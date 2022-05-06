News
Condition of some US dams kept secret in national database
Americans wondering whether a nearby dam could be dangerous can look up the condition and hazard ratings of tens of thousands of dams nationwide using an online database run by the federal government.
But they won’t find the condition of Hoover Dam, which impounds one the nation’s largest reservoirs on the border of Nevada and Arizona. Nor is there any condition listed for California’s Oroville Dam, the country’s tallest, which underwent a $1 billion makeover after its spillway failed.
Details about the conditions of these and other prominent dams are kept secret from the public, listed as “not available” in the National Inventory of Dams.
The lack of publicly available data about potentially hazardous dams has raised concern among some experts.
“These structures impact people, and this is what we’re obviously most worried about. So it is important to share this information,” said Del Shannon, a Colorado-based engineer who has assessed hundreds of dams and is president of the U.S. Society on Dams.
For much of the past couple of decades, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to reveal the conditions of dams in the National Inventory of Dams — which it maintains — citing security concerns stemming from the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
But in a move toward greater transparency, the Corps launched an updated website late last year that includes hazard ratings and condition assessments for more than one-quarter of the roughly 92,000 structures.
Yet the status of many dams remains a mystery. That’s because some federal agencies failed to update their data. The Corps also allowed federal agencies and states to restrict the release of information about the dams they oversee, and some continue to do so citing terrorism concerns.
The Associated Press used information obtained by public records requests to states to supplement data in the National Inventory of Dams, tallying over 2,200 high-hazard dams that are in poor or unsatisfactory condition in 48 states and Puerto Rico. But the conditions remain unknown for more than 4,600 high-hazard dams that could cause a loss of life if they fail.
Dam conditions typically are categorized as satisfactory, fair, poor or unsatisfactory.
In the Corps’ database, nearly two-thirds of the 18 federal entities that own or oversee dams provided no condition assessments. That includes the largest federal regulator of dams, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees more than 1,750 dams in 42 states. A FERC spokeswoman said the agency is overhauling its assessment process and intends to have conditions available this summer.
The Corps also declined to include condition assessments for the roughly 740 dams it owns, which include some of the largest in the nation. Instead, the agency posted its own “risk assessments,” ranging from “very low” to “very high.”
Garrison Dam, which constrains the Missouri River in North Dakota to form one of the nation’s largest reservoirs, is described in the database as “safe” but “high risk.” The Corps says the dam’s failure could trigger a cascading failure of downstream dams resulting “in swift, deep, and life-threatening flooding in numerous communities.”
No other entity uses the Corps’ risk-rating system, making it hard to compare the Corps’ dams to others. The Corps said it uses the risk categories to make repairs “in the most effective manner within a constrained budget.”
“The risk assessment information that we’re sharing is actually better information to help people be prepared for a potential issue at a dam,” said Rebecca Ragon, the Corps’ National Inventory of Dams manager.
The AP’s review also found that some federal departments lack consistent policies for releasing dam data. The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — both part of the U.S. Department of Interior — disclosed hazard and condition details for their dams.
But the department’s Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees 430 dams in the West, denied the AP’s public records request for dam conditions, citing a legal exemption for “information compiled for law enforcement purposes.” The bureau said in an email that disclosing dam conditions “would compromise the protection of our facilities and allow targeted attacks of critical infrastructure.”
Data from some states is also limited or missing.
Alabama has no agency to regulate dams, so there are no condition or hazard ratings for its roughly 2,200 dams.
Illinois doesn’t assign condition ratings, because lumping dams into categories “is terribly subjective” and doesn’t “have enough value to justify the resources that it takes to do it,” said state dam safety engineer Paul Mauer Jr. However, the state works with dam owners to make needed repairs.
New Jersey and Texas provided AP a total number of poor or unsatisfactory high-hazard dams but did not identify them by name. New Jersey has not released dam conditions but plans to do so by the end of May under a recent policy change. Texas declined to release hazard classifications, citing a state law that keeps confidential the “technical details” of critical infrastructure that’s vulnerable to terrorism.
The National Inventory of Dams contains neither the hazard classification nor a condition for the Rockwall-Forney Dam, which impounds Lake Ray Hubbard to supply water to more than 1 million people in the Dallas area.
A 2021 inspection document provided to the AP by Dallas shows the dam is classified as high hazard and has several issues, including a fractured floodgate and a large void in the rocks lining the left side. A more in-depth inspection report isn’t complete.
Though an overall condition assessment is not available, “none of these things are of immediate concern,” said Sally U. Mills-Wright, assistant director for water production at Dallas Water Utilities.
Without access to information, it’s hard for the public to verify that.
Because dam failures carry big consequences, the public should be made aware of a dam’s hazard rating and what lies in its downstream flood zone, said Travis Attanasio, a former dam inspector who is president-elect of the Texas section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
“You may not necessarily be in flood plain, but if a dam were to break, you could still be facing a lot of water,” he said.
News
Gophers basketball: Incoming Dawson Garcia needs hardship waiver to play next season
Former McDonald’s All-American Dawson Garcia is officially a Gophers men’s basketball player, but the Prior Lake native needs needs a waiver to be eligible for the upcoming season.
