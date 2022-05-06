Finance
How to Make Her Weak on Her Knees – Using Dominant Body Language
Listen up guys if you know how to use body language to come across as a dominant male, then you have the absolute powers to make any woman weak on her knees.
Most guys do not know this, but body language is what makes or breaks a man’s success with woman. Are you the guy who are able to get any woman that he wants? If no, then you will need to work on your body language plain and simple. Read on to discover some of the killer ways you can use body language to make women interested and attracted to you.
How To Make Her Weak On Her Knees Using Dominant Body Language
Technique #1: “Slow It Down”. You can immediately improve your body language and appear as a dominant man by slowing down your movements. This means that you should slow down your bodily movements, and also the way you turn your body or head.
Being excited and jumpy will convey low value do not make this mistake! By moving slowly, it shows that you are comfortable in your own skin, and in the environment you are in.
Technique #2: “Hold Strong Eye Contact”. The thing is that if you are unable to hold strong eye contact with her, then she will think that you have got something to hide from her. This is very unattractive!
By maintaining eye contact, you display confidence, and surety in what you are telling her.
Now that you know how to use dominant body language to appear attractive, you are now in the position to use hypnosis techniques to further supercharge your seduction abilities. Using a technique called fractionation, men have been known to be able to make women want to sleep with them super quickly in 15 minutes or less. Killer stuff!
Law of Attraction – Ethics and Long Term Disability
Just on CNN.com to day was an article on “The Secret,” the book that has taken the world (literally) by storm outlining what has commonly become known as The Law of Attraction. While there is nothing new about this “Law” it’s been written about for decades what is new is the presentation and the popularity in our culture.
So what’s really at issue? Let’s look an example. Not long ago I heard a lady expressing how “The Secret” had changed her perspective how she was going to use the law of attraction to change her health and wealth. She was pumped and full of enthusiasm. Seems she had been ill for some time and felt that through using “The Secret,” she could attract the funds she needed to seek some desperately needed medical help. On the surface everything seemed reasonable. You attract to you what you seek or what you hold in consciousness. Therefore ask and you will receive, a fundamental tenant of “The Secret” or “the Law of Attraction,” should yield the results that you seek.
“Should” but here’s there’s more to the story. Seems the person seeking funding for medical care is on long-term disability. There is no doubt that the individual is ill and needs medical attention. But as Paul Harvey would say here’s the rest of the story. The person in question contracted her illness 20+ years ago. That was not revealed to the company through whom she has long-term disability. In her words, “has they known when I got sick, it would have been considered a pre-existing condition and I would not have received my disability benefit. So I never talk about those early days.”
Wow…my first thought was here was someone who knew that perhaps they wouldn’t qualify for a benefit, but was willing to play the system for personal gain. Would they willing to be honest and accept the consequences? Again, let me make it clear I don’t doubt the illness I’m concerned about the ethics of taking what may not be rightly theirs. But the story goes deeper.
While on long-term disability the individual in question found out that the insurance company had her under investigation. It seems that insurance companies are quick to investigate in order to avoid fraudulent claims or payouts. Do insurance companies use ethical tactics in order to find out the truth? Probably not however, there have been many documented claims of disability when, in fact, it was not 100% true. Does this justify unethical investigational tactics? No, but one could see how that could apply when the rest of the story is revealed.
Let’s take it a bit further. A person who has 100% disability prepares for a trip to a large city in anticipation of a major performance at a world renowned venue. Wait this is confusing, I thought folks with disabilities especially 100% were, well let’s say, challenged with strenuous effort. I agree. But let’s look at the facts packing suit cases, traveling to the airport, boarding a plane, going to the hotel, practicing for hours (in anticipation of the performance), standing for hours (before and during the performance) and then attending a celebration meeting following. Doesn’t sound like someone who is totally disabled.
But there’s more. How did this go undetected by the insurance company? Good question. One suitcase was wrapped up like a gift so that it would not appear suspicious as it was taken out of the dwelling. And, upon return, the disabled individual exited (not at her dwelling), but a ways away so that she could move behind the building jump a fence and sneak in the back door so that anyone watching would not know that she returned. And what about the suitcases. She had them taken to another location so that she could unpack them a little at a time carrying the contents in grocery bags again to fool any insurance investigator who might be looking.
“I don’t want them to know I’ve been away. Otherwise, they would follow me and use the trip against me in their attempt to deny my claim,” stated the individual. It appears that the insurance company would contend that she could do some work and while that might be true she sure didn’t want to let them know that.
