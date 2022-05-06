Finance
Alkene Reactions – Why Pi Electrons Are So Reactive
As an organic chemistry student you will be required to study many alkene reactions. Many students fall into the trap of memorization and regurgitation and set themselves on the path of doom. In this article I will help you understand alkene reactions by explaining a key concept in reactions: Why Pi Bonds Attack
I don’t want YOU to fall into the trap of confusion due to lack of understanding
So let’s break it down
A single or sigma-bond is a direct connection between one atom and the next. The electron density will be concentrated between the two bonds in question
The pi bond is different. If you picture a p-orbital in the y-plane of a molecule you will realize that the p bond sits very high above, and very low beneath the molecule.
The electrons moving around the pi bond are much further away from the molecule compared to a sigma bond. Think of this as walking a curious puppy on a long leash. Sure the puppy is ‘attached’ to your hand, but the long leash allows him to run around and sniff everything right and left. In fact, if you let go of the leash he’d be off and running away following his nose. Why? because he’s so curious and all these attractive smells are calling to him
Pi bonds are like that too. They are very electronegative and will be easily ‘distracted’ by partially positive or full positive charges nearby. This negativity makes the pi electrons very nucleophilic
Quick recap of nucleophile and electrophile
Nucleophile = nucleus loving = positive seeking thus partially/fully negative
Electrophile = electron loving = negative seeking thus partially/fully positive
When an electrophile is brought close enough to the pi bond, the pi electrons will be so ‘curious’ and actually break away from the carbon atom. Imagine this as the moment you let go of the puppy’s leash. He’s off…
The pi electrons don’t break away from each other though. Instead they will simply break away from one of the 2 carbon atoms holding the pi bonds. This is the first step in your reaction mechanism
In doing so the former pi electrons are now sitting as a bond between one of the former sp2 (pi bond wielding) carbon atoms and the attacked electrophilic atom
The other carbon is now deficient having lost its pi bond and carries a positive charge. This carbocation is the reason for another nucleophile to attack in the next step
How to Avoid IRS Cons
Here are some facts about how the IRS communicates with taxpayers:
· The IRS doesn’t normally initiate contact with taxpayers by email.
· The agency does not send text messages or contact people through social media.
· When the IRS needs to contact a taxpayer, the first contact is normally by letter delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
· Fraudsters will send fake documents through the mail, and in some cases will claim they already notified a taxpayer by U.S. mail.
· Depending on the situation, IRS employees may first call or visit with a taxpayer. In some instances, the IRS sends a letter or written notice to a taxpayer in advance, but not always.
· IRS revenue agents or tax compliance officers may call a taxpayer or tax professional after mailing a notice to confirm an appointment or to discuss items for a scheduled audit.
· Private debt collectors can call taxpayers for the collection of certain outstanding inactive tax liabilities, but only after the taxpayer and their representative have received written notice.
· IRS revenue officers and agents routinely make unannounced visits to a taxpayer’s home or place of business to discuss taxes owed, delinquent tax returns or a business falling behind on payroll tax deposits.
· IRS revenue officers will request payment of taxes owed by the taxpayer. However, taxpayers should remember that payment will never be requested to a source other than the U.S. Treasury.
When visited by someone from the IRS, the taxpayers should always ask for credentials. IRS representatives can always provide two forms of official credentials: a pocket commission and a Personal Indentity Verification Credentials (www.irs.gov)
Scammers are constantly trying to get tax payers personal information. Don’t be fooled by someone pretending to be with the IRS. Knowing how the IRS handles communication(s) with tax payers will help shield you from becoming a victim. Also, verify the credentials of Tax Professionals used to prepare your taxes, or assist with other tax issues. Remember, once your tax return is submitted it is the tax payers responsibility. Any outstanding balances, audits, or other IRS inquiry regarding your tax return will fall on your shoulders not the person that prepared your return. The IRS maintains a database of credentialed tax pros for tax payer review. Also, another great resource is the Better Business Bureau. Most reliable tax companies are listed on the BBB website providing company information for tax payer review.
About Electronic City, Bangalore
One of classy localities in Bangalore consists of many industrial parks, technological parks, and software firms. Spread over 332 acres (1.3 km²) in Konappana, Agrahara and Doddathogur villages outside Bangalore, India.
It was initiated by R.k. Baliga, the first Chairman and Managing Director of Keonics, Karnataka Electronics. The brainchild of making Bangalore a silicon valley goes to him. As we know, Bangalore is largest outsourcing capital of the world and this credit goes to Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and Indian Finance Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.
The infrastructure of Electronic City is world class, which is carrying many industries like Information Technology, BPO’s, Hardware firms, Software Firms in her lap. IT industry commercialized the area and this attracts the top business houses who wish to set up their business houses around it.
Growth of IT companies in this area, make it into residential area because most of the employee who work in electronic city prefer to stay near to their office.
