Austin Hays gets the better of left field wall as Orioles topple Twins, 5-3, behind power barrage
Austin Hays looked back into the Orioles’ dugout as he passed first base, as if he wanted to see the expressions on his teammates faces. The ball that had just left his bat — a rocket that just cleared the newly remodeled left-field wall — continued a power barrage off Minnesota Twins pitching, and his might’ve been the most impressive blast of the lot.
The 30 extra feet and 13-foot wall that now stands in left field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been an imposing figure to beat. The lone player to do so before Thursday was first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. Other balls have launched and hovered and died somewhere short of that fence.
But not Hays’ ball. That long ball was one of five homers from Orioles hitters Thursday, a bombardment that sank the Twins in the series finale, 5-3, to end the four-game set split at two games apiece.
At the beginning of this homestand, manager Brandon Hyde predicted the balls would begin flying out of the yard soon. There had been just eight homers between either team at Camden Yards through 11 games. In games 12 and 13, both teams combined to launch nine shots, and Hays became just the second to surpass the challenge of the new left-field fence.
It was the second of two standout plays from Hays. Playing left field earlier, a double from designated hitter Gary Sánchez looked destined to score a runner. But Hays’ dart from the left-field corner beat Max Kepler to the plate, and catcher Robinson Chirinos held on to make the tag.
Between his long hit and that throw to the plate, Hays was a pivotal piece in winning a second consecutive game. The only downside to his night was surrendering the home run chain as quickly as he did; one batter later, Mountcastle hit his second dinger of the evening, and the gold links resting around Hays neck were quickly shed to a new owner.
The long ball worked for both teams. Faced with a 3-0 count in the fifth inning, Orioles right-hander Spenser Watkins tried to groove a 91-mph fastball over the heart of the plate. And when Buxton swung, he clubbed that get-me-over pitch deep — so deep — over both bullpens in left-center field for an estimated distance of 452 feet. That blast marked the end of Watkins’ night, following the two-run bomb with a four-pitch walk and a single.
Watkins had kept the damage manageable through much of his 4 2/3 innings, facing the minimum through two before one run scored in the third. It could’ve been more, however, if a replay review hadn’t deemed a throw from Ryan Mountcastle at first beat Jose Miranda to the plate.
But the Orioles roared back in a way they’ve infrequently done this season — with power.
Mountcastle opened the second inning with a blast off right-hander Chris Archer, a welcome sight after he slugged .286 in his previous 21 games entering Thursday. Center fielder Cedric Mullins cranked his second homer in as many games — the sixth time in his career he’s gone deep in consecutive outings. Jorge Mateo went long for the first time this season, leveling the score at three.
Hays and Mountcastle went back-to-back in eighth, setting the stage for right-hander Jorge Lopez’s save.
And when each of those hitters got to the dugout, the newly christened home run chain was placed around their necks.
Around the horn
- Top prospects Adley Rutschman and DL Hall received call-ups from Double-A Bowie to join Triple-A Norfolk in Nashville on Thursday. Rutschman, a catcher considered the top prospect in baseball, will be in the lineup for the Tides on Friday. The progression for Rutschman will be more rapid than Hall. The left-handed starter is still being built up after suffering a season-ending stress reaction in his elbow in 2021.
- The Orioles claimed left-hander Logan Allen off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, filling out their 40-man roster in the process. Hyde said Allen will likely join Baltimore on Friday, but his exact role in the bullpen is unclear for the moment. Allen held a 4.50 ERA in six relief innings for Cleveland this season. “It’s a left-hander with a really good arm, was a starter coming up,” Hyde said, “and I think we’re just going to take a look on a guy with a high ceiling, with an exceptional arm.”
- One year ago Thursday, left-hander John Means threw a no-hitter for the Orioles against the Seattle Mariners. Hyde said Means “seemed upbeat” when they texted a few days ago, early in his recovery process from Tommy John surgery. “This team hadn’t had a whole lot to celebrate for a few years,” Hyde said, recalling the no-hitter. “And when that happened, it was like we clinched the pennant. It just was such a cool moment.”
This story will be updated.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Mets stun Phillies with seven runs in 9th inning
PHILADELPHIA – The Mets took the phrase “never say die” to a completely different planet.
Down six runs in the ninth, the Mets put together a seven-run rally against two Phillies pitchers, including closer Corey Knebel, to mount the comeback of all comebacks. It was pandemonium in the City of Brotherly Love as the Mets beat the Phillies, 8-7, at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night in the unlikeliest win of their season to date.
Starling Marte began and ended the rally when he led off the ninth inning with an infield single to short. When the Mets batted around the order, Marte put the punctuation mark on the game with a go-ahead RBI double off the centerfield wall to score a hustling Brandon Nimmo from first.
