How to Avoid IRS Cons

Here are some facts about how the IRS communicates with taxpayers:

· The IRS doesn’t normally initiate contact with taxpayers by email.

· The agency does not send text messages or contact people through social media.

· When the IRS needs to contact a taxpayer, the first contact is normally by letter delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

· Fraudsters will send fake documents through the mail, and in some cases will claim they already notified a taxpayer by U.S. mail.

· Depending on the situation, IRS employees may first call or visit with a taxpayer. In some instances, the IRS sends a letter or written notice to a taxpayer in advance, but not always.

· IRS revenue agents or tax compliance officers may call a taxpayer or tax professional after mailing a notice to confirm an appointment or to discuss items for a scheduled audit.

· Private debt collectors can call taxpayers for the collection of certain outstanding inactive tax liabilities, but only after the taxpayer and their representative have received written notice.

· IRS revenue officers and agents routinely make unannounced visits to a taxpayer’s home or place of business to discuss taxes owed, delinquent tax returns or a business falling behind on payroll tax deposits.

· IRS revenue officers will request payment of taxes owed by the taxpayer. However, taxpayers should remember that payment will never be requested to a source other than the U.S. Treasury.

When visited by someone from the IRS, the taxpayers should always ask for credentials. IRS representatives can always provide two forms of official credentials: a pocket commission and a Personal Indentity Verification Credentials (www.irs.gov)

Scammers are constantly trying to get tax payers personal information. Don’t be fooled by someone pretending to be with the IRS. Knowing how the IRS handles communication(s) with tax payers will help shield you from becoming a victim. Also, verify the credentials of Tax Professionals used to prepare your taxes, or assist with other tax issues. Remember, once your tax return is submitted it is the tax payers responsibility. Any outstanding balances, audits, or other IRS inquiry regarding your tax return will fall on your shoulders not the person that prepared your return. The IRS maintains a database of credentialed tax pros for tax payer review. Also, another great resource is the Better Business Bureau. Most reliable tax companies are listed on the BBB website providing company information for tax payer review.