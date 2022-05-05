News
Where to Stay for a Summer Trip to Aspen
The ski season might be over, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of reasons to plan a trip to Aspen during the warmer months. An Aspen jaunt is always a fun experience, and the summer is no different. Even though you won’t be hitting the slopes or having an après-ski moment, there’s still plenty to do, and you just might enjoy it even more without the bitter cold—think lots of outdoorsy moments including hiking, biking and golf. And, of course, don’t forget about Aspen’s culinary scene, as it’s typically far easier to score a coveted reservation at the most popular restaurants during the off-season.
Speaking of dining, summer is also when gourmands descend upon the chic mountain locale for the annual Aspen Food & Wine Classic, which this year begins on June 17 and ends on June 19. Those aforementioned reservations might not be quite as readily available then, as during the three-day experience, the best of the best in the culinary world head to Aspen for events including cooking demonstrations, educational panels as well as wine and spirits tastings.
If you’re one of the lucky attendees heading to Aspen for the Food & Wine Classic, you’re going to want to figure out your accommodations, and fast—after all, the festival is already sold out. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, and found the most luxurious hotels to book for your trip to Aspen, even if you’re not making it to the Food & Wine Classic this year. Below, see the plush Aspen hotels to consider for your next trip to the mountains.
Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection
The chic Hotel Jerome is located in one of the oldest structures in Aspen; it dates back to 1889. The hotel became a part of Auberge in 2011, and unveiled the results of an extensive renovation the following year, including 99 guest rooms, all of which are adorned in an elevated mountain design aesthetic with plenty of wood and stud accents. The hotel is going all out for the Aspen Food & Wine Classic this year, as guests receive the “Hotel Jerome Epicurean Passport,” which provides access to exclusive programming and curated events, including a special chef’s dinner courtesy of Chef JJ Johnson complete with rare wine pairings, as well as entry to the Casa Dragones Cocktail and Caviar Lounge at the hotel’s pool, plus a speakeasy. Hotel Jerome’s everyday dining options are lovely as well; there’s the Prospect Bistro, J Bar, Living Room and the underground Bar Harriet. The hotel also has a luxe spa and an outdoor pool and tub, and during the season, they have a special ski concierge. Hotel Jerome.
The Little Nell
The Little Nell is widely considered to be the crème de la crème of Aspen hotels, and frequent guests often refuse to stay in any other accommodations in the ritzy mountain town. The hotel is composed of 92 rooms, all of which have gas log fireplaces and are adorned in neutral tones with a minimalist, airy and light-filled atmosphere. For dining, there’s the casual Ajax Tavern as well as the more formal fine dining option, Element 47, which is hosting two dinners during the Aspen Food & Wine Classic this year. The Little Nell.
St. Regis Aspen
The lavish St. Regis has a dedicated following of loyal Aspen-goers, and for good reason. The hotel received a reported $40 million renovation in 2012, and while the interiors were freshly updated, the exterior at the St. Regis remains in all its Gilded Age glory. The 179 rooms are outfitted with plush Frette linens and custom Ralph Lauren furnishings, but don’t get too comfortable lounging around in your accommodations—there’s so much to do, including partaking in the hotel’s daily champagne sabering tradition, which takes place in the lobby every single day in the winter and summer. And if you need to leave the hotel, just reserve the St. Regis’ complementary in-house BMW X7 to frolic around. The hotel, which will be hosting a few Food & Wine Classic seminars this year, always has a major food focus, as it’s home to the Chefs Club by Food & Wine, a restaurant that switches up its chef line-up twice a year. There’s also the more formal Velvet Buck restaurant, plus the Mountain Social Bar and Lounge, which features live music and cocktails. If you have a moment in between culinary events, definitely try to fit in a treatment at the 15,000-square-foot Remède Spa, which offers custom services like a CBD healing massage. St. Regis Aspen.
