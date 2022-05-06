Finance
Asian Culture 101: Tips for Your Next Business Trip to Asia
When speaking about cultures or business etiquette, Asian countries are often grouped together. However, it is not necessarily true that cultures or ethnicities in the same area of the world share the same traditions or values. While there are some similarities in history and culture across Asian countries, each country and the way its people conduct business is unique.
The most important thing to remember is to be respectful of everyone you meet. If you don’t know the right thing to say or do in a business or casual setting, ask rather than make an inaccurate assumption and offend your hosts.
Demonstrating that you are interested in learning and abiding by their norms is one way to show respect. However, even if you cannot learn or adapt to all the traditions of these many countries, here are a few key things to remember when traveling for business.
Japan
In Japan, it is common to bow when meeting someone new. However, your hosts may be familiar with Western traditions and offer to shake your hand. Be prepared for either or both forms of greeting and follow the lead of your host. To bow properly, keep your back straight and hands down at your sides. Refrain from putting your hands in your pockets or crossing your arms. As is true in American culture, this is a sign of boredom or disinterest.
Business cards are a bigger deal in Japan than in the United States. When presented with a card, accept it with both hands and read the card. This shows respect and care for the card and person who handed it to you. If you are seated, leave the card out on the table or on your card case. Do not shove the card into you pocket or bag. It’s best to keep your own cards in a nice case so they are not bent or dirty when you hand them out.
Avoid:
- pointing with your fingers or any objects, such as chopsticks or pens.
- It’s not customary and can be considered rude.
- pointing out someone’s mistake. Always be respectful of your hosts and business partners.
- being late. In fact, be 15 minutes early.
China
Just as you would in America, offer a firm handshake when meeting someone for business. Similar to Japanese culture, business cards are a big deal. Offer and receive cards with both hands. If possible, print your information in Chinese on one side and English on the other.
Patience and appropriately following up are very important in Chinese business culture. No big decisions are made quickly and you should prepare for longer meetings and speeches. You may be asked to speak as well but keep your remarks short and avoid “taking over” the conversation. Follow up after a meeting with an email highlighting the positive points and decisions, but don’t be too extensive with your remarks.
Business is frequently conducted over meals. Learn how to use chopsticks and where to put them when eating. It’s best to put them back onto the holder rather than placing them in or on the bowl or plate. If a second meal or meeting is requested, offer to host.
Avoid:
- being late. Be on time, early if possible.
- speaking too loudly or quickly. Match the tone of your host.
- interrupting holidays or being ignorant of superstitions. Respect for tradition is important.
- pointing with your figures or other objects.
India
Lucky for Americans, the most common business language in India is English, though Hindu is widely spoken in other areas of the country. Greet your host by saying “Namaste” with your palms together in front of your chest. Offer a slight bow or nod of the head.
Nodding is often a sign of understanding rather than agreement. Be careful not to confuse the two when speaking in business meetings.
Just as is true in China, be aware and respectful of holidays. In the Hindu religion, holidays can last longer than a day or two, so plan your trip accordingly.
Avoid:
- shaking hands, especially with women, unless the host offers his or her hand first.
- declining food or drink in a meeting. Accept what is offered so you don’t cause offense.
8 Tech Tools You Should Be Using To Grow Your Business
Every business has their own unique needs and tech requirements. Yet, with so many tech tools out there, how do you know which ones are the best for your business?
As someone who lives and breathes digital marketing, I’ve used various tools and programs to amplify my marketing tasks and keep track of specific projects. It can be overwhelming at times, but it also gave me exposure to various tech tools, allowing me to really narrow down my favorites.
I’ve selected some of my favorite tech tools to help me be more productive. Here they are.
Canva
The Canva concept was built on a vision to rival Photoshop and make design easy and accessible to anyone [even people without a Ph.D. in photoshop]. In a nutshell, Canva is a graphic-design tool website. It uses a drag-and-drop format and provides access to over a million photographs, graphics, and fonts. It is used by non-designers as well as professionals & is a great tool to create awesome content for your business.
Click Funnels
Marketing funnels made easy for your business. ClickFunnels gives you everything you need to market, sell, and deliver your products and services online! Use ClickFunnels to quickly create high-converting marketing & sales funnels for your business. They offer many integration options, hundreds of marketing templates & a wiki of free training. Get on it.
Zoom
Zoom is a leader in modern enterprise remote video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, chat, and webinars it is the perfect tool for Businesses to stay connected with their clients 24/7. Crystal clear video and audio for all of your conference, webinar, meeting or screen sharing business requirements. Its quick and easy to set up a conference and just as easy to join one from any of your devices desktop, laptop, mobile device or tablet!
Google G-Drive
Back up and get access to files anywhere, on the go, through secure cloud storage and file backup for your photos, videos, files and more. Being able to store, sync and share documents and data with Google Drive makes it the perfect business collaboration tool. G-Drive starts you with 15 GB of free Google online storage so you can’t go wrong.
Trello
Hello, Trello! Trello is a collaboration tool that organizes your projects into boards. In one glance, Trello tells you what’s being worked on, who’s working on what, and where something is in a process Imagine a whiteboard in your office, filled with colorful sticky notes, with each note as a task for you and your team. Now imagine that each of those sticky notes has photos, attachments & links from other data sources. There is also a space to comment and collaborate with your teams. Now imagine that you can take that whiteboard anywhere you go on your phone and can access it from any computer through the web. Hello, Trello!
Essentially, Trello is a visual, web-based, project management tool for your Business. Its founders started Trello with the hopes to solve some high-level planning issues businesses face on a day to day basis. Boom I think they are onto something.
