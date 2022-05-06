Finance
How to Choose the Best Vision Insurance Plan!
Vision insurance is a form of insurance that provides coverage for the services rendered by eye care professionals such as ophthalmologists and optometrists etc. According to an estimate, almost 50% of Americans suffer from eye sight problems and have to wear the prescribed contact lenses or eye glasses. Vision insurance plans offer great deal to help you with the costs of your contacts, glasses and eye checkup.
An eye Insurance plan is different from the regular health insurances. Eye Insurance plan is designed to help you covering cost of eye checkups and medication by offering partial of full cost of checkup services. There are many vision insurance companies, however in a broad sense Vision insurance plans can be divided into two categories:
A Vision Benefits Package covers all services rendered by eye care professionals. The benefit package pays the balance on your behalf but at times you might have to pay a co-payment for the purchase of your contacts or glasses.
On the other hand a Vision Discount Plan provides eye checkup and other vision services at discounted rates. The discount plan provides you with a list of providers who are covered by your insurance company.
If you have vision problems then it is wise to opt for the Vision Insurance Plan. Eye glasses alone costs around $200 which helplessly we lose of break sooner or later. Vision Plan can reduce the cost by 50%. It also offers a variety of packages which cover your entire family. Especially if the children in your family are also suffering from eye sight problems, it is better to subscribe to a reasonable package with a good insurance company. With children it becomes specially important since they tend to lose or break their glasses more often and constant fixing.
Vision Insurance Plan with a good company will provide you with the quality service. Companies offer a wide range of plans suitable for a variety of customers. Carefully review the benefits offered by the company in each package. You should consider how often you would have to get an eye exam and how many pair of eye glasses or contact lenses you may need yearly or half yearly. It will help you to decide which package is more suitable for your needs, so you can derive maximum benefits. You can conduct some research online, in order to find the best Vision Insurance plan for your requirements and within your budget.
Premenstrual Syndrome and Herbs – Skullcap
Premenstrual syndrome affects over 70% to 90% of women before menopause in the US and less for women in Southeast Asia because of their diet. It is defined as the faulty function of ovaries related to the women’s menstrual cycle. It effects the women’s physical and emotional state, and sometimes interferes with daily activities as a resulting of hormone fluctuation. The syndrome happens in one or two weeks before menstruation and then declines when the period starts. It is said that the symptoms can be so severe that between 10-15% of women have to take time off work, costing businesses millions of dollars a year. In this article, we will discuss how skullcap effects women with PMS.
I. Definition
American skullcap has been used for more than 200 years in Europe and other areas of the world as a mild relaxant and as a therapy for anxiety, nervous tension, and convulsions. Chinese skullcap has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat allergies, infections, inflammation, cancer, and headaches.
II. How skullcap effects women with PMS
1. Blood sugar
Chinese skull cap root contains chemical agents which help to lower the blood sugar in the bloodstream by improving the liver in glucose regulation resulting in stimulating the production of insulin. Overdose of Chinese skullcap may cause hypoglycemia and increasing the risk of food and sugar craving.
2. Nervous tension
American skull is a nerve tonic plant. It helps the nerve cells to relax, resulting in reducing the risk of overactive cells leading to symptoms of depression, anxiety, and emotional and physical stress.
3. Inflammation
Chinese skullcap helps to strengthen the immune system not only against the inflammation caused by abnormal cell growth, but it also reduces the PMS symptom caused by infection and allergic reaction.
4. Circulation system
Chinese skullcap also helps to improve the circulation function by reducing the blood pressure during oxygen and nutrients transportation thereby reducing symptoms of tiredness, fatigue, and loss of concentration.
5. Premenstrual pain and cramps
It’s convulsion helps to relax the body’s muscles including the uterus muscles resulting in lessening the risk of muscles constrict, and relaxing rapidly and repeatedly causing menstrual pain and cramps.