W Aspen
The W Aspen opened in August 2019, marking the first new hotel in the ski town in around 25 years. The hotel is composed of 88 rooms, five suites and 11 residences, all of which have a decidedly modern aesthetic, and some of the rooms have the somewhat unusual addition of queen-size bunk beds, which is surely an attribute that would largely appeal to families. The hotel is also home to two restaurants and an impressive outdoor deck that’s outfitted with a pool, hot tub and fire pits. W Aspen.
News
Matt Foster is providing a boost out of the Chicago White Sox bullpen: ‘He took the bull by the horns’
Chicago White Sox reliever Matt Foster entered Wednesday’s City Series game in a tight spot.
The Sox led by a run in the eighth inning, but the Cubs had runners on first and third with one out and right fielder Seiya Suzuki at the plate.
“My first game plan coming in for Suzuki was just try to get something to keep it on the infield or obviously a strikeout would have been great,” Foster said.
Suzuki popped out to first baseman Gavin Sheets in foul territory.
Ian Happ was the next test.
“Preparing to face Happ and try to minimize the damage to none,” Foster said.
Nick Madrigal stole second, giving the Cubs two runners in scoring position. But Foster struck out Happ looking to end the threat.
The right-hander provided a big boost out of the Sox bullpen in the 4-3 win in front of 36,755 at Wrigley Field. Foster’s appearance of two-thirds of an inning was followed by Liam Hendriks, who retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save.
“I definitely love it,” Foster said of being in the high-leverage situation. “Get that big adrenaline rush, kind of the same when opening, you get the start. Those are two completely different things and I’m just thankful for any opportunity I can get up there, and get on the mound.”
Foster has made the most of those chances. He has a 0.77 ERA in 11 relief outings this season, allowing one run on seven hits with 10 strikeouts in 11⅔ innings.
“He’s making great pitches,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.
Foster pitched in both games of the City Series. He struck out one in a 1-2-3 inning in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory and came back Wednesday and retired both batters he faced.
“The adjustments he’s made from last year, it’s unbelievable,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, Wednesday’s winning pitcher. “It’s such a good feeling to see that. He took the bull by the horns and now he’s back doing what he can do.”
Foster went 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA in 23 outings (two starts) during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 37 relief appearances last season.
“I think I’ve made big strides since last year,” Foster said. “I had a very tough year last year, up and down. Good days, bad days, probably more bad than good. It was really more of getting my head to the right place and not worrying about other things than what I need to be doing. I think I came a long way from that.”
His 2021 spring training was slowed by a groin injury.
“I’ve definitely gotten the lower half a lot stronger,” Foster said. “During the offseason I did a lot of things to strengthen the groin and prevent those kinds of injuries from happening. I think it’s showing right now.”
And he has continued to sharpen some of his pitches.
“I spent a lot of time playing around with a slider that I was messing around with last year, made some improvements to that,” Foster said. “I added a curveball that I actually threw when I was in junior college. I played with it some now, I don’t really throw it a whole lot. It’s just another weapon that I have in the pocket.”
All of the work has been paying off, as Wednesday’s outing proved.
“It’s a major confidence boost,” Foster said. “I try to take every opportunity to get out on the field that I can and not take it for granted. Just go out there and do the best that I can without letting outside things kind of interfere.
“We have a wide range of people down there (in the bullpen). It’s awesome to see everybody blend together. We have a good time down there, but when it’s time to come in, we’re down for business.”
News
A new kind of drive-thru: Vietnamese restaurants turning fast food on its head
HOUSTON — The Hughie’s on West 18th Street is one among scores of Vietnamese American restaurants around Houston. But it may have more in common with a Dairy Queen.
For starters, it used to be a Dairy Queen. The sign out front still has the eye-shaped outline of the ice cream chain’s logo. On the menu, alongside banh mi and shaking beef, are thickly crusted, buttermilk brined chicken tenders, a Dairy Queen standard.
The most striking similarity, though, is the restaurant’s drive-thru window, which opened in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus lockdowns.
Paul Pham, an owner of this Hughie’s and another a few miles away, hopes that one day, his restaurant will be as ubiquitous as Dairy Queen. Next year, he’ll open a third location, and has plans to expand in Texas and perhaps beyond.