Boos rained down on the Mets from the home crowd as they embarrassed the Phillies for the second time in six days. The first time came less than a week ago at Citi Field, when five Mets pitchers combined to no-hit the Phillies in a historic night for the franchise.
Edwin Diaz easily shut down the Philly lineup in the top of the ninth, like he knew he’d be called for a save opportunity all along. Diaz retired the side to record his sixth save of the season.
Saints’ Mark Contreras continues making case for majors in 6-3 win over Iowa
Mark Contreras’ time is coming.
The Saints’ 27-year-old outfielder does too many things well not to soon be playing major league baseball.
Following what is regarded as a breakout season in 2021, Contreras’ first month of this season has included a team-high five home runs, a team-leading 16 RBIs, a team-high three outfield assists and a highlight-reel worthy diving catch.
Yet, he’s quick to say there are things he needs to work on before he deems himself ready to fulfill his dream.
“I’ve always been hard on myself,” said Contreras, a ninth-round pick by the Twins in 2017. “What I see in my head I expect to see on a day-to-day basis.”
But he’s working on it, with the help of those who recognize his talent and commitment to the game.
After playing the 2019 season for Class-A Fort Myers, Contreras’ teammate Ryan Costello died at the age of 23 of sudden cardiac arrhythmia while playing winter ball in the Australian Baseball League.
“When we went to his celebration of life,” Contreras said, “his uncle came up to me and said, ‘The one thing Ryan always said about you was that you are just a little too hard on yourself. The one thing he would want for you is to just go out there and have fun playing the game.’
“That really opened my eyes. He’s still with me to this day. The spirit he brought to the game is the spirit I want to bring to the locker room and just show it out on the field.”
Contreras began last season at Double-A Wichita before being called up to the Saints after 19 games. He hit 18 home runs and drove in 63 runs in 95 games with the Saints while playing excellent defense at all three outfield positions.
His success followed a trying period of adjustment.
“I always thought I was mentally tough,” Contreras said, “but when I got to Triple-A the failure (at the plate) was happening more consistently. The older guys on the team who have been through it took me under their wing.
“They assured me that I was doing things right, and that it was going to level out. I owe a lot to those guys.”
Contreras, who tripled and scored in the Saints’ 6-3 win over Iowa on Thursday at CHS Field, played winter ball the past offseason for the first time and said he reaped the benefits he hoped to get from the experience.
“When you’re in college, you go from college ball to fall ball to winter ball to spring ball; you’re playing year-round and not taking a lot of time off,” Contreras said. “When you get to pro ball you play for six months and then take five months off in the offseason.
“I feel like being able to work on things in games really helped me for this year. I felt like I was able to keep the rhythm going into spring training.”
And right into the season.
BRIEFLY
Saints second baseman Elliot Soto broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning with a bases-loaded triple.
With outfielder Jake Cave away from the team on paternity leave, outfielder Cole Sturgeon was promoted from Double-A Wichita. The Saints also added infielder Ernie Yake, who was called up from Class-A Fort Myers.
‘It looks like a lake’: Flash flooding hits parts of St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in some counties throughout the greater St. Louis region on Thursday.
Flooding closed off roads and parks, impacting areas from St. Charles to Bonne Terre, Missouri. Over in St. Peters, even going for a walk Thursday proved to be challenging.
“We were looking for a trail or something nearby, but it’s probably safe to say all the trails are flooded,” said Caitlyn Buss, who lives in of O’Fallon, Missouri. “Every day it keeps raining, so it’s too muddy to even bother trying.”
Water from the nearby Dardenne Creek spilled over into Lone Wolff Park. Flooding is so high, that it closed down access to the road, resulting in the park being shut down to visitors temporarily.
Water submerged Dames Park in O’Fallon, Missouri. Only the bleachers and trash cans were visible on the football field.
“It just looked like a lake,” said Danny Russell, who lives in the area.
Another O’Fallon resident, Dirk Detz, said: “It looks like you can go fishing there with a boat, and it was a football field. Unbelievable.”
Even though the rain stopped by the afternoon, water continued to flow at the park. About 1 to 2.5 inches accumulated in surrounding areas.
“It was completely dry this morning, and that was just in the last seven hours or so. It just starts rising up,” said B.J. Wagner, a butcher at Highway P Market & Meats. “Last year, we had people bring kayaks out and go kayaking out there.”
Some residents aren’t surprised because they said this kind of flooding happens every time a storm moves through the area.
“Kind of the same thing over by Mid Rivers Mall. In that area, there’s another park that the same thing happens where it’s flooded, and there’s just always tons of water,” said O’Fallon resident Jonathan Tock.
Another wave of rain will be moving through late Thursday night. The U.S. Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for St. Louis, Jefferson, and Franklin counties.
