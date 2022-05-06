News
Kunal Kamra Slammed By The Father Of The 7 Year Old Kid Who Sang For PM Modi In Berlin
The father of the little boy who greeted the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin by singing a patriotic song has slammed the standup comedian Kunal Kamra for posting a spoof of the kid’s performance.
The father couldn’t stand the fact that his child was getting trolled, and insulted. The 7-year-old boy sang the song “Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat” beautifully in front of PM Narendra Modi while he was on his Germany visit. The father lost his temper when comedian Kunal Kamra, whose latest jibe at PM Modi also involved his son.
The song that was sung by the boy:
#PMModiInEurope | PM Modi interacts with kids while being extended a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Germany, amid a 3-day visit to Europe.
Updates: pic.twitter.com/xUsUZXi3Y8
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 2, 2022
Mr. Kamra, who has always been inclined towards politics often landed in trouble for his criticism of the Prime minister and the BJP. This time he ended up posting a video by editing and replacing the song with a popular folk song on inflation “Mehngai Dayan”, that featured in the film “Peepli Live”.
Ganesh Pol wasn’t amused at this mockery of his son and he took to Twitter to write,
“He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland . Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are.”
He also asked the 33-year-old comedian to keep his son out of his digs. He wrote, “Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes.”
He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland . Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are
Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes
— GANESH POL (@polganesh) May 4, 2022
Kunal Kamra was quick to reply to his tweet:
The video is in the public domain by a news Organisation.
–
The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 5, 2022
The netizens also found this act inappropriate, some even offered to provide the father, Ganesh Pol with legal assistance, in case he wishes to sue the comedian.
A Twitter user shared a tweet,
“please check this tweet from @kunalkamra88 who is trying to villify a 7 years old boy.” While another commented, “If you want to initiate legal proceedings against him for this, i would be happy to help.”
Check out some of the reactions:
If you want to initiate legal proceedings against him for this, i would be happy to help.
— Anirudh Ganu (@anirudhganu) May 5, 2022
@NCWIndia @KanoongoPriyank please check this tweet from @kunalkamra88 who is trying to villify a 7 years old boy.
— Prabodh Ojha (@prabodh_ojha) May 4, 2022
@elonmusk
Please take a note that a father has come into to save his son from this guy Kunal Kamra.
Using @Twitter platform to mock a little kid and his performance for his personal agenda against Indian PM
— Vicky (@Vicks_2006) May 4, 2022
Did Mr.Kamra cross the line this time? Share your opinions in the comments below.
The post Kunal Kamra Slammed By The Father Of The 7 Year Old Kid Who Sang For PM Modi In Berlin appeared first on MEWS.
News
Blues bring playoff series to St. Louis tied 1-1
ST. LOUIS Playoff hockey returns to St. Louis Friday night!
The blues square off against the Minnesota Wild at the Enterprise Center in game three of the best of seven series. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. and the Enterprise Center will certainly be rockin’ with Blues fans.
Goalie Ville Husso was spectacular for the blues in Game One. He made 37 saves in a 4-0 shutout win. David Perron had a hat trick in Game One. The Blues started the series on fire with a big opening game win to go up 1-0 in the series, but game two was a different story. Blues defender Robert Bortuzzo was hit by the puck in the side of the head while defending a shot in the first period. Bortuzzo left the game after that painful moment. His status is still unknown. Vladamir Tarasenko scored his 36th playoff goal as a Blue in game two. This puts him at second on the Blues’ all-time playoff scoring list. He trails only behind Brett Hull. Even though the Blues outshot and outhit the Wild in Game Two, they still came up short losing 6-2.
The Blues are looking to play a physical game going into Friday night.
“We just wanna play hard, and, you know, finish our checks, and, you know, try and wear ’em down. We know the series are long and every little bump, every little hit can play a role moving forward in the series,” Blues’ Tyler Bozak said.
Game Four will be played on Sunday at the Enterprise Center. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. Game Five will be back in Minnesota on Tuesday. That game starts at 8:30 p.m. If necessary, Game Six will be back at the Enterprise Center on May 12. If the series goes to a Game Seven, it will be in Minnesota on May 14.
News
Meet the exclusive club of big-league pitchers likely forever stuck on one career home run
On Oct. 3, 2021, Giants’ pitcher Logan Webb tucked a home run just inside the left field pole at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.
Four months later, Major League Baseball announced the designated hitter’s arrival in the National League, making it a near impossibility that pitchers (Shohei Ohtani doesn’t count) will get to hit anymore, let alone hit a ball over the fence.
