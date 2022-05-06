Finance
How to Be a Successful National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Member: How to Overcome the Challenges
Being once a corper, I had the privilege of interacting with my contemporaries. I also conducted several researches on the NYSC programme. I discovered that most corpers attribute their failure to these factors: location and allocation.
Location
Almost every intending corps member is highly interested in the state or area he or she will be deployed or posted to. Some intending or even serving corpers try to influence their posting; to ensure that they are sent to their choice area. They want to do everything legal and illegal to influence their posting.
Nothing is wrong with trying to influence your posting to suit maybe; your health condition, job, family, and other considerations. However, the point is that some corpers will use any means to ensure that they achieve this aim even when they don’t merit it. They behave as if their success as a corper depends solely in their state of deployment. You hear them say, “if I am not posted to this state, I am finished.” Their belief is that if they are not posted to their choice area, then their service year is a waste.
A corper must be posted to any of these three areas:
(a) Rural, (b) urban or (c semi-rural areas.
These areas can be found in almost all the states within the federation. Each of these areas has their own characteristics, opportunities and challenges.
Rural Area
Rural area is regarded as the countryside of a state. It comprises of villages. It is characterized by mainly traditional small or old buildings. Rural areas have few social amenities, and the lifestyle is simple and quiet. Rural dwellers are normally involved in primary activities such as farming, fishing and lumbering.
In rural areas, accommodation facilities are inexpensive and readily available. My rent was N500 per month. Furthermore, the cost of living is relatively low because commodities are cheap and affordable. Most times food stuffs are given to us free of charge because the villagers are the primary producers. The fruits around the area are always fresh and cheap, due to the availability of different fruit trees indigenous to the area.
The rural environment is less populated and polluted and as a result very suitable for rational thinking, reading, writing and some other profitable intellectual ventures. The rural dwellers are friendly people. If you obey and respect their customs and tradition, you will enjoy your service year. Each time the rural dwellers see us dressed up, children, adults and even the old would be screaming “kappa, kappa.” It is the most suitable place for national integration, because you will learn the local culture, tradition and language of the people. Some rural areas also have good infrastructures, such as electricity, accessible roads, pipe born water, GSM service, etc.
On the other hands, the cardinal challenge you might face in most rural areas, is inadequate infrastructures. The rural area might not have all the facilities you desire.
Communication barrier for the first one month might be another challenge. Honestly, I don’t see my inability to speak and understand a particular language as a challenge. I perceive it as an opportunity to learn the local language quickly.
In conclusion, the rural area is a place to explore and discover new ideas. You will be exposed to things you never knew. If you are focused and adventurous, you will find the rural area very interesting.
Urban Area
An urban area is connected with a town. It is principally characterized by modern buildings. Its dwellers are chiefly involved in secondary and tertiary activities such as manufacturing, construction and many other service oriented jobs. Majority of urban areas have good social amenities. Urbanites speak the official language, and they are more informed.
Certainly, the urban area has its own pitfalls. Firstly, accommodation facilities are exorbitant. Corpers lodges in most urban areas are usually over crowded because some employers cannot afford the accommodation cost. Cost of living is extremely high because food items are very expensive.
Urban dwellers exhibit impersonal or individualistic behavior. Most individual there are unfriendly, everybody minds his or her own business because of the high cost of living. For example, it will be very difficult for an urbanite to give a corps member ten tubers of yam free of charge. However, farmers in the rural area can do that because they exhibit brotherly or communal living
Semi-Urban Area
This area has the qualities of both the rural and urban areas. Modern and traditional buildings are evident. Semi-urbanites engage in primary, secondary and tertiary production.
The physical structure here is the combination of modern and traditional buildings. The rent for accommodation is moderate, specifically, higher than the rural area and lesser than the urban area. Food stuffs are fairly cheap. Semi-urban areas enjoy social amenities, but some might be absent. The semi-urban area is in-between the rural and urban area. It is a hybrid of both.
Location: Never a Barrier
Listen, my dear friend. You can be successful anywhere. You can enjoy your service year in any part of the country. Your professional, academic and financial goals can be achieved regardless of where you are posted. Influencing your posting limits the integration and unity objective of the NYSC scheme.
