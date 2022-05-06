Finance
8 Tech Tools You Should Be Using To Grow Your Business
Every business has their own unique needs and tech requirements. Yet, with so many tech tools out there, how do you know which ones are the best for your business?
As someone who lives and breathes digital marketing, I’ve used various tools and programs to amplify my marketing tasks and keep track of specific projects. It can be overwhelming at times, but it also gave me exposure to various tech tools, allowing me to really narrow down my favorites.
I’ve selected some of my favorite tech tools to help me be more productive. Here they are.
Canva
The Canva concept was built on a vision to rival Photoshop and make design easy and accessible to anyone [even people without a Ph.D. in photoshop]. In a nutshell, Canva is a graphic-design tool website. It uses a drag-and-drop format and provides access to over a million photographs, graphics, and fonts. It is used by non-designers as well as professionals & is a great tool to create awesome content for your business.
Click Funnels
Marketing funnels made easy for your business. ClickFunnels gives you everything you need to market, sell, and deliver your products and services online! Use ClickFunnels to quickly create high-converting marketing & sales funnels for your business. They offer many integration options, hundreds of marketing templates & a wiki of free training. Get on it.
Zoom
Zoom is a leader in modern enterprise remote video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, chat, and webinars it is the perfect tool for Businesses to stay connected with their clients 24/7. Crystal clear video and audio for all of your conference, webinar, meeting or screen sharing business requirements. Its quick and easy to set up a conference and just as easy to join one from any of your devices desktop, laptop, mobile device or tablet!
Google G-Drive
Back up and get access to files anywhere, on the go, through secure cloud storage and file backup for your photos, videos, files and more. Being able to store, sync and share documents and data with Google Drive makes it the perfect business collaboration tool. G-Drive starts you with 15 GB of free Google online storage so you can’t go wrong.
Trello
Hello, Trello! Trello is a collaboration tool that organizes your projects into boards. In one glance, Trello tells you what’s being worked on, who’s working on what, and where something is in a process Imagine a whiteboard in your office, filled with colorful sticky notes, with each note as a task for you and your team. Now imagine that each of those sticky notes has photos, attachments & links from other data sources. There is also a space to comment and collaborate with your teams. Now imagine that you can take that whiteboard anywhere you go on your phone and can access it from any computer through the web. Hello, Trello!
Essentially, Trello is a visual, web-based, project management tool for your Business. Its founders started Trello with the hopes to solve some high-level planning issues businesses face on a day to day basis. Boom I think they are onto something.
Vimeo
Elevate your business video marketing with a powerful video marketing & analytics tools Vimeo! Vimeo is a video-sharing website in which users can upload, share and view videos. It was the first video sharing site to support high-definition video. Vimeo promises more engagement, more collaboration & more growth for your business.
Transferwise
Does your business make overseas transfers? Banks charge a lot for overseas transfers. But, Transferwise doesn’t. Transfer money abroad easily and quickly with their low-cost money transfers. They only charge the Business transferring funds a fee, not the recipient! Excellent conversion rates and unbelievable payment turn around times. [Note: transactions are not always processed by banks over the weekend, so try and process payments on weekdays to avoid delays].
Powtoon
Powtoon is a business tool for creating animated presentations and animated explainer videos. Make amazing videos in minutes with Powtoon. Use their library of styles, characters, backgrounds, and video, or upload your own!
What Is Pay Per Click (PPC) and How Does Pay Per Click (PPC) Work?
Pay per click is a type of paid digital marketing, which displays adverts that link to your website in SERPs (search engine results pages). It is the primary revenue driver for Google and the easiest way to get your adverts showing for people searching for your products and services. Google run these ads through a platform called Google AdWords and if you know your way around the platform you can set up a simple campaign without much trouble.
You set up pay per click (PPC) campaigns based on keywords. Keywords are the terms entered into the search engine that you want to display your ads for. You also set a CPC (cost per click) limit that is the highest you are willing to pay for 1 click on your ad (which will lead through to your website). You can also set a daily budget on your campaign, which is the most you are willing to pay each day for your campaigns to run. Once you have accumulated enough clicks to reach your budget, your ads will cease to run to the following day.
For example, if I needed a solicitor, I could type “solicitor” into Google and it would display results from PPC campaigns, and organic results. PPC campaigns allow you to get to the top of this page without having to rely on search engine optimisation for the free, organic listings. You should use PPC campaigns when there are people searching for your products and services. If there is no one searching for them, there is no point and you should then focus on awareness driving campaigns.
Pay per click (PPC) can perform really strongly provided it is set up correctly. There are people literally searching right now, in your location for your products and services, and you can get your business in front of them at that moment. That makes it an extremely powerful tool.
However, poor set up and management of your keywords and budget can make it an expensive mistake, as Google will continue to show your ads regardless of performance. If people are clicking through to your website and not converting, that will very quickly add up to a large bill.
It is really important that you do thorough keyword research into what keywords best describe your products and services, and which keywords are more likely to get potential customers to convert. This may require some testing with your PPC campaigns, but it will be worth it.
Does Your Business Need a Website Maintenance Plan?
So, your new site is complete congratulations! There are a lot of moving parts to a build, from coding to design to content.
However, if you want to attract and retain customers, you can’t have a “set it and forget it” mentality once the initial work is finished marketing your business is not only about creating a web presence.
