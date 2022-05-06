‘It looks like a lake’: Flash flooding hits parts of St. Louis region

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in some counties throughout the greater St. Louis region on Thursday.

Flooding closed off roads and parks, impacting areas from St. Charles to Bonne Terre, Missouri. Over in St. Peters, even going for a walk Thursday proved to be challenging.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here



“We were looking for a trail or something nearby, but it’s probably safe to say all the trails are flooded,” said Caitlyn Buss, who lives in of O’Fallon, Missouri. “Every day it keeps raining, so it’s too muddy to even bother trying.”

Water from the nearby Dardenne Creek spilled over into Lone Wolff Park. Flooding is so high, that it closed down access to the road, resulting in the park being shut down to visitors temporarily.

Water submerged Dames Park in O’Fallon, Missouri. Only the bleachers and trash cans were visible on the football field.

“It just looked like a lake,” said Danny Russell, who lives in the area.







Another O’Fallon resident, Dirk Detz, said: “It looks like you can go fishing there with a boat, and it was a football field. Unbelievable.”

Even though the rain stopped by the afternoon, water continued to flow at the park. About 1 to 2.5 inches accumulated in surrounding areas.

“It was completely dry this morning, and that was just in the last seven hours or so. It just starts rising up,” said B.J. Wagner, a butcher at Highway P Market & Meats. “Last year, we had people bring kayaks out and go kayaking out there.”

Trending: Lambert Airport may get a massive makeover



Some residents aren’t surprised because they said this kind of flooding happens every time a storm moves through the area.

“Kind of the same thing over by Mid Rivers Mall. In that area, there’s another park that the same thing happens where it’s flooded, and there’s just always tons of water,” said O’Fallon resident Jonathan Tock.

Another wave of rain will be moving through late Thursday night. The U.S. Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for St. Louis, Jefferson, and Franklin counties.