Ethereum Takes Hit, Why ETH Could Plunge Below $2,700

Ethereum started a major decline from the $2,970 zone against the US Dollar. ETH dived below $2,800 and might accelerate lower below the $2,700 support.

Ethereum started a major decline after it failed to surpass $2,970.

The price is now trading below $2,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could decline further if there is a close below the $2,700 support zone.

Ethereum Price Dives

Ethereum struggled to settle above the $2,950 resistance. ETH topped near the $2,970 level and started a fresh decline. There was a sharp move below the $2,900 and $2,850 levels.

Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $2,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. Ether price declined below the $2,800 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Finally, there was a spike below the $2,720 support level.

A low was formed near $2,678 and the price corrected a few points. There was a recovery wave above the $2,720 level. The price even climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,969 swing high to $2,678 low.

On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,760 level. The first major resistance is near the $2,820 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,969 swing high to $2,678 low. The main breakout zone is now near the $2,875 level.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A close above the $2,875 level could open the doors for a decent increase, In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $3,000 resistance.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $2,760 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,720 zone.

The next major support is near the $2,680 level. If there is a downside break below $2,680 and the recent low, ether price might accelerate lower. In this case, it could even decline below the $2,600 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now moving in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,680

Major Resistance Level – $2,760