vendor, you have to consider *what* you’re actually offering – and how it will work.
The way this works is very simple. There are TWO things that people buy through the “Internet” – products and services…
- Products are obviously “physical” widgets which are typically delivered through the local distribution service within a country (courier, state-operated mail, or local deliveries).
- Services are typically provided for various “expert” level practices, such as “copy-writing”, “digital marketing”. “software development” etc. Whilst services are highly profitable, they are entirely dependent on the type of service provided, and the underlying “value” it provides to the buyer.
All of this means that the first step to becoming an online “vendor” is to initially look at whether you’re inclined to offer a “product” or “service”.
The secret here is that in BOTH cases, people are *really* buying a “secret sauce” that you have either created or found. For example, with products – it could be that they form part of a wider appeal (“natural acne cure”) – in the case of services, it could mean that you have some sort of hidden knowledge that not many people are partial to.
To add to this, the “real” trick with selling online is to SELL THE SECRET (not the product). Most people make the mistake of selling “copy-writing services”, which almost nobody actually wants. Instead, the best people “frame” this service as something the end user can use in their day-to-day business… “Amazon Listing Copy-Writing – Get Your Products Listed & SELLING On Amazon Today… “
It’s also important to understand that “online” success – where competition is fierce – is basically determined by how well you’re able to present an offer to your audience. In other words… sell YOURSELF. Rather than offering a particular product, explain your service and how you’ve been in business for X years etc…
“Buy New Vango Tent – £39.99”
or
“Buy New Vango Tent – £39.99 (Next Day Delivery, 20+ Years Business, IMMEDIATE Dispatch, 24/7 Customer Service)”
Irrespective of this, without understanding how to offer products/services that people will actually buy, it’s somewhat futile.
There are 3 products which *always* do well online…
-
Creative Services (Design, Marketing, Copy-Writing)
Places such as Fiverr and UpWork are FULL of people with cash-in-hand, waiting to give you money in exchange for LUCID creative work.
If you have experience with Photoshop, 3D modelling, digital marketing or copywriting, you’ll typically find a large audience waiting to trial your services.
However, just because there is a large amount of demand, doesn’t make it easy. These people want RESULTS and they expect you to be able to deliver them.
If you’re going to offer creative services, the absolute best thing you can do is do “free” work to build up your portfolio. After you’ve done a little bit for free, start listing your “naked” services on the likes of Fiverr and see if anyone bites. Don’t be afraid to offer a SUPER LOW price ($5 or something – just to get some traction).
Once you have a little bit of momentum from this, you’ll then need to start looking for a “killer angle” which you can leverage. One example of this is the SPXMAC copywriting agency on Fiverr; they started writing articles and swiftly moved into “Amazon Listing” writing – which now receives upwards of 30 orders per day.
-
Technical Support / Innovation Services + Products
Whilst you could frame this as “software”, it’s more than that.
If you have ANY sort of technical skill – be it with programming, systems administration, etc – you will find a HUGE number of people who want their websites / web applications / servers / e-commerce stores sorting out.
Now, there are typically TWO types of way this works…
Firstly, you have a group of people who just need the technical expertise (“fix my WordPress site” or some other thing). These will pay market rate to get their websites working properly. They will generally respond best to “HIGH CONVERSION” designs (this increases sales).
If you work with a lot of people like this, the ONE thing they actually need is traffic. If you’re able to offer “traffic building” services to them, you’ll typically do quite well.
Secondly, you’ll have people who just want to grow their online presence. They may have latched onto some tool such as WordPress, ClickFunnels or something – the point is they will typically be highly interested in getting the most out of their system.
If you are interested in getting more out of these purchases, create the opportunity for them to extend their sales funnel with MARKETING AUTOMATION and other product-centric services.
-
Popular Products (Offered At Discount)
Lastly – although offering “discounts” is NEVER something you really want to do – dealing with popular products is.
Especially with the proliforation of e-commerce outlets (Amazon etc) that are now offering HUGE opportunities to smaller companies, there are *so many* opportunities to earn money by offering products which people are already looking for.
