Blockchain
Losing Money in the Crypto Market? A Trader With 20 Years’ Experience Share His Ways to Profit
Recently, affected by international events, the “stock market crash” has been constantly staged on major stock platforms. There may also be a bubble behind the boom. The gloomy stock market has made a large number of investors fall into the arms of the safe-haven currency—Bitcoin. However, many traders jumped in excitedly and left with regret. Do you really understand the crypto market? Today, let’s take a look at a trader with 20-year trading experience who shares his ways to profit.
- Fully Familiarize the Market And the Environment
We often tend to listen to the advice of experts, or enter the market when we have a half-understanding of the concept of various terms in the crypto market. Naturally the final result will not be satisfactory. In fact, no matter what industry you are in, when you decide to step into this field, you should systematically learn the basic knowledge in the field. In the crypto market, the same applies to this law. Besides, the cryptocurrency market is not separate from the general environment. Only a full understanding of the market and the changes in the internation can make you keenly aware of when to enter the market and when to close your position.
- Avoid Emotional Trading
Novices tend to invest positions that exceed their own limits in the hope of making excess profits, and when the market fluctuates, they are immediately out of the market. Emotional trading is very common, but if you ignore your own situation and become blind, you will eventually lose your money.
- Set Stop-Loss and Take-Profit
In a volatile market, every profiteer wants to make as much profit as possible, while the loser will not submit to the losses, so they want to earn their profits back. For all traders, setting take-profit and stop-loss can maximize their profits. As long as there is still a position, it is always easy to open the next order.
- Choose a Trader that Matches Your Trading Strategy
Many people enter the market after learning the basic market terms, and they go long or short optionally. In the end, they don’t get the results they want. Now, for this type of beginner, the copy trading offered by some cryptocurrency platform on the market, I think, will be a great help. Copy trading, as the name suggests, means following the orders of the veteran to trade. Bexplus is a professional cryptocurrency trading platform that provides high leverage and copy trading.
Its unique copy trading gives every investor who has just entered the market the opportunity to become a veteran. It allows you to copy investment orders from experienced people, as well as to customize the proportion of your order copy, set take profit and stop loss, or terminate the copied order at any time. For veterans, you can also get some benefits from your followers.
- Give Yourself a Platform to Fully Simulate and Do Experiment
Bexplus has set up a demo account with 10 BTC to help investors better grasp the laws of market fluctuations, you can know the floating profit and loss in the account, set the investment ratio, familiar with leveraged trading, grasp the market laws as soon as possible, and explore your way to make money.
Know More about Bexplus
Bexplus, a reputable crypto futures trading platform accredited by U.S. FinCEN MSB (Money Services Business) , offers 100x leverage futures trading on a variety of trading pairs such as BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE, XRP. Meanwhile, It doesn’t need KYC and is popular among 1 million people worldwide. It is also known for the following features.
The 100x Leverage: Quickest Way to Maximize Your Profits
The 100x leverage offered by the Bexplus exchange allows you to open 100 positions with a margin of 1 and trade the market with 100 positions. In short, with 100x leverage provided by Bexplus, your profit can be 100 times more than the profit brought by the original investment.
Assume we use 1 BTC to open a long contract when Bitcoin is trading at $39,000. One day later, the price of Bitcoin increased to $43,000. The profit will be ($43,000 – $39,000) * 100 BTC / $43,000 *100% ≈ 9.3 BTC, making the ROI 930%.
100% Deposit Bonus: Top Up 1 BTC=2 BTC on Your Account
In addition to 100x leverage, Bexplus’ s 100% deposit bonus campaign also helps low-stake investors earn high profits quickly. If you top up 1 BTC, there will be 2 BTC on your account and you can trade with the 2 BTC to make a bigger profit. Although the bonus can not be withdrawn, the profits earned with the bonus can be withdrawn. Up to 10 BTC bonuses can be obtained!
BTC Wallet: Up to 21% Annualized Interest
If you’re vacillating between going long or going short in a rapidly changing market, Bexplus also offers a safe way to earn money – a wallet that offers 21% annual interest. (Almost the highest interest rate in the industry ).
Mobile Support: Google Play and Apple Store
Logging into Bexplus on the phone is also an easy task, it is available for both Android and IOS devices. For now, just search for Bexplus on Google or the App store, then you can use Bexplus and make instant transactions on your phone.
No matter if you are a novice or veteran, Bexplus is very friendly to both , and you are sure to enjoy investing in cryptocurrencies at Bexplus. Click Here to Register and get your 100% bonus!
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Drops DAO launches Mainnet To Allow Borrowing of NFT-collateralized Loans
The mainnet launch opens up the crypto ecosystem to instant decentralized loans using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), JPEG and metaverse assets as collateral.
Drops DAO, a decentralized lending platform, is celebrating the launch of its mainnet, unlocking its ecosystem for users to borrow loans and interact with everything the ecosystem has to offer. Announced Wednesday, the transition to the mainnet will provide users with collateralized loans for NFTs, DeFi assets, and metaverse collections.