In his vision, the drive-thru — a classic American innovation that harnessed the fast-food business to the nation’s car culture — is also a potential vehicle to make Vietnamese food the next cuisine to join that success story. He believes that Americans’ increasing familiarity with Vietnamese cuisine makes it the ideal food for the next generation of drive-thru restaurants.
In recent years, several Vietnamese restaurants with the same idea have opened in Houston, including Oui Banh Mi, Saigon Hustle and Kim’s Pho & Grill. Outside Texas, there’s Simply Vietnam in Santa Rosa, California; Mi-Sant Banh Mi Co. in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; and To Me Vietnamese Sub in Calgary, Alberta.
All these restaurants have drive-thrus, and owners who are trying to attract a broader fan base for Vietnamese cooking by marrying its flavors with American convenience.
“We are going to shift toward more of a Chick-fil-A type of concept,” said Pham, who was born and raised in Houston, home to about 150,000 Vietnamese Americans, one of the largest Vietnamese populations in the United States. “They are the godfather of this business, right?”
To him, that also means using technology to streamline customer service, opening in diversely populated neighborhoods and closing on Sundays, as Chick-fil-A does — practices, he said, that are less common among Houston’s older Vietnamese restaurants.
“Our concept would not survive in an old-school Asian environment,” he said. His family opened the first Hughie’s in 2013.
Americans who identify their background as Vietnamese numbered roughly 2.1 million in the 2020 census. Many North American cities, including Philadelphia, Washington and San Jose, California, are experiencing a surge of new Vietnamese restaurants.
But in adopting the drive-thru and other practices of the fast-food industry, restaurateurs hope to reach an audience beyond their fellow Vietnamese Americans.
“We are trying to sit at the level of Panda Express,” said Cassie Ghaffar, an owner of Saigon Hustle, which she opened last February in the Oak Forest neighborhood of Houston with her business partner, Sandy Nguyen.
Saigon Hustle — which serves banh mi, bun (vermicelli bowls) and com (rice bowls) — looks like an American drive-in from the 1950s, with a large awning decorated with images of dragon fruits and an area where cars can pull up. Saigon Hustle only has one location, but its founders said it is on track to take in $1.8 million in revenue this year. They plan to expand nationally in two to three years.
For many diners who aren’t Vietnamese, a trip to Chinatown for Vietnamese food can be a challenge, as the menu may not be in English, while the more upscale Vietnamese fusion restaurants can feel prohibitively expensive, said Ghaffar, 40.
“The drive-thru is less intimidating,” she said. “It is giving more people an opportunity to try Vietnamese cuisine.”
PANDEMIC ADAPTATION
The drive-thru, which emerged in the mid-20th century and flourished in the 1970s, has primarily been a conduit for foods like hamburgers and french fries. Fast-food chains selling Mexican American food, like Taco Bell and Taco Cabana, have also widely adopted it.
The drive-thru found new life during the early days of the pandemic, when many restaurants embraced ways of limiting person-to-person contact.
Kenny To and Hien Nguyen opened To Me Vietnamese Sub in October 2020 in Calgary. But their drive-thru was inspired less by the pandemic than by Canadian fast-food chain Tim Hortons.
“Every morning I have to have a coffee at the Tim Hortons drive-thru. It is very convenient for me, for my everyday life,” said To, 60. “I was thinking, why not have the Vietnamese submarine drive-thru?”
Vietnamese dishes like banh mi and spring rolls are portable and easy to package, To said, making them well-suited for a drive-thru format. But because he takes special pains with his banh mi, making each part to order and even baking the bread, it’s harder to make them as quickly as other fast-food items like burgers and fries.
“You have to bake the sub, and then with the meat you have to cook it nicely,” he said. Sometimes, customers have to wait as long as 30 minutes.
Pham, of Hughie’s, said a major barrier to national expansion for a restaurant like his is the limited availability of certain ingredients. A condiment like Golden Mountain Seasoning Sauce, which he uses in marinades, may be hard to find in areas without large Asian American populations.
