Finance
Homeowners Guide to Home Insurance Discounts, Reduced Rates and Savings
In today’s economy, many homeowners are juggling higher bills on less earnings — facing tightened family budgets in the wake of rising costs, credit limits or even job loss. Yet there’s no need to struggle with the cost of home insurance. Despite industry increases, homeowners may be able to reduce their insurance rates by as much as 30 percent.
Nevertheless, many homeowners aren’t using insurance discounts to lower rates — even those who apply discounts may qualify for more savings than they’re getting. And lowered rates are still possible, even in today’s economy.
Consider the findings reported by independent insurance agent association, Trusted Choice, in a 2009 national survey:
“53 million household respondents ‘admitted they are probably not taking advantage of all homeowners insurance discounts or said that they simply didn’t know’ about policyholder discounts they likely qualify for.”
The survey also found that the largest percentage of respondents, about 26%, estimated they save 6-10% on their insurance premiums by using discounts. In fact, many insurance consumers could be saving significantly more-as much as 30%, according to independent insurance agencies, which often shop on behalf of consumers and help them find discounts and compare rates.
Homeowners are usually aware of the more common discounts — such as a multiple policy discount to insure both home and auto under one carrier. But there are other discounts and savings they miss.
How savvy are you as a homeowner and insurance consumer?
Find out using this quick list to explore or measure your potential for insurance discounts. It’s also the knowledge you and your insurance agent need to reduce rates for savings:
- Dual duty — Don’t overlook the most common discount available: multiple policy discounts. When the same company insures your home and car, you can probably reduce your overall insurance costs by 10 to 15 percent.
- New home, new homeowner? The same criteria used to qualify your home for a specific mortgage is often the same that qualifies your policy for discounts.
- Living in a gated community? Then you may be eligible for discounts. Be sure to ask about auto insurance discounts if your car is equally ‘protected’ to boot.
- Rooftop savings — Some insurance companies offer hail resistant roof discounts for Class 4 roofs — naturally these credits may vary with locale. Moreover, be sure to ask your insurer about potential discounts before putting a new roof on your house — you’ll probably want to capture savings if available and a flat roof without roof warranty may disqualify you from your current coverage altogether.
- Be a new policyholder — You may find additional savings extended to new customers based on new rating models that offer a ‘sign up’ discount. If your insurer extends this discount, your insurance agent might be able to capture it by applying for a new policy with the same company.
- Your track record counts — make sure you explore discounts for home insurance customers who have a claim-free track record… when was the last time you filed a home insurance claim? A 10-year history usually qualifies you for this discount; if you’ve never filed a claim, you may save as much as 20 percent.
- Risk reductions — Ask your agent to identify risk reduction discounts addressing a range of interior and exterior factors: fire and smoke alarms, electrical wiring, fireplace / chimney safety, heating apparatus, burglar alarms, curb and gutter system and landscaping elements. Proximity to a fire hydrant and your community’s fire department also applies.
- Preventive maintenance and home security Make sure your insurance agent is aware of any alarm systems or preventive measures you take to secure property and to keep your home safe. Though discount criteria varies, you may be able to get a savings of 10 to 15 percent for a combined system that may include two or more measures: deadbolt locks, lockable garages and storage buildings, fire alarms, fire sprinklers, fire extinguishers, a burglar alarm or home security system.
- Good breeding gone bad — Like it or not, some pets have a reputation. You may adore your family pet but if Fido is a dog breed considered bite-happy or dangerous, your insurance rating may be affected or your coverage in jeopardy. Choose your pet wisely — be aware of the little issues that can turn your insurance into a big issue.
- Score card — Expect your credit score to impact your home insurances rates. If married, you may be able to reduce your rate by listing the top scorer as the first named on the insurer’s application. Plus, if you’ve had a less-than credit score and recently improved your numbers, let your insurance agent know. You may be able to get a policy adjustment: a lower insurance rate is still possible without the need to write a new policy.
