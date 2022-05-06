Finance
Freedom Equity Group Review – Should You Join?
So if you’re reading this Freedom Equity Group Review, chances are you’re thinking about becoming a member and you’re doing some research online. If that’s the case, look no further. In this third party article, I’ll give you all the essential details you need before joining. Now real quick… I do want to disclose that I am NOT a Freedom Equity Group member nor am I affiliated with them in any way. In fact, it really doesn’t matter to me one way or another if you decide to join or not. This is important for you because you know at least you’ll be getting an unbiased perspective of the company. With that said, let’s get started…
First things first, let’s talk about the company itself. In my opinion, having great products and a lucrative compensation plan comes second to having a solid company with a stable infrastructure that can handle future growth. The company was started in 2002 so it’s not a start-up company which is good if you’re looking for a company that’s a little more stable. The management team is very experienced and their field leaders seem to be very professional. The company is based out of California and is partnered with some very reputable companies like Fidelity & Guaranty and National Western Life. My suggestion is if you’re dead serious about joining and building a long-term business with them, take the time to visit their corporate office in Arroyo Grande. Sure you might be coming out-of-pocket for travel expenses, but if you’re doing real due diligence it just makes sense to meet with people at the home office. Of course, if your goal is just to make a couple of bucks here and there, then you probably don’t have to take the time to visit the home office. But if you’re looking to build a long-term business that you can earn 6-figures (or multiple 6-figures) a year with, then it’s worth it. Speaking from experience, I wish I had done this before joining some companies. It would have saved me a lot of time and frustration.
Freedom Equity Group’s main product is Index Universal Life Insurance, or IUL. It’s a form of permanent coverage, unlike Term Insurance which is coverage for only a set period of time. In addition to life insurance, IUL also provides a savings vehicle whereby you can accumulate and grow your money tax-free. And if that wasn’t enough, the policies they sell also provide Living Benefits, which allows you to use your coverage without dying. Everyone needs to be educated about these essential financial services so you’ll have a huge market to promote your product to should you decide to join.
As far as the compensation plan goes, it’s pretty straight forward. Based on the earned position you have, you’ll earn up to 93% of the annual premium of all your personal clients. For example, if you have a client that pays $250/month, you’ll earn a percentage of the annual premium which is $3,000 in this example. Let’s say you’re a District Manager (which is the third position in the compensation plan), you’ll earn 50% of the annual premium which would be $1,500. Not bad at all for one client. Keep in mind that you’ll most likely get 75% of your commission up front and 25% of it later. And you’ll get paid after the client is approved which may take 30-90 days depending on the underwriting process. That said, you’re still earning a very healthy commission while providing essential financial services to people who need help.
If you decide to build and grow a team, you could also earn up to 63% overrides on sales made by reps in your team. Sound good? That’s because it is… you can earn hundreds (and even thousands) of dollars when someone on your team completes a sale. The “drawback” (for lack of better term since it may not be a drawback at all depending on how you’re looking at it) is that you need to recruit about 10 people to get 3 or 4 licensed, and about 1 of those will be active and producing. Of course, if you find a way to recruit licensed reps that are joining with a license already, then you could probably beat those numbers.
In addition to personal and override commissions, you’ll also earn renewal income, Generational Overrides if you build other leaders and you could also qualify to make money on the whole company via Bonus Pools you could participate in. Overall there certainly is a lot of money you could make if you build your business a certain way and you’re OK with how life insurance companies pay commissions.
So is Freedom Equity Group a good company. The short answer is YES. The company has been around and the management team is solid. Should you join? Only you could answer that. If you’re looking for a more professional service to market and you like the idea of sitting down with people and helping them solve their financial problems, then FEG might be the company for you.
Here are my three suggestions before you join. One, take the time to study the company’s system for building the business so you’re in alignment with the company’s culture. For example, if the company’s entire culture revolves around home appointments, and you want to incorporate online webinars and conference calls, then there might be a clash. Two, find a sponsor and team that has a system you could leverage to build your business. For example, ask to see the document or training they have in place to get unlicensed people licensed. Do they even have a system? Or do they just leave the brand new rep to get licensed on their own? And last but certainly not least, I recommend using Attraction Marketing to generate a consistent flow of quality leads. Sure you could tap into your warm market, but just imagine how big your team can get if you had 20+ targeted leads hitting your inbox each and every day. If you could apply these three things, there’s no telling how prosperous your FEG business can be.
Finance
Why a Business Owners Insurance Policy Can Benefit Your Small Business
The Business Owners Policy, otherwise known as BOP, may well be the key to protecting any small business. Made up of a few forms of coverage that each are usually acquired on their own, the bundled plan for small commercial enterprises offers business discounted premiums as they gain from better insurance coverage.
What does the standard Business Owners Policy provide? This commercial policy usually consists of:
• General Liability Coverage
Commercial liability insurance helps a business owner if a customer is injured at the property and sues for his medical care. Coverage extends to hospital and doctor costs, as well as defense costs. It can also benefit the business if there is ‘advertising injury’ related to claims such as copyright infringement, libel and defamation.
