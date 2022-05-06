News
How do Timberwolves become an elite defensive team? It starts with changes to their ‘personnel’
The Timberwolves made an unexpected surge up the defensive ladder this season. Despite a lack of astute defenders, Minnesota closed the NBA regular season ranking 13th in defensive rating, surrendering 111 points per 100 possessions.
That came almost entirely on the back of one pick-and-roll scheme — the “high-wall,” where the defender covering the screener stayed at the level of the screen to defend the ball handler until the primary defender could get back to his man. The scheme took advantage of Karl-Anthony Towns’ ability to play on the perimeter and utilized Minnesota’s general speed and athleticism as it scrambled around to cover everyone up while hiding players less capable of guarding players man to man.
That scheme held up against Memphis in the first round of the playoffs, as using Towns at the level took away many of Ja Morant’s seams to get into the paint. The Grizzlies’ star guard — who scored 47 points in Memphis’ Game 2 second-round win over Golden State — was an inefficient scorer in the first-round series, which the Grizzlies won in six games.
But other opponents rendered Minnesota’s defensive scheme moot. Phoenix, Washington, even Atlanta had no problem dissecting the defense to generate easy shots. Their primary ball handler would extend horizontally off the screen, drawing Towns to the sidelines. From there, they would either hit the rolling big man, who’d catch the ball in the paint with often just an undersized wing defender to beat, or deliver a skip pass to the corner for an open three.
Memphis didn’t really have the personnel for that, because the Grizzlies don’t have a potent scoring roller, nor a plethora of perimeter shooters. So Minnesota got away with repeatedly running its base scheme throughout the series, which was lucky for the Wolves. Because they proved incapable of diversifying defensively throughout the season.
When they went to drop coverage, they were torched. The same was true when they attempted a switch-heavy approach, which so many of the true contenders are currently executing as the playoffs progress.
So what must Minnesota adjust in order to be able to differ coverages when required?
“Personnel,” veteran guard Patrick Beverley said.
Currently, the Timberwolves simply don’t have enough defensive players to be able to execute schemes that require everyone on the court to be able to defend.
“Ultimately, you want perfect players at every position. There’s no player that’s perfect. You’re always going to be trading off one thing for something else, so it all depends on what those trade-offs are,” said Sachin Gupta, the Timberwolves’ executive vice president of basketball operations. “Of course, you’d love to have a team full of the most versatile defensive players that can play any defensive scheme, that can shoot, pass, dribble, that can rebound. But no one like that exists. So it’s all a question of trade-offs, but of course, that’s something that you’d love to have.”
Wolves head coach Chris Finch has noted for a year that Minnesota’s roster slants toward offensive players. It’s hard to consistently defend at a high level when you’ve got sub-par defenders like D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley or Anthony Edwards on the floor. Edwards is a good on-ball defender, but tends to lose track of his man when playing off-ball defense. That can probably be attributed to the fact Edwards is 20 years old and hasn’t been asked to defend at a high level in the past.
But when you look at Minnesota’s roster, particularly its core of Towns, Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, it’s not difficult to see a path to building a roster in which the Wolves at least have the option to trot out a switch-heavy lineup in which every player can guard every one of the opponent’s players, if necessary — much in the same way Boston currently does. Those three players, who are locked into the team’s long-term future, are all physically capable of doing that. Can Minnesota find two more guys who fit that mold?
“That’s a part of what we need to be able to do. When everybody on your team can guard their position and you’re not trying to hide guys defensively or if you do hide them you do it in a way where you’re actually benefiting from it because you’re able to use their strengths in a different way,” Finch said. “You have to be able to guard your position in this league. And in the playoffs there’s a multitude of really good players out there. And it’s just hard when guys aren’t able to do that.”
Minnesota’s path to continuing to climb the Western Conference ladder seems to be improving on the defensive end. The Wolves likely won’t need more offensive firepower when they already sport the likes of Edwards and Towns. But if they can swap out their current defensive liabilities for players who can more competently defend their position, now Minnesota could reach a level where it could ascend to consistently being a top-10 team — or higher — on both ends of the floor.
And that’s how you enter championship contention.
Brian Cox calls cancel culture 'a virus,' like 'modern-day McCarthyism'
Today’s Chicago Cubs series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers is postponed to Saturday because of rain
A rainy forecast has again impacted the Chicago Cubs’ home schedule.
The Cubs’ 1:20 p.m. game Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers was postponed because of inclement weather.
It was rescheduled to 6:40 p.m. Saturday as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game that day has been changed to 12:05 p.m., bumped up from 1:20 p.m. Gates will open about 90 minutes before first pitch for each game.
Separate tickets will be required to attend the games.
The Cubs have not yet announced how the rain out will affect their rotation setup for their series against the Dodgers.
Friday’s starter had not yet been announced — left-hander Drew Smyly was likely going to start if he came off the bereavement list in time. Left-hander Justin Steele was slated to pitch Saturday while right-hander Marcus Stroman had been lined up for a marquee matchup versus Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”
The rotation should soon get a boost. Left-hander Wade Miley threw four scoreless innings in his rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Iowa. Miley allowed only two hits with no walks and three strikeouts on 41 pitches (28 strikes).
The outing represented Miley’s first game action since the end of last season. Left elbow inflammation prevented him from pitching in a Cactus League game during spring training.
The Cubs will need to assess how Miley feels coming out of Thursday’s start, but he might not need a long rehab stint before making his Cubs debut. As a veteran, Miley has a good understanding of his arm and what he needs to be ready. It will be interesting to see how much the Cubs want Miley to build up his pitch count before activating him off the injured list.
Jhan-dhan Account: Account holders are going to get so much benefit, take advantage by looking at the information
Jhan-dhan Account: Account holders are going to get so much benefit, take advantage by looking at the information
Today we are going to share an important information with you. If you have opened an account in Jan Dhan,
We are also going to share this information with you that, first of all, the process of transferring government scheme money to Jan Dhan is considered important.Benefits of Rs 3000 start
Today we are going to tell you that we are going to share information about a scheme in which government account holders are being given the benefit of transferring ₹ 3000 per month.
If we look at the government scheme, the name is given, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana has been given. The work of giving money in the form of pension is being done for the benefits going to be received in this. At the same time, its money starts getting to the Jan Dhan account holder.
If we look at the central government, in this scheme from 18 years, any account of 40 years of age starts getting benefits immediately after opening it.
When a person reaches 60 years of age. Then it is considered important to transfer the money of the account to him. The work of transferring Rs 36000 annually is done, due to which they start helping to a great extent.
Benefits start coming in the scheme
If you are planning to take advantage of this scheme, then people of the unorganized sector are started getting it. Street vendors, mid-day meal workers, head loaders, brick kiln workers, cobblers, rag pickers, washermen, rickshaw pullers are being given the benefit of this scheme. If your income has reached ₹ 15,000, then you can take advantage of this scheme after earning a lot.
Documents are needed
If you are planning to take advantage of this scheme, then you Aadhar card becomes very important. Having your Jan Dhan account is also considered important. You can take some benefit after submitting your savings account details as well.
If you talk about different ages in this scheme, then according to this you need to contribute Rs. 55 to ₹ 200 every month. If you have entered this scheme from the age of 18 years. So you start needing to pay ₹55 every month.
The post Jhan-dhan Account: Account holders are going to get so much benefit, take advantage by looking at the information appeared first on JK Breaking News.
