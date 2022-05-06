Finance
Extra Profits: The Magic of Purchase Discounts
Utilizing purchase discounts is a recipe for success in any economy. Mixing a scoop of “good business practices,” a pinch of “strengthening supplier relations,” and a dollop of “profits” creates a dish that is sure to fatten your bottom line. If your company is not doing so already, paying supplier bills early enough to take advantage of purchase discounts is a quick and easy way to move to the next level.
WHAT IS A PURCHASE DISCOUNT?
A purchase discount is money taken off a supplier’s bill when paying within a certain time frame. Discounts are normally expressed as a percentage, with 1% being the most commonly used and rates of 0.5%, 1.5% and 2% all seen in standard practice. Thus, a bill for $100 would only cost your firm $99 if the supplier offered a 1% discount and your accounting department paid the bill during the discount period. Most suppliers that offer credit terms allow a bill to be paid within 30 days, expressed in business lingo as “Net 30.” If a supplier offers a 1% discount for their clients to pay within 10 days, this would be expressed as “1% 10 Net 30.” So, “1.5% 15 Net 45” means that the bill is due within 45 days, but the supplier will allow you to take 1.5% off the bill if you pay within 15 days.
Another deviation is to express the credit terms as dates on the calendar. Thus, “2% 5th Net 25th” means the bill is due on the 25th of the month but a 2% discount is offered as long as the bill is paid by the 5th of the month.
WOULD YOU INVEST YOUR COMPANY’S MONEY FOR AN 18% RETURN?
The typical argument against taking advantage of purchase discounts is the value of cash on hand. You may argue that keeping the cash in your company longer far outweighs the skimpy 1% that a purchase discount generates. The math shows otherwise. Take, for example, the most common credit terms of 1% 10 Net 30. Remember, this gives you a 1% discount for paying 20 days earlier in the cycle. Notice, however, that banks state their returns based on an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) rate, not on a 20 day rate. The math to put the 20 day investment in terms of an APY starts with dividing into a 360 day period (known as a banker’s year). Simple division of 360 / 20 equals 18, showing that the actual discount is “worth” 18 times more than its face value. So, a discount rate of 1% produces the equivalent of 18% APY.
HOW CAN YOUR COMPANY AFFORD IT?
The beauty of taking advantage of purchase discounts, if you’re not doing so already, is how easy it is to get started. Think of how you do business now. Most likely, the accounting department pays your suppliers every month. Don’t change that! Pay them every 30 days just start paying during the discount period. As an example: if your supplier offers credit terms of 1.5% 7th Net 27th, you would normally pay by the 27th of each month, assuming you run a respectable business. Payment would then again be submitted in 30 more days on the 27th and so on, month after month. Use the purchase discount by paying on the 7th day each month instead of paying on the 27th day each month. The first time will be a little difficult since you will have to pay on the 27th this month then again about 10 days later on the 7th of the next month. But, this is a one-time procedural change. After this short-term pain, you have realized long-term gains for your firm. What’s more, your company is back on a monthly pay schedule, now paying on the 7th of each month instead of the 27th.
Although borrowing from a credit line or credit card should only be used as a last resort, you must ask yourself if it is worth paying 4.75% APR (average credit line rate) or 12% APR (average credit card rate) to save 18% APY.
ARE CREDIT TERMS NEGOTIABLE?
Credit terms are absolutely negotiable! Based on your volume and loyalty to a supplier, you may be able to negotiate a special discount rate for your company. A 3% discount is incredibly rare. A 2% discount, however, is not out of the question for extremely loyal clients. You won’t know until you ask!
WHY DO SUPPLIERS OFFER DISCOUNTS?
Cash is king in every business, not just yours. Suppliers are businesses, too. They need cash to make payroll, pay the water bill, and to keep the lights on. Their cash flow model is further complicated by the number of companies going out of business, declaring bankruptcy, or simply not paying on time. They are, therefore, willing to offer your company an incentive to insure cash is flowing into their bank accounts so they can pay their bills.