Alkene Reactions – Why Pi Electrons Are So Reactive
As an organic chemistry student you will be required to study many alkene reactions. Many students fall into the trap of memorization and regurgitation and set themselves on the path of doom. In this article I will help you understand alkene reactions by explaining a key concept in reactions: Why Pi Bonds Attack
I don’t want YOU to fall into the trap of confusion due to lack of understanding
So let’s break it down
A single or sigma-bond is a direct connection between one atom and the next. The electron density will be concentrated between the two bonds in question
The pi bond is different. If you picture a p-orbital in the y-plane of a molecule you will realize that the p bond sits very high above, and very low beneath the molecule.
The electrons moving around the pi bond are much further away from the molecule compared to a sigma bond. Think of this as walking a curious puppy on a long leash. Sure the puppy is ‘attached’ to your hand, but the long leash allows him to run around and sniff everything right and left. In fact, if you let go of the leash he’d be off and running away following his nose. Why? because he’s so curious and all these attractive smells are calling to him
Pi bonds are like that too. They are very electronegative and will be easily ‘distracted’ by partially positive or full positive charges nearby. This negativity makes the pi electrons very nucleophilic
Quick recap of nucleophile and electrophile
Nucleophile = nucleus loving = positive seeking thus partially/fully negative
Electrophile = electron loving = negative seeking thus partially/fully positive
When an electrophile is brought close enough to the pi bond, the pi electrons will be so ‘curious’ and actually break away from the carbon atom. Imagine this as the moment you let go of the puppy’s leash. He’s off…
The pi electrons don’t break away from each other though. Instead they will simply break away from one of the 2 carbon atoms holding the pi bonds. This is the first step in your reaction mechanism
In doing so the former pi electrons are now sitting as a bond between one of the former sp2 (pi bond wielding) carbon atoms and the attacked electrophilic atom
The other carbon is now deficient having lost its pi bond and carries a positive charge. This carbocation is the reason for another nucleophile to attack in the next step
How to Avoid IRS Cons
Here are some facts about how the IRS communicates with taxpayers:
· The IRS doesn’t normally initiate contact with taxpayers by email.
· The agency does not send text messages or contact people through social media.
· When the IRS needs to contact a taxpayer, the first contact is normally by letter delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
· Fraudsters will send fake documents through the mail, and in some cases will claim they already notified a taxpayer by U.S. mail.
· Depending on the situation, IRS employees may first call or visit with a taxpayer. In some instances, the IRS sends a letter or written notice to a taxpayer in advance, but not always.
· IRS revenue agents or tax compliance officers may call a taxpayer or tax professional after mailing a notice to confirm an appointment or to discuss items for a scheduled audit.
· Private debt collectors can call taxpayers for the collection of certain outstanding inactive tax liabilities, but only after the taxpayer and their representative have received written notice.
· IRS revenue officers and agents routinely make unannounced visits to a taxpayer’s home or place of business to discuss taxes owed, delinquent tax returns or a business falling behind on payroll tax deposits.
· IRS revenue officers will request payment of taxes owed by the taxpayer. However, taxpayers should remember that payment will never be requested to a source other than the U.S. Treasury.
When visited by someone from the IRS, the taxpayers should always ask for credentials. IRS representatives can always provide two forms of official credentials: a pocket commission and a Personal Indentity Verification Credentials (www.irs.gov)
Scammers are constantly trying to get tax payers personal information. Don’t be fooled by someone pretending to be with the IRS. Knowing how the IRS handles communication(s) with tax payers will help shield you from becoming a victim. Also, verify the credentials of Tax Professionals used to prepare your taxes, or assist with other tax issues. Remember, once your tax return is submitted it is the tax payers responsibility. Any outstanding balances, audits, or other IRS inquiry regarding your tax return will fall on your shoulders not the person that prepared your return. The IRS maintains a database of credentialed tax pros for tax payer review. Also, another great resource is the Better Business Bureau. Most reliable tax companies are listed on the BBB website providing company information for tax payer review.
