Highly Sharable Posts Key to Social Marketing in 2014!
We all know that social media marketing and internet marketing are two of the same as far as brand building and sharing goes. Creating a website, establishing a brand, building social media accounts to connect with a larger audience, is all marketing no matter what you call it. Here we take a look at some tips on not just sharing socially, but how to do it right and make viewers want to share your posts, videos, and articles.
Facebook is the Top Visited Social Network:
Most of the awesome Facebook posts or Ads that show up on our walls daily only excel at stimulating two types of reactions. You either want to click on the ad or ignore it. Whether you are creating a Facebook ad for yourself simply to promote a book or CD or you are working on behalf of a company want to target a larger audience and funnel more traffic to a website, the idea is the same.
Keep it Simple:
Keep it simple and go for one main type of reaction with each new Facebook Ad or post. If you get lots of click-throughs that is a bonus. Even if you have posted hundreds of times or put together many Facebook Ads, that doesn’t mean the next one will be successful.Sometimes it seems the harder you try, the less views or clicks you will get. There is science behind Facebook Ads or Google AdSense Ads for that matter, but no doubt a lot of luck and testing involved.
There is no magic potion to get Facebook viewers to click on your Ad. One thing is for sure, the more you post, the more experience you will get. Eventually it will become easier and you will begin to see your success rate go up.
Highly Sharable Posts:
What people really want to do is share! If a post, a joke, or video hits them in a funny or special way, then they will want to share it on Facebook.
Sharable and often viral posts do one of the following:
- GIVE-AWAYS: They give away some type of discount, offer, coupon, eBook or contest that everyone wants to take part in.
- ADVISORY TIPS: Ads or posts about tips, trade secrets, or problems that we can all identify with, are very sharable, like where to win a free car, or get free Facebook Fans
- WARNINGS: Anything that heightens our senses and warns about danger are usually very popular on Facebook.
- AMUSING: Some of the funniest videos, pictures or quotes are very sharable as long as they are in good taste and not too offensive to any religion, sect, or person in general. Make sure it appeals to a broad audience and has mass appeal, so keep it funny but light.
- INSPIRING: Quotes that are inspirational can be the best way to make people feel good inside. They will then most likely want to share any post that has personal insight, a metaphor, or real meaning.
- AMAZING: Pictures, videos and amazing facts are highly sharable. As soon as you look at an amazing video and you notice the “WOW” factor, the reach for the share button.
Effective Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Keyword Advertising Without Losing Your Shirt
You may or may not know that traditional methods of marketing (emblematic items, broadcast ads, printed ads, etc.) can be integral to successful marketing on search engines. I will remain very broad in covering the topic because there are many options available to you, and some of them will be better suited for your particular goals than others. Up front, the best advice I can give is to talk over your specific goals with a qualified Website solution provider who practices SEM and is familiar with integrating it into Website design.
The ways to market your business (specifically your Website) via the search engines make up a lengthy list. The pay-for-placement methods are somewhat fewer, and can be broken down into three general categories as follows:
- You can pay for the number one spot (in the page margins) of the search engines by individual keywords. Although this kind of placement may seem appealing, it is only as reliable as your advertising dollars allow. You can be outbid by someone who is willing to pay more for that position.
- You can pay-per-click (PPC) for given keywords, and depending on your budget and the popularity of the word(s) you select, your positioning will vary. Again, this is effective in getting traffic, but there is a difference between someone who clicks their way to your site and someone who makes a purchase once they’re there. (You aren’t paying-per-click for customers who buy something. You are paying just to get the visit.)
- You can pay to advertise on other peoples’ Websites by having the search engine companies liaison between you and the other site owners. This is a comparatively newer way to advertise, paying to put out an advertisement while other Website owners receive some search engine indexing and kickback benefits for allowing your ad to be on their sites. In theory (and usually in practice), this is a win-win option.
Of these three general methods, keyword ad campaigns can usually be limited to a pre-specified number of dollars per month (or until your account is replenished). So you aren’t really writing a “blank check” to advertise with keywords in these ways, but you do need to manage your budget and your account carefully. Buyer beware!
I have had several clients who came to me because of keyword ad accounts that were handled poorly by their previous service provider. In the worst cases, some of them were victims of out-and-out fraud. One case in particular stands out in my mind.