- Raise the limit — consider the difference a deductible makes. You can probably lower your rate by raising your deductible — $2,500 is the standard deductible and you can expect a lower rate if you raise it to $5,000.
- Agent vs. agent and the extended marketplace — Is your insurance agent an independent who can tap a broad product range? Or an agent affiliated with a name-brand company? Know the difference. Independent agents can shop around — explore options across the marketplace. Brand agents don’t usually have the same agility — they’re usually confined to the company practice or limited to brand products. Loyalty counts. Still, if you’re committed to one company brand you may be just as limited as the insurance agent who is equally missing rate reductions, discounts and savings offered by the brand’s competition.
- ‘Home pride’ and stewardship are vital — Even many insurance agents don’t understand the role that stewardship plays in harnessing the broadest range of discounts possible. Why? The better care you take of your home, the more attractive you’ll look to insurance carriers. And the best way to harness discounts is to identify as many discounts as possible — it stands to reason that more companies mean more potential for discounts.
So, you’ll want to make sure your home qualifies for coverage from every company that offers coverage in your locale since increased competition generally decreases rates and opens your access to discounts.
In a nutshell, homeowners applying the discounts above will soon realize the many ways they can save on their home insurance — even when times are tough.
Get started on discounts for savings….
- Shop around to compare insurance company providers and rates — what companies provide home insurance in your community?
- Get guidance on the details — an independent insurance agent isn’t tied to one brand, so these agents can help you see the whole marketplace and get the apples-to-apples lens you need to compare products, coverage and rates.
- Identify discounts — make sure you identify the common discounts most homeowners hit, along with other discounts that frequently miss.
- Do the ‘homework’ — the work at home that demonstrates stewardship makes you eligible to select from the broadest insurance product range possible.
- Optimize selection, and then maximize discounts to benefit from reduced raters and savings.
Finance
Positioning Strategies For Real Estate Agents
Just recently I was asked to do a talk for my good friend and co-author
of our best-selling book in Singapore titled Get Rich Now: 15
Strategies from a Self-made Millionaire, Dr Dennis Wee. (Dr Wee is one of
Singapore’s most celebrated entrepreneurs. Despite not having completed his
high school education, he managed to start and build up his own real
estate company, Dennis Wee Group, to become of Singapore’s leading real
estate companies generating S$3.8 billion worth of sales in 2006.)
He wanted me to share some marketing secrets with his real estate
agents and I was more than happy to do so because I believe there’s so much
more that agents can do to position, brand and market their services.
Sadly, most agents, whether in real estate or financial services
(insurance) or any other industries, tend to see themselves just as a
salesperson. This perception of themselves is limiting their growth and income!
By thinking that they are just salespeople, they don’t see the
possibilities of growing their careers into full-fledge businesses. There are
so much more benefits for someone to think big and build a big business,
compared to just existing, and making a living. Donald Trump said: “If
you’re going to be thinking, you might as well think big.” But that’s
another topic for another session.
Here, I’m going to show you some detailed examples of how an agent can
differentiate himself using some simple positioning and branding
strategies that I have used with other clients to great success.
Many people perceive that being an agent in any industry is like being
a salesperson. Someone who is always competing with all the other
thousands of salespeople in the industry. To a certain extend it is correct.
Those other agents are also looking for the same deals that you are. It
is a matter of who gets the deal first. So they are relentlessly going
out there to cold prospect.
Now, I am not a fan of cold prospecting. To me, cold prospecting is
like bashing your head against the wall, hoping it will crumble before you
start bleeding… most people just end up being very disappointed. Why do
you think new agents don’t last long? I strongly suspect it’s because
they realized that their heads can’t go against the wall.
But there are ways to turn the table around. In my talks I like to ask
the audience: Would you prefer to work hard and look for prospects, OR
would you prefer to let your prospects seek you out?
The answer is obvious.