The NCAA now allows student-athletes one opportunity to transfer schools and not be forced to sit out a season. The 6-foot-11 Garcia used that when he went from Marquette to North Carolina between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
Garcia left the Tar Heels program in January after his family suffered heavy losses related to COVID-19. Gophers coach Ben Johnson tried Thursday to characterize the chance Garcia has to receive a hardship waiver.
“You never know,” Johnson said. “I’m not gonna get into depth about it, but it’s got some pretty legitimate and hard-hitting stuff. But again, you kind of never know. So we’ll go through that process and see where it takes us.”
Johnson cited Garcia’s best game last season. In the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Purdue, Garcia had 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting, with three made 3-pointers and eight rebounds. It was one of three times in 16 games he scored over 20 points.
Johnson said he has know Garcia since he came to the Gophers’ team camp when he was a freshman in high school.
“He is excited to be able to be back, excited to have the opportunity to play here in front of friends and family,” Johnson said. “He knows some of the players on our team, so (he is) excited to play with those guys. I think he’s just ready to get to work. He’s ready to just kind of hone his craft and get better. The kid’s always been about improving.”
Garcia averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds and shot 36 percent from 3-point range in 27 games in the Big East Conference two years ago with Marquette. He averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds and shot 37 percent from deep in 16 games in the ACC a year ago.
OPEN SPOTS
The Gophers have a few vacant scholarships right now, and Johnson does not expect filling all of them going into next season.
“I probably won’t use all of them,” Johnson said. “I just think, man, with the portal the way it is now. It is so hard to … I looked at it 100,000 times, to even play nine guys is hard. And I think right now we’re right around 10. If we get one more, I think that would be (it).”
The Gophers have four returning scholarship players (Jamison Battle, Isaiah Ihnen, Parker Fox and Treyton Thompson), four incoming high school freshmen (Braeden Carrigton, Pharrell Payne, Josh Ola-Joseph and Jaden Henley) and two transfers (Garcia and Ta’Lon Cooper). That adds up to 10 scholarship players, with 13 total spots available.
“I think right now I feel pretty good about our players,” Johnson said. “I think if we could add depth, maybe a combo (guard) piece. Probably lean that way a little bit.”
Johnson would like that point guard/shooting guard to be able to take some of the primary ball-handling pressure off Cooper, the transfer from Morehead State.
They will have four new starters next season; Battle is the only returner.
BRIEFLY
The Gophers finished up spring workouts a few days ago and are in a dead period as players are in the middle of class finals. The players will be off until early June and they will start their eight weeks of workouts the second week of June. … Fox and Ihnen, who are coming off season-ending knee injuries, have yet to participate in full-contact five-on-five work. They are expected to get that chance this summer. … Johnson loves 6-foot-9 Ihnen’s versatility to play and guard multiple positions. … Johnson said monitoring the transfer portal can be addicting. “It’s an every five-minute thing,” he said. “It’s a sickness. It really is. Now that it’s winding down, you kind of have withdrawals because you are used to the constant update.”
News
Garland: Escaped murder suspect, guard ‘extremely dangerous’
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that an escaped murder suspect and jail officer who aided him are “regarded as extremely dangerous” and the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search for the two fugitives.
Law enforcement officials in Alabama have been looking for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, a jail official, since they vanished after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center last week. The two are not related, but had a “special relationship,” authorities said.
Garland said they should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who spots them should not approach them.
“They worked together in designing this plan to escape,” said U.S. Marshal Marty Keely, whose deputies are leading the hunt.
Last Friday, Vicky White, 56, told her coworkers that the 38-year-old inmate needed to go to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. She was escorting the inmate alone — a violation of the sheriff’s office policy. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing. Authorities eventually learned that the evaluation was never scheduled and was just a charade to allow Vicky White to sneak Casey White out of the jail without suspicion.
The two left in a patrol car, which was found abandoned nearby in a parking lot where investigators believe Vicky White had parked a getaway car.
In the past week, authorities have learned that Vicky White purchased an array of weapons, including an AR-15 rifle in January and a shotgun two weeks before the scape. They also believe she has a 9 mm handgun with her and have received reports she may also have a .45 caliber handgun, Keely said.
Federal investigators believe they had been planning the escape for at least several months, Keely said. Vicky White sold her house for $95,000 — nearly half of the market value — and had also sold her car just before the escape, he said. She had also filed paperwork to officially retire from her job.
Police believe Vicky White had staged a getaway car nearby — a 2007 orange Ford Edge — that had no license plates. She bought the car just a few days before the escape and paid for it with cash, Keely said.
“It was well planned,” Keely said of the escape. “She has a lot of knowledge about law enforcement procedures.”
The Marshals Service and the sheriff’s office have interviewed a slew of associates, family members and others who knew both Casey White and Vicky White and have received numerous tips in the investigation. But despite their best efforts, investigators have not come up with any solid leads to locate them.
“We’ve vetted out all the leads and so far, we have no legitimate spotting,” Keely said.
The Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 reward for information leading to Casey White’s capture and a $5,000 reward for information leading to Vicky White.
Authorities have said Casey White, who stands 6 feet, 9 inches (about 2 meters), should be recognizable by his size.
Casey White was being held at the jail on capital murder charges in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. He confessed to the slaying in 2020 while in state prison for other crimes. He’s been linked to home invasions, carjackings and was also involved in a police chase, Keely said.
Family members and colleagues said they are bewildered by the involvement of Vicky White, who had worked for the sheriff’s office for 16 years, with the inmate who was already serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other crimes.
News
76ers Embiid’s listed as out Friday (but could play); Heat’s Lowry upgraded to questionable
Erik Spoelstra is not a doctor and doesn’t pretend to be as he coaches the Miami Heat.
So whether it is the damaged thumb ligament, orbital fracture or concussion that has had Joel Embiid first compromised and then sidelined during these NBA playoffs, Spoelstra has gameplanned as if the Philadelphia 76ers could center reemerge in the mix.
“You have to plan for it. Whether he does or not, it would be irresponsible not to,” Spoelstra said, as the Heat set their focus on Friday’s 7 p.m. Game 3 at Wells Fargo Center, with a 2-0 lead in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series. “I mean it changes dramatically. You’re talking about MVP talent, you know. So we’ll just have to see.”
And in many ways, that holding pattern continues, with the 76ers formally listing Embiid as out for Friday, but with the right to upgrade his status throughout the day.
“We knew that this series was going to shift and was going to change pretty dramatically,” Spoelstra said, still braced for an unknown that also could come in Sunday’s Game 4. “It’s better for it to change dramatically when we’re able to get a couple of wins. But, yeah, he changes the equation quite a bit.”
In contrast to Spoelstra, the 76ers have taken the approach that there are no guarantees with Embiid.
“If Joel’s back, that’s great,” guard Tyrese Maxey said in the wake of his 34-point performance in the 76ers’ 119-103 Game 2 loss Wednesday night at FTX Arena. “If he’s not back, then you just got to keep fighting. It’s a fight. It’s gonna be a fight again on Friday.”
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers departed South Florida uncertain of what will come next.
“He’s got so many steps to go through,” he said of Embiid’s medical tests and the NBA’s concussion protocols. “And I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now. So we just have to wait and see.”
Rivers had little in terms of an update when the 76ers’ staff reconvened Thursday in Philadelphia for a video session.
“Still has hurdles to get over, so there’s no update,” Rivers said. “The concussion protocols, he has to get through all of that, and all of the other stuff with the injury.”
But that seemingly won’t dissuade a rapid return if cleared.
“This is the playoffs,” Rivers said, “you don’t get time like in the regular season to come back and work out with staff and stuff for three or four days. Unfortunately, that’s not how the playoffs are built.
“When guys go down in the playoffs, they often have to come back with no work.”
For the Heat, Thursday offered renewed optimism when it came to point guard Kyle Lowry.
Out the past four games with a hamstring strain sustained April 22, in the third game of the Heat’s previous playoff series, against the Atlanta Hawks, Lowry was upgraded to questionable Thursday and traveled with the team.
Gabe Vincent has started in place the past four games, with the Heat winning all four.
The Heat also listed five other players as questionable, with all five expected to play, having similarly been listed as quesitonable before playing in Tuesday’s Game 2: Vincent (knee), P.J. Tucker (calf), Caleb Martin (ankle), Tyler Herro (ankle) and Max Strus (hamstring).
As for Emiid, Heat forward Jimmy Butler said he is hopeful for his friend and former 76ers teammate.
“Health is always first. I know that,” Butler said. “That’s my guy. And I want to compete against him. I really do. I think they’re a completely different team whenever he’s out there on the floor, both offensively and defensively. So we’re looking forward to that.”
Butler said a return by Embiid would more than reset the series.
“Just how much attention that he’s going to draw from everybody on the floor, whether he’s on the perimeter, at the elbow, on the block,” he said. “And then what he does defensively for those guys is pretty incredible, too.
“I’m not a statistics guy or analytics, but I can tell you right now, whenever he’s on the floor they’re a much better team. But like I said, I want him to get right, because we want to play against who I call the MVP.”
Considering the stakes and situation, Heat center Bam Adebayo said it only is logical to expect to be facing someone other than DeAndre Jordan for Friday’s opening tip.
“They’re coming home. They’re in an 0-2 hole, so I do expect him to play,” Adebayo said of Embiid.
()
Condition of some US dams kept secret in national database
Affordable Medical Billing Services for Physicians
Gophers basketball: Incoming Dawson Garcia needs hardship waiver to play next season
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Dental Tourism
Garland: Escaped murder suspect, guard ‘extremely dangerous’
The Wonderful World Of James Bond: From Best To Worst
76ers Embiid’s listed as out Friday (but could play); Heat’s Lowry upgraded to questionable
Minnesota Senate approves plan for allocating $300M from opioid settlement
Is The Valcambi 50 Gram Gold CombiBar A Wise Investment?
In-depth Review of Prominent Crypto Exchange: Koinbazar
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!