What would it take for the Mets to send a pitcher to the plate again?
“It’d have to be late-inning, late in the season where injury wasn’t a factor,” said Buck Showalter.
“We’re out of people,” Taijuan Walker guessed. “Some freak stuff happens and we need someone to go up there.”
But with pitchers not hitting anymore, there are no more pinch hitters subbing in for them, meaning that benches are still mostly intact late in games now. There are two other boogeymen that could exert their power and force a pitcher to grab a bat: one that’s been around forever, one that’s hyper modern.
“Enough injuries,” Seth Lugo chimed in. “That’d be bad.”
“COVID everywhere,” added Max Scherzer, in a tone that made it abundantly clear he was joking.
Unfortunately for fans who miss seeing out-of-place ballplayers swing for the fences, the chances of a Met pitcher taking a hack are pretty close to zero.
“I don’t know that we’d ever send one up to hit,” hitting coach Eric Chavez said, while allowing the possibility that maybe they’d send one up to bunt. “If we’re in a situation where we have to hit a pitcher, it’s a bad situation.”
Walker, Lugo and Scherzer are part of an exclusive club. They are three of the 41 active pitchers who have clubbed exactly one home run. The new rule changes have made their chances at a second one virtually nonexistent. While, from an entertainment standpoint, fewer pitcher at-bats is a net positive, it eliminated one of the game’s quirkiest charms.
There are still a few active pitchers — Madison Bumgarner, Zack Greinke, Max Fried and Jacob deGrom chief among them — who are legitimate hitters. But guys like Walker, Lugo and Scherzer (who have a collective .161 batting average), admittedly got their moment of glory through sheer luck.
Walker had the most impressive homer of the Mets’ three one-timers. On July 25, 2017 while playing for the Diamondbacks, Walker took Braves’ pitcher Mike Foltynewicz deep. Like, really deep.
“It was my first game back after having my first son,” Walker said. “0-2 fastball, 97 [miles per hour]. If he had thrown anything else I would have swung and missed. It should have been anything else, but it was a fastball right down the middle. I swung, and the next thing I know I’m jogging around the bases. People say this, but I really blacked out. It was crazy.”
The ball soared a majestic 455 feet at 109.9 mph, stunning the crowd at Chase Field, and also the man who couldn’t believe he actually hit a baseball that hard.
“I knew I got it good but I was sprinting, thinking double,” Walker said. “It was beat.”
The pitch selection helped him a bit, but nothing could rescue Walker from the immediate realization that he had to execute a home run trot.
“Really embarrassing,” Walker said of his trot. “I didn’t look cool. I wish I could do it over. I’d do some cool s—t. My hands, I didn’t know what the hell I was doing. It was ugly.”
Lugo, who also had the benefit of a grooved fastball, sent a 104.4 mph laser over the left-center field wall at Citi Field. His strategy, unlike Walker who was in an 0-2 hole, was to ambush Rockies’ pitcher Chris Rusin.
“As a pitcher, leading off the inning, you’re supposed to take the first pitch,” Lugo said. “I’m getting ready to go out there, and our hitting coach, Pat Roessler, says this pitcher likes to throw first-pitch fastballs right down the middle to pitchers. Go ahead and let it eat first pitch.”
The Mets were up 7-0 at the time, adding an air of relaxation to the moment, and when Lugo got back to the dugout his teammates gave him the silent treatment. Lugo is also the only member of the Mets’ threesome who hit his lone dinger without the help of batting gloves.
“I’d just cake the pine tar on, and that was enough grip,” Lugo said. “I like the old school look, too.”
Scherzer’s feat of strength is the most recent of the three, coming on Aug. 1, 2017. By his account, an ironic factor is most responsible for his three-run shot in Miami.
“My neck was hurt,” he said. “I hit the homer because I couldn’t pull my head off the ball. My neck was barking and I was actually going to come out of the game, but my spot came up, and when I was up there, I tried to bunt the first two pitches.”
Dusty Baker ordered a slash after that, in which Scherzer showed bunt before pulling back for a big boy swing. The future Hall of Famer says he had no scouting report whatsoever on Marlins’ pitcher Chris O’Grady, who only played 21 total games in the big leagues.
“I got lucky, and somehow, by a miracle, I hit a homer,” Scherzer said.
Scherzer also came out of the game following his moon shot, meaning he didn’t have to calm himself down from the adrenaline rush and go pitch again. The typically intimidating Scherzer could hardly contain his smile as he circled the bases, perhaps because that was his favorite part of getting to hit.
