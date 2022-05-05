Finance
Why Candy Crush Saga Is a Social Media Marketing Genius
The delicious candy play is just too tempting to resist when our brains need a little break from our daily marketing routine. But upon closer look, we realized that good marketing and good social media marketing, at that is really everywhere a successful business is. Candy Crush and its developer, King, by extension are no different. If anything a closer examination as to just why people of all ages, nationalities and tech levels are just so completely consumed by this easy game that let’s be honest looks like another version of the classic Bejeweled reveals this simple fact: Candy Crush saga is a true social media marketing genius. And here’s why:
Why We’re Still Playing
There are a few reasons first to consider why it is that we are still playing this game so arduously almost a year after it launched in November 2012 when so many other games reach their peak well before that time. Thinkgaming data estimates that there are a cool 8.8 million active users playing Candy Crush everyday bringing in more than an estimate $858,000 in revenue daily! That is a a lot of money for an app that you can download for free. And what’s more? An estimated 77,776 players are installing the game daily. Let’s consider five important reasons why Candy Crush is still the number one grossing app.
- In-App Purchases: Candy Crush Saga is considered a “freemium” app because although free to download a player can easily spend small amounts of money quickly to buy boosters or lives to advance through the game. Players are estimated to spend an average of $2.84 a day on in-app purchases!
- Simple Gameplay: Candy Crush, loosely put, is a spawn off the classic Bejeweled. The object of the game is simple enough that anyone can get started and start playing. There aren’t tons of rules or features to learn, meaning gameplay is also fast and continuous.
- Forced Breaks: One of the genius rules that the developers did incorporate into Candy Crush is that once you’re out of lives, you have to wait for your lives to reload meaning you have to wait to play. Unlike other hugely popular games with all aforementioned features like Temple Run, for example, players can quickly burn out and get bored after playing for hours. Making players wait means they come back excited and anxious for more.
- Endless Milestones: With almost every new update, King has added hundreds of new levels to Candy Crush so that now there are 500 levels to play, meaning there is always the satisfaction of making it to the next milestone. Again, games like Temple Run have players only beating their own scores which can get boring and repetitive. Another insanely popular game most will remember, Angry Birds, made players pay for levels after a certain level. Candy Crush offers a happy solution to both game fads.
- Multi-Platform Functionality: Nowadays people want to take everything with them without limitations. Candy Crush allows you to pick up your progress whether you’re playing on your phone, computer or tablet and it’s available for iOS and Android users. No restrictions here!
The Social Media Marketing Element
Now here is the kicker that really seems to bring the success of Candy Crush home: the strategic use of social media in its gameplay. It is this one insanely important tool that King integrated all over the place that seems to really have driven up the numbers for downloads, active users and even revenue and kept them rising for the last year. Let’s take a look.
- Facebook Integration: We all love convenience, and King knew that which is why they allow you to start playing by signing in through Facebook. And once you do, you can see all your friends who are also playing and where they are on the levels map. What’s more is that you can check out their scores, so the fun of beating levels becomes more exciting when you start beating your friends.
- Lifesaving Friends: When you’ve burned out all your lives playing that one level you just can’t beat, you can either spend the money buying those lives and boosters (and some people obviously do by the those numbers), wait it out for 30 minutes, or you can have your friends give you an extra life. This requires active involvement from your friends. But if you’re depending on them, they’re also depending on you and now you’ve got a well-integrated cycle of dependency that’s all tied in by the use of social media.
- Friends in High Places: Probably the smartest feature of all is the fact that at certain points of the game, to reach a new episode, you have to request “tickets” from at least 3 of your Facebook friends to move forward. The dependence on your friends through Facebook keeps social media at the heart of Candy Crush’s success.
- Active Social Media Community: Some of the levels in Candy Crush are hard and King knows that. The addictive play can get a little frustrating when you’ve been on the same level for months, but luckily there’s a community of more than 51.3 million people just on candy crush’s Facebook page that are giving each other tips and helping fellow players through the hard times. Disguising clever social media marketing as a forum? Absolutely genius.
Tell us, do you play Candy Crush Saga during your free time? Are you impressed by how clever King was to use social media to skyrocket their success?