Your location doesn’t determine your success. What matters is your ability to identity and utilize opportunities around your environment. The rural, urban and semi-urban areas possess their own chunks of opportunities. There is no state or local government area in Nigeria that doesn’t have opportunities to explore. It is your ability to see and identify opportunities that will distinguish you anywhere you are posted. I told my parents that I wanted the NYSC to post me to the northern part of the country, but I was posted the south. I still made positive impacts where I served. I would have been successful anywhere I was posted.
These opportunities can only be seen by smart corpers. While other corps members celebrate and exaggerate their challenges the elegant ones see opportunities behind these challenges. Hardship or difficulty breeds opportunities and when anyone solves that problem, it breeds wealth and fame.
You will find successful people both in the rural and urban areas. Nevertheless, we have unsuccessful people in these two areas. There are people in your village that are wealthier than those living in cities. The difference between these two groups is the ability or inability to see and utilize opportunities. Your success is not a function of your location success is triggered by focus, information, diligence, patience, etc.
The society is yearning for something new. Something different will fetch money. Friends, if you can make a fast, potable and cheap product, then you are on your way to wealth and fame. New products are usually invented through rational thinking and transfer of idea /technology. There are some ideas or products in the southern part of Nigeria that are not in the north. As a southerner posted to the north, you can introduce this product or idea. It might not be new in the south but very new to the northerners.
An example is a simple soft drink called “zobo”. A female corper discovered that this nutritious drink was unknown among the people of the community she was serving. She traveled and brought the ingredients for the production of zobo drink. The drink was generally accepted by the villagers, and the business flourished. She supplied this drink to different shops and she never touched her federal or state allowance because the profit she made from the business sustained her, and she was even sending money to her family members.
Don’t waste your time and resources lobbying for posting or re-posting. Location is not a barrier. Opportunities abound everywhere. Spend your time and money on skill acquisition because your skills will be relevant anywhere you are posted. There is a place for you; in that place God has packaged opportunities that will make you a celebrity. Let the NYSC naturally post you to where you belong, and you will enjoy your service year.
Allocation
Allocation in this context signifies financial resources. Allocation entails the different means or avenue available by which a corper can raise funds. Most intending corpers bypass the NYSC scheme because they feel that the allowance is not enough. They believe that the financial benefits of the NYSC scheme cannot sustain them.
Even some corpers believe that to achieve their set goals and objective within the service year they need money. Certainly, to register for a professional training and examination requires money. Furthermore, to conduct a research requires purchase of materials and other logistics expenses you need money. Even to start a business as a corper, you need capital.
Incidentally the monthly federal or state allowance seems insufficient to pursue a set objective. Most corps members use the meager allocation as an excuse for their failure. Some ex-corpers identified profitable opportunities when they were serving, but their excuse is always; “the allowance was not enough to finance the business”. Most of them had opportunities to obtain various professional training, but they claim that the allowance could not even meet their basic needs let alone enrolling for a professional certification.
It is important to state that many corpers utilized the little resources available effectively, and today they are celebrating various achievements.
The question is: Is money the most important determinant of success? Most corpers have attributed their failure to inadequate finance. Are their claims right?
Allocation; Never a Barrier
You don’t need money to succeed, all you need is you. You are all you need to succeed in business and in other facets of life. Nothing can stop you from succeeding except you. All the resources you need to pursue and actualize your goals and aspirations is in you. I love that Peak milk’s slogan that says: “it’s in you.” All you need to do now is to develop the skills, talents, ideas and abilities you have. A business cannot worth more than the owners. You are priceless. The resource your goals and aspiration need is you. Immediately it finds you; you will attract other resources.
Stop wasting your time complaining; start planning for your business or career immediately. Don’t wait for the capital before you start planning. Stop running up and down for money, personal development should be your priority.