I had an accountant approach me with complaints that he had been spending $400 to $600 per month for the previous 6 months for 200 guaranteed clicks to his Website per month. “Wow… that’s a pretty good guarantee,” you might be thinking. And he received a report from his provider each month that substantiated that he was in fact getting that kind of traffic (more than 200 hits per month) from his keyword ad campaigns. His complaint, however, was that he had no new clients that came from his Website (otherwise called “conversions” from ad response to customer). The ratios of hits (impressions) to sales (conversions) seemed unreasonably low. I was suspicious.
I did a bit of research on his Website’s performance, and what I found was disturbing (but all too common). His account was set to automatically replenish (re bill his credit card) on the fifteenth of each month, up to his specified maximum monthly budget of $500 or so. That means that if his account balance was $250 on the fourteenth of the month, another $250 would be charged to him to restore his account balance to $500. Each click cost him money, and over the next 30 days his balance would incrementally be debited until it came time to replenish it on the fifteenth of the following month. If he ever hit zero, his ad would “fall off the map,” but such a billing plan assured him that he would never go beyond his budget. Sounds like a foolproof way to advertise, right? Guaranteed hits with no cost overruns! It gave him a false sense of security, and he was getting scammed!
When I did an analysis of his Website traffic, I saw a steady trend of visitors that came from a variety of sources, some of them from his paid-for advertising campaign. I counted about 20 to 30 hits related to his pay-per-click deal. Suspiciously, however, he had about 150 to 180 hits on the fourteenth of each month, the day before his account replenished. It never took him down to zero, so he didn’t think anything strange was going on. But it seemed apparent that whoever was managing his account was taking advantage of his trusting nature, and he was paying for artificial hits. His reports showed over 200 hits, just as he was promised, but he was unwittingly padding the pockets of his account manager!
Don’t let that happen to you! I didn’t relay that story to scare you or to deter you from using paid-for advertising. Really, paid ads are extremely effective in the right situations. I simply want you to realize that, like everything else with doing business online, there is often more than meets the eye. Forewarned is forearmed. Get into the game of marketing your Website, but do it with a wise eye and wary wallet. The best approach is likely to be one that combines the three types of advertisements bulleted above, so you can measure which one works best for your particular campaign. You might also want to try a Text Message Marketing (TMM) portal to supplement your variable advertising budget with a flat rate option! Text Message Marketing (TMM) is a relatively new marketing trend that appeals to millions of consumers for a number of reasons.
Most solution providers and SEM companies that have been around for awhile are reputable or they wouldn’t stay in business. But you must take an active interest in the management of your advertising budget. Ensure that your SEM provider gives you more than just a total-hits-per-month report and an invoice for recharging your account. You should require them to provide you with the Website analytics that show all of your traffic, the trends, the hits-per-page, hits-per-day, sources of hits (so you can ensure they’re from different addresses), keywords used to find you, and so forth. Even if you never look at the details of those reports, the fact that they are provided to you will be a deterrent to keep your SEM provider honest. They probably are honest anyway, but in the end you have to CYA (cover your assets).
Mobile Sales Force Automation – How companies doubled its sales volume with wireless technologies
Introduction
In countless vertical business markets, mobile professionals are roaming far from their corporate campuses with laptops and cellular phones in tow. The increasing ubiquity of Wi-Fi hotspots and high-speed cellular networks, in part, has made these road warriors depend on real-time access to email, calendars and other corporate information systems.
Similarly, Sales force workers equipped with mobile devices such as Tablet PCs and ruggedized handhelds can be found in retail stores, on construction sites, in manufacturing plants, on service calls and everywhere else business is being done. Mobility gives them the tools they need for order-entry, shipment tracking and business intelligence reports. The use of mobile devices increases accuracy and eliminates redundancy, so there’s no need to carry around a stack of manuals.
Throughout business locations such as factories, offices, hospitals and other facilities a new breed of mobile worker, often referred as corridor warrior are seen armed with lightweight, handheld devices linked to wireless local area network (WLANs). The real-time communications and information access made possible through these complete mobile solutions is redefining the ways professionals perform at their jobs and consequently the costs of doing business.
These solutions are helping to raise the standards that both businesses and their workers are held to. This White Paper will discuss how the benefits of mobile solutions, are empowering Enterprises and their employees to improve revenue, engage in industry best practices and offer the best practices possible with its new features, functions and capabilities.
