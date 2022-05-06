Finance
How to Choose the Right Traffic Source
If you knew that articles were where you were going to be able to get all of your traction… Or guest blogging was where you were going to get all your traction… Or Google+, or Facebook was where you were going to get all of your traction… Then you could take what I just shared with you and you could say, “Okay, I’ll just go out and I will become an expert at that one source of traffic.”
However, there’s a preliminary stage that has to happen. You’ve got to figure out which one of these is going to work better for you. In the process of figuring out which one is better for you, you might try multiple sources of traffic.
You’ll notice I talked about this second, not first. That’s because I wanted you to hear what I just said about specialization first, before I talked about trying out the different traffic sources. Because, if you’re not careful you’ll come away from what I’m getting ready to say, and say “Okay, well they said go out and try 10 different traffic sources.”
Then they don’t hear the part where I say “for a limited time period.”
They try 10 different traffic sources, 10 years later they’re still wallowing in 10 different traffic sources, and they’ve never become an expert. So they’re not generating very much traffic.
What I recommend that you do is: choose any, some, or all of these traffic sources that you wish. And you set up a tracking page for every one of these.
For example, if you write an article that goes to EzineArticles, you send them to a unique squeeze page, that has a unique webform code on it, so you know exactly how many subscribers are being generated every single month from those articles.
You know exactly how many subscribers are generated every month from guest blogging.
You know exactly how many subscribers are generated from LinkedIn, from Facebook, from your affiliate program, from anywhere else.
Then you’ll combine that with a time sheet. Call it a traffic time sheet. Every time you sit down to work on traffic, you log into your traffic time sheet. You can do this in an Excel spreadsheet. You can do this with pencil and paper.
Here’s how to use it:
If you work on articles for 15 minutes you write down “Articles 15 minutes.”
Let’s say, for example, that it’s April, so you have an April spreadsheet. And it says, “Articles 15 minutes. LinkedIn 30 minutes.” Then you spend another 20 minutes in Articles, so you need to update Articles to 35 minutes.
At the end of the month you’ll be able to see at a glance that you spent 200 minutes on articles. You spent 100 minutes on guest blogging. You spent 75 minutes in LinkedIn. You spent 95 minutes in Facebook. So on, and so on.
Next you’re going to look at how many subscribers you generated from each one of those traffic sources. Do the math! For example:
You spent 75 minutes on Facebook and you got 4 subscribers. That’s 1 subscriber every 18.5 minutes or so. For articles you get 10 subscribers for 200 minutes of work, that’s 1 subscriber per 20 minutes of work. And at the end of the month, you’ll be able to say “Okay, from one traffic source I get a subscriber for every 10 minutes of work. From one traffic source I get a subscriber from 20 minutes of work. From another traffic source it takes me 30 minutes of work.”
What does this mean?
It means if you’re going to continue to do the work in the future, you probably want to get subscribers that are coming in from sources that don’t take you as long to get. Or, what it means is, if you hire somebody to do your work for you, you know what to have them do to be the most cost-effective. Let’s say you hire somebody for 10 hours a week to do work for you. If you’re going to pay them for 10 hours of work a week, you want them on the traffic source that will allow them to generate the most number of subscribers for you as fast as possible.
The only way you will know is with your spreadsheet.
ChatBot Marketing With Aritificial Intelligence
ChatBot Digital Marketing which makes use of Artificial Intelligence technologies can be used a key component in any company’s marketing strategy in terms of guiding customers through a marketing sales funnel. The marketing funnel that would be programmed into the AI ChatBot would be defined in relation to the products and services being offered into the market place from the company in question. Implementation of the particular social media digital marketing strategy may well be devised by a full service digital marketing agency.
When it comes to effective digital marketing strategy development and subsequent execution that requires marketing research, strategy formulation, content planning, linking strategy and the publication of the content in question. In addition to the above, careful posting on relevant content portals and blogs in necessary in order to expand the digital marketing footprint of the company as well as developing the equity of the brand.
The point being made is that publishing content on its own is not enough; there has to be a key focus on that of promoting the company and that of building the business’s brand. If the company chooses to take care of the content marketing in house as opposed to making use of a digital marketing agency then all of the necessary software and keyword analysis tools will need to be purchased and subscribed to in order to be able to determine the correct direction that needs to be taken for maximum social media marketing effectiveness.
So bearing in mind that the content itself is not the main issue per se, we can turn our attention to the strategic use of how companies are using chatbots for marketing the content will be created and published strategically on portals, blogs, websites and via social media channels then in turn users make their way to the company website where they interact with the artificial intelligence chatbots in order to implement the business’ digital marketing strategies.
From the various social media marketing channels that may be used to publish related company content; along with the [say] the company blog and other authority blogs. Remembering that there will be associated links within each piece of content in turn users are directed to the company website which will lead to the strategic AI chatbot with all of the associated calls to action coming into play.
