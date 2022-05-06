News
Innocent man killed in crash as driver tries to flee police
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An innocent man died late Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a driver who was attempting to evade St. Louis County police officers, who were attempting to stop the vehicle for suspected drug activity.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the crash investigation because it happened just inside city limits.
County police were conducting a drug investigation shortly after 3 p.m. at the River City Casino parking lot when officers tried to make a traffic stop and the suspect fled in a vehicle.
A county police spokeswoman said officers immediately ceased their efforts to stop the vehicle and said they made no pursuit.
The driver leaving the parking lot crashed into an innocent driver less than a mile away at the intersection of River City Casino Boulevard and South Broadway.
Michael Bini watch the tragedy unfold.
“It was one of the horrific tragic accident I ever witness,” he said.
According to Bini, the suspect was speeding and, while he didn’t see police pursuing the vehicle, he could hear police sirens in the distance.
“From the time he hit the strips to the time he hit the intersection and broad-sided the pickup truck was less than a second,” he said.
Bini said the police threw spike strips out as the suspect vehicle approached.
The two people in the fleeing car, the 26-year-old driver and 33-year-old passenger, had to be cut out of their vehicle by rescuers. They remain hospitalized in critical condition. No charges have been filed as of yet.
The innocent driver’s identity has not been confirmed by police.
Wild fans threw dozens of hats onto the ice, then Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal got waved off
The first hat hit the ice pretty much the moment Joel Eriksson Ek’s shot crossed the goal line on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center.
He had just completed his hat trick, and within a few seconds, dozens of fans removed the hat from atop their head and threw it as far as they possibly could.
It was a perfect way for the Wild to cap off what would eventually go down as a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Blues to even the playoff series at 1-1. Until it wasn’t.
Upon further review, the officials deemed that Marcus Foligno was offside on the play, and, honestly, it wasn’t particularly close.
The goal got waved off, meaning Eriksson Ek’s hat trick was no more. Never mind the thousands of dollars worth of hats that had just been launched onto the ice.
Talk about a buzzkill.
“I don’t care,” Eriksson Ek said with a smile postgame. “It’s about winning. That’s what we want to do. But I think Moose should offer to buy some new hats for all those people.”
Made aware of Eriksson Ek’s comments on Thursday afternoon, Foligno quipped, “Oh. Is that what we’re doing?”
“I’ll see what I can do,” Foligno said. “I think (Jordan Greenway) should chip in then, too, and Ekker for sure should chip in.”
Asked if he felt bad for taking away Eriksson Ek’s hat trick, Foligno joked, “He took away one of my assists.” He then proceeded to throw Greenway under the bus.
“He’s got to dump the puck in quicker,” Foligno said with a laugh. “That’s on Greener. I thought the puck was already in the corner.”
All jokes aside, Foligno praised Eriksson Ek for giving the Wild a major boost.
“He had a great game,” Foligno said. “No matter what, hat trick or not, he was definitely the star of the game for us.”
Luckily for the fans who threw their hats only to have Eriksson Ek’s goal waved off, Kirill Kaprizov completed his hat trick a few minutes later to make sure the celebration wasn’t in vain.
There were even some fans who still had a hat in their possession at that point. They launched them onto the ice shortly after Kaprizov scored.
MAY FLOWERS
Many criticized coach Dean Evason’s decision to go back to Marc-Andre Fleury after a Game 1 loss. Those critics thought Cam Talbot might be a better choice for Game 2.
Not that Evason would know. He doesn’t pay attention to that stuff.
“I’m glad I don’t because it’s like, ‘What does it matter?’ ” Evason said. “You know he’s going to respond properly. It’s what he does. It’s how he does it. That’s why we got him here. He clearly is a world-class goaltender that’s won Stanley Cups.”
The response from Fleury was very impressive. He finished with 32 saves as the Wild secured the 6-2 win.
“I think everything went a little better for us as a team,” Fleury said. “That makes me look better.”
After being acquired by the Wild in a blockbuster move at the trade deadline, Fleury is thrilled to be in the playoffs. That wasn’t going to be an option with the Chicago Blackhawks.
“I feel lucky that I can keep playing (and) my season is not over yet,” Fleury said. “I knew this was a very good team, and obviously we’re facing a good team, too. It’s a hard battle. That’s why the wins feel even better.”
INJURY UPDATE
While the Wild are healthy for the most part, the Blues are dealing with some injuries, especially on their blue line.
After playing Game 1 without Marco Scandella, Nick Leddy was held out of Game 2, and Robert Bortuzzo left early after being hit in the head by a puck. Will any of those defensemen be ready for Game 3?
“I haven’t seen everybody,” Blues coach Craig Berube said on Thursday afternoon. “I really don’t have an answer.”
In a move that suggests the Blues might be shorthanded moving forward, they recalled defenseman Steven Santini from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.
BRIEFLY
With the playoff series tied at 1-1, there will be a Game 5 on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center. The league announced on Thursday that puck drop for Game 5 will be at 8:30 p.m.
Frank Langella slams his firing and cancel culture: ‘This is not American’
Two men charged in federal court in Rosedale Center carjacking incident
Two men have been charged in federal court after authorities say they carjacked a woman at the Rosedale Center Mall parking lot in February.
Leon Kismit Bell, 48, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 22, followed a 67-year-old driver as she waited to park her car on Feb. 16, according to the criminal complaint. Surveillance video shows Bell and Piche approach the woman outside of her vehicle. Then Bell flashed a gun and demanded her car keys, according to the complaint. The woman gave Bell her purse, which had her wallet and keys, and ran off, according to the complaint. Both men then fled the parking lot.
Roseville police tracked the vehicle heading south on Interstate 35W, according to court documents. The vehicle moved erratically and police ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.
Piche was later arrested at a location in south Minneapolis. The vehicle was found a few blocks away. Bell was arrested on May 3.
Bell is charged with one count of carjacking. Piche is charged with one count of aiding and abetting carjacking.
Piche appeared in federal court on April 29, 2022 and was ordered to remain in detention pending further proceedings. Bell made his initial appearance Wednesday. Bell was ordered temporarily detained pending a formal detention hearing on Friday.