The launch of the mainnet allows users to lock their assets as collateral, providing the NFT and DeFi ecosystems with additional liquidity and utility. Now, users can easily use their idle NFT, metaverse and DeFi assets as collateral to borrow instant loans through its lending tools. This means users can access capital without relying on centralized entities, enhancing the growth and boosting adoption rates for DeFi and NFT projects.
Drops DAO was founded back in early 2021, a time that had seen the NFT and metaverse conversation reach fever pitch. Nonetheless, the idea of using these assets as collateral to borrow loans seemed “unrealistic” to Drops founder, Darius Kozlovskis.
“But after major shifts in the market and a tireless year of research and development, we finally arrived at what can become a new financial primitive for NFTs,” Kozlovskis stated. “We’re at the dawn of metaverse finance and are truly excited to be part of it.”
The project has since raised $1 million in seed capital funding to develop NFT-collateralized loans from top investors in the crypto space. Investors include Axia8 Ventures, Bitscale Capital, and AU21. Furthermore, the project is supported by numerous angel investors, including Enjin CEO Maxim Blagov, NFT whale 0xb1, Joseph Delong, Quantstamp CEO Richard Ma, Marc Weinstein, and Cooper Turley.
The Drops NFT collateralized loans
As alluded to, Drops DAO provides decentralized loans for NFT, metaverse, and DeFi assets by leveraging its lending pools. These lending pools allow any type of NFT asset to be used as collateral — from NFT collections and metaverse items to financial NFTs.
The platform sets itself apart from the competition by providing users with up to a 60% collateral ratio and a highly scalable network. The collateral ratio is due to an isolated pools system, whereby whitelisted NFT collections are accepted as collateral, with multiple tokens available to borrow or supplied as collateral.
On the other hand, the platform also protects lenders and rewards them highly for providing loans. Riskier collections, or non-whitelisted NFT collections, offer higher utilization and in turn higher interest rates for the lender. Lastly, it enables any NFT collection to gain broader utility and liquidity through these lending pools, alleviating sell pressure on secondary markets.
Blockchain
TRON DAO Reserve Appoints Alameda Research as the First Member and Whitelisted Institution
Geneva, Switzerland / May 5 / – The TRON DAO Reserve has announced Alameda Research as the first Member and Whitelisted Institution to mint Decentralized USD (USDD), a fully decentralized stablecoin underpinned by mathematics and algorithms. The TRON DAO Reserve aims to support the global blockchain industry and crypto market, prevent panic trading caused by extreme market volatility, and mitigate long-term economic downturns.
Alameda Research is a leading principal trading firm. They use internally developed technology and the team’s deep crypto expertise to trade thousands of digital asset products, including all major coins and altcoins and their derivatives. They have relentlessly built a globally focused team and infrastructure with the ability to trade on all major exchanges and markets since 2017.
The TRON DAO Reserve intends to formulate and implement monetary and exchange rate policies, play the role of a lender of last resort to market participants, and maintain reserve assets of various blockchains and blockchain-powered financial institutions to minimize systemic risks and contribute to the stability of the overall market. The Reserve aims to stabilize the exchange rates of centralized and decentralized stablecoins on TRON and other blockchains by benchmarking interest rates and guiding the market through liquidity provision. It also manages the permissions of USDD as its early custodian and ensures its price stability with crypto reserves.
“We are excited to announce Alameda Research as the first Whitelisted Institution and an official Member of the TRON DAO Reserve. They are an industry-leading principal trading firm with a strong interest and expertise in furthering the development of the USDD network and the utility of USDD,” said H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.
This appointment lists Alameda Research as an approved collaborator to the Reserve, granting them the right to mint and the right to burn USDD. As a Member and Whitelisted Institution, Alameda Research will serve as an advisor and make recommendations to improve, enhance and provide general support to the USDD network. They will prepare for, attend, and be fully engaged in all Reserve membership meetings. They will also support the USDD community and raise awareness surrounding the USDD network and the use of USDD in general.
The TRON DAO Reserve website is now live, and historical token issuance records are published here.
About TRON DAO
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network continues to deliver impressive achievements since the MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of April 2022, it has over 90 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.1 billion total transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked (TVL). In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the algorithmic stablecoin USDD was announced on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.
Website | Telegram | Medium | Twitter | YouTube | Reddit | GitHub | Forum
Media Contact
Anjali George
[email protected]
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: May 06
- On May 6, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $97.46.
- LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for May 06, 2022, is $66.63.
- Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on May 06, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on May 06, 2022, is explained below within a four-hour time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.
Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $80.60. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $97.46 and the buy level of LUNA is $87.11. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $66.63 and the sell level of LUNA is $76.12.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Losing Money in the Crypto Market? A Trader With 20 Years’ Experience Share His Ways to Profit
Illiquid Assets – Donating and Appraising Promissory Notes, A Tax-Efficient Plan
BSF Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility
Why the Hype Around Data Science?
7th Pay Commission: How much will it increase this month, know the details of the salary of central employees
Impact Investing: Will Your Business Pay for Success?
Drops DAO launches Mainnet To Allow Borrowing of NFT-collateralized Loans
Implementing FACTA by Israeli Banks
TRON DAO Reserve Appoints Alameda Research as the First Member and Whitelisted Institution
The Millionaire Mind Money Management Plan
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!