HOW DO PURCHASE DISCOUNTS GENERATE PROFIT?
Under the rules of accounting (known as: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or “GAAP”) purchase discounts are a ‘top line’ number and are treated as Revenue. Unlike other income, however, every penny of purchase discount revenue flows directly to the ‘bottom line’, known as Net Profit. It doesn’t take an accounting degree to understand this phenomenon.
In very simple terms, from your company’s current Income Statement (AKA Profit and Loss Statement), the dollar flow is as follows. Revenues are received from your clients (‘top line’). Direct Expenses, such as labor and materials, are subtracted from Revenue to derive Gross Profit (‘Middle Line’). Indirect Expenses, such as cell phones, lights, insurance, office staff, etc., are subtracted for Gross Profits to calculate Net Profit (‘bottom line’).
With the above in mind, add the additional revenue stream of purchase discounts to the Income Statement as Revenue. There are not additional Direct Expenses generated by paying suppliers early; so, this flows through the Direct Expenses portion of the statement to Gross Profit. Similarly, there are not additional Indirect Expenses incurred by paying early; so, the purchase discount amount flows straight to the Net Profit line.
HOW MUCH PROFIT?
Even small companies can measure their added profits in the thousands of dollars with this simple change in payment policy. It is not uncommon for a small firm of 10-20 employees to have annual revenues of $1 million. Since materials average 40% of revenues in many industries, your company’s average annual materials costs will be in the neighborhood of $400,000. Thus, a 1% purchased discount taken during the entire year yields a $4,000 return in new found profits! If your material purchases are higher or the discount rate you negotiate is better, the impact to the bottom line would be much larger. Additionally, when you consider that this “once hidden, but now found” money is generated year after year by making a one time, 20 day change in payment policy, the results are astounding. As an added bonus, your suppliers will quickly move you up a few notches on their “best clients list.”
One simple improvement to exercise purchase discounts today will have your company earning extra profits, strengthening supplier relations, and utilizing a corporate best practice for years to come.
How to Successfully Sell My Property Without an Agent?
For sale by owner’ can save you a huge fee when you eliminate the typical 7 percent commission fee for the real estate agents. Homeowners, who are worried about selling their house without an agent, remember that it is a learning process.
Price your home right
If you are one of those people who don’t know the actual value of their own house, don’t worry, you are not alone. A home’s fair market value defines what you could expect to receive if you were to sell your home on that day. This value can differ while you are asking different estate agents and realtors. Most of the homeowners are absolutely clueless about their home’s true worth. Use the online home valuation tools and perform a market analysis. In addition to this, you can also hire an appraiser who can help you calculate the value of your home in terms of square footage.
Hire a lawyer
Even though it’s an additional expense, hiring a lawyer who can assist you with the legal work can do wonders for you. Unless you are significantly experienced in selling a house, having a real estate lawyer by your side will provide you the peace of mind that you will need during the process. The lawyer will not only help you reviewing the contracts, evaluating complex mortgages or leases and complex offers, but will also tell you what things, by law, you need to disclose to potential buyers and help you formulate a disclosure agreement.
Get the word out
Getting the word out about the sale of your property is the way to go when you sell your house without an agent and unfortunately, sticking a ‘for sale’ sign in your yard and hoping for the best is not enough anymore. Use your social media presence to your advantage and put up an advertisement on various Facebook and Instagram pages. Most homebuyers search for properties online nowadays so advertising your home online is really important. You can also list your property on various listing websites such as realestate.com.au, domain.com.au, realestateview.com.au, homesale.com.au, and many more through minustheagent.com.au/. In addition to this, you can also create a few flyers and brochures and distribute them around the town.
Negotiate
In order to sell your house and make a hefty amount of money, you need to be objective. Yes, it’s your home and you have your memories in that house, but at the end of the day, it’s a financial asset. So negotiate the pricing of the deal as much as you can but don’t push it too far that you scare the buyer off. Also, there are other things you can negotiate beyond price. This includes appliances, closing date, and closing costs.
