Gary Smith: Believe in science? Bad big-data studies may shake your faith

Ridership on Metro Transit light rail, commuter rail and buses is half of what it was before the pandemic, and even some longstanding public transit advocates have bemoaned route cuts and a visible uptick in nuisance activity such as smoking on train cars, as well as some higher-profile crimes.

The Northstar Commuter Rail from Minneapolis to Big Lake, which once offered 14 weekday trips, now offers four.

In 2019 farebox revenue — the money collected from passenger fares — made up nearly a fourth of Metro Transit’s operating budget. While final numbers are still being audited, farebox revenue was expected to cover just 12 percent of annual operations in 2021.

Financial reserves and federal CARES Act relief dollars have helped the transit authority balance its books, but that won’t last forever.

How can Metro Transit — which operates the Green Line light rail from downtown St. Paul to downtown Minneapolis — improve its situation?

“The number one priority for us has to be safety, security and I would say the perception of safety,” said Charlie Zelle, chair of the Metropolitan Council, in a recent interview. “We’re in a chicken or egg scenario. People aren’t riding the transit because it doesn’t feel welcoming, and yet it won’t be welcoming until we have a critical mass of passengers … to create more eyes and ears, and better, more normative behavior.”

POLICE PRESENCE

On April 30, the online journal Alpha News reported that Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell — who is transitioning out of the department — had called for all part-time officers to be assigned a “light-rail only” shift, effectively riding the Blue and Green lines for hours at a time to enforce basic rules against disorderly conduct, smoking, drug use and fare evasion.

The site quoted an internal email from Frizell to his department that said, “This effort will surge officer presence on the Green and Blue Light Rail lines. This effort will be evaluated for effectiveness every 72 hours and adjusted accordingly for the next 30 days.”

A spokesperson for Metro Transit declined to release an unredacted copy of the email, citing security concerns, but was working to redact a version Thursday evening.

“It includes detailed descriptions of deployment strategies, including the number of officers anticipated to be assigned to specific geographic areas,” said Laura Baenen, a Metro Transit spokesperson, in an email.

She noted, however, that the heavier focus on light rail “reflects our standard practice of sending officers to parts of the transit system where there is the greatest demonstrated need for an official presence, based on calls for service and other feedback from staff and customers.”

‘POCKETS OF BAD BEHAVIOR’

Zelle acknowledged that as downtown St. Paul and downtown Minneapolis reopen to office workers who had spent much of the pandemic working remotely, as well as sports, concerts, conventions and special events, even low-level challenges such as litter reinforce a sense of neglect when a train car is running near-empty.

“Some of our best evidence is frankly anecdotal evidence, both from our customers and from our employees and surveys,” Zelle said. “There are pockets of bad behavior — loudness, smoking. … Nuisance crimes are statistically down because ridership is down, but the appearance of it is has an effect. This is an interconnected issue that we’re trying to be thoughtful about, but it’s one we readily admit we have to lean into.”

He added: “I was commenting to somebody in downtown Minneapolis. We were walking down Ninth Street, and the same group of guys hanging out in front of J.B. Hudson jewelers, they were hanging out there two years ago. They were there three years ago. But now, they’re the only guys on the street. So the perception is different.”

But yearly trends suggest things may be improving. Metro Transit officials say year-over-year crime reports have dropped and ridership has increased almost every month since April 2021.

Through the end of March, more than 8.4 million rides had been provided this year, up 21 percent compared with the same period last year. More information is online at metrotransit.org/performance.

RAMSEY COUNTY’S TRANSIT SUBSIDY

While Metro Transit draws funding from a variety of sources, including motor vehicle sales taxes and the federal congestion mitigation and air quality program, county dollars are not a trivial piece of the funding pie.

Ramsey County will spend $6 million subsidizing the Green Line this year with money derived from the county’s transit sales tax.

Also this year, another $10 million from the Ramsey County Regional Rail Authority’s property tax levy will back general development of the future Purple Line, a 15-mile bus rapid transit route stretching from St. Paul to White Bear Lake.

The county will dip into both coffers for an additional $25.5 million for Purple Line engineering, and use the rail authority levy to devote $24 million toward construction of the Gold Line, a 10-mile bus rapid transit line that will run from St. Paul to Woodbury.

