76ers Embiid’s listed as out Friday (but could play); Heat’s Lowry upgraded to questionable
Erik Spoelstra is not a doctor and doesn’t pretend to be as he coaches the Miami Heat.
So whether it is the damaged thumb ligament, orbital fracture or concussion that has had Joel Embiid first compromised and then sidelined during these NBA playoffs, Spoelstra has gameplanned as if the Philadelphia 76ers could center reemerge in the mix.
“You have to plan for it. Whether he does or not, it would be irresponsible not to,” Spoelstra said, as the Heat set their focus on Friday’s 7 p.m. Game 3 at Wells Fargo Center, with a 2-0 lead in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series. “I mean it changes dramatically. You’re talking about MVP talent, you know. So we’ll just have to see.”
And in many ways, that holding pattern continues, with the 76ers formally listing Embiid as out for Friday, but with the right to upgrade his status throughout the day.
“We knew that this series was going to shift and was going to change pretty dramatically,” Spoelstra said, still braced for an unknown that also could come in Sunday’s Game 4. “It’s better for it to change dramatically when we’re able to get a couple of wins. But, yeah, he changes the equation quite a bit.”
In contrast to Spoelstra, the 76ers have taken the approach that there are no guarantees with Embiid.
“If Joel’s back, that’s great,” guard Tyrese Maxey said in the wake of his 34-point performance in the 76ers’ 119-103 Game 2 loss Wednesday night at FTX Arena. “If he’s not back, then you just got to keep fighting. It’s a fight. It’s gonna be a fight again on Friday.”
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers departed South Florida uncertain of what will come next.
“He’s got so many steps to go through,” he said of Embiid’s medical tests and the NBA’s concussion protocols. “And I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now. So we just have to wait and see.”
Rivers had little in terms of an update when the 76ers’ staff reconvened Thursday in Philadelphia for a video session.
“Still has hurdles to get over, so there’s no update,” Rivers said. “The concussion protocols, he has to get through all of that, and all of the other stuff with the injury.”
But that seemingly won’t dissuade a rapid return if cleared.
“This is the playoffs,” Rivers said, “you don’t get time like in the regular season to come back and work out with staff and stuff for three or four days. Unfortunately, that’s not how the playoffs are built.
“When guys go down in the playoffs, they often have to come back with no work.”
For the Heat, Thursday offered renewed optimism when it came to point guard Kyle Lowry.
Out the past four games with a hamstring strain sustained April 22, in the third game of the Heat’s previous playoff series, against the Atlanta Hawks, Lowry was upgraded to questionable Thursday and traveled with the team.
Gabe Vincent has started in place the past four games, with the Heat winning all four.
The Heat also listed five other players as questionable, with all five expected to play, having similarly been listed as quesitonable before playing in Tuesday’s Game 2: Vincent (knee), P.J. Tucker (calf), Caleb Martin (ankle), Tyler Herro (ankle) and Max Strus (hamstring).
As for Emiid, Heat forward Jimmy Butler said he is hopeful for his friend and former 76ers teammate.
“Health is always first. I know that,” Butler said. “That’s my guy. And I want to compete against him. I really do. I think they’re a completely different team whenever he’s out there on the floor, both offensively and defensively. So we’re looking forward to that.”
Butler said a return by Embiid would more than reset the series.
“Just how much attention that he’s going to draw from everybody on the floor, whether he’s on the perimeter, at the elbow, on the block,” he said. “And then what he does defensively for those guys is pretty incredible, too.
“I’m not a statistics guy or analytics, but I can tell you right now, whenever he’s on the floor they’re a much better team. But like I said, I want him to get right, because we want to play against who I call the MVP.”
Considering the stakes and situation, Heat center Bam Adebayo said it only is logical to expect to be facing someone other than DeAndre Jordan for Friday’s opening tip.
“They’re coming home. They’re in an 0-2 hole, so I do expect him to play,” Adebayo said of Embiid.
Minnesota Senate approves plan for allocating $300M from opioid settlement
The Minnesota Senate on Thursday voted unanimously to create a framework for distributing about $300 million that the state is receiving as part of a settlement with opioid distributors and manufacturers.
Counties and cities across Minnesota will be receiving a portion of the settlement, including more than $42 million to Hennepin County, the state’s most populous county, $10 million to the city of Minneapolis and $8 million to St. Paul.
About a quarter will go to the state’s Opioid Response Advisory Council while the rest of the funds — about $222 million — are meant to flow to cities and counties for treatment and prevention against the addictive painkillers, which have claimed the lives of more than 5,400 Minnesotans since 2000.
The Senate passed the bill on a 66-0 vote.
