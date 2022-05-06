News
Aaron Judge’s hot start the perfect response to his failed contract extension talks with Yankees
TORONTO — Aaron Judge doesn’t want to answer questions about it, but the Yankees slugger has responded to the failed extension talks perfectly. Judge has had a first month of the season that is reminiscent of his Rookie of the Year season in 2017.
“I go back to last year, the second half of the season,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “You know, he and Giancarlo [Stanton] really carried us offensively. The final few months of that season he was in line with what he’s doing now.
“I just think we’re seeing a great player that now has a lot of big league experience. I think coupled with his talent and his preparation and just the experience he’s gained has made him just a more polished hitter.”
Judge heads into the Yankees’ Friday night’s series opener against the Rangers at the Stadium tied with Anthony Rizzo and Colorado’s C.J. Cron for the most home runs (9) in baseball. He leads the majors in barrel percentage per plate appearance (18.6) and hard hit percentage (67.2) and is second in the big leagues in average exit velocity (96.8) behind Stanton.
In other words, Judge is having a perfect season to get teams lining up to pay him when he is a free agent at the end of the season. Judge, however, is adamant that the failed extension talks with the Yankees, which became uncomfortably public for him, are not the driving motivation for him this season.
He doesn’t need that.
“When I’ve got Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo behind me and Aaron Hicks or [DJ] LeMahieu in front of me, they push you a little bit,” Judge said. “They’re always getting on base or having great at-bats. That motivates the team. It motivates me to go out there and hit.”
In 2017, Judge hammered 52 home runs to win top rookie honors in the American League. That coming-out year came with high expectations for his future. It was followed, however, by years of frustration as he was slowed by injuries. From 2018 to 2020, Judge was only in 63% of the Yankees games because of a bunch of injuries, which included a broken wrist and a strained oblique, which is more common for a big slugger and a concern for future employers. Last season, however, Judge played in 148 games, hitting 39 homers, and this season he’s started 22 of 25 games so far.
“I think the biggest thing is being healthy and being out there,” Judge said. “When you’ve got nagging stuff going on, it’s tough to be at your best. I wouldn’t say this is the best I’ve felt, but we’re getting there.”
After a record number of injuries in 2019, the Yankees made a commitment to try and reduce them through strength and conditioning. They reorganized that department along with their training department and Boone has been committed to managing players’ workload to try and prevent injuries.
That has shown results for both Judge and Stanton.
“I think they continue to evolve. I think they continue to know who they are, what things work and don’t work for them. I think you get better and out of necessity of how to take care of yourself and how to prepare yourself, coupled with trying to be also on the cutting edge of how do we maximize this,” Boone said of Judge and Stanton staying healthy. “We say the best ability is availability. I think they understand that.”
Judge has started this season strong. So far, his numbers (.293/.356/.652 with a 1.009 OPS) look very similar to his 2017 numbers (.284/.422/.627 with a 1.049 OPS). The 30-year-old, however, isn’t yet feeling it. All month, he’s talked about just “grinding,” out at-bats until he finds his consistency.
“I’m still trying to figure it out,” he said. “I’ve got to lock it in for five at-bats, especially with guys on base.”
Former FOX 2 reporter Mikala McGhee’s unique journey from TV to pageants
ST. LOUIS Former FOX 2 sports reporter Mikala McGhee left tv about one month ago and already has won a crown!
She won Miss Missouri USA Sunday night. She represented St. Louis in the statewide pageant. She now advances to the Miss USA pageant where she will represent the entire state of Missouri.
“It’s been such an unexpected journey. I loved FOX 2. I love you guys. I love our viewers. I love our team and it was really hard to have to take that step away, but this was really on my heart. I felt like it aligned with my values and where I see myself going in my life and what I wanted to do. So, I had to take a chance on myself and thankfully it paid off,” McGhee said.
She plans to get back into television at some point. Her ultimate goal is to be a game show host.
The St. Louis native started at KTVI/KPLR as an intern in 2019 and was hired as a reporter in February 2020. In March 2022 she decided to put all of her efforts into preparing for the Miss Missouri USA 2022 Pageant. She says that she plans on continuing a career in media and broadcasting in the future.
She graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, emphasis in public relations, in 2016. She then went on to Florida Gulf Coast University where she completed her master’s degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in law and administration.