Obstacles in traditional SFA
A firm that has mobile sales force has been facing a lot of obstacles in recent times. They must continue realigning as the market changes. Earlier SFA Applications served the basic needs of field workers such as access to emails, contact management, calendaring and scheduling. Even though these features remain the dominant in SFA, the portfolio of capabilities has started to expand. A firm must adjust the pace of rebuilding the mobile force to match expected obstacles. The common anticipated obstacles are
- Focus Wasting time, money and resources on uninterested prospects. Instead of focusing on best prospects, sales force spends time on all the prospects.
- Access The Sales person often are not able to satisfy customer needs as they do not have access to the information that are sitting elsewhere in a database back at the office.
This led to the expansion of Mobile Sales Force Automation.
Expansion in Portfolio of Capabilities
- Quick Access to Information Imagine having outdated and inadequate information when you are in a sales call. Sales people should have critical facts and figures on the field that help them to close a deal. By providing the sales people with quick access and communicate information to and from the field allows the sales people to get the most from the time they spend with the customer.
- Shortened Sales Cycle Sales people can access current product information, check inventory and quote prices during a customer meeting which gives an outlook that they are very responsive. During the sales call customer can be informed about their accounts receivable status and credit standing with the push of a button. By using their mobile device the sales professionals can remove tedious tasks and reduce the delay in sending accurate information about customer meetings. Remote order entry capability also eliminates manual input of data into ERP. With these sales cycles are shortened, accurate information is gathered, customer is satisfied and revenue is increased.
- Sync Capability Synchronization provides a simple method of sharing data and merging new and updated information between offline users and the Mobile Server. When the offline user comes online he should be able to retrieve the updated information from backend server through mobile server and the information in his mobile device should be updated with the backend server. This ensures timeliness and accuracy of the information. The changes made outside the wireless coverage should be reliably conveyed to the backend. This ensures the sales professionals have most recently updated information and at the same time they need not reenter data again and again into the database. For Example, the corporate network of a major banking industry is designed to provide sales professional with reliable real-time access to their server. In a customer’s place network coverage is not stable always, it gets lost. They need to use their mobile device and enter data as they interact with customer and then make that data available to the server as soon as the connection returns.
- Always On Sometimes Connected During sales call, sales professionals are in consistent time constraint. They need to deliver their messages efficiently as well as effectively so that they don’t waste the face time with the prospects. The required boot of the laptop can waste a considerable amount of time in front of the prospect, which makes it less optimal. In such cases, sales professionals needs a mobile device which can help them access critical information in a small screen. “Always On capability is a must and the sales professionals can connect sometime to retrieve information.” An efficient and powerful search capability is an important requirement.
- Security With the growing functionalities in today’s SFA security plays a very important role. The primary security requirement is that all users should authenticate themselves as a verified user into the corporate systems. This ensures the sales professional accessing into critical information is an authorized user. And also an insecure connection or a lost device can cause a loss to company’s proprietary data, in turn lowers competitive advantage. Mobility devices should have strong encryption capabilities for application data as it is transmitted over a network using a standard communication. A strong encryption system such as Triple AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) or DES (Data Encryption Standard) is necessary in ensuring the application data on the device is protected. In case of any lost or stolen devices, they should have the ability to remotely disable it.
SFA Mobile applications open up new frontiers
Recent advances in both wired and wireless Internet access solutions have spurred faster growth of mobile sales force population in the last couple of years, with hosted applications promising to open up new frontiers. The following features emerged into SFA applications, assures companies to maximize its capability to effectively and efficiently manage mobile users and devices.
- Policy-based Management Can provide a way to allocate network resources, primarily network bandwidth and security (firewalls), according to defined business policies. Users can be defined as individuals, groups, communities, and have specific management capabilities applied to them. This can be easily changed, and can be tied to a directory.
- Broad functionality Can function with a wide variety of applications and data requirements. Most of the applications have the needed interfaces to allow customization and additions.
- Directory integration Can interface with already defined directory structure and policies so a stand-alone or duplicate directory is not needed.
- Scalability Can provide management for a large number of users with a large number of devices.
- Single console for all network/application/device/security can provide a single console from which it can define, control, deploy and maintain all aspects of the device, application, network and security.
- Web-based console can be managed from a web-based console from any standard browser, allowing management from local or remote locations, and on a variety of devices.
- Support for diversity in devices, platforms, and networks supports a variety of devices, connections and platforms, and will continue to expand on the device types and OS flavors.
- Security components Provides at least a minimum set of security capabilities within the product. Can be integrated with higher-level security tools.
