Daunte Wright’s mother detained after recording Brooklyn Center traffic stop
The mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer, said she was injured while she was briefly detained by one of the same department’s officers after she stopped to record an arrest of a person during a traffic stop.
Katie Wright said Thursday she was worried about what the Brooklyn Center officers might do to the person being handcuffed when she pulled over on Wednesday night. In April 2021, her 20-year-old son, who was Black, was killed during a traffic stop by Kim Potter, a white officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser.
“All I was doing was my civic duty to pull over and make sure that those babies got home safe to their families because I don’t want what happened to me to happen to any other families,” Wright said.
The Associated Press left a message Friday asking whether the officer involved would face discipline.
Brooklyn Center police released bodycam video that shows an officer crossing several lanes of traffic on Highway 252 and asking Wright for her driver’s license. Wright refused, telling the officer she didn’t need to show him her license because she hadn’t been pulled over.
The officer then pulled her out of her vehicle, took her phone and placed it on the roof of her car before leading her toward a grassy median while holding her arm behind her back. Wright said the officer grabbed her so forcefully he injured her wrist.
Wright told the officer her name and said “you guys killed my son. I’m going to videotape them,” gesturing to police. The officer told Wright he would send her a ticket in the mail and both returned to their vehicles.
Brooklyn Center police union President Chuck Valleau praised the officer for what he called a “professional response and restraint during the incident.”
Along with the video, the Brooklyn Center police department released a statement that said the footage was released “in an effort to promote public safety and dispel widespread rumor or unrest.”
Potter shot Daunte Wright a time when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ’s trial was underway in the killing of George Floyd and tensions were high in the area. Wright’s death sparked several nights of protests in Brooklyn Center and revived painful memories of the sometimes violent unrest that erupted after Floyd’s death in May 2020.
Potter, who resigned following the shooting, was convicted in December of manslaughter and sentenced this year to two years in prison.
Mets-Phillies game postponed because of rain in the forecast, teams will play Aug. 20 doubleheader
PHILADELPHIA — Rather than having to face Max Scherzer, the Phillies will sit with Thursday’s awful loss for at least another day.
Friday’s Mets-Phillies game was postponed due to rain in the forecast, the home team announced. It will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Saturday Aug. 20 at Citizens Bank Park. Game 1 will start at 1:05 p.m. and the originally scheduled Game 2 will remain at 7:15 p.m.
There is more heavy rain in the Philly forecast on Saturday, so it’s possible fans will have to wait to watch Mets baseball until Sunday for their series finale against the Phillies in an afternoon game. If Saturday’s 4 p.m. matchup is also postponed, it’s unclear if the Phillies will prefer a doubleheader on Sunday, seeing as they’re set to travel to Seattle for a three-game series against the Mariners that begins on Monday.
For the Mets, they can rest up and enjoy a day off after the chaos that ensued in their thrilling 8-7 comeback win over the Phillies on Thursday. The Mets bullpen, in particular, can use Friday — and maybe Saturday — to recover after a taxing few days of use following reliever Trevor May’s significant injury.
Scherzer was set to take the hill for the Mets on Friday and he’s expected to get the ball whenever the rain clouds move out of Philly.
The 37-year-old will make his sixth start for the Mets, carrying a 4-0 record and 2.61 ERA. The Mets (19-9) have won each of Scherzer’s first five outings with the franchise, the second highest total for a Mets pitcher. The Amazin’s won each of Kenny Rogers’ first six starts with the Mets in 1999. Scherzer is 16-4 with a 2.60 ERA in 27 career starts against the Phillies.
Johnny Depp diehards mock Amber Heard for ‘fake crying’ during testimony
Man who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
A New York City judge’s son who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a furry “caveman” costume was sentenced on Friday to eight months in prison.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg told Aaron Mostofsky that he was “literally on the front lines” of the mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
“What you and others did on that day imposed an indelible stain on how our nation is perceived, both at home and abroad, and that can’t be undone,” the judge told Mostofsky, 35.
Boasberg also sentenced Mostofsky to one year of supervised release and ordered him to perform 200 hours of community service and pay $2,000 in restitution.
Mostofsky had asked the judge for mercy, saying he was ashamed of his “contribution to the chaos of that day.”
“I feel sorry for the officers that had to deal with that chaos,” said Mostofsky, who must report to prison on or after June 5.
Federal sentencing guidelines in his case recommended a prison sentence ranging from 10 months to 16 months. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 15 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Mostofsky was one of the first rioters to enter the restricted area around the Capitol and among the first to breach the building itself, through the Senate Wing doors, according to prosecutors. He pushed against a police barrier that officers were trying to move and stole a Capitol Police bulletproof vest and riot shield, prosecutors said.
“Mostofsky cheered on other rioters as they clashed with police outside the Capitol building, even celebrating with a fist-bump to one of his fellow rioters,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.
Inside the building, Mostofsky followed rioters who chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up a staircase toward the Senate chambers. He took the police vest and shield with him when he left the Capitol, about 20 minutes after entering.
Mostofsky was carrying a walking stick and dressed in a furry costume. He told a friend that the costume expressed his belief that “even a caveman” would know that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Mostofsky frequently wears costumes at events, according to his lawyers.
“To put the matter with understatement, the New Yorker is quirky even by the standards of his home city,” they wrote.
A New York Post reporter interviewed him inside the Capitol during the riot. He told the reporter that he stormed the Capitol because “the election was stolen.”
Mostofsky has worked as an assistant architect in New York. His father, Steven Mostofsky, is a state court judge in Brooklyn.
“The fact that his father is a judge means that he should have been better able than other defendants to understand why the claims of election fraud were false,” said Justice Department prosecutor Michael Romano.
Boasberg said none of the supportive letters submitted by Mostofsky’s family and friends explain how he “went down this rabbit hole of election fantasy.”
“I hope at this point you understand that your indulgence in that fantasy has led to this tragic situation,” the judge added.
Aaron Mostofsky pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of civil disorder and misdemeanor charges of theft of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Mostofsky was the first Capitol rioter to be sentenced for a civil disorder conviction.
Mostofsky’s lawyers asked for a sentence of home confinement, probation and community service. Defense attorney Nicholas Smith described Mostofsky as a “spectator” who “drifted with the crowd” and didn’t go to the Capitol to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power.
“He did things he should not have done,” Smith said. “But there’s a big difference between an ideologue who is motivated to commit violence and someone who ends up doing bad things when they find themself in a crowd.”
More than 780 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 280 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. More than 160 defendants who have been sentenced, including over 60 who have been sentenced to terms of imprisonment ranging from 14 days to five years and three months. Approximately 100 others have trial dates.