Finance
Detecting Click Fraud in AdWords For Business Websites
It is important to stay calm and rational when trying to assess if your advertising campaigns are falling victim to click fraud. Not generating business through paid search is more often a result of poor campaign set up or bad management rather than a malicious competitor clicking your ads night after night.
Experts put the total percentage of fraudulent clicks at somewhere between 10-15% of the total online advertising market and these are concentrated around publisher fraud rather than competitor click fraud. So if you are a small business advertising primarily on the search network (and have opted out of the content network) then you are generally safe from publisher fraud.
You are most likely a victim of competitor click fraud if you are in a competitive industry and you detect unusual visitor activity in a normally profitable and well set up AdWords account. Activity such as unusually high spikes in traffic for one or two particular adgroups that don’t result in any conversions are tell-tale signs that you could be falling victim to click fraud.
So are you at risk from competitor click fraud?
Competing companies may click your online adverts fraudulently to exhaust your budget so you no longer appear in the paid search results. The competitor has more chance of gaining credible visitors as a result and if conducted over a prolonged period of time it can be used to price you out of using paid search as a traffic source altogether, especially if it goes undetected.
Excessive competitor click fraud is usually detected and prevented by Google and the other main advertising platforms and they do have systems in place to help prevent your advert from being clicked on repeatedly. However if a competitor is determined to click your advert repeatedly day after day and you have a limited advertising budget it can have a significant impact on the conversion costs of your campaigns and result in a significant loss of business revenue.
So what should I look out for?
When detecting click fraud you are looking for unusual traffic activity such as:
• Unusual spikes in traffic an un-explainable increase in traffic uncharacteristic of your marketplace and not in line with organic traffic trends.
• Too many clicks from the same IP address Could be a competitor clicking your adverts.
• A large amount of clicks from a country you do not do business with potentially “click farms” in third world countries could be clicking your adverts.
• Significant drops in conversion rates a significant decline in conversions, especially around the adgroups gaining increased traffic
• Visitors leaving your website quickly sudden decreases in the time spent on a site can be due to click fraud.
Reporting click fraud and getting your money back
The best way to detect if you have fallen victim to competitor click fraud is through server logs. Check for an unusually high number of clicks from one IP address and collect all evidence of times and unusual spikes in traffic and create a report. Google will then assess your account and examine the evidence you provide and if successful you can claim back the money you spent on fraudulent clicks. You can then use the IP Exclusion Tool in Adwords Tools (in the “Opportunities” tab) to exclude this IP address to prevent any future unwanted clicks.
Finance
Hadoop Big Data Infrastructures
Big Data Infrastructure Management in Cloud Data Centers has been one of the fruitful solutions suggested for countering rising infrastructural costs. As a result of this, optimizing infrastructure for both hardware and software allows businesses to run big data processes in a much easier and much more straightforward overall manner and this is for sure helping a lot of businesses no end in how processes can be run and overseen from start to finish. There are a number of network solutions for enabling mission-critical, process-intensive, web scale approaches when it comes to general big data handling and big data management.
Irrespective of the size of an enterprise, it always needs the leverage that data analytics (of the right data of course) can provide. For any size of business to stay competitive, it’s imperative to get a handle on its data because its counterparts are likely already doing the same with theirs. However, it is important to not get overwhelmed by large amounts of data, which can’t be easily accessed or understood, much less utilized. As new software increasingly allows for better collecting, analyzing and utilizing data correctly are going to excel faster than we have ever seen.
Big data basically refers to extremely large sets of data that can be analyzed using a computer to show trends, patterns and associations. This is especially the case when comes to human interactions and behavior. Indeed, bigdata does have great importance to businesses.
The challenges that come with the management of big data include:
· How to capture more and better data
· How to keep the data protected
· How to maintain the quality of data
· Making the data more meaningful for the business
This is why there is technology like Hadoop.