But more than just having less work and an easier time, there are
deeper psychological advantages to being able to let your prospects seek you
out instead of you cold prospecting them. Simply said, when you seek
someone out, you will be open to the person’s ideas, advice, expertise.
That is the reason you seek him/her out in the first placeto get expert
advice.
There won’t be the wall of resistance you’ve grown accustomed to when
you cold prospect. In fact, now it’s them who are jumping over hoops to
seek you out in your domain. Man, it’s always exciting to talk about
this!
Believe me, it’s a whole new paradigm. Imagine you becoming a celebrity
overnight and people are just doing everything they can to get in touch
with you. Think of stars of reality shows like Survivor and American
Idol… It is that powerful!
So how can you achieve that?
Let’s look at a typical scenario:
You have probably have opened your letter box day after day only to
find it stuffed with piles of flyers from various real estate agents. Just
take a closer look. You will realize that all of them claim to be the
“specialist” in the area. Now if everyone is a specialist, then does it
matter who you call? Absolutely NOT!
“But I’m different from the rest. I have more experience, quality,
etc…” you protest.
Let me be upfront. It doesn’t matter who you are or what your
background is. If the prospects don’t recognize that straight away, you are just
like everybody else. No matter how different you think you really are.
Repeat after me: If you are like every-body else, you are a no-body.
Remember: It’s all about their perception, not yours.
So instead of being just another area specialist, be different. So far
I’ve not come across any agent who positions him/herself as the
specialist to serve “first-time home buyers”. Do you think that is powerful?
Absolutely!
First-time home buyers are inexperienced. They don’t know what to
expect, what the whole buying process is going to be like, how long will it
take, what possible hiccups might occur, etc. They are in a place where
they don’t know what they don’t know. Do you think they have different
needs/concerns compared to those who have bought a house before? Of
course! If you are able to gain their trust, do you think they will look
for someone else?
The point is this: you have the information that first-time buyers are
looking for (in fact all real estate agents should know these
information). But by letting them know that you are the expert who can guide
them through the whole process safely, will in itself, earn you a closed
deal.
You might need to make some minor changes in the way you do things,
such as explaining the buying process more thoroughly, going through the
nitty gritty details that you won’t normally need to with experienced
buyers, etc. But all these will help to cement your positioning and
branding as the expert to serve first-time buyers. And once your branding
gets out, you will be busy with so many referrals for other first-time
buyers. Is the first-time buyers market huge enough for you?
Once you have established your branding, it is easy to market your
services. You can easily get the publicity that once used to be impossible
for you. If the media wants to get an opinion on what first-time buyers
think about a new housing policy, who do they look for? They will
interview the expert (you). And after appearing in the media, you will have
gained even more credibility. Can you see how this will snowball into
your profits?
It all starts with creating a powerful positioning, branding and
marketing strategy that is suitable for you.
What other positioning can differentiate you? How about:
o The property investments expert (investors love to work with those
who understand their investing needs, someone who is not just another
agent); or
o Divorce cases specialist (they definitely have different needs as
compared to the usual buyers); or
o Downgraders or upgraders; or
o Serve only those looking for luxurious, high-end houses worth $XX
amount and above (your service must of course reflect that); and
o Many more!
As you can see, it is critical to create a powerful positioning to get
your prospects to start looking specifically for you. I assure you I’m
not an expert of the real estate industry. But I’m an expert in
positioning, branding and marketing. These same principles can be applied in
other industries, such as the financial services industry, perfectly
well.
So start positioning yourself today!
Finance
Highly Sharable Posts Key to Social Marketing in 2014!
We all know that social media marketing and internet marketing are two of the same as far as brand building and sharing goes. Creating a website, establishing a brand, building social media accounts to connect with a larger audience, is all marketing no matter what you call it. Here we take a look at some tips on not just sharing socially, but how to do it right and make viewers want to share your posts, videos, and articles.