“Unfortunately, there is a tremendous amount of work … that needs to continue in stopping the illicit drugs like heroin and fentanyl in our communities,” Republican Sen. Julie Rosen, of Fairmont, the bill’s chief author, said on the Senate floor before the vote. “But for now, we can be assured that there is compensation for the abuse we have endured at the hands of these large companies.”
The money is part of a $26 billion nationwide settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson last year to resolve more than 3,000 lawsuits against the four companies. Minnesota will receive about $296 million over the next 18 years with larger payment amounts frontloaded in the first five years.
The bill also extends the state’s license and registration fees imposed on opioid manufacturers by the Legislature in 2019. The fees were created to fund the advisory council and won’t expire until the state has collected $250 million from the companies, which Rosen estimates won’t be until 2031.
The League of Minnesota Cities, Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities and Association of Minnesota Counties sent a joint letter to lawmakers urging them to pass the legislation and get the funds to local governments to bolster treatment, enforcement and prevention efforts. The cities and counties worked with lawmakers and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to determine how much of the funds would go to local governments before landing at 75%.
Ellison, who represented Minnesota in the legal action against the companies, thanked lawmakers for moving the legislation forward and told reporters he hopes the funds start flowing to local governments as soon as possible. Ellison also thanked local Minnesota prosecutors for playing a role in the litigation by filing their own lawsuits against the companies.
“That’s another thing that’s just been a team effort, because we believe public safety is public safety wherever it might be,” he said.
Rosen told reporters after the vote that the House is expected to quickly pass the legislation, and the money is expected to start flowing to local governments as soon as Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signs the bill into law.
Joel Eriksson Ek is the ultimate agitator for the Wild: ‘I like him a lot more on my team’
If Joel Eriksson Ek has proven anything throughout his NHL career, it’s that he’s the ultimate agitator. That said, the 25-year-old Swede also has a skill set that’s much more polished than his grit-and-grind style of play might suggest.
Just ask veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who has seen both sides of the spectrum, first as an opponent and now as a teammate with the Wild.
Almost exactly 12 months ago, Fleury was between the pipes for the Vegas Golden Knights when Eriksson Ek scored in overtime of Game 1 to lift Wild to a 1-0 victory. As much as the end result got under Fleury’s skin at the time, and for good reason, he noted that Eriksson Ek’s antics throughout the game were even more annoying than the actual gamer-winner.
“I like him a lot more on my team,” Fleury said with a laugh, joking that Eriksson Ek lives for a goalmouth scrum. “Everybody gets mad at him and then he just acts like he doesn’t know why, like, ‘What did I do?’ ”
All of that was on display Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center as Eriksson Ek ignited the Wild en route to a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
After the Wild were shut out by Blues goaltender Ville Husso in Game 1 two nights earlier, Eriksson Ek finally broke the ice with a goal roughly 10 minutes into Game 2. He followed it with another goal later in the game, all the while parking his 6-foot-3, 210-pound body in Husso’s crease every time he hopped over the boards.
“I try to play the same way every night,” Eriksson Ek said. “Just being in front of the net and trying to score goals around there.”
That wears on an opposing team. Especially in a playoff series.
“He’d sure piss me off, that’s for sure,” Wild coach Dean Evason said.
Asked about Eriksson Ek, linemate Marcus Foligno compared him to Boston center Patrice Bergeron and some of the other standout 200-pound players across the league.
“But I think the physical side of it is another step above a lot of those guys,” Foligno said. “He’s so big and strong. He likes to compete. He likes to hit. And in a playoff series, that pays dividends.”
The tenacity with which Eriksson Ek plays the game has translated into success over the past couple of seasons. After finishing last season with 19 goals and 11 assists in 56 games, the best number of his six-year NHL career, Eriksson Ek topped that this season with new career highs of 26 goals and 23 assists in 77 games. He figured out his role and plays it to perfection each game.
“It’s a learning curve,” he said. “Just getting the chance to play a lot of minutes, and play important minutes, is helping me build confidence and become the player I want to be.”
When a reporter suggested that Eriksson Ek’s growth has been impressive, coach Dean Evason had a different viewpoint. It’s not impressive. It’s expected.
“It’s literally routine for him,” Evason said. “He does the exact same thing every single night. We talk about predictability and being predictable with our work ethic. You play against Eriksson Ek, you better be ready to play because his work ethic is always, always on point.”
His toughness is also unmatched. There have been a few times late in the season that Wild coaches thought they might have to take Eriksson Ek out of the lineup. They’d see him limp off the plane only to show up at morning skate 24 hours later ready to go. Very rarely would Eriksson Ek even approach head trainer John Worley about how he was feeling.