Mikala played Division I basketball throughout her entire collegiate career. She won an A-Sun Conference championship with the Eagles and made an appearance in the 2016-2017 NCAA Women’s Tournament. Mikala grew up in Bridgeton and attended Pattonville High School. Her outstanding performance in the classroom and as a three-sport varsity athlete gained her a lot of notoriety and success. She was voted the St. Louis Cardinals Female Athlete of the Year two years in a row, on top of receiving first team all-state and all-metro honors in basketball and soccer.
How do Timberwolves become an elite defensive team? It starts with changes to their ‘personnel’
The Timberwolves made an unexpected surge up the defensive ladder this season. Despite a lack of astute defenders, Minnesota closed the NBA regular season ranking 13th in defensive rating, surrendering 111 points per 100 possessions.
That came almost entirely on the back of one pick-and-roll scheme — the “high-wall,” where the defender covering the screener stayed at the level of the screen to defend the ball handler until the primary defender could get back to his man. The scheme took advantage of Karl-Anthony Towns’ ability to play on the perimeter and utilized Minnesota’s general speed and athleticism as it scrambled around to cover everyone up while hiding players less capable of guarding players man to man.
That scheme held up against Memphis in the first round of the playoffs, as using Towns at the level took away many of Ja Morant’s seams to get into the paint. The Grizzlies’ star guard — who scored 47 points in Memphis’ Game 2 second-round win over Golden State — was an inefficient scorer in the first-round series, which the Grizzlies won in six games.
But other opponents rendered Minnesota’s defensive scheme moot. Phoenix, Washington, even Atlanta had no problem dissecting the defense to generate easy shots. Their primary ball handler would extend horizontally off the screen, drawing Towns to the sidelines. From there, they would either hit the rolling big man, who’d catch the ball in the paint with often just an undersized wing defender to beat, or deliver a skip pass to the corner for an open three.
Memphis didn’t really have the personnel for that, because the Grizzlies don’t have a potent scoring roller, nor a plethora of perimeter shooters. So Minnesota got away with repeatedly running its base scheme throughout the series, which was lucky for the Wolves. Because they proved incapable of diversifying defensively throughout the season.
When they went to drop coverage, they were torched. The same was true when they attempted a switch-heavy approach, which so many of the true contenders are currently executing as the playoffs progress.
So what must Minnesota adjust in order to be able to differ coverages when required?
“Personnel,” veteran guard Patrick Beverley said.
Currently, the Timberwolves simply don’t have enough defensive players to be able to execute schemes that require everyone on the court to be able to defend.
“Ultimately, you want perfect players at every position. There’s no player that’s perfect. You’re always going to be trading off one thing for something else, so it all depends on what those trade-offs are,” said Sachin Gupta, the Timberwolves’ executive vice president of basketball operations. “Of course, you’d love to have a team full of the most versatile defensive players that can play any defensive scheme, that can shoot, pass, dribble, that can rebound. But no one like that exists. So it’s all a question of trade-offs, but of course, that’s something that you’d love to have.”
Wolves head coach Chris Finch has noted for a year that Minnesota’s roster slants toward offensive players. It’s hard to consistently defend at a high level when you’ve got sub-par defenders like D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley or Anthony Edwards on the floor. Edwards is a good on-ball defender, but tends to lose track of his man when playing off-ball defense. That can probably be attributed to the fact Edwards is 20 years old and hasn’t been asked to defend at a high level in the past.
But when you look at Minnesota’s roster, particularly its core of Towns, Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, it’s not difficult to see a path to building a roster in which the Wolves at least have the option to trot out a switch-heavy lineup in which every player can guard every one of the opponent’s players, if necessary — much in the same way Boston currently does. Those three players, who are locked into the team’s long-term future, are all physically capable of doing that. Can Minnesota find two more guys who fit that mold?
“That’s a part of what we need to be able to do. When everybody on your team can guard their position and you’re not trying to hide guys defensively or if you do hide them you do it in a way where you’re actually benefiting from it because you’re able to use their strengths in a different way,” Finch said. “You have to be able to guard your position in this league. And in the playoffs there’s a multitude of really good players out there. And it’s just hard when guys aren’t able to do that.”
Minnesota’s path to continuing to climb the Western Conference ladder seems to be improving on the defensive end. The Wolves likely won’t need more offensive firepower when they already sport the likes of Edwards and Towns. But if they can swap out their current defensive liabilities for players who can more competently defend their position, now Minnesota could reach a level where it could ascend to consistently being a top-10 team — or higher — on both ends of the floor.
And that’s how you enter championship contention.