While I will say, yet again, that I don’t doubt her illness I am amazed at the lack of ethics and integrity involved in trying to dupe the insurance company thereby, enabling the ability to gain financial benefit.
But what does this have to do with the “Law of Attraction?” There are many “laws” that we live under and through which govern our world as it operates daily. There’s the “law of gravity.” We can’t deny that. Likewise, there is another law some know it as “You reap what you sow,” or the “law of cause and effect.” Either way, as a motivation speaker, I find that I am called up to speak to groups about the application of this law as I have lived through both the consequences and benefits of it’s application. I speak first hand on Choices: Negative Consequences Positive Results a keynote speech that outlines the power we have as individuals based on the choices we make. Further, the presentation, Make It Happen is a keynote presentation outlining the practical application of the “Law of Attraction.”
What seems true is that the laws we speak of work only if they are congruent with other universal laws. For example, the “law of attraction” will not reward someone financially if they rob a bank, as that is in congruent with the “law of cause and effect,” which will generate a negative consequence for the robbery prison. Similarly, one will not be rewarded with positive results long term through lying.
We do reap what we sow and, generally, on a universal level we have in our lives what we attract to us. In this case (I may be proved wrong but I don’t think so), I doubt that the universe, through the “Law of Attraction” will provide the necessary funding for the medical care this person seeks since such attraction would be in congruent with other universal laws. Dishonesty, unethical behavior, or lack of integrity, all combined will produce an outcome that is less than this persons best.
As a motivational speaker who speaks on the “Law of Attraction” as well as the “Law of Cause and Effect,” I feel compelled to share with this individual the truth about the application of these laws. Yet, after several conversations I’m quite convinced the message won’t be heard. So often we get so caught up in our web of deceit that we can’t see the truth even when it’s in front of us. More importantly, we may not be willing to accept the consequences of changing our behavior and at that point, the consequences when they appear will be more dramatic than we might ever anticipate. Insurance fraud is punishable by prison which is not the outcome being sought.
What We Do (and Don’t) Know About Health Insurance Exchanges
The rules around health insurance exchanges are dynamic and evolving all the time. Some agents fear these exchanges could displace us-in the way Travelocity displaced many travel agents. Others argue that because health insurance is a far more complicated purchase than an airline ticket, and because consumers are likely to be confused by these new channels, our expertise and advice will be even more crucial.
Hopefully, the role of agents will become clearer as time goes on. In the meantime, here’s an overview about what we do-and don’t-know about health insurance exchanges.
Health Insurance Exchange: A Definition
A health insurance exchange is an online marketplace where individuals and small businesses can shop for, compare and purchase health insurance. Think of it as an Expedia or Travelocity for health insurance. No one is required to use an exchange; it is an additional channel being added to the marketplace.
Some states, including Colorado, where Alliance Insurance Group is based, are taking the initiative to build their own exchanges, which are permitted by federal law but subject to certain guidelines. States that choose not to create their own exchanges by 2014 will be required to use the federal exchange.
States building their own exchanges typically cite the desire to control their own destiny and customize their exchange to the needs of the local population. States that have rejected exchange proposals often mention their reluctance to support any aspect of the federal reform bill, which they hope will be repealed by the Supreme Court.
In general, insurance exchanges allow consumers and small businesses to:
- Shop for and compare health plans, which must include certain standardized benefits.
- Determine eligibility for premium relief in the form of tax credits.
- Call or sit down with someone who can help explain various benefits and plan features.
- Enroll in a plan.
Following are some of the most relevant aspects of the health insurance exchanges for independent insurance agents.
Consumer Access to Agents
The National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) is lobbying for the inclusion of an agent-contact option within the exchanges’ online systems. This could be structured similarly to the national Web-based portal for home sales, which presents listing information in a standardized format, but also connects potential homebuyers with a state-licensed realtor.
Importance of Certification
NAHU also believes all agents participating in the exchanges should be required to pass an annual exam that addresses private coverage, public assistance and subsidy-eligible options to ensure familiarity with all coverage choices available to consumers. This knowledge is important for agents as well as individuals filling the new role of “healthcare navigator.” Navigators will receive federal funding to help educate the public, distribute information about enrollment and premium credits, and provide enrollment assistance. NAHU believes navigators duplicate the role of licensed agents and questions the wisdom of spending federal money on these positions. But if navigators are used, they should be subject to the same rigorous licensing and continuing education requirements as agents.
