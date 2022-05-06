7th Pay Commission: Great news for central employees, DA will increase again in July, know how much salary will increase

A rainy forecast has again impacted the Chicago Cubs’ home schedule.

The Cubs’ 1:20 p.m. game Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers was postponed because of inclement weather.

It was rescheduled to 6:40 p.m. Saturday as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game that day has been changed to 12:05 p.m., bumped up from 1:20 p.m. Gates will open about 90 minutes before first pitch for each game.

Separate tickets will be required to attend the games.

The Cubs have not yet announced how the rain out will affect their rotation setup for their series against the Dodgers.

Friday’s starter had not yet been announced — left-hander Drew Smyly was likely going to start if he came off the bereavement list in time. Left-hander Justin Steele was slated to pitch Saturday while right-hander Marcus Stroman had been lined up for a marquee matchup versus Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

()