“He just doesn’t do that,” Evason said. “Every hockey player plays through some bumps and bruises. The way that he plays the game he’s busted up a lot. You just wouldn’t know it.”
There’s a good chance Eriksson Ek is playing through some pain right now. He likely will have to battle through more bumps and bruises if the Wild want to get past the Blues.
There’s no doubt he’s up to the task.
“I think he showed how good he is,” Fleury said. “It felt good to get the first goal (in Game 2) and get the fans on their feet. The building was loud and from that point on we didn’t look back. I thought we played very good and we kept pushing.”
All with Eriksson Ek leading the charge.
Heard takes stand, accuses Depp of violent sexual assault
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Actor Amber Heard tearfully told jurors Thursday that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fueled rage.
The March 2015 incident in Australia, where Depp was filming the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, is sharply disputed and has been a focal point of the four-week civil trial in Fairfax, Virginia.
The night ended with the tip of Depp’s middle finger cut off, and him writing vulgar messages in blood on the walls of the house. Depp denies assaulting her in any way and says his finger was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him; Heard said she’d taken sleeping pills after she was attacked and was not awake when the finger was severed.
The graphic description of the sexual assault left Heard fighting for her composure as she described it to jurors. She said Depp had been angry as soon as she arrived in Australia, roughly a month after the couple had married in February 2015.
He was accusing her of sleeping with co-stars in her movies, including Billy Bob Thornton and Eddie Redmayne, with whom she’d just shot the film “The Danish Girl” — accusations she denied.
The fight escalated to the point where he threw her into a ping-pong table, breaking it, Heard testified. He ripped off her nightgown, and Heard said she was naked and exposed as she was assaulted.
“I couldn’t get up. I thought he was punching me,” she said. “I could just feel this pressure on my pubic bone.”
She thought he was assaulting her with her fist, but later figured out that she was being assaulted with a bottle, and realized that there had been numerous bottles broken in the fight.
“I looked around and saw so much broken glass. I just remember thinking, ‘Please God, please don’t be broken,’” she said.
Heard described bizarre details in the aftermath of the attack, including seeing her shredded burgundy nightgown used to wrap a raw steak that had been left out. She said that when Depp’s security team finally arrived to tend to his severed finger, Depp was still trying to leave vulgar messages for her, but was trying to write them by urinating on the wall.
Much of the trial testimony has been repetitive of a civil suit Depp filed against a British newspaper. A judge there ruled against Depp in 2020, finding that Heard had in fact been assaulted multiple times by Depp. But the sexual assault allegations described by Heard on Thursday were not publicly aired in the U.K trial.
Depp is suing Heard in Virginia for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the 2018 article even though it never mentioned his name.
Earlier in her testimony Thursday, Heard testified that Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use.
She described an incident that has already come up at trial, a May 2014 plane ride from Boston to Los Angeles. According to Heard, Depp was jealous and irate that she was making a movie with actor James Franco that included a kissing scene.
“He hated, hated James Franco,” she said.
As soon as Depp stepped into the private plane, he began berating her, she said. She got up and walked away, but Depp followed her. At one point, he slapped her, Heard testified. Later, she said, he kicked her, and not one person on board intervened on her behalf.
“I felt this boot in my back,” she said. “I fell to the floor. And no one said anything. No one did anything. You could have heard a pin drop. I just remember feeling so embarrassed.”
Depp, who testified earlier in the trial, described the incident differently. He denied that he’d drank excessively before getting on the plane, and said Heard initiated an argument and pursued him until he felt compelled to hide in a bathroom.
But jurors heard a recording Heard made toward the end of the incident, in which it sounds like Depp is howling and babbling incoherently. And the jury has seen a text message Depp sent his friend Paul Bettany shortly after the flight, in which he says he’s going to “properly stop the booze thing” because the flight got “ugly.” He also texted Bettany saying, “I’m admittedly too f—- in the head to spray my rage at the one I love for little reason as well.”
Heard has testified that she was physically and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by Depp, typically when he was drunk or high on drugs. Depp has denied ever hitting her, but Heard’s lawyers have said his denials lack credibility in part because he can’t remember what he’s done when he blacks out.
Depp has said Heard greatly exaggerates his drinking, and that he tolerates his liquor well. Friends, family and employees of Depp have taken the stand and backed up his contention.
But Heard said that’s part of the problem: She said Depp has a team around him that cleans him up when he gets sick, and enables him to go about his business without acknowledging the consequences of his drinking.
This story has been corrected. Heard testified that Depp kicked her, not that she kicked him.