“I do miss hitting,” he said. “I actually miss base running more. I love being on the bases, because it added another conditioning element to a start. To pitch on a hot day, run the bases, and then go back out there and pitch, that was a conditioning thing I really took pride in.”
The 37-year-old self-identified as a 50-grade runner, putting himself right in the middle of baseball’s 20-80 scouting scale.
“I’m a tick faster than you think,” he winked. “I’m not going to say I’m a burner.”
One common thread between Walker, Lugo and Scherzer is their inflated belief in their own hitting abilities. Walker said he gave up hitting when he signed his first contract but “for sure” had some pop as a kid. Lugo led his high school team in home runs as a senior. Scherzer even went as far as estimating that he was better at hitting in high school than he was at pitching. Only Walker was brave enough to say that he was trying to go yard, though.
“Always, 100 percent,” Walker confessed.
The other two humbly described themselves as gap-to-gap, selfless batsmen.
“I’m actually the opposite [of Walker],” Scherzer revealed. “I was trying to get a base hit, hit the ball the other way.”
Lugo, who said he was a decent bunter and would have been better if he wasn’t always trying to move the unhurried Rene Rivera up a base, was also going for a simple base hit.
“I’d take batting practice, swing and miss, pop them up,” he acknowledged. “I wasn’t even swinging for the fences there. Once I get in pull mode I tend to strike out.”
One thing they can agree on is that they all miss hitting, especially Walker, who wanted a chance to get one as a left-handed hitter too. As for maybe getting another shot, the Mets’ manager says he’s very aware of which pitchers on his roster have some documented offensive power.
“Of course, are you kidding me?” Showalter said, before walking away to manage yet another game in which pitchers were robbed of any opportunities to hit a precious home run.
()
News
Top 10 Women-Centric Bollywood Movies That Made The Most Impact
In the 80s, women characters in Bollywood movies have been portrayed as enduring, dutiful partners to their male counterparts. There were hardly any Bollywood movies with strong female characters. The storytelling was gender-biased and the women were often pictured as damsels in distress with submissive traits.
Today, there have been some changes in the portrayal of female characters in Bollywood movies, and the female lead’s character development is also given importance. The movies with smart female leads show emotional depth and have personalities of their own.
More women have made their place both behind and in front of the camera in the film industry. The women-centric films now address the feminine complexities and struggles besides delivering authentic performances. Let’s take a look at some of the female-oriented movies with some iconic Bollywood female characters. We have listed the movies with badass female characters in Bollywood.
Here is a list of the top 10 women-centric Bollywood movies with strong female leads you shouldn’t miss:
1. Piku (2015)
Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the narrative is gripping and real. Piku, the female lead is portrayed as a modern, independent woman who lives life on her terms. The story revolves around Piku who looks after her ageing, sick father and she struggles at juggling her romantic and professional lives.
The lady is unapologetically opinionated and sexually liberated. She is a woman with empathy but she never participates in anything she doesn’t believe in. Her real, vulnerable character is so relatable that it will keep you thinking even after you finish watching the movie. It ranks among the top movies with female leads. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan. Look out for Deepika’s spectacular performance as Piku and the beautiful backdrops of Bengal.
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Click here to watch the Trailer of Piku
2. Queen (2013)
Queen is one of the best Bollywood movies with female leads. This Bollywood movie follows the life of Rani, whose fiance calls off their wedding just the day before. Shattered and heartbroken but strong at the same time Rani decides to go on her honeymoon alone to Paris. The female lead’s character development in the movie is beautiful. Sheltered all her life with no opinion of her own, Rani’s journey of self-love, friendship, and self-discovery is something everyone should witness. This makes her one of the iconic Bollywood female characters. This female-centric Bollywood film stars Kangana Ranaut as Rani, Rajkumar Rao as Vijay, and Lisa Haydon as Vijayalakshmi.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Director: Vikas Bahl
Click here to watch the Trailer of Queen
3. English Vinglish (2012)
English Vinglish is one of the best women-centric Bollywood movies with a bold female lead. The raw, and real portrayal of the female lead Shashi, played by Sridevi is a breath of fresh air. The patriarchal backbone of Indian families is broken in this film which follows the journey of a housewife who’s often belittled for not knowing English. She begins to learn the language when she travels abroad with her family to attend a wedding. She not only nails the language but also realises her worth and that the efforts of homemakers are undervalued. Watch this movie to get inspired.
