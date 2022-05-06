Finance
About Electronic City, Bangalore
One of classy localities in Bangalore consists of many industrial parks, technological parks, and software firms. Spread over 332 acres (1.3 km²) in Konappana, Agrahara and Doddathogur villages outside Bangalore, India.
It was initiated by R.k. Baliga, the first Chairman and Managing Director of Keonics, Karnataka Electronics. The brainchild of making Bangalore a silicon valley goes to him. As we know, Bangalore is largest outsourcing capital of the world and this credit goes to Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and Indian Finance Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.
The infrastructure of Electronic City is world class, which is carrying many industries like Information Technology, BPO’s, Hardware firms, Software Firms in her lap. IT industry commercialized the area and this attracts the top business houses who wish to set up their business houses around it.
Growth of IT companies in this area, make it into residential area because most of the employee who work in electronic city prefer to stay near to their office.
Due to this many environmental issues started to arise and many notable lakes in and around electronic city namely Doddanagamangala kere, Rayasandra kere, Chikkatogur kere, Gattahalli kere, Veerasandra kere, heelalige kere, hebbagodi kere etc. All the waste water is diverted into these lakes and these lakes are in under great threat of pollution.
Buses from Bangalore city go to various parts of Electronic city and is well connected with Majestic, Shivajinagar, Krishna Raja Market, Shantinagar and Banashankari.
Some of the top software companies are:
Oswald Infotech, Tata Consultancy Services, Siemens Information Systems Limited, Skypro Technologies, Genpact Global Business, IBA Health Group Company, Inknowtech Private Limited, Infosys Technologies Limited, Infotech Enterprises Limited, Xsysys Technologies Private Limited, Omnesys Technologies Private Limited, CGI Information Systems And Management, Centre for Development of Advanced Computer, I-Link Software Private Limited, Hewlett Packard Global Soft Limited, Velankani Software Private Limited, Wipro Technologies Limited, Software Technology Parks of India etc
Some of the important industries are:
APC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Biocon, C-DOT, CGI Group, Fanuc India, General Electric, GE Fanuc Systems, HCL Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, iGate Global, Infosys Limited, Mahindra Satyam.
Some of the important residential complexes are:
Neeladri Towers, Ajmera Infinity, Celebrity Signature, Celebrity Classic, Concorde Manhattan, Concorde Silicon Valley, Concorde Cuppertino, GVK Genesis Ecosphere, Ittina Mahavir, Neo Homes Passion Elite, SJR Equinox etc.
Some of the important education institutions are:
BTL Institute of Technology, CDAC Formerly NCST, IFIM Business School (IFIM), IHMR Institute of Health Management Research, Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB), ICFAI, International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore, ISBR Business School, IZEE Business School, Noble Institute of Education Society, NTTF Nettur Technical Training Foundation, The Oxford College of Engineering, PES School Of Engineering (PESSE), SIBM (Symbiosis Institute of Business Management), WE School.
Some of the important schools are:
Sorsfort International School, School at Electronic City Phase 1, Blue Bell Public School, School at Electronic City, Euro Kids, SFF School, Treamis World School, Brookfield High School, Sri Chennakeshava High School, Sunrise International Residential School, Ebenezer International School & Junior College, Acts Secondary School, School at Singasandra, etc.
Property rate of the area:
It is one of the important localities in Bangalore. The price per sq. ft. was at Rs 3135 in Oct-Dec 2011 and then price depreciated to Rs 3110 in the next quarter of Jan-Mar 2012. In Apr-June quarter of 2012, the locality price appreciated to Rs. 3250 per sq. ft and in Jul-Sept quarter of 2012, the price per sq. ft. appreciated to Rs 3320. In Oct-Dec 2012, price appreciate to Rs 3489 per sq. ft.
In its neighbourhood lies many educational institutions, banks, premier hotels, malls & Supermarket, hospitals and so on. Due to its property rates, this area is appreciating.