The activation of the AI ChatBot and interaction with the customer and associated data that will be collected will in turn provide valuable marketing intelligence for the company in question. This could be in the form of questions asked by the ChatBot which carefully guides prospects through a defined marketing or customer support process.
How Effective is Eucerin?
If you have a sensitive skin, this product is meant for you. Eucerin is used for anti aging treatments and reduces wrinkle and fine lines growth. According to Eucerin review, it contains parabens which can be really harmful and cause even breast cancer. Hence, the best way to go about this product is to see all possible Eucerin reviews and weigh the pros and cons of the product.
About Eucerin
Eucerin is used for anti aging treatment especially for the sensitive skin types. The product comes with Coenzyme Q10 and is quite helpful in getting rid of wrinkles and free lines. The official website of theproduct also offers list of ingredients used in it and the list seems to be full of chemicals that may harm the skin. To start with, the company has used paraben which performs the function of endocrine interrupter in the body. Also, the companies of skin care product should avoid the use of parabens as they can lead to development of breast cancer. Moreover, the surface of the skin gets coated with paraben and the complexion gets damaged severely. And since the usage of product daily may lead to harmful breast cancer, it is advised even in the Eucerin reviews to avoid it.
How to apply?
The product application is simple like mosy of the anti aging creams. The product should be applied in circular motion over the face and in upward direction in the neck area. Around the eyes, ring finger should be used to apply the cream till it gets absorbed. This is so because eye area is the most sensitive part and the ring finger is least powerful. So the chances of damage are hardly any.
Apply the cream before going off to sleep.
Expected Results
The results expected from Eucerin are a wrinkle free skin without any traces of fine lines. The presence of Coenzyme Q10 and vitamin is good for the skin and hence show great result over the puffy skin. Tropical skin care patients should not use the cream as it contains paraben which would not suit them for sure.
Unfortunately, the ingredients in the cream are not at all apt for anti aging as they contain so many chemicals. Also, with so many chemicals in the product how the cream is good for sensitive skin is a mystery.
Indeed Coenzyme Q10 is the best ingredient in the product which acts as an antioxidant and neutralizes the free radicals that happen to be under the skin surface. If more scientifically proven products would have been used in the product, it would surely be as good as the website Eucerin review claims.
Overall Impression
The biggest advantage that the product carries is that it is easily available even in the drug stores other than the online retail shops and its official website. However, since there is no customer review available on its official website, it becomes difficult to trust the product. Secondly, no option of free trial is available with the product. The most important fact about the product is that it contains harmful paraben which may even lead to breast cancer in the future.
On the whole, it can be said that Eucerin contains ingredients that have high content of chemicals. Even though the company claims that its product is for sensitive skin type, people with tropical skin problems and even aging issues should avoid it as it contains parabens which are harmful to health. One has to remember that paraben is unhealthy and can lead to breast cancer if used daily. Thus, it is important to check the reviews of the product before buying it.
Flood Insurance Quote – Do Your Research
Images of the floods which had such a heart-wrenching impact on Queensland and Victoria earlier in the year, really stick in your mind. It’s a big reminder of the all-consuming strength of nature, & the very real importance of our property and ourselves, all of the time. If you live in a flood-prone area, insurance will offer some peace of mind that your home or business, which you spent many years establishing, will be protected if the unthinkable happens. If you’re currently looking for a flood insurance quote, then here are a few points to ponder on.
One fact you should be aware of, is that a lot of standard home & contents packages from an insurance agent, do not cover floods. water damage caused by something in your home malfunctioning, maybe. Not floods, though. It’s important to check policies you currently have very carefully. See if you’re covered for floods. If you aren’t, and you’re in a house that could be flooded, it would be worth investigating your options. As your friends and colleagues as this can be useful, and you can also start researching what insurance companies have in the way of flood insurance.
The other vital consideration when looking for a flood insurance quote, is that there are different types of flood coverage. Companies and policies vary, as is normal, but as a guideline, the main definitions will include the following: Flash Flooding is stormwater and/or rain water run-off and flash flooding refers to flooding which is the result of a brief, but intense, storm producing immediate area flooding; river or inland flooding is flooding produced when rivers, creeks or dams go out of their banks after a prolonged rainfall; and storm surge aka sea level rise, means flooding caused by rising ocean water.
To obtain insurance coverage that’s tailored for your own particular circumstances, read up on your many options & contact several insurance companies for a flood insurance quote. When you have several providers in mind, you can start policy comparisons, inclusions & costs. It’s vital that you’re careful when reading the relevant information, in order to ensure you know to the letter, what insurance you are getting. Mother Nature doesn’t come with any guarantees, but excellent insurance coverage will offer some certain peace of mind. It’s hard to ignore the things that Mother Nature may let loose on us occasionally, but with good flood insurance you will have peace of mind in at least that area!
