Blockchain

Bitcoin ETP Outflows Spell Bearish Sentiment Among Institutional Investors

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin
Bitcoin ETPs have become more popular than ever since the SEC approved multiple bitcoin ETPs in the fourth quarter of 2021. They had subsequently had a good run with hundreds of millions of dollars flowing into these ETPs. They provided a way for institutional investors and others who didn’t want any direct exposure to the digital asset to trade on it. However, it seems the wind is starting to change as outflows become the order of the day.

Outflows Rock Bitcoin ETPs

The market is still reeling from entering a new month but the effects of the month of April continue to linger. Being a historically bearish month for the digital asset, bitcoin had taken a bit of a beating down in the market, which had unsurprisingly translated into the ETPs.

The result of this was outflows that rocked the market. April sticking to form had recorded the highest monthly net outflows ever recorded in the history of Bitcoin ETPs. In total, there was a total of 14,327 BTC that flowed out of the market in this dreadful month. This, in turn, had caused the total asset under management (AUM) of the digital asset to decline drastically that by the end of the month, there were only 187,000 BTC in AUM.

It is obviously the worst month for the ETPs since they became a thing. The US and Canadian bitcoin ETPs were not spared of the onslaught either. In the US markets, a total of 3,312 BTC had flowed out of the ETFs, while their Canadian counterparts saw an even worse trend with 7,100 leaving BTC ETPs. This translated to a 10% decline in BTC AUM in the North American country. 

Outflows rock BTC ETPs | Source: Arcane Research

It is important to note that all US outflows had been recorded in the BITO. Exposure to bitcoin of US ETFs also declined significantly in the month of April. It now sits 11% less than where it used to in the previous month. 

In Europe, it was the same trend as its American counterparts. The region which had been battling outflows for the better part of a year saw 3,974 BTC leave the market at the same time. April had helped to mark 10 months out of 16 months that European ETPs had been rocked by outflows. 

Bitcoin price chart from TradingView.com

BTC trading in the mid-$39,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Brazil was the only country spared from the bleeding month of April. It had recorded inflows but these were minor and by comparison, remain quite small when put into the global context. 

These outflows that were recorded in the month of April had successfully erased all of the gains that had been made by ETPs in the month of March. However, there is good news amidst this sea of bad news. Australia is getting ready to start trading crypto ETFs. 

It has been announced that one of these ETFs will offer direct exposure to bitcoin. Others will only hold Canadian BTC ETFs, which, in the long run, may prove to be very profitable for the Canadian crypto ETPs.

Featured image from Nikkei Asia, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Blockchain

In-depth Review of Prominent Crypto Exchange: Koinbazar

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

In-depth Review of Prominent Crypto Exchange: Koinbazar
Introduction

Koinbazar is one of the Indian-based cryptocurrency exchanges. Since its inception in 2020, it has become one of the industry’s most renowned exchanges. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can be purchased, sold, or traded on Koinbazar’s global cryptocurrency exchange platform, which is completely secure.

Trading Fees 

The exchange levies a trading fee every time you issue a buy or sell order. However, Koinbazar charges flat costs for spot trading, which means that both takers and makers pay the same fee: 0.25 percent. These spot trading taker costs align with the worldwide industry norms for centralised exchanges. So it’s neither very high nor really low.

Withdrawal Fees 

The fees are usually preset for withdrawals and vary from one cryptocurrency to another. To withdraw BTC, you must pay a small fee in BTC. You pay ETH when you withdraw ETH. The average price for a BTC withdrawal as per industry standards is 0.0006 BTC. Koinbazar charges the same, 0.0006 BTC for each BTC withdrawal.

Deposit Methods

Koinbazar allows you to deposit both crypto and fiat currencies on the site. However, wire transfers are the only option (not credit or debit cards).

Mobile Support

A desktop computer isn’t necessary for all cryptocurrency traders. Certain people prefer mobile phone trading. The Koinbazar trading platform is mobile-friendly, so you’ll be pleased if you’re one of such traders. It’s available on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Platform View

The trading view is the section of the exchange’s website where you can check the current price of a certain cryptocurrency and its historical price chart before going ahead and placing the order. Koinbazar’s layout is straightforward and informative, making it a good choice.

Pros

  • KYC in a flash
  • Strict KYC verification processes
  • Instant Deposits and Withdrawals.
  • Low Trading Fee
  • Referral and Reward System
  • 24/7Customer Support
  • Secure Platform

Cons

No Debit/Credit Card Deposit

Summary

Relax if you are a novice trader with no prior expertise. Trading like a pro with successful judgments in the competitive crypto world is now possible due to the user-friendly intuitive trade interface with current market movements and an order book offered by Koinbazar.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/koinbazar

Twitter: https://twitter.com/koinbazar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/koinbazar

Medium: https://koinbazarexchange.medium.com/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Koinbazar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/koinbazar/

Reddit: https://www.instagram.com/koinbazar/

Telegram: https://t.me/koinbazar

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plummets 10% Following Sharp Decline on Wall Street

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

Mexican President Plans to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender
Bitcoin News
  • The Bank of England issued a warning on inflation on Thursday.
  • 97% of the firms included in this S&P 500 were losing money.

Coincident with the sharp decline on Wall Street, Bitcoin’s price fell to its lowest level in more than two months. As per CMC data, BTC prices fell from $38,800 to $36,300, down almost 10% in the last 24 hours, indicating that the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has fallen drastically in only three hours.

Bitcoin BTC Price Plummets 10 Following Sharp Decline on Wall
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

Rising Inflation Around the Globe

In the immediate wake of the Federal Reserve’s announcement that the U.S. benchmark interest rate will rise by half a percentage point, BTC saw a steep drop in value. Bitcoin struggled to break beyond the $40,000 barrier, as seen by the recent market turbulence. As the stock market in New York took a beating on Thursday afternoon, Bitcoin’s price continues to move in lockstep with it.

As of Thursday, the S&P 500 was on the verge of experiencing its worst trading day since June 2020 after Wednesday’s record-breaking one-day rally. According to Bloomberg statistics, 97% of the firms included in this index were losing money. Economic experts had predicted that the current cost-of-living problem would be short-lived, but now they are worried that central banks throughout the globe may struggle to keep inflation under control.

The Bank of England issued a warning on inflation on Thursday, predicting that it would climb throughout the year and reach as high as 10%, putting further pressure on households. According to economists in major countries, a recession may be verified when a country’s GDP decreases for two consecutive quarters.

Jerome Powell’s statement that the Federal Reserve was not contemplating an interest rate rise of 0.75 percent in the short term initially brought comfort to the markets. Still, he also hinted that there would be another 0.5 percentage points of interest rate hikes in June and July.

Blockchain

Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) Adds 37,863 Bitcoin (BTC) to its Reserves

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

Terra (LUNA) Price Fumbles Despite $1.64B Worth Total Bitcoin Reserves
Editors News
  • LFG currently possesses almost $3.5 billion worth of BTC.
  • Luna Foundation Guard aims to gather up to $10 billion in Bitcoin.

Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), a Terra Luna-affiliated Singapore-based Non-profit organization, has collected an additional $1.5 billion to add to its already sizable Bitcoin (BTC) reserve.

Using the funds raised, LFG was able to buy 37,863 BTC. Part of the purchase was done from cryptocurrency venture capital company Three Arrows Capital and also over-the-counter swaps with broker Genesis Trading. According to the company’s statement, after a $1 billion UST swap and $500 million BTC acquisition from Three Arrows Capital, the transaction was completed on Thursday.

Amass Bitcoin Fortune

According to CNBC, LFG currently possesses almost $3.5 billion worth of BTC, making it one of the world’s top 10 BTC holders. In addition, Luna Foundation Guard aims to gather up to $10 billion in Bitcoin to support algorithmic stablecoin U.S. Terra, also known as UST, has gone closer with acquiring the newest tranche of Bitcoin. Last month, LFG bought $139 million worth of Bitcoin, only two months after the corporation started accumulating significant amounts of the digital currency.

Founder and CEO of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, has declared that his ambition is to amass a bitcoin fortune comparable to Satoshi Nakamoto, the eponymous inventor of the digital currency. With a market value of over $18.6 billion, UST is the most popular algorithmic stablecoin. Only Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) have a larger market value and supply in circulation.

In addition to Luna Foundation Guard, several other high-profile Bitcoin acquisitions are available. For example, MicroStrategy, a publicly listed business intelligence firm, continues to stack sats regardless of the price of Bitcoin. After adding 4,197 BTC in April, the corporation now has 129,218 BTC reserves.

