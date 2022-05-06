8 Tech Tools You Should Be Using To Grow Your Business

Share Pin 0 Shares

Every business has their own unique needs and tech requirements. Yet, with so many tech tools out there, how do you know which ones are the best for your business?

As someone who lives and breathes digital marketing, I’ve used various tools and programs to amplify my marketing tasks and keep track of specific projects. It can be overwhelming at times, but it also gave me exposure to various tech tools, allowing me to really narrow down my favorites.

I’ve selected some of my favorite tech tools to help me be more productive. Here they are.

Canva

The Canva concept was built on a vision to rival Photoshop and make design easy and accessible to anyone [even people without a Ph.D. in photoshop]. In a nutshell, Canva is a graphic-design tool website. It uses a drag-and-drop format and provides access to over a million photographs, graphics, and fonts. It is used by non-designers as well as professionals & is a great tool to create awesome content for your business.

Click Funnels

Marketing funnels made easy for your business. ClickFunnels gives you everything you need to market, sell, and deliver your products and services online! Use ClickFunnels to quickly create high-converting marketing & sales funnels for your business. They offer many integration options, hundreds of marketing templates & a wiki of free training. Get on it.

Zoom

Zoom is a leader in modern enterprise remote video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, chat, and webinars it is the perfect tool for Businesses to stay connected with their clients 24/7. Crystal clear video and audio for all of your conference, webinar, meeting or screen sharing business requirements. Its quick and easy to set up a conference and just as easy to join one from any of your devices desktop, laptop, mobile device or tablet!

Google G-Drive

Back up and get access to files anywhere, on the go, through secure cloud storage and file backup for your photos, videos, files and more. Being able to store, sync and share documents and data with Google Drive makes it the perfect business collaboration tool. G-Drive starts you with 15 GB of free Google online storage so you can’t go wrong.

Trello

Hello, Trello! Trello is a collaboration tool that organizes your projects into boards. In one glance, Trello tells you what’s being worked on, who’s working on what, and where something is in a process Imagine a whiteboard in your office, filled with colorful sticky notes, with each note as a task for you and your team. Now imagine that each of those sticky notes has photos, attachments & links from other data sources. There is also a space to comment and collaborate with your teams. Now imagine that you can take that whiteboard anywhere you go on your phone and can access it from any computer through the web. Hello, Trello!

Essentially, Trello is a visual, web-based, project management tool for your Business. Its founders started Trello with the hopes to solve some high-level planning issues businesses face on a day to day basis. Boom I think they are onto something.

Vimeo

Elevate your business video marketing with a powerful video marketing & analytics tools Vimeo! Vimeo is a video-sharing website in which users can upload, share and view videos. It was the first video sharing site to support high-definition video. Vimeo promises more engagement, more collaboration & more growth for your business.

Transferwise

Does your business make overseas transfers? Banks charge a lot for overseas transfers. But, Transferwise doesn’t. Transfer money abroad easily and quickly with their low-cost money transfers. They only charge the Business transferring funds a fee, not the recipient! Excellent conversion rates and unbelievable payment turn around times. [Note: transactions are not always processed by banks over the weekend, so try and process payments on weekdays to avoid delays].

Powtoon

Powtoon is a business tool for creating animated presentations and animated explainer videos. Make amazing videos in minutes with Powtoon. Use their library of styles, characters, backgrounds, and video, or upload your own!