Hennepin County is subsidizing similar service expansions.

CITIZENS LEAGUE EFFORT

After the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man murdered by a Minneapolis Police officer, the Minneapolis Parks Board severed ties with Minneapolis police.

Metro Transit went in a different direction. Zelle, chairman of the Jefferson Lines intercity bus company and former state commissioner of transportation, chose instead to engage the Citizens League in what would become a year-long effort to think through improving public safety on light rail and buses without sacrificing passenger experience or the trust of the communities served.

I ride the bus daily without any problems or very few. But you could not pay me to ride the Green-line from downtowns St. Paul. It’s just too dangerous. I love Metro-Transit. I hope the light rail gets cleaned up somehow. — Angela Preuss (@preuss_angela) May 1, 2022

“Transit was kind of in the middle of some of the aftermath with George Floyd,” Zelle said. “We took some obvious actions, but instead of eliminating our relationships with some police units, we took a step back and said we have to be really thoughtful about our practices and our policies. … We needed to kind of hear ‘what do we mean when we talk about the customer experience, and safety?’ It’s a highly nuanced combination. It isn’t just about more enforcement, and it isn’t just about more service.”

An example is general cleanliness, he noted.

“The perception of a train, when it smells of smoke, why would I want to be in that? We talked to airport employees who are taking the train from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 where they park, and frankly some were afraid because of unsheltered riders who were asleep on the floor. But some of it is just ‘Is the train on time’? Timeliness impacts the perception. We had to double down on our cleaning crews.”

To accomplish that, transit police had to clear the entire train at the end of each run, he said.

“We care about the (unsheltered), but frankly our trains, and transit, is not an appropriate place for shelter. There’s a homelessness issue. Trains are not the solution. Having said that, it is our collective problem. We need to have the customer experience be welcoming.”

The result of the Citizens League review is a 230-page report, published in September, dubbed the “Metro Transit Safety Conversation.” Some recommendations have already been implemented, but the overall report has yet to be formally adopted.

METRO TRANSIT POLICE

The effort has also led to some soul-searching within the Metro Transit Police Department, a separate jurisdiction entirely from St. Paul and Minneapolis police. A Metro Transit Police Work Group issued its own public safety report not long ago, and staff recommendations based in part on that report will be presented to the Met Council, likely in June.

Some changes have already moved forward.

Rica with the good (hot pink) hair said I could take a picture of her smoking on the train but only if she was off the train when I took it…Here she is half on and half off. Her smoking buddies were fully on. #GreenLine pic.twitter.com/QBZIYqu3Mw — Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) April 29, 2022

“We changed the seats from fabric to plastic,” Zelle said. “Why? Because we can clean them faster. We put in real-time cameras at the stations and all trains. It’s great to have cameras, but people are watching the cameras. There’s two way speakers on the platforms. (Met Council Director of Communications Terri Dressen) and I were visiting the central command and there was a drug deal going on on screen. The person monitoring the cameras said ‘I can see you, stop that’ and the person ran away. There’s also a lot of stickers that indicate where you can text for help.”

Adding police to trains isn’t a cure-all, and some transit advocates have expressed concern it could foment unnecessary conflicts. The August 2015 arrest of Marcus Abrams — an autistic teen who was roughly apprehended by a Metro Transit police officer for horsing around on a light rail station platform — triggered street protests by Black Lives Matter advocates, as well as legal action by Abrams’ family.

“When you think of the number of high school students we serve in Minneapolis and St. Paul, there’s a scenario where the presence of a uniformed police officer to youth looks scary,” Zelle acknowledged. “And where’s the line between ‘they’re just teenagers’ and (behavior requiring police intervention)?”

FARE CITATIONS

With those questions in mind, Metro Transit has asked state lawmakers for the legal authority to issue administrative fines to fare evaders instead of criminal citations.

That would free up officers to focus on priority crimes and community service officers could collect fares.

“Having the civil authority for fare citation would be really helpful,” Zelle said. “The restriction now of having police issue (tickets and fines), because it’s a such a high penalty, it’s kind of known county attorneys would not actually prosecute those. If it’s more like a parking ticket, and we can actually collect that fee ourselves, it develops an awareness that you cannot ride for free.”