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Director: Gauri Shinde
Click here to watch the Trailer of English Vinglish
4. Dear Zindagi (2016)
An insomniac with an unconventional career, relationship insecurities, and childhood trauma meets a psychologist in Dear Zindagi. The female lead Kaira, played by Alia Bhatt is in her healing phase. Her struggles and mental health are so relatable that she reflects the plight of the generation of young women. Inspite of her family and people misunderstanding her she takes the big decision alone to go to therapy. The journey of Kaira’s healing is motivating. Dear Zindagi is another masterpiece from Gauri Shinde featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the psychologist.
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Director: Gauri Shinde
Click here to watch the Trailer of Dear Zindagi
5. Mardaani (2014)
Mardaani is one of the Bollywood action movies with female lead. The lead character Shivani, played by Rani Mukerji represents the honorable policewomen of the Indian Police Force. The story focuses on her mission to unravel a child-trafficking cartel. The movie showcases Shivani’s emotional stability and dedication to her duty. Ranking among the top movies with female leads Mardaani sure leaves an impact. Look out for some action-packed performance by one of the badass female characters in Bollywood. There is also a sequel to this movie Mardaani 2 which was released in 2019.
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Director: Pradeep Sarkar
Click here to watch the Trailer of Mardaani
6. Pink (2016)
This woman-centric film is highly relatable and revolves around the women who take the reins of their lives but cannot escape the judgemental of the patriarchal society. The story follows the female lead character, Minal Arora (Taapsee Pannu) who approaches the legal system for justice after being molested by a politician’s nephew.
Her character reflects the lives of many women who move out of their homes, are sexually liberated, and enjoy a good party. But after the unfortunate incident while defending herself she faces the judgment of the male-dominated society who blame her way of living instead of punishing the molester. The importance of consent in sexual relationships is made clear in this film. Minal is unapologetic but her courage is what makes her stand out.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
Click here to watch the Trailer of Pink
7. Bulbbul (2020)
The story of a child bride who grows into a strong woman, this supernatural movie addresses many degrading social aspects prevalent in the society like the condemnation of female sexuality and the way males dictate the world. The lead, Bulbbul, played by Tripti Dimri challenges male entitlement. When incidents of supernatural murders increase in her village, the story unfolds.
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Director: Anvita Dutt Guptan
Click here to watch the Trailer of Bulbbul
8. Kahaani (2012)
One of the highly celebrated women-centric Bollywood movies, the thriller where the female lead Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant lady is determined to uncover the mystery around her husband’s death. While most Bollywood revenge movies include more action than wit, this one is balanced. Vidya’s vulnerability, strength, and wit will not let you lose the grasp for even a moment. Vidya is indeed one of the iconic Bollywood female characters. It is also one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies with a female lead.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Click here to watch the Trailer of Kahaani
9. Neerja (2016)
Based on a real-life story and true events Neerja has been one of the best Bollywood movies with a strong female lead. The story revolves around the real-life incident of Neerja Bhanot, who boarded Pan Am flight 73 as a flight attendant in 1986. The brave woman Neerja risked her life to save hundreds of passengers by stalling the terrorists when the flight was hijacked by them. In the movie, the female lead Neerja has been played by Sonam Kapoor.
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Director: Ram Madhvani
Click here to watch the Trailer of Neerja
10. Raazi (2018)
The lead character of Raazi Sehmat Khan is brave and fierce. Sehmat, played by Alia Bhatt is an undercover RAW agent who shifts to Pakistan and works as a spy to gather some valuable information about the enemy. She is married off by her father to a Pakistani family where she risks it all to stay loyal to her country. The female lead in the movie goes through emotional turmoil but holds her ground to survive. Raazi is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies with a female lead.
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Director: Meghna Gulzar
Click here to watch the Trailer of Raazi
Also Read: Top 10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In May 2022 To Watch This Summer
The post Top 10 Women-Centric Bollywood Movies That Made The Most Impact appeared first on MEWS.
Kunal Kamra Slammed By The Father Of The 7 Year Old Kid Who Sang For PM Modi In Berlin
How to Choose the Best Vision Insurance Plan!
Blues bring playoff series to St. Louis tied 1-1
Meet the exclusive club of big-league pitchers likely forever stuck on one career home run
Top 10 Women-Centric Bollywood Movies That Made The Most Impact
Premenstrual Syndrome and Herbs – Skullcap
Bitcoin Collapses By Most In Nearly A Month
The Dreamiest Silk Pajamas for the Most Luxurious Night’s Sleep
FoX 2 checks out The Grove neighborhood
Alkene Reactions – Why Pi Electrons Are So Reactive
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!