To Buy or Not to Buy – Used CNC Machines
To buy or not to buy used CNC machines. That is the question.
In my 25 years of CNC machine buy/sell experience, the answer is that buying used is a truly viable option.
Whether new or pre-owned, CNC machines are game-changers for small and mid-sized manufacturers who can compete on a grander scale because of the machines’ production value.
So think about this: Investing in CNC machinery is not an inexpensive proposition. So it stands to reason that any owner with good financial sense would take good care of their machines. Plus, if not properly maintained, the manufacturer’s productivity could take a sharp hit. So what naturally follows is that owners typically take excellent care of their equipment. And often, sellers are not discarding their machine because it doesn’t work well, but instead because their needs have changed.
Now, put all those things together with the fact that CNC machines, in general, have a reputation for durability and you may start to see why buying used may be worth exploring.
But, I hear ya, I hear ya… all of that is good in theory but what are a few concrete reasons to think about buying pre-owned and how can you ensure you are getting a quality machine in excellent working condition.
Here is some food for thought:
They’ve stood the test of time and function.
Used CNC machines are known quantities. The strengths and weaknesses of specific makes and models are understood so that the buyer knows up front which machine to avoid and which to focus on for their business needs.
The cost. Duh!
With new machines going anywhere from $75K $250K, if it can handle all of your production needs, a used machine is simply more budget-friendly. And with the cost-savings you realize, you may even be able to consider growing your fleet to amp up your output.
They’re like new.
There are many reputable CNC machine dealers to choose from who take older models and recondition them so they meet current production standards. These same dealers have service and maintenance departments that know the machines and can troubleshoot if you need them.
If you do choose the “used” route, be certain to do your due diligence and follow the buyer beware credo. At a minimum, be sure to: Shop around. Be well informed as to your production needs. Know price points for specific machines. Ask to see it in operation. Get an inspection. And, Request documentation of the machine’s maintenance history.
Type 2 Diabetes and Healthy Living – Why You Need to Invest In Your Health Every Day
Health advice is all around for a good reason. People are pushing their ideas because there is a demand for it. It is more than just interesting material to many people; often it is crucial information we all need to be made aware of.
Your health and well-being become a more relevant issue with each passing day. Nobody is getting any younger, and few of us are preparing for being older. You need to invest in your health every single day. A little goes a long way, especially when you consider the benefits you will gain and the health problems you will prevent.
It is not just about feeling better, being at the right weight, and having the freedom to eat whatever foods you like as opposed to being shackled by hypertension and Type 2 diabetes and their issues and inconveniences. It is about preventing what can…
- put you in a hospital bed,
- demand an emergency procedure, and potentially bring about an early death.
First, it starts with your weight. The majority of health problems affecting adults these days has to do with excess body fat. You may think it is trivial to consider as you only put on a “couple” of pounds in a year. The difference this makes may appear to be insignificant. However, at this pace, ten years causes quite a bit of damage. Poor nutrition and an inactive lifestyle add insult to injury.
Consider for the second half of this timeline you have elevated blood sugar, which may be due to prediabetes or perhaps your issue has progressed on to Type 2 diabetes. Now that is a lot of years of damage to your body. You are not getting any younger, and by neglecting your health in this manner, would also mean you will not enjoy good health in later life.
What has been mentioned above is an example, and only some of it may apply to you. Nevertheless, the principle remains. Will you take care of your well-being from today? You need to invest in your health, because if you don’t, you may pay for it dearly…
- your kidneys,
- your liver,
- your heart, even
- your brain could suffer through a stroke or dementia.
Taking care of your health one day at a time will add up. Even a small detail like…
- taking the stairs at work instead of riding the elevator or escalator whenever you step outside your office or workplace,
- skipping your afternoon snack,
- parking your car towards the back of the car park at the shopping center and walking to the shops instead of parking close to the entrance, and
- cooking your dinner instead of eating processed food
will make a difference. You can count on it.