I got an idea to write a student motivational book titled “be the best student” when I was serving in Akwa Ibom. My only source of income was the allowance. I started writing the book without considering my financial status. After writing, the cost of publishing was forty four thousand naira, and I had only twenty thousand. I deposited the money and promised to pay the balance immediately the work is completed. I received a call from the publisher urging me to come over for the payment and collection my work. And I had not even a kobo. I wanted to achieve my goal, thus I was desperate to have my product. I asked the publisher to give me few copies of the book, which he did. I went to some motor parks and schools to sell the books. After sales each day, I will deposit a sum to the publisher. That was how I paid the balance and collected all my books. If I had waited until I had the total cost of production, the book could have been a mirage.
After I sold all the books, I had enough money to pay the total cost of production while reprinting. Friends you need to start from somewhere. Stop wishing and start working.
What you have in your hands is enough. Most large firms started small. Every big business can be done in a smaller capacity. Teleboast International is a multi-national firm that specializes on web designing and hosting. Furthermore, a single web designer with a laptop can perform the same function Teleboast performs. Mr. Biggs deals on snacks.
Also, Mr. Obi snack’s shop can offer the same product. Corper; start small; money is not the problem. The only thing that can stop you is you.
Most professional bodies partner with the NYSC. They offer services to corps members at a reduced price. They even accept payments in installment. So don’t let the total cost deter you. Just pick the registration form, fill and summit and start attending lectures. Read their materials and sit for the examination. Before the results would be released, your induction fee will be in your hands. I wrote three professional examinations when most corpers were complaining that they have no money to register for one. The good thing about the certificate is that you can still claim it after their induction or NYSC pass out. In fact, two out of my three certificates was sent to me via postal service.
Don’t allow finance to be an excuse for your failure. You can be a professional corper, academic corper or millionaire corper with little or no financial support. Just start with what you have, you will definitely achieve your goal. Just take a bold step because until you move, nothing moves. If the business or career starts in your mind, it has already started physically.
Finance
Problems In Managing Government Publications In Academic Libraries In Sierra Leone
INTRODUCTION
In Sierra Leone the terms ‘official publications’, official documents’, and ‘public documents’ are synonymous with government publications. Government publications, simply put, are documents created by government and local and quasi-government bodies explaining and integrating views and polices. They represent the historical and current development authorities of government and provide data on a wide variety of subjects to include Political Science, Economics, Finance, Statistics, Labor, Industry, History, International Relations, Agriculture, Geology and Meteorology. Katz (1997) classed these publications into: (1) records of government administration (2).research documents for specialists including a considerable number of statistics and data of value to science and business (3).popular sources of information. Their physical form being either a book, pamphlet, magazine, report monograph or electronic, especially CD-ROM (p.387).
Bibliographic control in many parts of the world is seemingly unsatisfactory due largely to lack of awareness of the importance of bibliographic tools in research in government publications. The United States of America, for example, was for a long time a pioneer in this field. As far back as 1895 the Printing Act of January 12 of that year (28 statute, 601-624) not only established centralized printing and distribution of federal documents but also instructed the Superintendent of Documents to provide appropriate tools for bibliographic control of the documents published. Great Britain is an outstanding exception for as far back as 1807 collections of parliamentary papers were printed. Countries such as Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, Germany and Japan began separating government document bibliographies mainly in the 1920s and 1930s (Palic,1975). However a great need for the use of government publications was felt following World War 11 (1939-1945), when there was an increased interest in the authoritative information contained in such publications as posited by child’s (1942) in his introductory notes that ‘more and more the importance of government documentation is being recognized despite the refractory nature of some of these materials’
In parallel the emphasis made on the usefulness of government publications in Sierra Leone is associated with the development of printing which can be traced as far back as the founding of the Colony of Sierra Leone in 1787. Although the industry didn’t survive the French attack of 1794 the foundation stone of what later became known as the Government Printing Department was laid in 1925 when it was charged with the production of small notices for official use. Currently the Department prints all government publications and supplies stationery and office equipment of government departments. It also undertakes a fair amount of commercial printing as income generating measures.
