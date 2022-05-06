Frank Langella slams his firing and cancel culture: ‘This is not American’

Connect with us

Published

1 min ago

on

News

Two men charged in federal court in Rosedale Center carjacking incident

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

Two men have been charged in federal court after authorities say they carjacked a woman at the Rosedale Center Mall parking lot in February.

Leon Kismit Bell, 48, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 22, followed a 67-year-old driver as she waited to park her car on Feb. 16, according to the criminal complaint. Surveillance video shows Bell and Piche approach the woman outside of her vehicle. Then Bell flashed a gun and demanded her car keys, according to the complaint. The woman gave Bell her purse, which had her wallet and keys, and ran off, according to the complaint. Both men then fled the parking lot.

Roseville police tracked the vehicle heading south on Interstate 35W, according to court documents. The vehicle moved erratically and police ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Piche was later arrested at a location in south Minneapolis. The vehicle was found a few blocks away. Bell was arrested on May 3.

Bell is charged with one count of carjacking. Piche is charged with one count of aiding and abetting carjacking.

Piche appeared in federal court on April 29, 2022 and was ordered to remain in detention pending further proceedings. Bell made his initial appearance Wednesday. Bell was ordered temporarily detained pending a formal detention hearing on Friday.

News

Pregnant Britney Spears poses nude with her dog Sawyer

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

In the ruff. Pregnant Britney Spears is back from her alleged social media hiatus and posing nude again, this time with her pup Sawyer. “Sawyer 🙄💕🌟👄 !!!” she captioned a series of similar snaps that show the pop star completely naked while holding her dog in front of her, presumably covering up her growing baby…

News

Heavy rains leave some St. Louis areas waterlogged

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – After more than an inch of rain overnight, the St. Louis region spent Thursday waterlogged. The persistent rain overnight and Thursday morning left behind large puddles on roads and quickly filled up streams and creeks. But for some St. Charles residents, the heavy rain was more than a nuisance.

“I was up this morning calling everybody, texting everybody, telling them to move their cars,” said Sheila Stumpf, owner of the Riverview Garden Apartments off Highway 94. “The water was already up over the roads out here.”

She says when heavy rain falls, runoff from nearby Highway 370 overwhelms the narrow drainage path and floods her parking lot.

“Across the way over here, there’s a little ditch. And St. Charles County usually cleans that out, hasn’t done it in about six years probably,” she said. “It goes down behind these other buildings and it gets smaller, and smaller, and smaller, as it goes down. Which everything backs up on me then.”

Gerald “Max” Fowler has a friend who lives in the apartments, and he saw Thursday morning’s flooding firsthand.

“Just to see how deep it was, I drove through and pulled the way around,” Fowler said. “And as I pull around, it looks like a boat on the water. You can see the waves off my van.”

He’s gotten to know Sheila over the years and says she’d love to make improvements but can’t with the ongoing drainage issues.

“It’s surreal to think that the city, this has been going on for years now, and the county even…nobody’s made it a point to come take a look at this part of town and say, ‘Hey, we should do something to improve this.’”

Stumpf says she’s done what she can to mitigate the problem but is worried for her residents.

“I’m worried and concerned about them. And yes, I call everybody, how are you doing, what can I do for you. I’m usually over here when it happens. So, I do my best,” she said.

