News

Heavy rains leave some St. Louis areas waterlogged

Published

16 seconds ago

on

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – After more than an inch of rain overnight, the St. Louis region spent Thursday waterlogged. The persistent rain overnight and Thursday morning left behind large puddles on roads and quickly filled up streams and creeks. But for some St. Charles residents, the heavy rain was more than a nuisance.

“I was up this morning calling everybody, texting everybody, telling them to move their cars,” said Sheila Stumpf, owner of the Riverview Garden Apartments off Highway 94. “The water was already up over the roads out here.”

She says when heavy rain falls, runoff from nearby Highway 370 overwhelms the narrow drainage path and floods her parking lot.

“Across the way over here, there’s a little ditch. And St. Charles County usually cleans that out, hasn’t done it in about six years probably,” she said. “It goes down behind these other buildings and it gets smaller, and smaller, and smaller, as it goes down. Which everything backs up on me then.”

Gerald “Max” Fowler has a friend who lives in the apartments, and he saw Thursday morning’s flooding firsthand.

“Just to see how deep it was, I drove through and pulled the way around,” Fowler said. “And as I pull around, it looks like a boat on the water. You can see the waves off my van.”

He’s gotten to know Sheila over the years and says she’d love to make improvements but can’t with the ongoing drainage issues.

“It’s surreal to think that the city, this has been going on for years now, and the county even…nobody’s made it a point to come take a look at this part of town and say, ‘Hey, we should do something to improve this.’”

Stumpf says she’s done what she can to mitigate the problem but is worried for her residents.

“I’m worried and concerned about them. And yes, I call everybody, how are you doing, what can I do for you. I’m usually over here when it happens. So, I do my best,” she said.

News

3 men injured in 2 afternoon shootings in St. Paul

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

Three men were shot and injured in two separate incidents on Thursday afternoon in St. Paul.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired about 12:55 p.m. on University Avenue near Arundel Street and set up a perimeter. Officers also went to Regions Hospital, where two men in their early 20s arrived with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicated there were several males near a building when shots were fired and everyone scattered, Linders said. Police who searched the area didn’t find suspects.

In another situation at about 1:20 p.m., a vehicle arrived at Regions with a man who’d been injured in a shooting in the 500 block of East Minnehaha Avenue. It happened when people went to buy wireless earbuds from someone who had 15 boxes of new sets, Linders said.

“The would-be seller had other people with him,” one of whom had a gun and attempted to rob the buyers — one of them, a man in his 20s, was shot in the arm, Linders said. No one was immediately under arrest.

News

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach on who should be the permanent host

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

News

St. Louis County man convicted in murder of woman in his care

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

Former Missouri youth pastor pleads guilty to sex crimes
ST. LOUIS A jury convicted a St. Louis County man Thursday on criminal charges for fatally beating and stabbing a 94-year-old woman in his care.

Tommie Coffer Jr., 58, is convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation, which dates back to Dec. 18, 2017.

Investigators say Coffer was providing night-shift elderly care for Geneva Richardson at her home in Florissant on the night she was killed. Investigators say Coffer had written $7,000 in her personal checks to himself earlier in December 2017. Prosecutors argued that Richardson discovered his deceit and confronted him, which triggered an attack.

According to Uber records cited in court, Coffer was dropped off late on the night of the murder at an intersection in Ferguson, then walked to Richardson’s home. Police later discovered evidence from the crime scene discarded at two locations near his dropoff point. Police recovered several bags from the location, in addition to a blood-soaked pillow case with the victim’s blood.

Coffer Jr. has a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 24, according to Missouri court records.

