News

7th Pay Commission: Great news for central employees, DA will increase again in July, know how much salary will increase

Published

11 seconds ago

on

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: There is special news for central employees. After increasing the DA in March 2022 by the government, now dearness allowance (DA) is expected to increase in July 2022.

After the decrease in AICP Index of January and February, there was a big jump in AICP Index of March. Looking at these figures, it is expected that there will be an increase in Dearness Allowance

Raised 1 point in March:

Let us inform that in January 2022, the AICPI Index was at 125.1. After this it declined in February and reached 125. Now according to this, it was expected to fall in March also, but it jumped 1 point and it rose to 126.

Expected to grow by 4 percent:

Now after looking at the figures of March, the dearness allowance (DA) is expected to increase by 3 percent in July 2022. However, the final decision will be taken after the data for April, May and June comes. If this trend continues in the coming months also, then the figure of increase in dearness allowance (DA Hike) can go up to 4 percent.

Next DA to be revised in July:

Now again the Dearness Allowance (Next DA Hike) will be revised in July. Its basis will be the All India Consumer Price Index from January to June. Like it was told that there was a decline in January, February, but in March there was a big jump. January’s AICPI was 125.1, February’s was 125 points. Now in March it has reached 126 points. Accordingly, the possibility of increasing DA in July has increased.

For your information, let me tell you that the data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) has been taken by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets located in 88 industrially important centers of the country. Huh. The index has been prepared for 88 centers and for the entire country.

News

Today’s Chicago Cubs game against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed to Saturday because of rain

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

Today’s Chicago Cubs game against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed to Saturday because of rain
A rainy forecast has again impacted the Chicago Cubs’ home schedule.

The Cubs’ 1:20 p.m. game Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers was postponed because of inclement weather.

It was rescheduled to 6:40 p.m. Saturday as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game that day has been changed to 12:05 p.m., bumped up from 1:20 p.m. Gates will open about 90 minutes before first pitch for each game.

Separate tickets will be required to attend the games.

The Cubs have not yet announced how the rain out will affect their rotation setup for their series against the Dodgers.

Friday’s starter had not yet been announced — left-hander Drew Smyly was likely going to start if he came off the bereavement list in time. Left-hander Justin Steele was slated to pitch Saturday while right-hander Marcus Stroman had been lined up for a marquee matchup versus Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

()

News

Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi. Assistant, helper and worker Vacancies with 20k Salery, 8th and 10th Pass Can Apply, click to know how apply

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi. Assistant, helper and worker Vacancies with 20k Salery, 8th and 10th Pass Can Apply, click to know how apply

Golden opportunity: Fresh Recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi. Assistant, helper and worker Vacancies with 20k Salery, 8th and 10th Pass Can Apply, click to know how apply

Golden opportunity: Fresh Recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi. Assistant, helper and worker Vacancies with 20k Salery. Eligibility 8th and 10th pass, click to know how apply
Anganwadi Vacancy is a golden opportunity to apply for educated women and girls for Jammu Kashmir 2022. Today we will share with you complete information related to Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 in this article.

  1. Eligibility for Anganwadi Vacancy Jammu Kashmir 2022

Department Name – Women and Child Development Department Jammu Kashmir

Name of Post – Anganwadi Supervisor, Anganwadi Karyakarta, Anganwadi Sahayika, Worker, Anganwadi Helper and Assistant.

Educational Qualification – Candidates must have passed 8th / 10th / 12th or equivalent examination from any recognized board to apply online in Anganwadi Vacancy.

Age limit: – To apply, the minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years or maximum age of 45 years.

  1. List of Documents Required to Submit with Application Form

Domicile Certificate

Residential Certificate

Application Form and Passport Size Photograph

SC/ST/OBC etc. Backward Class Certificate

Application Form

  1. Important Dates of Anganwadi Vacancy

Starting date for online application: Update Soon

Last date for submission of online application: Update Soon

You will get information on this site when the form starts, so keep visiting the site  and again.

Selection process – In Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Vacancy 2022, the candidates will be selected on the basis of written test / interview / merit on the vacant posts.

Salary – Rs.8200 – Rs.20200
Check official notification to know more about pay scale or salary structure for Anganwadi Jobs.

  1. How to Apply Anganwadi Vacancy Jammu Kashmir 2022

Interested and eligible female candidates of Jammu Kashmir State wants to apply for Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Vacancy 2022, they can apply online through the official website

News

The 5 moments from the ‘RHONJ’ reunion we can’t stop talking about

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

The 5 moments from the ‘RHONJ’ reunion we can’t stop talking about
“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion part 1 was as explosive as fans expected. After a season filled with affairs revealed, accusations and even physical fights, there was a lot to unpack. Page Six breaks down the top five moments we can’t stop talking about. Teresa Giudice accused her brother, Joe Gorga of being…

