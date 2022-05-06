Crash closes SB 55 near Route Z in Jefferson County

PM Ujjwala Yojana: Good News! On having these documents, you will get LPG connection for free, know complete information here

May 6, 2022

If you are planning to take advantage of PM Ujjwala Yojana, then this information is going to be very beneficial for you. Later, with the help of the scheme, the target of connecting 8 crore women has been set.

According to the information, if we talk about this scheme, then the work of giving free LPG connection to the women of the house is going on. Information about this scheme has been received by the government organization PIB. According to this report, LPG coverage has started increasing in the year 2022 and it has become 104.1. In 2016, it had reached 62 percent.

Who will get the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

According to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, if the government sees the beneficiaries living below the poverty line, then the LPG connection is being given by the Modi government. Let us inform you here that only women can get the benefit of this scheme. Along with this, the age of the applicant woman should be at least 18 years.

With this, if any other LPG connection is going to happen in the same house according to this scheme, then they are not going to get the benefit of this scheme from the government.

These documents are needed in Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana connection

E-KYC (know your customer) is very important regarding Ujjwala connection.

Along with BPL ration card, it is important to have a ration card issued by any state government, in which you have proof of being below the poverty line.

You are going to need Aadhar card or Voter ID card.

Bank account number and IFSC code is going to be required.

One passport size photograph is to be taken with you.

Apart from the connection, the government works to give you free LPG gas connection, filled cylinder and stove for the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme. Not only this, the work of providing the first refill free of cost to the beneficiaries is going on by the government.

Talking about more information, you can contact on this number: Often people get upset to get information about Ujjwala scheme, but helpline and toll free number has been issued by the government regarding this.

Helpline No.-1906

Toll Free Number – 18002666696