Government publications usually have the advantage of being among the best in their subject fields often not easily available to others (Smith, 1993). In lieu of the extent and complexity of government activities there is a need for the widespread dissemination of information about these activities and for popular integration of government policy. No wonder why government publications have special value to academic library collections and their authority is permanent. In academic libraries in Sierra Leone these publications are put aside into a special collection manned by a curator as at Fourah Bay College Library. Some are kept in vertical files; others are placed in pamphlet boxes, while those like maps and surveys are given specialized storage. These publications are acquired mainly by purchase, deposit, donation, exchange and photocopying. The Government Printing Department is responsible for their publication
DIVISIONS OF GOVERNMENT AND THEIR PUBLICATIONS
The expansion of government in Sierra Leone’s post-war reconstruction era at local, national and international levels has resulted in increasing her influence on the life of the citizenry. Simultaneously with this expansion is the proliferation of official and semi official agencies, commissions and bureaus which continue to publish works such as directories, regulations, reports, bills, Acts and technical literature which many a researchers, educators, public service functionaries, welfare recipients and the unemployed can not do without reference to such publications. Since librarians serve as interface between users and government they have for long recognized the problems which such a plethora of collection can pose and have been making tremendous strides to address the issue. The essence here is to provide systematic controls to avoid the disappearance, into oblivion, of essential official publications.
In Sierra Leone government publications fall within three general classes: Executive, Legislative ands Judicial. The Executive publications include those issued by the Offices of the President and the Vice President, and various independent offices and establishments such as National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA), National Revenue Authority (NRA), Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), National Commission for Privatization (NCP) and the Office of the Ombudsman. Also included are government ministries such as the Ministries of defense; Education, Youth and Sports; Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Tourism and Cultural Affairs; Local Government and Community Development; Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security; Trade and Industry; Internal Affairs; labor and Industrial Relations; and Development and Economic Planning.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry, for example, is responsible for both internal and international trade and the promotion of exports. It has powers over customs and excise, tariffs, insurance, patents, trademarks, standards, weights and measures. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is responsible for Sierra Leone’s relationship with foreign and Commonwealth countries while the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security is responsible for administrating government policy on agriculture, horticulture and food security. This Ministry offers practical guidance to farmers, commercial producers of horticultural crops and research.The Ministry of Internal Affairs deals with the maintenance of law and order, the Police and Fire Forces, administration of the prisons and the treatment of offenders. Other miscellaneous matters dealt with by this ministry include explosives, firearms, dangerous drugs, prisons, shops, public safety, entertainment, cremation, bylaws and good rule and formal business. The aforementioned functions and similar ones carried out by other ministries require the creation and maintenance of publications. There is also documentation of press briefings given by the varied heads of ministries and newsletters, which are channels for respective ministries there-by making them more public-relations conscious.
Legislative publications include the records and debates of Parliament and the reports of hearings of the varied Parliamentary Committees. Included here also are multiple policy statements in reply to parliamentary questions. The Hansard is another rich source for public matters as it provides official information and views about parliamentary debates.
Publications from the Judiciary branch of government consist mostly of reports of government decisions by the Magistrate, Appeals and Supreme Courts. Found in this arm of government are law books, ‘annual registers’, state trials and rulings, the constitution, international treaties, protocols, peace accords, Acts, bills and digests of local newspapers. These publications provide the judiciary with pertinent information on multifarious legal matters. Such information is required to be factual and politically impartial.
The City and District Councils, being quasi-government institutions, provide documents classified as government publications. These include building codes, educational development, health and sanitation, regulations on waste disposal, use of firearms and fire machines. Also there are government departments which provide statistical information on a vast range of economic, industrial and social demographic data. Of central importance are Statistics Sierra Leone (formerly Central Statistics Office-CSO), responsible for national population census and home surveys; the Office of Births and Deaths which registers and produces annual statistics of births and deaths in the country; the Office of the Registrar General responsible for statutory registration of marriages, patents and trademarks; the Chamber of Commerce which specializes on business information. These offices bring together important economic and social statistics supplied by government departments. Other important government departments are the Meteorological Office, which continues to give pertinent weather information, and the National Archives, which serves as repository of all non-current government publications inclusive of national newspapers. The afore-mentioned government publications vary in size and length. Written by experts in the subject, government publications are not only authoritative but also timely published and deal with topics of current interest. Their purpose, according to Katz (1969), is to provide information and answer questions and not to provoke discussion or organizational cataloging and administration. They are useful primary reference sources.