Finance
How to Budget Your Stag and Doe Party
The main goal of a Stag and Doe party is usually to cover fees for the wedding. But you can only do so if you budget carefully and cover all the costs related to the event. There are so many things to think about when planning such an event, and it can be difficult to cover all the aspects. So I decided to list the most common expenses related to Stag and Doe parties so you can turn in a nice profit.
First of all, invitations and flyers are essential when you’re throwing a party. They are the first impression of the party and can literally make or break your event. Make sure you know exactly how much stag and doe invites you’ll need and don’t be stingy, nice looking invites can go a long way.
Hall rental fees and bartender fees should also be at the top of your list. Get a sense of the type of people you want invited at your party and choose the location carefully. Make sure the location is in a good part of town and go for a locale with a good reputation as the venue will be one of the main selling points of your party.
Before you chose a certain location, make sure you know if the security and liquor costs are included. Having to cover for security and liquor yourself can really hurt your bottom line. If you’ve never thrown that kind of party before, it can be hard to know how much liquor you’ll need, so I suggest your go with a package that includes liquor so your bar doesn’t run dry by the end of the night.
Now, you’ll have to choose a DJ. Depending on your budget, you can hire a well known DJ or your run of the mill DJ service. However, if you go for an average DJ, you run the risk of having an average night. So if you can’t hire a big name DJ, you can always provide a play list to whatever DJ you wish to hire so you can have control over the music. Not everybody likes the same type of music, so make sure you know your audience well.
Of course, there are some other expenses that you will need to take into consideration when you’ll be planning your next Stag and Doe, but the ones I mentioned earlier should be at the on top of your list. But that doesn’t mean that you should neglect the smaller details, since they can make or break your evening. So plan carefully and your Stag and Doe will be the party of the year!
Finance
Become a Proficient Entrepreneur With Finance Certification Courses in Pune
In this world of competition, everyone wants to have a successful career. Therefore, one of the most sought-after fields of learning is finance, offered in many institutions. These courses help to grow your career fast. Hence, for a better future, you must look for some attractive finance certification courses in Pune. Nilaya Icats Institute of Commerce Pune, a hub for commerce related courses will help you establish your future.
Finance can also be described as a part of Commerce and both involves money, banking and investing process. As both are interconnected, you must have a profound idea about the subject. Firstly, you must see whether your institute is offering best Accounting courses in India. The business institute will make your interpersonal skills stronger and build your confidence. While you are preparing for accounting courses, you must understand why it is beneficial:
Exploring business sector
As a subject, Finance and Accounting can be described as the pillar for any business organization. Take control of your career by pursuing the best finance certification courses in Pune and become a finance professional. Any business that relies upon money is dependent on the services of accountancy expert. Technologically everything has changed and there is an unending demand for experienced accountants and financial professionals now. If you don’t have a strong base, your organization might collapse and it might harm your career.
Nowadays, financial activities of any company ranging of different sizes are scrutinized regularly for future prospects. For this very reason, capable and qualified accountancy professionals are highly in demand. So, if you want to achieve your goal, you must enroll yourself at Nilaya iCATS Institute of Commerce. It is the best Institute of Finance & Accounts in Pune with several proficient teachers. The courses they offer are also properly described and fully professional.
Financial incentive and flexibility
Accountancy embodies an outstanding prospect for running and establishing your business at your home. If you are self employed, you have the full freedom and flexibility to choose your own work patterns and timing. For that you need to have certain knowledge on the working procedure and different ideas on accounts. Hence, you must be a part of Nilaya iCATS Institute of Commerce as it is considered the perfect Institute of Finance & Accounts in Pune. They are known to offer courses in banking, taxation to becoming a Master in Corporate Accounts & Finance.
Accounting Professionals, who are experienced in this field, will be able to add value to their organization. You will also have the opportunity to learn more and offer your insight to your team.