• Property Coverage
Commercial property insurance is often also referred to as named-peril insurance, open-peril insurance or special insurance. This can cover the owner in the event there are property damages in regard to a rented space or premises that the business owner actually owns.
• Business Interruption Coverage
Business Interruption insurance helps the insured when rain, wind or snow storms, or cyber hacking and/or other universal happenings occur and disrupt the regular running of the business. The insurance will pay for business loss or put up financing for using another transitory property while running the business until the permanent site has been repaired.
The great advantage to owning a Business Owners Policy is that the standard coverage can be tailored to your individual needs as a small business owner. After an assessment with an experienced independent agent, you will be guided to determining what further types of coverage suit your industry, size of operation and earnings and would benefit you and your company by being included in the policy. What’s more, your agent can schedule regular times for reevaluation if your needs have changed and add or subtract various forms of coverage as per the assessment so that you have the protection when you genuinely require it.
Take a look at this scenario to understand what a related customized policy can mean.
A one-man business operation grew until it included a few more employees. The man’s insurance specialist discussed the growth with the business owner and together they determined that a workers comp policy, as well as a disability insurance should be added to the standard offerings. This satisfied the government requirements and gave the business owner the additional protection he needed in the event an employee would be injured on the job.
For more on the topic, be sure to speak with an experienced independent insurance agent.
Finance
How to Choose the Best Vision Insurance Plan!
Vision insurance is a form of insurance that provides coverage for the services rendered by eye care professionals such as ophthalmologists and optometrists etc. According to an estimate, almost 50% of Americans suffer from eye sight problems and have to wear the prescribed contact lenses or eye glasses. Vision insurance plans offer great deal to help you with the costs of your contacts, glasses and eye checkup.
An eye Insurance plan is different from the regular health insurances. Eye Insurance plan is designed to help you covering cost of eye checkups and medication by offering partial of full cost of checkup services. There are many vision insurance companies, however in a broad sense Vision insurance plans can be divided into two categories:
A Vision Benefits Package covers all services rendered by eye care professionals. The benefit package pays the balance on your behalf but at times you might have to pay a co-payment for the purchase of your contacts or glasses.
On the other hand a Vision Discount Plan provides eye checkup and other vision services at discounted rates. The discount plan provides you with a list of providers who are covered by your insurance company.
If you have vision problems then it is wise to opt for the Vision Insurance Plan. Eye glasses alone costs around $200 which helplessly we lose of break sooner or later. Vision Plan can reduce the cost by 50%. It also offers a variety of packages which cover your entire family. Especially if the children in your family are also suffering from eye sight problems, it is better to subscribe to a reasonable package with a good insurance company. With children it becomes specially important since they tend to lose or break their glasses more often and constant fixing.
Vision Insurance Plan with a good company will provide you with the quality service. Companies offer a wide range of plans suitable for a variety of customers. Carefully review the benefits offered by the company in each package. You should consider how often you would have to get an eye exam and how many pair of eye glasses or contact lenses you may need yearly or half yearly. It will help you to decide which package is more suitable for your needs, so you can derive maximum benefits. You can conduct some research online, in order to find the best Vision Insurance plan for your requirements and within your budget.
Finance
Premenstrual Syndrome and Herbs – Skullcap
Premenstrual syndrome affects over 70% to 90% of women before menopause in the US and less for women in Southeast Asia because of their diet. It is defined as the faulty function of ovaries related to the women’s menstrual cycle. It effects the women’s physical and emotional state, and sometimes interferes with daily activities as a resulting of hormone fluctuation. The syndrome happens in one or two weeks before menstruation and then declines when the period starts. It is said that the symptoms can be so severe that between 10-15% of women have to take time off work, costing businesses millions of dollars a year. In this article, we will discuss how skullcap effects women with PMS.
I. Definition
American skullcap has been used for more than 200 years in Europe and other areas of the world as a mild relaxant and as a therapy for anxiety, nervous tension, and convulsions. Chinese skullcap has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat allergies, infections, inflammation, cancer, and headaches.
II. How skullcap effects women with PMS
1. Blood sugar
Chinese skull cap root contains chemical agents which help to lower the blood sugar in the bloodstream by improving the liver in glucose regulation resulting in stimulating the production of insulin. Overdose of Chinese skullcap may cause hypoglycemia and increasing the risk of food and sugar craving.
2. Nervous tension
American skull is a nerve tonic plant. It helps the nerve cells to relax, resulting in reducing the risk of overactive cells leading to symptoms of depression, anxiety, and emotional and physical stress.
3. Inflammation
Chinese skullcap helps to strengthen the immune system not only against the inflammation caused by abnormal cell growth, but it also reduces the PMS symptom caused by infection and allergic reaction.
4. Circulation system
Chinese skullcap also helps to improve the circulation function by reducing the blood pressure during oxygen and nutrients transportation thereby reducing symptoms of tiredness, fatigue, and loss of concentration.
5. Premenstrual pain and cramps
It’s convulsion helps to relax the body’s muscles including the uterus muscles resulting in lessening the risk of muscles constrict, and relaxing rapidly and repeatedly causing menstrual pain and cramps.