It’s crucial that you make a website maintenance plan a priority for your small business. Here are 4 reasons why:
1. You want to offer a good user experience.
Broken links, 404 pages, half-baked landing pages, slow loading times… your visitors will go elsewhere if they don’t find what they’re looking for fast. The last thing you want for your business is for customers to experience frustration.
Also, you’re not going to build trust among buyers if you don’t offer a good user experience who’s going to want to enter their credit card or contact information when your online presence looks neglected?
Your website is the face of your business, so invest the time and energy into keeping it current. Monitor for glitches and focus on adding fresh content like blogs, articles, events and testimonials as often as possible to provide a good user experience and reap the SEO benefits.
2. It’s the key to security and safety.
You’re not only responsible for protecting your own data, but you’re also responsible for your visitors’ information. Security requirements are always changing, and nobody is safe even big brands are targets for cyber attacks and data breaches.
In late 2016, Uber announced the personal information of 57 million Uber users and 600,000 drivers had been exposed by cyber thieves. To make matters worse, the company tried to hide the breach rather than report it.
In November 2018, Marriott International came forward with info that cyber criminals had stolen the data of approximately 500 million customers.
Since hackers get smarter all the time, you need a program you can trust to keep your online assets safe.
Being proactive and protecting your website now is so much easier than dealing with the devastation, disruption and huge costs of a hacked site, lost data and destroyed Google rankings.
The Security & Maintenance Plan includes:
• Continuous state-of-the-art monitoring and “next-generation application firewall” protection against spam, malware and other malicious attempts
• Ongoing automatic backups of your site in case it ever needs to be restored
• Site checks for broken images and links so it runs smooth and fast
• Regular updates of your WordPress site and plugins for optimal performance and security
• And much more…
3. A secure backup is a lifesaver.
A backup is a saved copy of your site, whether it’s from a day ago or a month ago. Backups are stored in files or in the cloud and can be restored if needed.
If you don’t have a backup and your website is hacked and wiped, you’d need to start over from scratch. You wouldn’t want all your hard work to disappear, would you?
A big part of your website maintenance plan is using reliable tools to keep your information safe.
4. Software updates won’t wait.
Software is ever-changing, whether it’s plugins and themes that need updating or security programs.
Your site isn’t going to run smoothly and will also be vulnerable to hackers if you don’t stay on top of software updates. The more often you update, the less likely you are to have problems.
Keeping your software updated also ensures your site loads quickly when visitors arrive; speed has an impact on SEO.
Don’t miss vital leads or sales by neglecting content, security, backup and regular software updates.
Remember: the cost of repairing online issues will be greater than the affordable maintenance costs you pay now!
Virtual Assistant Tips To Success
Virtual Assisting has become one of the most exciting and rewarding home-based businesses. What a privilege it is to be a part of such an evolutionary industry that continually grows and offers new opportunities and rewards for those coming into the business and those veteran pros as well. Marketing your Virtual Assistant business can be a rewarding adventure, providing you with permanent clientele and additional profits.
Here are some ideas you might want to explore:
Tip #1 — Add a P.S. to your Signature Line: We all know how important that signature line is for your business success. Here’s a simple way to make it even more profitableAdd a P.S. to your e-mail messages. You can offer your clients additional discounts or let them know about a new service. Did you just get a new VA certificate? Tell them! This can be a perfect opportunity to perhaps toot your horn a little.
Tip #2 Learn from the Pros: Continually search for new and worthwhile sites that offer tips on marketing. There are pros out there specializing in marketing. Let them guide you into making more profits. For example, recently I found this site-thewebmuse.com. It has fabulous marketing tips, special reports you can receive for as little as $9.95, affordable teleclasses on marketing, and a monthly newsletter, “The Museletter.” I could go on, but go check it out for yourself and then see how you can profit from it as well.
Be a mentor. I know one of the ways that I’ve actually increased my business is mentoring others and networking with others. Any networking is valuable and when you mentor you become an expert at the same time as helping others out.
Tip #3 Market with Candy Wrappers or Business Magnets: Do something different with your marketing. Candy wrappers can be a perfect way to show your clients your uniqueness and catch their attention. You can get your company name and logo printed on them. If visiting local clients, prepare a “small package” with coffees/teas, your candy bar with your logo on it, perhaps a personalized pen, and of course, several business cards. Drop it off at new businesses in your area. How about the doctor that just changed locations or the new attorney that just graduated law school? You can send these out as well and are not confined to local clients.
Magnets are excellent marketing tools. VistaPrints offers them at very reduced prices and they match your business card. I send one along to all my clients and in my portfolio to clients who have already expressed an interest in my services. This just adds that additional promotional edge I feel.
Tip #4 Market to Your Existing Clients: Your existing clients already know the caliber of work that you do. But your marketing doesn’t have to stop there. Continually tell them of new services or features. Send out a newsletter or even a tip of the week to keep your name in front of them. And when was the last time you called them up and asked, “Hey, how are you doing? How’s business going?” A personal, “What’s been happening” call can make a very favorable impression
Tip #5 List Tips on Your Website: One of the ways to prove your expertise is to list on your website the things you know. This shows your clients and potential clients that you know what you are talking about. On both my sites I have done this with great success. On Virtual Word Publishing, http://www.virtualwordpublishing.com, I also include a complete listing of resources as well so others can find information on my site that they need. This draws them to my site and while there hopefully makes them want to do business with me.
Market your way to success in your business! See how doing things a little differently can make a big difference. And lastly, enjoy your marketing. When clients see that you enjoy what you’re doing, they want to do business with you.