Marketing and Commission Limits
There has been talk of restricting agents’ marketing activities and commissions related to their activity within the exchanges, which NAHU strongly opposes. The rationale is that the precedent for such constraints-Medicare Advantage-does not apply here at all. For the under-65 and small-business health insurance markets, prospective clients often want agents to provide additional information about life, dental, disability and other elements of the typical employee benefits package, within a single meeting.
With regard to commissions, we believe these should be determined by private health insurers, as they are today. That said, health plans have already begun cutting commissions in response to other aspects of healthcare reform, such as administrative vs. medical-loss-ratio requirements. The best insulation from commission cuts is to join forces with a Managing General Agency (MGA) that can consolidate the sales activity of many agents, guaranteeing insurers a high volume of business.
Will Exchanges Really Help?
It’s safe to say that “the jury is out” on this matter.
Will exchanges lower premiums? The answer depends largely on how the risk pools are structured. Some argue that separate pools for individuals vs. small businesses are fairest, as premiums more accurately reflect the risks of these two very different markets. Others say combining the pools would allow risk to be spread across a larger base, facilitating lower prices for all.
Will the exchanges improve the overall health of the population? The hope is that, among other things, costly emergency room visits will decline once a larger percentage of citizens are covered. Others counter that those with low-benefit/high-deductible plans are also reluctant to seek preventive care or even acute care until absolutely necessary. Will exchanges improve the healthcare purchasing experience? Possibly. In theory, lining up benefits “apples to apples” should make shopping easier-as long as it doesn’t result in slew of indistinguishable, look-alike plans that blur together and further confuse the consumer.
Like so many facets of healthcare reform, we as agents may have to embrace change and adapt as best we can to the changing landscape. There’s strength in numbers through your local professional organization and a good MGA who has helped you with your insurance agency business plan, you can navigate these changes as gracefully and knowledgeably as possible.
Affordable Medical Billing Services for Physicians
In this day and age, the medical industry is fast becoming the most expensive industry in the world. With the increasing growth of this industry, more and more physicians are looking for affordable options to manage their medical billing. Additionally, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) is also coming down hard by their compliance laws that they expect physicians and healthcare organizations to comply.
The health insurance industry has tried to make services and physicians billing services affordable. Many a step is being taken to ensure that the claims of physicians can be submitted quickly, seamlessly and immediately.
As more and more needs have risen with the industry’s growth, many billing companies have also tried to provide full and affordable solutions when it comes to billing services for physicians. Most companies that offer services have fully equipped teams that control all aspects of the claims submission. Companies provide medical billing specialists, coders, auditors, accountants and other experts. Additionally, the services these companies provide also include transcription services, authorizations, charge entry and audit, claim transmission, payment posting, patient statements and wellness checks, denial resolution, and so on.
There are many organizations that work towards making HIPAA-compliant affordable medical billing services for physicians. Many organizations also outsource the entire process to companies in India and other countries. Outsourcing of medical billing services provides multiple advantages to the provider
• Physicians can concentrate on the core work of patient care.
• Medical billing companies in India offer extremely high quality labor at very cheap prices compared to US.
In addition to core billing services, these companies also focus on reducing the number of claim rejections, streamline workflows to ensure that the amount of time spent on processes are minimized, and ensure that the amount of effort (tangible and intangible) spent on the process of billing is minimized.
HIPAA has often reinvented itself to ensure that, while the compliance needs are met, the billing process is seamless, saves time and energy. The benefits that are an outcome of HIPAA are as follows:
• Elimination of paperwork
• High privacy and security of data
• Web-based medical billing software with EMR solutions
• Efficient data storage, retrieval and periodic data backup facility
• Antivirus and firewall software protection on every computer
• Superior quality assurance
• Highly consistent solutions with minimum turnaround time
• 24X7 customer care and technical support services
Additionally, the HIPAA provides clear guidelines for the following physician billing services:
• Insurance verification
• Medical coding
• Patient demographic entry
• Charge entry
• Insurance authorization
• Cash posting and reconciliation
• Account receivable follow-ups
• Collections
• Collection agency reporting
Overall, with HIPAA’s strict patient privacy policies and guidelines on services, it is beneficial and advantageous for physicians to outsource their billing to dedicated physician billing companies.
If you require more information on how to take advantage of affordable medical billing services, send a mail to [email protected]