The key focus of the accounting courses is to address the challenges of professionals. They offer a potential emphasis on learning while doing and most of the programs are developed around that. Enrolling yourself at Nilaya’s iCATS will let you learn more about the best Accounting courses in India from trained professors. It will later help you to make your mark and create a niche for yourself in the competitive arena of finance.
Finance
Day Trading – 99% Fail – Find Out Why
I have been day trading now for 10 years. I blew up 2 accounts one $30,000 and another $37,000. I was in the 99% group that never make it day trading. Thing is I am relatively smart, college education man with a 140 IQ, and yet I still blew up two accounts.
I wrote this article for any one interested in day trading to help make a decision. They will either learn to be part of the 1% winners that will be able to day-trade (from anywhere in the world) or be one of the 99% that will fail and blow up their accounts. So if your serious about trying to day trade read on.
Now truth be told I went into day trading for a few years with no education. I soon realized after blowing a few thousand on penny stocks that there really was no riches to be found there.
Then off to the internet to get the wisdom of the collective. That is a dead end and their information is defective. In fact Day trading is a Trillion dollar a year business, do you think anybody on the internet is going to give you day trading advise that is correct? Almost every thing on the internet that you read about day trading, or trading stocks at all is false, and designed to help remove your money from your wallet.
How about books? Yes there it is! I will read some books and be able to trade stock like Jim Cramer… (BTW read all of his stock trading books) thing is Jim Cramer is a television entertaining clown and would probably not be on television if he is really was what he says he is, Harvard education and all.
Really put this to the test, watch his show, then watch what happens to the stocks he mentions. Not even right on 50%. All he will help you do is lose money faster then your popsicle melting on a 95 degree day.
I even took some private classes and paid a handsome fee to be told how to trade. One that comes to mind is Wall Street Basics run by Gary Williams. Not that the classes were half bad but they were not what one needs to learn day trading. They took me down a road of continued education. But I still lost my day trading accounts, as will you if you dont follow my instructions here.
So whats the answer i asked my self staring out the window of my caretaker home overlooking the Caribbean Sea (a job I took to make enough money to open another trading account)?
Truth Is I needed a mentor, that’s when the rubber hit the road and my brain started smoking. How in the world would I pick someone? Someone who already was in the trenches and trading every day, and why in the world would they mentor me? There it is, that’s what came to my mind…
Here are the biggest problems that day traders will face.
- Under Capitalization In my opinion the biggest one. Capital is your lifeblood. If you don’t start with at least $30,000 you better start by saving your money. In fact the FTC wont allow you do day trade right now without at least $25,000 in an account
- Emotions That’s right everything changes when you have money on the line. Especially if you need the money to live on. My advice? Save enough so that you will not need the money you are trading with. Trading with needed money will DEFINITELY be a strong negative
- Under educated. I don’t care how smart you are. YOU NEED A PLAN. If you fail to trade with a plan then you are planning to fail. No if, and or buts about it.
- Expecting to hit a home run every time. No really this is a job, a well paying job, but its a job. EX I make around average $250 per day. Some days I do hit a home run. Most days, its a single. My best day so far? $1200. My worst day? -$5000 GRRR.
- To get a plan you need a mentor, one that’s not really into teaching for the money. That’s why you’re here I am going to share my guru with you. Take it or leave it he is the best on the planet at what he does, and he is willing to share with only a few per year. Why am I sharing? Really there is plenty to go around, the stock market is abundant with wealth, a small hand full of people learning to day-trade will have no effect what so ever on the markets.
Now having day-traded for at least 4 months or so I could tell the phonies from the ponies. There are a bunch of guys out there that are pretenders. They look at a screen and tell you when to buy and when to sell. Its like the old adage ” If you want to feed a man for a day you give him a fish, if you want to feed him for a life time you teach him how to fish”
I have added a link in the resource box that is a direct link to the only day trading source that I trust or would use on the internet.
It took me two years to find Mark, don’t make the same mistakes that I made. Mark gives away a free day trading guide that is second to none
