Crash closes SB 55 near Route Z in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. Southbound 55 is closed Friday morning at Eagle Crest near Route Z due to a crash.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.
PM Ujjwala Yojana: Good News! On having these documents, you will get LPG connection for free, know complete information here
PM Ujjwala Yojana: Good News! On having these documents, you will get LPG connection for free, know complete information here
If you are planning to take advantage of PM Ujjwala Yojana, then this information is going to be very beneficial for you. Later, with the help of the scheme, the target of connecting 8 crore women has been set.
According to the information, if we talk about this scheme, then the work of giving free LPG connection to the women of the house is going on. Information about this scheme has been received by the government organization PIB. According to this report, LPG coverage has started increasing in the year 2022 and it has become 104.1. In 2016, it had reached 62 percent.
Who will get the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana
According to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, if the government sees the beneficiaries living below the poverty line, then the LPG connection is being given by the Modi government. Let us inform you here that only women can get the benefit of this scheme. Along with this, the age of the applicant woman should be at least 18 years.
With this, if any other LPG connection is going to happen in the same house according to this scheme, then they are not going to get the benefit of this scheme from the government.
These documents are needed in Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana connection
E-KYC (know your customer) is very important regarding Ujjwala connection.
Along with BPL ration card, it is important to have a ration card issued by any state government, in which you have proof of being below the poverty line.
You are going to need Aadhar card or Voter ID card.
Bank account number and IFSC code is going to be required.
One passport size photograph is to be taken with you.
Apart from the connection, the government works to give you free LPG gas connection, filled cylinder and stove for the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme. Not only this, the work of providing the first refill free of cost to the beneficiaries is going on by the government.
Talking about more information, you can contact on this number: Often people get upset to get information about Ujjwala scheme, but helpline and toll free number has been issued by the government regarding this.
Helpline No.-1906
Toll Free Number – 18002666696
Helpline No.-1906

Toll Free Number – 18002666696
BSF Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility
BSF Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility
BSF Recruitment 2022: Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF is hiring candidates to apply for Group B posts. The recruitment is open for 90 posts of SI, JE and Inspector in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the posts is till June 8, 2022.
BSF Recruitment 2022 – VACANCY DETAILS
- Inspector (Architect): 1 post
- Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts
- Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts
APPLICATION FEE
The application fees is Rs 200/- as examination fees for general category candidates.
The application fees should be paid through the net banking of any bank, credit/ debit card of any bank, nearest authorised common service centre.
BSF Recruitment 2022 – SELECTION PROCESS
The selection process will comprise of written examination, an interview and a physical standard test for all the posts mentioned above
The selection process will comprise of written examination, an interview and a physical standard test for all the posts mentioned above
7th Pay Commission: How much will it increase this month, know the details of the salary of central employees
7th Pay Commission: How much will it increase this month, know the details of the salary of central employees
7th Pay Commission: Big News! The wait for the central employees is about to end, on this day thousands of rupees will come together in the account
7th Pay Commission: There is good news for Central Government Employees. In the era of inflation, once again thousands of rupees are going to come in the pockets of the central employees.
In fact, on March 30, the Central Government announced a 3 percent increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for central employees and pensioners. In such a situation, it is expected that the salary for April will increase on May 1, as well as the arrears of January, February and March will also come. Central employees are eagerly waiting for the salary for the month of April.
This increase in DA and DR has come into effect from January 1, 2022. Now after the release of salary for March, the arrears of DA arrears can be released in the account of the employees. That is, in the month of April, a huge amount is going to come in the account of central employees. This announcement of the Central Government will benefit more than one crore government employees and pensioners i.e. 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners.
As soon as the central government increased the dearness allowance by 3 percent, the DA of central employees doubled in 9 months. Central employees and pensioners will now get DA at the rate of 34 percent, which was only 17 percent about 9 months ago.
That is, the DA of central employees has doubled from 17 percent to 34 percent in 9 months. This will benefit 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners. However, this initiative will increase the burden of Rs 9544.50 crore annually on the government.
Last year in July 2021, the DA of the employees was 17 percent. After this, the government had increased the DA by 11 percent in the month of July. Due to this his DA had increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.
After this, DA was increased by 3 percent in November 2021. After this the DA increased to 31 per cent. Last month, on March 30, the government once again announced a 3 percent increase in the DA of employees, which has now increased to 34 percent.
Let us tell you that the basic salary of central employees is between Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. If we look at the calculation of minimum basic salary when dearness allowance is 34 percent, then the minimum basic salary of a central employee is Rs 18,000. After the DA is 34 per cent, it will increase by Rs 5580 to Rs 6120 per month.
That is, the salary will increase by Rs 540 per month. In such a situation, Rs 2160 (540X4 = 2160) will increase in the account of employees with basic salary of Rs 18,000 in the month of May. On the other hand, if we look at the salary on an annual basis, then there will be an increase of Rs 6,480 in it.
At the same time, there will be a monthly increase of Rs 1707 in the salary of the maximum basic salary of 56,900. In such a situation, Rs 6828 (1707X4 = 6828) will increase in the account of employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 in the month of May. Accordingly, the salary of these employees will increase by Rs 20,484 on an annual basis.
The post 7th Pay Commission: How much will it increase this month, know the details of the salary of central employees appeared first on JK Breaking News.