Vimeo
Elevate your business video marketing with a powerful video marketing & analytics tools Vimeo! Vimeo is a video-sharing website in which users can upload, share and view videos. It was the first video sharing site to support high-definition video. Vimeo promises more engagement, more collaboration & more growth for your business.
Transferwise
Does your business make overseas transfers? Banks charge a lot for overseas transfers. But, Transferwise doesn’t. Transfer money abroad easily and quickly with their low-cost money transfers. They only charge the Business transferring funds a fee, not the recipient! Excellent conversion rates and unbelievable payment turn around times. [Note: transactions are not always processed by banks over the weekend, so try and process payments on weekdays to avoid delays].
Powtoon
Powtoon is a business tool for creating animated presentations and animated explainer videos. Make amazing videos in minutes with Powtoon. Use their library of styles, characters, backgrounds, and video, or upload your own!
What Is Pay Per Click (PPC) and How Does Pay Per Click (PPC) Work?
Pay per click is a type of paid digital marketing, which displays adverts that link to your website in SERPs (search engine results pages). It is the primary revenue driver for Google and the easiest way to get your adverts showing for people searching for your products and services. Google run these ads through a platform called Google AdWords and if you know your way around the platform you can set up a simple campaign without much trouble.
You set up pay per click (PPC) campaigns based on keywords. Keywords are the terms entered into the search engine that you want to display your ads for. You also set a CPC (cost per click) limit that is the highest you are willing to pay for 1 click on your ad (which will lead through to your website). You can also set a daily budget on your campaign, which is the most you are willing to pay each day for your campaigns to run. Once you have accumulated enough clicks to reach your budget, your ads will cease to run to the following day.
For example, if I needed a solicitor, I could type “solicitor” into Google and it would display results from PPC campaigns, and organic results. PPC campaigns allow you to get to the top of this page without having to rely on search engine optimisation for the free, organic listings. You should use PPC campaigns when there are people searching for your products and services. If there is no one searching for them, there is no point and you should then focus on awareness driving campaigns.
Pay per click (PPC) can perform really strongly provided it is set up correctly. There are people literally searching right now, in your location for your products and services, and you can get your business in front of them at that moment. That makes it an extremely powerful tool.
However, poor set up and management of your keywords and budget can make it an expensive mistake, as Google will continue to show your ads regardless of performance. If people are clicking through to your website and not converting, that will very quickly add up to a large bill.
It is really important that you do thorough keyword research into what keywords best describe your products and services, and which keywords are more likely to get potential customers to convert. This may require some testing with your PPC campaigns, but it will be worth it.
Does Your Business Need a Website Maintenance Plan?
So, your new site is complete congratulations! There are a lot of moving parts to a build, from coding to design to content.
However, if you want to attract and retain customers, you can’t have a “set it and forget it” mentality once the initial work is finished marketing your business is not only about creating a web presence.
It’s crucial that you make a website maintenance plan a priority for your small business. Here are 4 reasons why:
1. You want to offer a good user experience.
Broken links, 404 pages, half-baked landing pages, slow loading times… your visitors will go elsewhere if they don’t find what they’re looking for fast. The last thing you want for your business is for customers to experience frustration.
Also, you’re not going to build trust among buyers if you don’t offer a good user experience who’s going to want to enter their credit card or contact information when your online presence looks neglected?
Your website is the face of your business, so invest the time and energy into keeping it current. Monitor for glitches and focus on adding fresh content like blogs, articles, events and testimonials as often as possible to provide a good user experience and reap the SEO benefits.
2. It’s the key to security and safety.
You’re not only responsible for protecting your own data, but you’re also responsible for your visitors’ information. Security requirements are always changing, and nobody is safe even big brands are targets for cyber attacks and data breaches.
In late 2016, Uber announced the personal information of 57 million Uber users and 600,000 drivers had been exposed by cyber thieves. To make matters worse, the company tried to hide the breach rather than report it.
In November 2018, Marriott International came forward with info that cyber criminals had stolen the data of approximately 500 million customers.
Since hackers get smarter all the time, you need a program you can trust to keep your online assets safe.
Being proactive and protecting your website now is so much easier than dealing with the devastation, disruption and huge costs of a hacked site, lost data and destroyed Google rankings.
The Security & Maintenance Plan includes:
• Continuous state-of-the-art monitoring and “next-generation application firewall” protection against spam, malware and other malicious attempts
• Ongoing automatic backups of your site in case it ever needs to be restored
• Site checks for broken images and links so it runs smooth and fast
• Regular updates of your WordPress site and plugins for optimal performance and security
• And much more…
3. A secure backup is a lifesaver.
A backup is a saved copy of your site, whether it’s from a day ago or a month ago. Backups are stored in files or in the cloud and can be restored if needed.
If you don’t have a backup and your website is hacked and wiped, you’d need to start over from scratch. You wouldn’t want all your hard work to disappear, would you?
A big part of your website maintenance plan is using reliable tools to keep your information safe.
4. Software updates won’t wait.
Software is ever-changing, whether it’s plugins and themes that need updating or security programs.
Your site isn’t going to run smoothly and will also be vulnerable to hackers if you don’t stay on top of software updates. The more often you update, the less likely you are to have problems.
Keeping your software updated also ensures your site loads quickly when visitors arrive; speed has an impact on SEO.
Don’t miss vital leads or sales by neglecting content, security, backup and regular software updates.
Remember: the cost of repairing online issues will be greater than the affordable maintenance costs you pay now!