- Bandwidth aware can adjust for whatever bandwidth is available for the particular connection (e.g., delivering massive file updates on a slow connection).
- Dashboard can provide a management dashboard of information on processes, users, devices, performance, etc.
- Backend management integration can integrate effectively with other back-end management infrastructure already deployed within the organization without needing to retrain existing staff already familiar with the application.
Emerging trends in Mobile Capabilities
Today, an assortment of technology is used by sales professionals, ranging from laptop computers to consumer-grade personal digital assistants (PDAs) to beepers and cell phones. These top features provide a solution for everything a sales professional may need while out of the office.
- Integration Ability to integrate with enterprise-level business applications.
- Operating System Defining a standardized OS environment has greatly eased deployment of devices. Much like the PC desktop environment, the ability to deploy a single platform to all users means allowing a uniform distribution of SW, and a consolidated support requirement. Can support Familiar Microsoft Windows Mobile-based operating system.
- Deployment platform Companies ultimately deploy applications on one of two major platforms: Microsoft .Net, or Java. However, many organizations will deploy both. Can run in either environment (e.g., running a JVM on a Windows Mobile device supporting .Net).
- Third party application availability Many application vendors now offer mobile extensions to their application suites, providing a convenient means of extending applications to a mobile sales professional. However, not all vendors provide such capability, nor do they support all platforms. Third party middleware extensions provide needed functionality when not available within the application.
- Asset Management Deploying devices to users is only part of the challenge. The greater part of the challenge is managing the deployed assets. Devices deployed in enterprise settings provide the appropriate tools to mange the devices adequately, even when used with a third party asset management application.
- Connectivity Companies are relying on the notion of the “real time enterprise” which requires up-to-date data acquisition of business activity information, as well as empowering employees with the data necessary to make the proper decisions. Mobile devices offer connectivity, even if not immediately used with the expansion of WiFi deployments within companies, as well as in public places. Can also allow a choice of radio connectivity options.
- Battery Life Battery life varies greatly depending on usage factor but the bottom line for most users is, can mobile devices get the user through the workday without a recharge? Most consumer PDA devices are challenged to provide a full day’s operation when using a wireless connection (WiFi). Can provide sufficient powerful batteries to provide at least one day’s operation, and allow full recharge overnight. Further, can provide field replaceable battery, as most batteries will only withstand about 300 charge/discharge cycles.
- Data Capture Data capture options provide linear and two-dimensional scanning or imaging.
- Voice telephony Voice telephony for push-to-talk (PTT), peer-to-peer (P2P), private branch exchange (PBX), one-to-one or one-to-many communications.
Future Technology Accelerators
Tablet PC
Tablet PCs combine the touch screen and handwriting features of the PDA with the computing power of a notebook computer in a compact and light weight design. End-user experiences the same look and feel in the office as in the field. Other advances in battery life and wireless capabilities are also eagerly anticipated.
Voice
Emerging technologies that allow natural text to speech dictation will allow easier data capture by both sales professionals and other members of the sales channel. Such services can run on mobile devices or via telephone services to a central server. Such solutions will tie directly into sales and marketing applications and can help increase the amount of useful data that can be captured in the field.
Extending into Field Analytics
As wireless networks improve, our ability to access information throughout the enterprise increases. Through integration of analytics into a mobile environment, we bring the sales professional in closer contact with the home office and help them to better highlight customer needs. We will be able to better measure and predict behavior and the interactions with the customer and, in turn, support changes in the business landscape, such as product launches and formulary changes.
RFID [Spell out] Radio Frequency Identification
An RFID system comprises three main elements: electronic tags, tag readers and software to store collected data.
The tags, which consist of a silicon chip and an antenna, provide each individual object to which they are attached with a unique identifier. When scanned, the tag transmits a wireless signal to the reader, which in turn sends the data to a database. The reader can also write information to the tag if required.
RFID technology is becoming prevalent in logistics where the movement of mobile tags, for example on pallets of consumer goods, is read by static readers, say, in goods in/out bays of a warehouse. However, for Sales Force Applications, this concept is reversed: the tags are static and the readers are mobile, i.e. carried by the sales professional. Tags can be attached, say, to a fixed location for proof of attendance, or to a specific item of machinery to be checked.
Top 5 reasons to make SFA MOBILE
- Company conducts business in a national or global market.
- Sales professionals spend more than 25% of the time out of office.
- Business depends on quick and informed decisions from people who are frequently on the road.