ACADEMIC LIBRARIES IN SIERRA LEONE
Academic libraries in Sierra Leone are those in the constituent units that form the country’s two universities, namely the University of Sierra Leone and the University of Njala. These libraries represent the bibliographic foundation of the nation’s research interest. They participate actively in the distribution and exchange of book and non-book materials to sister institutions all over the country. Collectively these institutions serve students, faculty, scholars and researchers that are engaged in work in the sciences and humanities as well as the general public. These libraries have combined resources of over 500,000 volumes, most of which are of unique scope and quality. Included in these massive collections are government publications such as treaties, Acts, statistical tables and compilations, conventions and records of diplomatic relations, reports of government departments, committees, bureau and commissions, census schedules, proclamations and laws. The maintenance, preservation and development of these publications are responsibilities shared by academic librarians as their libraries continue to serve as national resources.
JUSTIFICATION FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF GOVERNMENT PUBLICATIONS IN ACADEMIC LIBRARIES
Varied reasons have been advanced for the inclusion of government publications in academic libraries in Sierra Leone. The purposes of the country’s universities are teaching, service, research and interpretation and dissemination of research. Society views government as a reliable and impartial source of authoritative information that should be accessible to its citizens through its numerous publications. Since academic institutions deal with students who in turn will be future citizens these should be informed accordingly. Government’s stance should be known when there is public discussion on health, international relations, education, agriculture, social security and trade, to cite a few examples. Thus the need for the development of government publications in academic libraries as such materials could speak for the government in varied activities. Further academic libraries have the objectives of preservation, conservation and service. And government publications form part of society’s cultural heritage which need conservation and preservation not only for research purposes but also for posterity as tangible primary sources of information which academics can constantly refer to. Little wonder why as a measure of bibliographic control of these publications librarians continue to provide catalog’s, checklists, guides, indexes, accessions lists and selected general bibliographies containing substantial information on government publications.
1991-2001 was a period of doom in Sierra Leone as it marked the civil war. Fought as a result of bad governance, nepotism and massive corruption it led to the un-wanton destruction of lives and properties. Essential government buildings0 destroyed to reckless abandon included the National Treasury, Sierra Leone Police premises, law courts and the offices of the Freetown City Council all of which housed important documents constantly consulted by researchers, government functionaries and the public. Not withstanding the country is gradually recovering with the re-establishment of local government, multi-party democracy, improved human, women and child rights, the provision of a conducive atmosphere to investment, and a new system of education (6-3-3-4), to cite but a few developments, the effective operation of which requires constant use of government publications.
The broad programs in academic institutions include many areas of life with the teaching of historical and geographic concepts; scientific studies are undertaken for improved health and food security; international relations and inter-religious understanding are fostered. Also modern community life and the philosophy of democracy, peace and conflict resolution, good governance, human rights and other ideologies are taught in order that intelligent decisions could be drawn. These designed educational programs bring enrichment and information to students in such fields as economics, government, health and sanitation, agriculture, international relations, human rights and diplomacy. In support of these varied disciplines academic libraries provide huge collections to include local materials some of which are in the form of government publications whereby students, faculty and researches could share their experiences and interests and develop satisfactory personal adjustment with regard varied government functionaries in society. By so doing students are provided the opportunity to grow in social usefulness and develop their intellectual interests and capabilities in order to become responsible members of society. This in turn could help promote nationalism. In lieu of these factors academic libraries attempt to provide liberal collections to include books, serial publications, audio-visuals and government publications.
PROBLEMS
Government publications are among the most useful materials in academic libraries in Sierra Leone. Apart from the public library, the national archives and parliament library which serve as repositories for such publications academic libraries continue to develop these publications in their huge collection. However such moves are not bereft of problems. These range from poor formats through lack of trade bibliographies to unsatisfactory methods of distribution. The basic problem to all these libraries is the volume of publications received, much of which is nothing but raw data and statistics used to support arguments or gathered more for the sake of gathering rather than for any specific reasons. Since these libraries have limited space to house their numerous collections the continued acquisition of government publications poses problems to staff.