Facebook is the Top Visited Social Network:
Most of the awesome Facebook posts or Ads that show up on our walls daily only excel at stimulating two types of reactions. You either want to click on the ad or ignore it. Whether you are creating a Facebook ad for yourself simply to promote a book or CD or you are working on behalf of a company want to target a larger audience and funnel more traffic to a website, the idea is the same.
Keep it Simple:
Keep it simple and go for one main type of reaction with each new Facebook Ad or post. If you get lots of click-throughs that is a bonus. Even if you have posted hundreds of times or put together many Facebook Ads, that doesn’t mean the next one will be successful.Sometimes it seems the harder you try, the less views or clicks you will get. There is science behind Facebook Ads or Google AdSense Ads for that matter, but no doubt a lot of luck and testing involved.
There is no magic potion to get Facebook viewers to click on your Ad. One thing is for sure, the more you post, the more experience you will get. Eventually it will become easier and you will begin to see your success rate go up.
Highly Sharable Posts:
What people really want to do is share! If a post, a joke, or video hits them in a funny or special way, then they will want to share it on Facebook.
Sharable and often viral posts do one of the following:
- GIVE-AWAYS: They give away some type of discount, offer, coupon, eBook or contest that everyone wants to take part in.
- ADVISORY TIPS: Ads or posts about tips, trade secrets, or problems that we can all identify with, are very sharable, like where to win a free car, or get free Facebook Fans
- WARNINGS: Anything that heightens our senses and warns about danger are usually very popular on Facebook.
- AMUSING: Some of the funniest videos, pictures or quotes are very sharable as long as they are in good taste and not too offensive to any religion, sect, or person in general. Make sure it appeals to a broad audience and has mass appeal, so keep it funny but light.
- INSPIRING: Quotes that are inspirational can be the best way to make people feel good inside. They will then most likely want to share any post that has personal insight, a metaphor, or real meaning.
- AMAZING: Pictures, videos and amazing facts are highly sharable. As soon as you look at an amazing video and you notice the “WOW” factor, the reach for the share button.
Finance
Effective Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Keyword Advertising Without Losing Your Shirt
You may or may not know that traditional methods of marketing (emblematic items, broadcast ads, printed ads, etc.) can be integral to successful marketing on search engines. I will remain very broad in covering the topic because there are many options available to you, and some of them will be better suited for your particular goals than others. Up front, the best advice I can give is to talk over your specific goals with a qualified Website solution provider who practices SEM and is familiar with integrating it into Website design.
The ways to market your business (specifically your Website) via the search engines make up a lengthy list. The pay-for-placement methods are somewhat fewer, and can be broken down into three general categories as follows:
- You can pay for the number one spot (in the page margins) of the search engines by individual keywords. Although this kind of placement may seem appealing, it is only as reliable as your advertising dollars allow. You can be outbid by someone who is willing to pay more for that position.
- You can pay-per-click (PPC) for given keywords, and depending on your budget and the popularity of the word(s) you select, your positioning will vary. Again, this is effective in getting traffic, but there is a difference between someone who clicks their way to your site and someone who makes a purchase once they’re there. (You aren’t paying-per-click for customers who buy something. You are paying just to get the visit.)
- You can pay to advertise on other peoples’ Websites by having the search engine companies liaison between you and the other site owners. This is a comparatively newer way to advertise, paying to put out an advertisement while other Website owners receive some search engine indexing and kickback benefits for allowing your ad to be on their sites. In theory (and usually in practice), this is a win-win option.
Of these three general methods, keyword ad campaigns can usually be limited to a pre-specified number of dollars per month (or until your account is replenished). So you aren’t really writing a “blank check” to advertise with keywords in these ways, but you do need to manage your budget and your account carefully. Buyer beware!
I have had several clients who came to me because of keyword ad accounts that were handled poorly by their previous service provider. In the worst cases, some of them were victims of out-and-out fraud. One case in particular stands out in my mind.