Due to this many environmental issues started to arise and many notable lakes in and around electronic city namely Doddanagamangala kere, Rayasandra kere, Chikkatogur kere, Gattahalli kere, Veerasandra kere, heelalige kere, hebbagodi kere etc. All the waste water is diverted into these lakes and these lakes are in under great threat of pollution.
Buses from Bangalore city go to various parts of Electronic city and is well connected with Majestic, Shivajinagar, Krishna Raja Market, Shantinagar and Banashankari.
Some of the top software companies are:
Oswald Infotech, Tata Consultancy Services, Siemens Information Systems Limited, Skypro Technologies, Genpact Global Business, IBA Health Group Company, Inknowtech Private Limited, Infosys Technologies Limited, Infotech Enterprises Limited, Xsysys Technologies Private Limited, Omnesys Technologies Private Limited, CGI Information Systems And Management, Centre for Development of Advanced Computer, I-Link Software Private Limited, Hewlett Packard Global Soft Limited, Velankani Software Private Limited, Wipro Technologies Limited, Software Technology Parks of India etc
Some of the important industries are:
APC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Biocon, C-DOT, CGI Group, Fanuc India, General Electric, GE Fanuc Systems, HCL Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, iGate Global, Infosys Limited, Mahindra Satyam.
Some of the important residential complexes are:
Neeladri Towers, Ajmera Infinity, Celebrity Signature, Celebrity Classic, Concorde Manhattan, Concorde Silicon Valley, Concorde Cuppertino, GVK Genesis Ecosphere, Ittina Mahavir, Neo Homes Passion Elite, SJR Equinox etc.
Some of the important education institutions are:
BTL Institute of Technology, CDAC Formerly NCST, IFIM Business School (IFIM), IHMR Institute of Health Management Research, Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB), ICFAI, International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore, ISBR Business School, IZEE Business School, Noble Institute of Education Society, NTTF Nettur Technical Training Foundation, The Oxford College of Engineering, PES School Of Engineering (PESSE), SIBM (Symbiosis Institute of Business Management), WE School.
Some of the important schools are:
Sorsfort International School, School at Electronic City Phase 1, Blue Bell Public School, School at Electronic City, Euro Kids, SFF School, Treamis World School, Brookfield High School, Sri Chennakeshava High School, Sunrise International Residential School, Ebenezer International School & Junior College, Acts Secondary School, School at Singasandra, etc.
Some of the residential complexes are:
Property rate of the area:
It is one of the important localities in Bangalore. The price per sq. ft. was at Rs 3135 in Oct-Dec 2011 and then price depreciated to Rs 3110 in the next quarter of Jan-Mar 2012. In Apr-June quarter of 2012, the locality price appreciated to Rs. 3250 per sq. ft and in Jul-Sept quarter of 2012, the price per sq. ft. appreciated to Rs 3320. In Oct-Dec 2012, price appreciate to Rs 3489 per sq. ft.
In its neighbourhood lies many educational institutions, banks, premier hotels, malls & Supermarket, hospitals and so on. Due to its property rates, this area is appreciating.
How to Budget Your Stag and Doe Party
The main goal of a Stag and Doe party is usually to cover fees for the wedding. But you can only do so if you budget carefully and cover all the costs related to the event. There are so many things to think about when planning such an event, and it can be difficult to cover all the aspects. So I decided to list the most common expenses related to Stag and Doe parties so you can turn in a nice profit.
First of all, invitations and flyers are essential when you’re throwing a party. They are the first impression of the party and can literally make or break your event. Make sure you know exactly how much stag and doe invites you’ll need and don’t be stingy, nice looking invites can go a long way.
Hall rental fees and bartender fees should also be at the top of your list. Get a sense of the type of people you want invited at your party and choose the location carefully. Make sure the location is in a good part of town and go for a locale with a good reputation as the venue will be one of the main selling points of your party.
Before you chose a certain location, make sure you know if the security and liquor costs are included. Having to cover for security and liquor yourself can really hurt your bottom line. If you’ve never thrown that kind of party before, it can be hard to know how much liquor you’ll need, so I suggest your go with a package that includes liquor so your bar doesn’t run dry by the end of the night.
Now, you’ll have to choose a DJ. Depending on your budget, you can hire a well known DJ or your run of the mill DJ service. However, if you go for an average DJ, you run the risk of having an average night. So if you can’t hire a big name DJ, you can always provide a play list to whatever DJ you wish to hire so you can have control over the music. Not everybody likes the same type of music, so make sure you know your audience well.
Of course, there are some other expenses that you will need to take into consideration when you’ll be planning your next Stag and Doe, but the ones I mentioned earlier should be at the on top of your list. But that doesn’t mean that you should neglect the smaller details, since they can make or break your evening. So plan carefully and your Stag and Doe will be the party of the year!