But at least one Vietnamese fast-food restaurant has already figured out how to scale up nationally: Lee’s Sandwiches, started in San Jose in 1983 by Ba Le and Hanh Nguyen. Today the chain has 62 locations in eight states, including California, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas. Several have drive-thrus.
The restaurant’s expansion, which began in 2001, came with limitations. “Back then, we were a little more cautious,” said Jimmy Le, vice president of Lee’s and grandson of the founders. The company chose only areas with significant Vietnamese American populations.
Even though Lee’s has since opened restaurants in areas with more multicultural populations, half of its locations are still in predominantly Asian American neighborhoods, said Le, 40.
He said he was happy to see all the new Vietnamese drive-thrus. But he isn’t trying to turn Lee’s into an American fast-food chain. “We don’t want to change too much, or change at all,” he said. “People know Lee’s Sandwiches, and they know what they are going to get.”
It’s hard for Mai Nguyen, 58, another longtime Vietnamese American restaurateur, to feel excited about these newer restaurants. She has run beloved Vietnamese restaurant Mai’s, in Houston, since 1990; her parents opened the place in 1978.
“What I see is the generation now, they kind of make the restaurant look very nice and modern,” she said. “But I don’t see the food is authentic.”
Yet authenticity has a different meaning for these restaurateurs, most of whom grew up outside Vietnam.
MI-SANT IN MINNESOTA
At Mi-Sant, it means serving not only traditional banh mi but also croissants — a specialty of an owner, Quoc Le, 37, whose father received his pastry training in France — out of a drive-thru in a former Brooklyn Park KFC and a former Baker’s Square in Roseville.
“This is part of our identity,” said Linh Nguyen, another owner, along with her three sisters and brother. “Growing up, seeing a drive-thru, it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for us.”
She wants Mi-Sant, which opened in 2018 in Brooklyn Park and 2021 in Roseville, to emulate upscale fast-casual restaurants like Shake Shack. But she acknowledged that her reaching out to a wider audience may have alienated her Vietnamese customers.
“I didn’t have all Vietnamese-speaking employees who could talk to them,” she said. “There were no Vietnamese words on the menu, so they couldn’t read it, and our price point is a lot higher” than that of many long-standing Vietnamese restaurants in the area.
And some diners still aren’t accustomed to ordering a banh mi through a drive-thru. “We get people that will just come and order a burger and taco, and it is really funny,” said Nguyen, 33. “I have to be like, ‘We don’t do that here.’”
From the archives: Where to get banh mi in the Twin Cities.
For Pham, modeling Hughie’s after American fast-food restaurants isn’t just a way to attract more kinds of customers, but a reflection of his upbringing in Houston.
“The menu, and having those two different types of worlds combined, is pretty much me,” he said.
To do it any other way, he added, would feel inauthentic.
News
Missouri lawmakers could raise teachers’ starting pay
ST. LOUIS Missouri lawmakers are on the clock. They have until Friday to pass a budget that includes teacher pay raises. The state is the last in the nation for starting teacher pay. It currently sits at an average of just over $33,000.
Teacher salaries in Missouri would rise to a base level of $38,000 annually under a budget plan heading toward final approval in the House and Senate. This is part of a proposed $45.1 billion spending blueprint for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Budget negotiators agreed to insert $37 million to help school districts boost pay from the current nationally low base of $25,000, which is about $12 an hour. The increase had won earlier approval in the Senate, but not in the House. An additional $245 million in funding for schools is aimed at addressing staffing shortages that have led to almost one-fourth of the state’s school districts going to four-day school weeks. School transportation will be fully funded under the plan. The $214 million will give school districts a 70% match for at least the coming school year.
On teacher pay, negotiators had initially sought a lower amount to address rural school districts that were worried about the added cost. The budget also offers school districts $50 million in grants designed to help children recover from learning losses that occurred during school shutdowns because of the pandemic.
“Obviously people don’t go into teaching to get rich but they should be able to support themselves and make a decent living,” State Senator Lauren Arthur said.