Academic libraries acquire government publications mainly by donations although a few are acquired by purchase, exchange and photocopy. Once these materials are received they are expected to be processed and organized for use in the library. Sadly there has been no fixed pattern in classifying and organizing these materials in these libraries. Their organization is either by government ministry/department, subject or format which is often confusing to users. At Fourah Bay College library, for example, these publications are placed separately from the general collection which often constrains users in having to leave their reading area to consult these materials with limited sitting accommodation. Libraries at Njala University College, Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) and the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMHAS), which are relatively small in size integrate the publications in their general collection thereby posing retrieval problems to users.
Keeping track of government publications is another problem as there are no trade bibliographies printed out to help trace them. Hardly are these publications mentioned in the national bibliography, Sierra Leone Publications, prepared by the public/national library. Besides the Government Printing Department responsible for the production of government publications does not have any comprehensive lists of its publications. Most times these publications are either returned immediately to the respective ministries/departments owning them upon completion or sent to the Government Bookshop for sale or sold by the Government Printing Department upon completion, thus making it difficult to locate retrospective publications. Worse still both the Government Printing Department and the Government Bookshop are not interested in publicizing these publications and as such many customers including academic librarians are not aware of the availability of relevant government publications for acquisition thus causing lapses in the development of these materials in academic libraries. In parallel one would expect academic libraries to compile comprehensive lists of such publications but this has not been the case due to the limited number of staff manning this collection and the quantum of work they have to perform especially during peak periods when libraries are heavily used which is time consuming.
There are also problems of collection development. Academic libraries are under-funded and therefore librarians prioritize their collection development needs. Purchasing government publications has not been a priority for academic librarians as they always look forward to the Government Printing Department for donations which are frequently not forthcoming. Hence many relevant government publications are not found in academic library collections. What is more this limited collection is grossly misused and abused by users (especially undergraduate student users) in their academic pursuits. Thus most of these publications have dingy covers; others have a couple of pages either written on or pilfered while some are intentionally mis-shelved to deprive colleagues of using them.
CONCLUSION
The incorporation of government publications in the mainstream of academic library services should be considered a priority by university authorities and academic librarians in providing access to government-produced information in Sierra Leone. Representing a significant and integral part of the national resources government publications are major sources of information in practically every field of endeavor and are crucial to informed public-decision making. Academic librarians should therefore review their collection development strategies and processing and organization methods of these materials if they are to be persistently used by their numerous clientele. Especial thought should be given to increased funding, resource sharing, compilation of lists and adequate staffing, sitting accommodation and storage space if they are to maintain standards in serving their numerous clientele.
AUTHOR NOTE
John Abdul Kargbo is Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Library, Information & Communication Studies at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone. Mail can be sent to him on
Finance
The Benefits of Commercial Combined Insurance
Commercial combined insurance protects your business assets from a number of unforeseen losses including damage, theft, fire, natural disasters (such as floods and storms), and vandalism. This insurance provides cover for your buildings, machinery, business stock and equipment, and all other contents within the building premises.
No matter what size your business maybe you need to protect your business from various risks and any other claims that might arise during the course of business. The purpose of commercial combined insurance is to integrate different types of business insurance into one policy that covers all the important areas of a business.
Commercial combined insurance generally includes buildings insurance, stock insurance, employers’ liability insurance, public liability insurance and building contents insurance. Sometimes it can include professional indemnity insurance and product liability insurance as well. The exact cover will vary depending on the nature and size of your business.
It is always advisable to consult a professional prior to opting for commercial combined insurance. Different businesses require different elements of insurance cover, therefore, a professional will be able to make sure that the combined policy provides you with the maximum cover and does not limit other important areas of cover.
Some commercial combined insurance policies allow any adjustments to the amount of cover such as in the case of public liability insurance where you can raise the cover from £1million to £2million by increasing the cost of the policy by a fixed percentage. Making adjustments can bring about a lot of savings in premiums. This type of policy is more suited to large companies that require many different areas of cover. Prior to choosing a commercial combined insurance companies need to determine the element of risk their business is likely to face. This risk assessment may require a visit to the premises by an insurance professional.
