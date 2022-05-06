About Electronic City, Bangalore

Share Pin 0 Shares

One of classy localities in Bangalore consists of many industrial parks, technological parks, and software firms. Spread over 332 acres (1.3 km²) in Konappana, Agrahara and Doddathogur villages outside Bangalore, India.

It was initiated by R.k. Baliga, the first Chairman and Managing Director of Keonics, Karnataka Electronics. The brainchild of making Bangalore a silicon valley goes to him. As we know, Bangalore is largest outsourcing capital of the world and this credit goes to Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and Indian Finance Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

The infrastructure of Electronic City is world class, which is carrying many industries like Information Technology, BPO’s, Hardware firms, Software Firms in her lap. IT industry commercialized the area and this attracts the top business houses who wish to set up their business houses around it.

Growth of IT companies in this area, make it into residential area because most of the employee who work in electronic city prefer to stay near to their office.

Due to this many environmental issues started to arise and many notable lakes in and around electronic city namely Doddanagamangala kere, Rayasandra kere, Chikkatogur kere, Gattahalli kere, Veerasandra kere, heelalige kere, hebbagodi kere etc. All the waste water is diverted into these lakes and these lakes are in under great threat of pollution.

Buses from Bangalore city go to various parts of Electronic city and is well connected with Majestic, Shivajinagar, Krishna Raja Market, Shantinagar and Banashankari.

Some of the top software companies are:

Oswald Infotech, Tata Consultancy Services, Siemens Information Systems Limited, Skypro Technologies, Genpact Global Business, IBA Health Group Company, Inknowtech Private Limited, Infosys Technologies Limited, Infotech Enterprises Limited, Xsysys Technologies Private Limited, Omnesys Technologies Private Limited, CGI Information Systems And Management, Centre for Development of Advanced Computer, I-Link Software Private Limited, Hewlett Packard Global Soft Limited, Velankani Software Private Limited, Wipro Technologies Limited, Software Technology Parks of India etc

Some of the important industries are:

APC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Biocon, C-DOT, CGI Group, Fanuc India, General Electric, GE Fanuc Systems, HCL Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, iGate Global, Infosys Limited, Mahindra Satyam.

Some of the important residential complexes are:

Neeladri Towers, Ajmera Infinity, Celebrity Signature, Celebrity Classic, Concorde Manhattan, Concorde Silicon Valley, Concorde Cuppertino, GVK Genesis Ecosphere, Ittina Mahavir, Neo Homes Passion Elite, SJR Equinox etc.

Some of the important education institutions are:

BTL Institute of Technology, CDAC Formerly NCST, IFIM Business School (IFIM), IHMR Institute of Health Management Research, Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB), ICFAI, International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore, ISBR Business School, IZEE Business School, Noble Institute of Education Society, NTTF Nettur Technical Training Foundation, The Oxford College of Engineering, PES School Of Engineering (PESSE), SIBM (Symbiosis Institute of Business Management), WE School.

Some of the important schools are:

Sorsfort International School, School at Electronic City Phase 1, Blue Bell Public School, School at Electronic City, Euro Kids, SFF School, Treamis World School, Brookfield High School, Sri Chennakeshava High School, Sunrise International Residential School, Ebenezer International School & Junior College, Acts Secondary School, School at Singasandra, etc.

Some of the residential complexes are:

Neeladri towers, Ajmera Infinity, Celebrity Signature, Celebrity Classic, Concorde Manhattan, Concorde Silicon Valley, Concorde Cuppertino, GVK Genesis Ecosphere, Ittina Mahavir, Neo Homes Passion Elite, SJR Equinox etc.

Property rate of the area:

It is one of the important localities in Bangalore. The price per sq. ft. was at Rs 3135 in Oct-Dec 2011 and then price depreciated to Rs 3110 in the next quarter of Jan-Mar 2012. In Apr-June quarter of 2012, the locality price appreciated to Rs. 3250 per sq. ft and in Jul-Sept quarter of 2012, the price per sq. ft. appreciated to Rs 3320. In Oct-Dec 2012, price appreciate to Rs 3489 per sq. ft.

In its neighbourhood lies many educational institutions, banks, premier hotels, malls & Supermarket, hospitals and so on. Due to its property rates, this area is appreciating.