I had an accountant approach me with complaints that he had been spending $400 to $600 per month for the previous 6 months for 200 guaranteed clicks to his Website per month. “Wow… that’s a pretty good guarantee,” you might be thinking. And he received a report from his provider each month that substantiated that he was in fact getting that kind of traffic (more than 200 hits per month) from his keyword ad campaigns. His complaint, however, was that he had no new clients that came from his Website (otherwise called “conversions” from ad response to customer). The ratios of hits (impressions) to sales (conversions) seemed unreasonably low. I was suspicious.
I did a bit of research on his Website’s performance, and what I found was disturbing (but all too common). His account was set to automatically replenish (re bill his credit card) on the fifteenth of each month, up to his specified maximum monthly budget of $500 or so. That means that if his account balance was $250 on the fourteenth of the month, another $250 would be charged to him to restore his account balance to $500. Each click cost him money, and over the next 30 days his balance would incrementally be debited until it came time to replenish it on the fifteenth of the following month. If he ever hit zero, his ad would “fall off the map,” but such a billing plan assured him that he would never go beyond his budget. Sounds like a foolproof way to advertise, right? Guaranteed hits with no cost overruns! It gave him a false sense of security, and he was getting scammed!
When I did an analysis of his Website traffic, I saw a steady trend of visitors that came from a variety of sources, some of them from his paid-for advertising campaign. I counted about 20 to 30 hits related to his pay-per-click deal. Suspiciously, however, he had about 150 to 180 hits on the fourteenth of each month, the day before his account replenished. It never took him down to zero, so he didn’t think anything strange was going on. But it seemed apparent that whoever was managing his account was taking advantage of his trusting nature, and he was paying for artificial hits. His reports showed over 200 hits, just as he was promised, but he was unwittingly padding the pockets of his account manager!
Don’t let that happen to you! I didn’t relay that story to scare you or to deter you from using paid-for advertising. Really, paid ads are extremely effective in the right situations. I simply want you to realize that, like everything else with doing business online, there is often more than meets the eye. Forewarned is forearmed. Get into the game of marketing your Website, but do it with a wise eye and wary wallet. The best approach is likely to be one that combines the three types of advertisements bulleted above, so you can measure which one works best for your particular campaign. You might also want to try a Text Message Marketing (TMM) portal to supplement your variable advertising budget with a flat rate option! Text Message Marketing (TMM) is a relatively new marketing trend that appeals to millions of consumers for a number of reasons.
Most solution providers and SEM companies that have been around for awhile are reputable or they wouldn’t stay in business. But you must take an active interest in the management of your advertising budget. Ensure that your SEM provider gives you more than just a total-hits-per-month report and an invoice for recharging your account. You should require them to provide you with the Website analytics that show all of your traffic, the trends, the hits-per-page, hits-per-day, sources of hits (so you can ensure they’re from different addresses), keywords used to find you, and so forth. Even if you never look at the details of those reports, the fact that they are provided to you will be a deterrent to keep your SEM provider honest. They probably are honest anyway, but in the end you have to CYA (cover your assets).
Homeowners Guide to Home Insurance Discounts, Reduced Rates and Savings
Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon not ready to be cut down to size during NBA playoffs
Pressure mounting on Joe Girardi in Philadelphia after Phillies slow start
Positioning Strategies For Real Estate Agents
Hackers Post Fake Announcement Following OpenSea’s Discord Server Hack
Daunte Wright’s mother detained after recording Brooklyn Center traffic stop
Mets-Phillies game postponed because of rain in the forecast, teams will play Aug. 20 doubleheader
Highly Sharable Posts Key to Social Marketing in 2014!
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: May 07
6 Tik Tok Mistakes To Avoid For Building A Good Marketing Strategy
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
6 Creative Ideas for Custom Engagement Rings in Carrollton, TX
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
-
News3 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?