Big Data Mining benefits for Enterprises and Small business-
· Early warning: develop fast response in time of crisis, detecting anomalies in the usage of digital media
· Real-time awareness: design programs and policies with a more fine-grained representation of reality
· Real-time feedback: check what policies and programs fails, monitoring it in real time, and using this feedback make the needed changes
According to Forbes, the impact of bigdata has been about 48% on the new age customer analytics, 21% on operational analytics, 12% on compliance/fraud, 10% on new product/service innovation, 10% on enterprise data. Further, it has been a top tool for influencing how marketing managers have been able to gauge Customer Value Analytics (CVA), allowing them to deliver a highly consistent and improved customer experience across all channels.
Apache Hadoop, is the most efficient and effective Big Data infrastructures available.
Finance
MLM Offline Marketing Advice For Newbies
Unquestionably, your networking company’s primary goal is to get you to the annual training event. It’s your team’s most important meeting of all.
Have you ever heard your team marketing leaders use the phrase “Ready, Fire, Aim!” Of course the actual expression is “ready, aim, fire”. The point is to get you to take action. No matter how you turn the phrase, the first word should always be “ready”. Each year your priority should be to attend your annual network marketing event. That’s the hub of your success. But if you are not ready, how will you “ever” go? Preparation is something that you do ahead of time.
Since you know that your event is going to happen at least once a year, you can prepare well ahead of time. Many corporate events happen each year around the same time. Most likely they will sponsor the event in the same places. Therefore you should have an idea of the cost to get there, hotels and the cost of attending the event. This is how you invest in your own company.
Let’s talk about the cost. I know you joined an MLM to make extra money, didn’t you? But so far you may have shelled out some bills and probably haven’t seen one dollar come back at you yet. So now you gotta put up another wad of cash.
In the beginning of our networking careers we have all asked the question “where in the world am I gonna get the money to go to this event and why”? Sure enough, your trainer’s typical comeback is “If you can afford it, then you really need to be there”.
You’re sitting there torn between your wallet and your company. One thought is that investing in your business is essential. But on the other hand you may be on unemployment, your spouse could be carrying the load right now, you may be working part-time and the cost equals close to a months pay. At any rate, spending money on a big event just seems to much to ask. What now? Are you going to watch other people put it on the line while you sit home and play it safe?
Here’s how to take this and I’m telling you, I’ve been there. First I would recommend that in advance, you plan to save a little bit per month just for major events like this. You know the event is coming! It’s no surprise. Therefore, if you put aside maybe $50 bucks a month for business events, in a year you have $600 of it.
I once bought a one-way ticket to a big event and slept on my team leader’s hotel room floor. Back home my family scrambled to get me a ticket out of there. Had they not been creative, I would have become a reluctant resident of that city. But upon my return from that empowering event, I caught on fire!
That event experience created focus, momentum and results that could never have been measured or predicted. The sacrifices that each one of us on the team made to attend that event brought some unexpected success for us individually and as a team.
It took about 3 months for that investment to pay off. I won a top producer’s and top recruiter’s award and was on the entire company’s top twenty-five list. The team leader who sacrificed her hotel room floor for about eight of us won a beautiful C-class Mercedes in a corporate wide team production contest. When we were all piled up in that hotel room, you could never have told us the amazing things that were coming to meet us. So hopefully, knowing that can give you incentive to be ready and go to your next big networking event. The positive results cannot be calculated.
Homework:
1. Save up early to cover the event expenses
2. Design your team marketing strategy around the event
3. Teach your team how to do the same. (If you are a team of one, make one up until it’s done)
Alas, you can then enjoy the fruitage of your labor. Your business will be forever changed.
Why Candy Crush Saga Is a Social Media Marketing Genius
Where to Stay for a Summer Trip to Aspen
Detecting Click Fraud in AdWords For Business Websites
Matt Foster is providing a boost out of the Chicago White Sox bullpen: ‘He took the bull by the horns’
A new kind of drive-thru: Vietnamese restaurants turning fast food on its head
Missouri lawmakers could raise teachers’ starting pay
Hadoop Big Data Infrastructures
Letters: Cutting trees to add bike lanes on Cleveland Avenue
Column: Things we saw and heard at the City Series, including ‘Angry Lucas’ Giolito and a Pink Floyd reference
MLM Offline Marketing Advice For Newbies
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith
Cindy Herron, 60, Files for Divorce From MLB Star Husband After 29 Years
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith