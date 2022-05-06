Blockchain
BTC Ought to Touch Down to $34K!
- BTC crashes down to $35K.
- Current rate BTC will touch down to $34K.
- BTC will hit rock bottom of $24K in 2022, before surging up.
The focus lights are always upon the king of the cryptos, the Bitcoin (BTC). Whether it be good or bad, there never goes a day without speculating about the king always. However, the year 2022, has not yet been as fruitful as 2021 was for the BTC.
Within the past 24 hours, BTC has crashed down deliberately by nearly 15%. In spite of this, the price of BTC dropped dead straight to $35K just within hours. Hopes were high for the BTC to hit its $40K trademark and from there to surge up. However, the New York stock market crash had a significant impact on BTC as well.
The Downfall of BTC
About 24 hours back, till then, BTC was trying its level best to stay up close to the $40K price range. Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike up the interest rates for BTC and the crypto industry, the price of BTC fell steep instantly hitting $35K deliberately.
From a high of $39,592, BTC went down falling to $35,871, within a time period of just 5 hours. Since then, BTC has followed the same trend till now. Currently, BTC is trading for the price of $35,482, with the graphs all down by 7.49%.
As the king goes down, so does the entire kingdom. Accordingly, the entire crypto market crashed down, and yet no signs of climbing up or even trying to resurface. In spite of this, Ethereum (ETH) is down too by almost 8%.
According to market analysts, BTC will be full of bears, falling down consistently. Also, BTC is expected to hit rock bottom of $24K in 2022. Seems, people no longer value BTC as how it was valued a year back. Hopes and promises of BTC are rather less these days.
BIS: 95% of World Central Banks Into CBDC
- BIS initiates a survey of central banks.
- Approximately 95% of central banks are into CBDC.
- The next two years will witness the launch of numerous CBDCs.
Once apparently neglected, criticized, and ridiculed, the crypto and Bitcoin (BTC) industry have come a long way. However, even a few years back, the banks, mostly the central banks around the world, ought to be the prior enemy for crypto and BTC.
Yet, with the current growth of the crypto industry, evidently, the only way for the banks to survive is to adapt themselves into the digital world and digital currency, as soon as possible. In spite of this, many banks have started their own ways to indulge into the digital era, with their own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
Once upon a time, these very banks feared that they would lose out to the crypto exchanges, as fiat money would no longer be in existence. Nevertheless, these central banks came up with their own digital currency, making it part of the crypto revolution and digital future era.
BIS Survey Report
The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) is actually a global financial institution brought together by various central banks around the world. Besides, the BIS serves as a central hub for all sorts of monetary exchanges between central banks, and also acts as an overall head central bank for all the central banks.
The BIS initiated a survey around the world, taking into account all the central banks in the world, to determine their tenure of CBDC. This was initiated in the year 2021. Accordingly, the results revealed by the BIS shows that every 9 out of 10 central banks are into CBDC either in one way or the other. This translates to approximately 95% of the central banks around the world.
Among them, about more than 50% are into research and development, whereas about 20% are carrying out live experiments and retail daily usage. And so, the rest 30% are actively starting up their work for their CBDCs.
The first to come up with the CBDC, is China, with its digital yuan, launched in January, 2022, is making quite a remark so far. Also, India too will be launching its CBDC in 2023, and work has been accelerated too.
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $36K, Altcoins In Red Too
The crypto market has turned red even after the latest FOMC meeting. Bitcoin inches towards the $35,511 mark, and altcoins are getting a beating too.
Bitcoin responded to the Federal Reserve’s 50 basis-point interest rate hike by dropping more than 10% in one day, its most significant decline in two months.
Related Reading | Cardano Prepares For Major Update, Will It Be Enough To Push Bears Back?
Most of the crypto market was up early today, with bitcoin hitting $40,000 after yesterday’s Federal Reserve meeting. Other cryptocurrencies that performed well in the early hours are Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Avalanche.
The afternoon market dived, and all cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, recorded a significant decline. BTC fell 10%, while altcoins also saw a considerable fall.
The second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum fell by 7.8%; other altcoins also had a major decline. For example, DOGE had dropped 5.4% in the last 24 hours while SAND was down 11.8%.
As the cryptocurrency landscape was bearish last week following a rejection at $40,000, it quickly returned below that level and kept losing value. This resulted in an almost two-month low of under $35,511 per coin.
Yesterday, it was reported that the asset failed to stay above $39,000 and eventually fell below $38,000 again.
Bitcoin was trading at around $38,500 before the FOMC meeting. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the institution would raise the interest rates by 50 basis points (instead of the expected 75).
This news caused the stock market to go up. Bitcoin also jumped to an intraday high of $40,000. As per Jarvis Labs:
(…) the fair price scanner started showcasing potential local bottoming after alerts last night. However, they predict FOMC/trad-fi is more likely to play along for a market relief current week. Any slight dovishness sign and we might see the follow-up. And if not, then further crab or a drop hard. Volatility could go either way.
U.S Stock Market Affecting Bitcoin Price
Unfortunately, the stock market could not hold the spike and started a downtrend. Bitcoin also followed the US stock rally and lost more than 10% of its value. This brings its total market cap above $692.6 billion.
Cryptocurrencies are being affected by the same trend as stocks. Investors seem to be selling off their stocks, causing a “risk-off” trade. This has caused the market for cryptocurrencies to go down sharply.
Despite the several positive news like a DDoS attack against a cryptocurrency busted, Congress is considering allowing companies to include cryptocurrencies in their 401(k) plans; the falling stock market is pulling cryptocurrency values down with it. In addition, the volatility of tokens means that when the stock market goes down, the losses are generally more severe in the crypto market.
Related Reading | One Coin, Two Trades: Why Bitcoin Futures And Spot Signals Don’t Match Up
Cryptocurrencies are constantly changing. Thursday’s changes seem regular. People who invest in cryptocurrencies might understand that the value of these investments can go up and down drastically. However, as things stand, what has changed in the last six months is that stock market values have started affecting cryptocurrency values.
Featured image from Pixabay and the chart from Tradingview.com
ETH Transactions Spiked 4.5x Surpassing Visa Payments in 2021
The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH) became the trending talk of the town processing 4.5 times more transactions than Visa in 2021. As the entire crypto market is in an excited state to know that, ETH overtakes the prominent digital payment leader by its market capitalization.
Moreover, it is interesting to calculate the number of transactions per day, if Ethereum is marking over 4.5x transactions than the Visa payments. Besides many challenges, people are adopting crypto space. And as a result ETH surpasses Visa in 2021 even though it was not an easy year.
Notably, the popular blockchain network Ethereum, has processed nearly $12 trillion in transactions in 2021. On the other hand, Visa marked around $10.4 trillion in transactions last year. Hence, it clearly resembles ETH as a crypto-friendly currency as users are highly opting for it.
ETH transactions beats Visa
To be more specific, this massive performance by Ethereum made it process more than 1.2 million transactions per day. In that case, the overall calculation is equivalent to 15 TPS, one of the remarkable achievements in the crypto market.
Additionally, the Ethereum community cheers the achievement as a huge success as the platform went through various challenges last year. More so, the platform faced scalability issues, new entrants in the smart contracts industry and rise in competitors in the markets and more.
Besides the downfalls, Ethereum also entitled developments and upgrades which are the major reasons for ETH high volume transactions. It includes, The London hard-fork EIP-1559 upgrade and implementation of Layer 2 scaling solutions etc. These two are very prominent upgrades of Ethereum which reduced the gas fess and spiked the number of transactions in 2021.
Furthermore, as an unexpected scenario, 2021 became a lucky year for the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) rise which adds an advantage for Ethereum to be the leading player in the market.
Thus, all these positive cases are increasing the number of ETH addresses in a very drastic way. Last week, as per the record, a total of over 70 million of ETH addresses increased with a 35% growth in just one year.