Now, remember this does not mean you can just hide behind the products – the SAME “golden rule” applies here as it does with the other stuff… people are buying you (not your products etc).
To this end, there are TWO ways you can offer “popular” products and make substantive profits… either by offering the products themselves (e-commerce) or by offering REVIEWS of the products.
From the e-commerce perspective, the big mistake people make here is they simply list products and prices. They have NO differentiation, and thus end up competing with Amazon (NEVER a battle you’re going to win). The best “e-commerce” sites are influencer driven (which means you actually *do* something with the products you’re offering).
For example, say you’re offering custom suits – and are selling various fabrics and the tailoring services to accompany them. There’s very little in terms of differentiation you can make on the products themselves… but with the way they’re used (EXCLUSIVE events / networking), things start to get interesting.
By focusing your energies into creating the most lucid, exclusive and PROFITABLE events possible – you automatically create demand for your custom suits / shirts etc. By virtue of being an “influencer”, you’re able to cultivate an e-commerce business off the back of it all.
On top of this, you *may* wish to also look at “REVIEWS” experiences.
These are websites/applications which cover – in depth – all the “best” products in a marketplace. Now, it used to be the case that you’d be able to throw up a faceless review site and have it churning out commissions from Google rankings. Not anymore – social has become a massive element of the reviews marketing mix.
If you’re prepared to invest yourself into becoming an “influencer” in a particular field, you’re able to effectively review products and receive commission on their sale through the larger stores. This provides you with the ability to make the most out of the demand without the need to actively compete with the likes of Amazon etc.
Whilst these typically do well, it’s so important to understand that in the end, buyers want to connect with exceptional people. Offering “mundane” services isn’t going to cut it – and is why the majority of people start “online” businesses (typically the likes of e-commerce etc) fail – literally no-one cares about the boring offer they’re making.
In the modern world, where 12 year old kids have access to the same tools, audience and resources as you, it’s so important to differentiate yourself.
*HOW* you do this determines exactly the type of buyer who’ll show up with their credit cards. The mindset you really have to take is one of humble service; treat every purchase/project as a chance to make further gains & progress – always look for new services / products to offer, and NEVER “sell” the product itself. If anything, sell yourself…
Why People Might Want to Buy Movie Tickets Online
The reasons to buy movie theater tickets online are many. Moreover, the convenience of such has brought recognition to this easy process. Modern consumers are finding more and more benefits for this type of transaction, and the technology as only getting better. The film industry itself has also adapted to this service.
I will discuss the many benefits and variables associates with online purchases. With attention to movies ticket in particular, I will examine the necessities of using such a service as well. It is my hope that this article will assist you in your decision on whether or not online purchasing is for you.
One benefit of an online purchase is that you can complete the transaction from the comfort of your own home. With just the click of a button you can reserve your seat. This is particularly attractive to individuals who do not live close to a movie theater, as calling or buying a movie theater tickets in advance at the location can be a hassle. You can also check the movie titles and times that a theater is offering.
Another reason to buy online is that it can save you a trip. Securing a seat will prevent you from showing up to the theater and finding out that the film has sold out. This is recommended for any of the more popular titles.
There is most likely not a person alive that enjoys standing in line. With an online purchase you can avoid the monotony of such a task. Purchasing from a website and picking the ticket up from a kiosk will help you to avoid this very tedious practice.
Plenty of customers have a difficult time enjoying a film if they are forced to sit in a seat that is not to their liking. Most newer theaters will now allow you to choose your seat when buying from a website. By purchasing long ahead of time you can choose the best spot in the house.
An additional benefit of any type of online purchase, is that you are able to have a ticket or confirmation number sent to a friend as a gift. By paying online ahead of time, you can give the perfect present without any resistance, as the transaction is already complete.
The discounts that are available online are also an attractive feature for this type of transaction. By using coupons, special offers, or membership perks, you will be able to keep a little bit of money in your wallet. There are even some movie pass sites that offer seasonal deals.
As I have said before, this whole process is rather sample. What you generally need to buy a ticket from a website is a credit card, computer access, and an email address. With these tools, you are only a click away.