Among the biggest risks are liability to third parties and the costs and damages arising from claims made against a company. Employers’ liability insurance is mandatory according to law, therefore an essential element of any commercial combined insurance package. This insurance protects employees from all potential risks or accidents that may occur at the workplace. Public liability insurance is also essential as it protects a company against any claims made by any visiting public while on its business premises. Other areas of cover include Product Liability insurance which protects companies from any claims made due to any manufacturing defects in the company’s products. Directors and Officers insurance (D&O) is also available in a commercial combined insurance policy where a company’s directors can protect themselves against any liabilities arising during the course of the business.
Property damage cover is important since fire and floods can cause extensive damage to commercial property. Companies that carry large stock will benefit when this type of insurance is combined so that it minimises losses due to deterioration or damage of stock. There are other commercial risks such as loss of trade licence, goods in transit cover, commercial vehicle insurance and more. Purchasing the right commercial combined insurance may be a daunting task, especially when the risks are not straightforward. Therefore, it is advisable to seek the services of an insurance professional so that you procure the appropriate policy at the right price.
Finance
E Currency Exchange Program – Does It Make You Money?
Is there a way to make money with the e currency exchange program? Is everything offered in this business the real deal? Why does it sound too good to be true, even like a… scam?
These are the questions some people ask the first time they find out about the e currency exchange program. And after all, this is perfectly natural to believe. In society we are conditioned to have to “work hard” to make good money. After all, it’s impossible to make a lot of money without working very intensely for it right? At least that is what society teaches.
Well, in case you are not experiencing this already, I’m here to tell you that making money on autopilot is very much possible, and if you have a job, or just want to make more money, it’s definitely something you should aim for. The E currency exchange business can do that for you. It is an amazing opportunity, and I personally thank the higher power for letting me find it.
Here are the basic outline you need to follow to make money with the ecurrency exchange program. You get started with an investment, whatever you like, it depends completely upon your resources. So let’s say you get started with $400 dollars. Now, don’t be too concerned about how much money you put in, you can start with as little $50 and as high as you want, just remember that the more you put in, the faster you will see your money amount to very pleasing amounts.
So here is the process:
-You put your money into the system (this requires you to open several accounts)
-You get interests on that initial investment that range from 0.5% to 5% every 24 hours.
-If you want to make the most amount of money possible, you take around 30 minutes a day to reinvest your profits into the e currency exchange program.
-You gain interests on the initial investment plus what you re invested, making your investment bigger, and therefore interests higher.
-After a few weeks of checking up on your account and reinvesting your profits, your portfolio starts to grow to high amounts of money. If you want to have a monthly income stream that is growing constantly, you take out a reasonable amount every month and let the rest of your money growing constantly.
One of the great things about following the e currency exchange program, is that besides making you good money, it can really help you expand your mind to what’s possible. There are many possibilities out there that help you make money rather easily without the hard work, and getting started into one can help you attract more of this into your life, leaving you with more time and more money on your hands.
If you want to get started in the e currency exchange program, there are very good training programs online that teach you everything you need to know to get started very fast. If you are on a tight budget, you can always look for free resources online that will teach you, but it’s going to take more time and you will have a learning curve, so you have to balance them out to see which path fits your needs the best.
All in all, if you’re interested in making money and having more free time, then doing the e currency exchange program is something I suggest you do, as It’s something I personally have recommended to my friends and family.
How to Be a Successful National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Member: How to Overcome the Challenges
Problems In Managing Government Publications In Academic Libraries In Sierra Leone
Cardano Prepares For Update, Will It Be Enough To Push Bears Back?
The Benefits of Commercial Combined Insurance
Top 3 Projects With Fully Diluted Market Cap Under $1B – $5B as per CryptoDep
E Currency Exchange Program – Does It Make You Money?
Why Bitcoin Futures And Spot Signals Don’t Match Up
Stock Investing – Don’t Be Rhinophobic
Binance Pours in $500 Million Into Elon Musk Led Twitter Purchase
Report: St. Louis ranks 4th in the world among cities with most affordable housing
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022