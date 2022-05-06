How to Choose the Right Traffic Source

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you knew that articles were where you were going to be able to get all of your traction… Or guest blogging was where you were going to get all your traction… Or Google+, or Facebook was where you were going to get all of your traction… Then you could take what I just shared with you and you could say, “Okay, I’ll just go out and I will become an expert at that one source of traffic.”

However, there’s a preliminary stage that has to happen. You’ve got to figure out which one of these is going to work better for you. In the process of figuring out which one is better for you, you might try multiple sources of traffic.

You’ll notice I talked about this second, not first. That’s because I wanted you to hear what I just said about specialization first, before I talked about trying out the different traffic sources. Because, if you’re not careful you’ll come away from what I’m getting ready to say, and say “Okay, well they said go out and try 10 different traffic sources.”

Then they don’t hear the part where I say “for a limited time period.”

They try 10 different traffic sources, 10 years later they’re still wallowing in 10 different traffic sources, and they’ve never become an expert. So they’re not generating very much traffic.

What I recommend that you do is: choose any, some, or all of these traffic sources that you wish. And you set up a tracking page for every one of these.

For example, if you write an article that goes to EzineArticles, you send them to a unique squeeze page, that has a unique webform code on it, so you know exactly how many subscribers are being generated every single month from those articles.

You know exactly how many subscribers are generated every month from guest blogging.

You know exactly how many subscribers are generated from LinkedIn, from Facebook, from your affiliate program, from anywhere else.

Then you’ll combine that with a time sheet. Call it a traffic time sheet. Every time you sit down to work on traffic, you log into your traffic time sheet. You can do this in an Excel spreadsheet. You can do this with pencil and paper.

Here’s how to use it:

If you work on articles for 15 minutes you write down “Articles 15 minutes.”

Let’s say, for example, that it’s April, so you have an April spreadsheet. And it says, “Articles 15 minutes. LinkedIn 30 minutes.” Then you spend another 20 minutes in Articles, so you need to update Articles to 35 minutes.

At the end of the month you’ll be able to see at a glance that you spent 200 minutes on articles. You spent 100 minutes on guest blogging. You spent 75 minutes in LinkedIn. You spent 95 minutes in Facebook. So on, and so on.

Next you’re going to look at how many subscribers you generated from each one of those traffic sources. Do the math! For example:

You spent 75 minutes on Facebook and you got 4 subscribers. That’s 1 subscriber every 18.5 minutes or so. For articles you get 10 subscribers for 200 minutes of work, that’s 1 subscriber per 20 minutes of work. And at the end of the month, you’ll be able to say “Okay, from one traffic source I get a subscriber for every 10 minutes of work. From one traffic source I get a subscriber from 20 minutes of work. From another traffic source it takes me 30 minutes of work.”

What does this mean?

It means if you’re going to continue to do the work in the future, you probably want to get subscribers that are coming in from sources that don’t take you as long to get. Or, what it means is, if you hire somebody to do your work for you, you know what to have them do to be the most cost-effective. Let’s say you hire somebody for 10 hours a week to do work for you. If you’re going to pay them for 10 hours of work a week, you want them on the traffic source that will allow them to generate the most number of subscribers for you as fast as possible.

The only way you will know is with your spreadsheet.