Hopefully it is clear now that there are many advantages to buying movie tickets online. The process is rather simple for the customer, and there are many advantages to choosing this method. Being prepared with the necessary requirements are a must. If you are interested in this option, the only thing left to do is to choose a film and get started.
Where to Invest $250 Dollars – Double Your Money in No Time!
When you come into a little extra money, you might ask yourself where to invest $250 dollars. No matter if your goals are short term or long term, it’s possible and quite easy to double your money in a manner of days. All you have to do is use that classic advice : buy low and sell high.
There are several options. You might buy a lot of wholesale goods from a wholesaler. Buying in bulk allows you to get incredibly inexpensive merchandise that you can turn around and sell for double what you paid for it. You can also consider finding flea markets or garage sales that have a ton of stuff for sale. At the end of the day, ask if you can buy their remaining merchandise for a flat fee of $250 dollars.
Once you’ve got your stuff to sell, you’ll need to list it online. Depending on what you’re selling, there are several different sites you might consider. You should concentrate on sites that allow you to list your items with no upfront fee. They will simply take their cut when the item sells. Be sure to take flattering pictures and accurately describe what you’ve got for sale.
After you’ve got your items listed you can see sales in a manner of minutes. Be sure to communicate effectively with your customers and let them know when their merchandise ships. When the profits start rolling in, you can either take them and run or reinvest in even more products for larger returns. Buying goods cheap and selling them is one of the best ways to invest $250 dollars.
Stock Market Investing
It’s certainly tough to answers questions about stock market than the usual Hollywood, Bollywood stuff. Stock market carries all gestures- happy, sad, creepy, tensed and what not? To cut short it is a risk cell, where thousands of people invests to fetch better returns but some succeed and some console themselves to try again.
Going in literal terms, a stock market is a place for the trading of derivatives and company stocks, listed on stock exchange. The stock comprises of shares, commodities and so. As earlier said, ‘a risk cell’, this market is full of uncertainties and risks. Risks, to loose the hard earned money. Every investor invests in stock market with a perspective and motive to earn positive better results. The bulls and bears are the situations with which you may make some or loose some. The uprising in stocks is termed as bulls’ situation and vice versa.
As such, stock market investing is not a child’s play. The investing in stocks may be carried as a sideline business by an investor but the amount of knowledge needed to invest cannot be side lined. It demands a fearless, fiery and extensive knowledge to understand moods of the stocks. An intuitive person may succeed once but that does work for all time. All counts is the experience in this field along with the almighty luck. Yes, luck is also an important factor that moves on with an investor.
The stock market always has shocks and news in stock. No one can be sure about what’s next? The pressure of bulls and bears along with the fear of losing money and the predications and tips by the companies always adds spice to the happening world of stock market. One has to be familiar with the dictionary of stock’s world. What I mean is- the stock market has its own words to represent the situations and products. Bulls and bears being the example, one has to work upon the dictionary used in this market. Intraday, future and options (f and o’s) are mere examples of these.
Being aware of the fact that it is a risky affair to invest, thousands of people invest daily in the stock market. To provide assistance there are brokers available who try to get the best possible deal. Brokers are the people who work on percentage basis to fetch the best deal. Very often, the commission is calculated on the money invested. This commission, in turn, is known as brokerage. This amount has to be paid by each investor who does not posses his own pass to trade directly in stock exchange.
Well, only one thing is certain and that is change. Changes are always certain, so does the experienced stock world.. It has moved on to cyber space from the clattered, clumsy stock markets, which looks nonetheless fish markets. The evolution of Internet is the reason for the revolution in stock markets as well as other trading. It got the easy access feature along with the comfort of operating stocks from one’s office or home. The speedy technology acted as a catalyst to break the norms of stock market. It is no more an alien world for people. Rather, it got unearthed and the mysteriousness of this trading place just vanished. Now, people are comfortable trading online and the investors and their investments have increased three-fold. The bulls and bears are no more only confined to the creams rather it has skimmed to the commons.
Moreover, the technological support not only acted as middlemen rather it worked as a magnet which brought thousand of new faces to the stock market. The advances of online brokerages, online trading and online investing further jacked the boom in the stock market investment.
