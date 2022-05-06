Blockchain
Ethereum Takes Hit, Why ETH Could Plunge Below $2,700
Ethereum started a major decline from the $2,970 zone against the US Dollar. ETH dived below $2,800 and might accelerate lower below the $2,700 support.
- Ethereum started a major decline after it failed to surpass $2,970.
- The price is now trading below $2,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could decline further if there is a close below the $2,700 support zone.
Ethereum Price Dives
Ethereum struggled to settle above the $2,950 resistance. ETH topped near the $2,970 level and started a fresh decline. There was a sharp move below the $2,900 and $2,850 levels.
Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. Ether price declined below the $2,800 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Finally, there was a spike below the $2,720 support level.
A low was formed near $2,678 and the price corrected a few points. There was a recovery wave above the $2,720 level. The price even climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,969 swing high to $2,678 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,760 level. The first major resistance is near the $2,820 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,969 swing high to $2,678 low. The main breakout zone is now near the $2,875 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $2,875 level could open the doors for a decent increase, In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $3,000 resistance.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $2,760 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,720 zone.
The next major support is near the $2,680 level. If there is a downside break below $2,680 and the recent low, ether price might accelerate lower. In this case, it could even decline below the $2,600 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now moving in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,680
Major Resistance Level – $2,760
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Breakdown Looks Real, Why BTC Could Dive Below $35K
Bitcoin started a strong decline from the $40,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC broke the key $37,500 support to move into a bearish zone.
- Bitcoin started a strong decline below the $37,500 and $36,500 levels.
- The price is now trading below $37,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $39,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might accelerate further lower below the $35,000 support zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Dives 8%
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $40,000 resistance zone. BTC formed a high near $40,029 and started a fresh decline. There was a major drop below the $38,500 and $38,000 levels.
There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $39,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair even declined below the key $37,500 support and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Finally, it tested the $35,500 zone and traded as low as $35,407. It is now consolidating losses near the $36,200 level. On the upside, bitcoin price is now facing resistance near the $36,500 level.
The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $40,029 swing high to $35,407 low is also near the $36,500 zone. The next key resistance could be near the recent breakdown zone at $37,500, where the bears might take a stand.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $40,029 swing high to $35,407 low is also near the $37,500 zone. To start a fresh increase, the price must settle above the $37,500 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $36,500 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $36,000 level.
The next major support is seen near the $35,500 level or the recent low. A downside break below the $35,500 support might spark another sharp decline. The next major support could be $34,200.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the oversold zone.
Major Support Levels – $36,000, followed by $35,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $36,500, $37,200 and $37,500.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Broke Above The Multi-Week Resistance; What’s Next
Bitcoin recovered on its chart over the last 24 hours as the king coin surged by 2%. Prices of the coin saw some respite after visiting the $37,000 price level. As broader markets started to recover Bitcoin’s price action moved on a north-bound journey.
Currently, Bitcoin’s prices were trading in a tightly consolidated region because the coin did not manage to go past the $39,800 price mark. It is too early to say if the bulls have resurfaced completely in the market.
If demand doesn’t recover considerably, then the digital asset could fall back to the $38,000 price level, which is acting as a support level for the coin. It is however a positive sign because Bitcoin has managed to break past its multi-week resistance line.
If the bulls continue to exert pressure then Bitcoin over the upcoming trading sessions could manage to revisit the $40,000 price mark. Bitcoin buyers have to continue staying in the market for the coin to successfully trade on the upside.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Four-Hour Chart
Bitcoin was priced at $39,100 at the time of writing. After breaking past the multi-week resistance the coin again fell from the $39,800 price level.
This indicated a brief correction because the coin’s prices plunged at the time of writing. Immediate resistance for the coin stood at $40,000.
A break above that price mark could push Bitcoin to run to the $44,000 price level. On the flip side, the support level rested firmly at $37,900 and a fall beneath which, Bitcoin would trade near $37,000.
The trading volume of the coin is yet to pick up momentum because the last trading bar was seen in red indicating negative price action.
Technical Analysis
The break above the multiweek resistance caused the buying strength to fall considerably. After rising on the chart considerably, the coin plunged at press time. Gains weren’t substantial and that had pushed the coin down further.
The Relative Strength Index was seen closing near the 50-line which signified a fall in buying strength because buyers were exiting the market. The fear index of the market stood at 27, which points toward considerable fear.
Bollinger Bands depict volatility in the market and the indicator expanded at the time of writing. An expansion of the bands indicates an anticipated increase in price volatility over the upcoming trading sessions.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Long Squeeze Incoming? Funding Rates Surge Up
MACD is responsible for depicting market momentum and it indicates bullish momentum for the coin. At press time however, the histograms were seen fading and that signalled at continued bearish price action for the coin.
Chaikin Money Flow was positive about the capital inflows because the indicator was above the half-line. The indicator however, noted a small downtick and that could possibly mean an increase in capital outflows reaffirming continued bearishness in the market.
Related Reading | One Coin, Two Trades: Why Bitcoin Futures And Spot Signals Don’t Match Up
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin ETP Outflows Spell Bearish Sentiment Among Institutional Investors
Bitcoin ETPs have become more popular than ever since the SEC approved multiple bitcoin ETPs in the fourth quarter of 2021. They had subsequently had a good run with hundreds of millions of dollars flowing into these ETPs. They provided a way for institutional investors and others who didn’t want any direct exposure to the digital asset to trade on it. However, it seems the wind is starting to change as outflows become the order of the day.
Outflows Rock Bitcoin ETPs
The market is still reeling from entering a new month but the effects of the month of April continue to linger. Being a historically bearish month for the digital asset, bitcoin had taken a bit of a beating down in the market, which had unsurprisingly translated into the ETPs.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Institutional Outflows Near One-Year Highs, More Downside Coming?
The result of this was outflows that rocked the market. April sticking to form had recorded the highest monthly net outflows ever recorded in the history of Bitcoin ETPs. In total, there was a total of 14,327 BTC that flowed out of the market in this dreadful month. This, in turn, had caused the total asset under management (AUM) of the digital asset to decline drastically that by the end of the month, there were only 187,000 BTC in AUM.
It is obviously the worst month for the ETPs since they became a thing. The US and Canadian bitcoin ETPs were not spared of the onslaught either. In the US markets, a total of 3,312 BTC had flowed out of the ETFs, while their Canadian counterparts saw an even worse trend with 7,100 leaving BTC ETPs. This translated to a 10% decline in BTC AUM in the North American country.
Outflows rock BTC ETPs | Source: Arcane Research
It is important to note that all US outflows had been recorded in the BITO. Exposure to bitcoin of US ETFs also declined significantly in the month of April. It now sits 11% less than where it used to in the previous month.
In Europe, it was the same trend as its American counterparts. The region which had been battling outflows for the better part of a year saw 3,974 BTC leave the market at the same time. April had helped to mark 10 months out of 16 months that European ETPs had been rocked by outflows.
BTC trading in the mid-$39,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Brazil was the only country spared from the bleeding month of April. It had recorded inflows but these were minor and by comparison, remain quite small when put into the global context.
Related Reading | Dogecoin Price Could Plunge To $0.11 Owing To A Consistent Downslide
These outflows that were recorded in the month of April had successfully erased all of the gains that had been made by ETPs in the month of March. However, there is good news amidst this sea of bad news. Australia is getting ready to start trading crypto ETFs.
It has been announced that one of these ETFs will offer direct exposure to bitcoin. Others will only hold Canadian BTC ETFs, which, in the long run, may prove to be very profitable for the Canadian crypto ETPs.
Featured image from Nikkei Asia, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