- Sales professionals need to have quick access to information and provide quick answers to the customers when they are on the call.
- Nimbleness is a competitive advantage for the sales professional.
Sample Case Study
Challenge
A famous Banking company needed a robust tool for managing sales leads and opportunities with visibility of the sales pipeline. The company desired a web-based, customizable solution that would be a good fit with that company’s mobility offerings to their sales professionals. It also desired a low-risk solution that could scale as the company grews. They also wanted their sales professionals to have up-to-date information about the leads they handle.
Solution
They selected ZSL’s middleware technology for its wireless capabilities, ease of deployment, configuration and customization. Through ZSL’s middleware technology the sales professionals were able to wirelessly access the provisioning functionalities such as sales order management systems and hosted prospect database. In addition, they were impressed with ZyPrism’s ability to synchronize data’s with reliable real-time access.
Results
Because of availability of data at real-time sales professionals were able to respond to customers at a quicker rate, shorten the sales cycle, increased their productivity and greater revenue generated. Because leads are pushed via alerts directly to sales professional’s Mobiles, sales professionals started experiencing faster response times to people who register interest via the web or its sales call center.
Conclusion
By providing quick access to information to sales professionals available at back-end data and applications helps them to shorten the sales cycle, gather accurate information, improves customer satisfaction and increase revenue. Sales professionals become more responsive to customers through expansion of capabilities in SFA.
With Synchronization feature in SFA sales professionals are equipped with real time and updated information, which in turn helps them to provide customers with up-to-date prices and inventory available. Remote order entry capabilities reduce the burden of entering the data again in the database residing at the server and help them to close the sale quickly and efficiently.
Business productivity and customer satisfaction can be achieved when mobile and wireless solutions are used wisely. Mobile solutions have truly come of age and can literally transform business to newer heights. Now is the time to evaluate how becoming more mobile sales professionals can be more productive. Its time to craft your mobile strategy otherwise your competitors are likely to go mobile giving them the competitive advantage.
Expansion in the capabilities of Sales force automation applications holds great promise for improving the efficiency of mobile sales professional and reducing the overall cost of sales. The enterprise network should be properly equipped to provide reliability, security, bandwidth, adequate remote connectivity and management controls. Mobility can give all the business advantages with these capabilities.
WordPress Automatic Blog Content Plugin Tools
The internet marketing industry runs in cycles and there is a new emerging concept that is gaining lots of momentum, and that is how to add automatic blog content to WordPress. Today’s technology allows new content to be automatically added to blogs from several sources including article sites, Amazon, ClickBank, Yahoo News and Answers, RSS feeds, and other valuable content sources. This is also sure to expand in the future to include many other content sources as more of these plugin tools become available.
What this means to internet marketers though is the ability to build highly specific, highly targeted niche market blogs and not have to worry about building all the content. Now I know most people will say that “it will not work”, or “you cannot do that”. Well let’s address those two common concerns:
- “It will not work” I have multiple blogs in various niches that are built exclusively on auto generated content. I have 4-5 new articles posted each day to these blogs and the search engines are loving it! Most of these blogs have Google cache age of -0, which means that the spiders are crawling my site each and every day. Two of these sites were built brand new from scratch with automated content and I now have hundreds of pages indexed after only a few weeks. I have done absolutely no marketing except through normal organic seo techniques and my traffic is growing almost every day. I also have already made money by selling product from these websites. These were my tests and I am very pleased at this point on how well they are doing.
- “You cannot do that” One of the biggest issues I had to get over and prove to myself was that using these automated blog tools was legal and ethical. After doing some research, what I discovered is that these tools simply pull data from other websites that provide the tools necessary to legally pull in the content. In other words, the content is made available through integration that the originating site provides. In other words, they provide the integration necessary to let other sites automatically pull in the content. Regarding the articles, the auto blogging tools include all the author resource box that provides full credit and links back to the original author. Doing this follows all the guidelines and policies that article sites require for re-publishing their content. So the result is that all the re-published content is legit.
And much to the contrary of what many people assume, there is no “duplicate content” penalty from Google or other search engines. This seems to one of the most widely misunderstood myth on the internet. If that was the case, how could you ever find multiple instances of a news story, or multiple instances of an article when doing a Google search. The bottom line is that Google does not penalize for reusing other people’s content. In fact, some of my websites rank higher for the content than the original website.
In future articles I will provide specific details on how I use these WordPress automatic blog content plugin tools in my internet marketing business.
