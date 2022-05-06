Finance
Managing Your Social Media Exposure
Although still right in the middle of the web-based brand marketing era, driven largely by the technique of search engine optimization and search marketing, the business revolution is starting to take note of social networking.
Recent polls show the social media giant Facebook, for example, as commanding more online liaisons through search than any other search engine not name Google. This slow but steady shift has alerted many businesses to the importance of social media management, in order to secure an even larger web presence than they already had from SEO (search engine optimization).
Using the Major social Outlets Wisely
The sheer ubiquity of social media outlets can be daunting to the late entrant; every start-up is trying to emulate the success of Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, because the potential for advertising to the masses is tremendous. This array of options has led to the rise of social media management, which allows companies to easily keep track of the myriad of platforms being used for social engagement.
In addition to being seamlessly aware of network feedback, they can often integrate related aspects of media marketing into it, such as newsletters and email marketing. A medium-sized company can have connections across literally a hundred different sites, and social media management can negate the time-consuming practice of logging into each one individually to update status, renew offers, or a myriad of other things a business might use to engage their audience.
Social media management doesn’t merely manage the company’s preexisting contacts; it also extends their reach. It enables a company to advertise to and attract product promoters through contests and affiliate sponsorships, pitching their services to both targeted and untargeted traffic.
A robust social management program should enhance a company’s media strategy through diversification; keep track of analytics, notify administrators of important changes in the community, such as a mass exodus from the network for any reason whatsoever, and lastly, have an attractive interface, which is just as important as the previous attributes.
The Importance of the First Page
Creative and engaging landing pages have always figured prominently in web design, and will continue to be even more critical with the migration to social media management platforms. Ultimately, all of these things have two goals in mind: create a sense of community, and extend that community.
Social network management also entails devising general guidelines with dealing with a company’s customer base. Is it more optimal to erase any negativity, or information that might put the company in a bad light, immediately from the message boards or Facebook Walls? Research would suggest that not always; particularly in the case of a misunderstanding as to a product’s specifications.
Letting Go of Old Ranking Methods
Outright spam should of course be relegated to the dustbin; but other statements can give a company a chance to interact constructively with their fan-base by elaborating on an idea, creating an atmosphere of trustworthiness and engagement with the audience. Then, an especially well-constructed clarification can be recycled across the social media management network to other users, who might have had similar questions. In keeping with the user-oriented nature of the above transaction, any chance that a company has to involve their base should be seized upon.
Opinion polls for better service and novel ideas, contests and free giveaways can reap dividends in the long run. Ultimately, although the primary purpose of social media management on the company side is resource consolidation; the external appearance must always be one of keeping the customer first, and interacting with her as an individual entity.
How to Use Promotional Diaries in Marketing Strategy
Promotional diaries are given as corporate gifts at Christmas and at the end of the year. There are several types of diaries available, including pocket diaries, office diaries, desk diaries, leather bound diaries, presentation diary and refillable diaries.
The type of promotional diary used depends largely on budget and on general industry trends. Accounting and law firms usually provide larger A4 office diaries, whilst smaller local businesses often give pocket sized diaries. It is important to understand what type of promotional diary is used by your industry, as this is the key to a successful promotional diary marketing campaign.
When producing your promotional diary, there are several things to consider. The first, and most important, is what will your target customer use the diary for? If they are mostly office based, they will need an A4 or A5 office diary with a page a day. If they are often traveling or are field based, they will need a smaller pocket sized diary that they can easily take with them and refer to easily.
Although promotional diaries are distributed at the end of the year, it is important to realize that printing companies will have large print runs at this time. Therefore, prices and availability will be affected by this. Consider printing your promotional calendars earlier in the year, as printers often run special offers and there is a higher chance that you will be able to secure the services of your preferred printer.
It is important to remember that your target customers will receive numerous diaries each year. Therefore, it is important to make your promotional calendar stand out.
One way to do this is to personalize or customize the diary. This can be achieved by printing or embroidering the initials of the end-user on the diary cover.
Promotional diaries are also available in all types of colors, shapes and sizes. Some come with small built-in calculators, whilst others have pens inserted into a pocket in the diary. These can also differentiate your diary.
The quality of the diary is very important. The covers of the diaries should be hard-bound and the inner pages should also be of a high quality. It is important to remember that the promotional diary will be used for a full year.
How to Choose the Right Traffic Source
If you knew that articles were where you were going to be able to get all of your traction… Or guest blogging was where you were going to get all your traction… Or Google+, or Facebook was where you were going to get all of your traction… Then you could take what I just shared with you and you could say, “Okay, I’ll just go out and I will become an expert at that one source of traffic.”
However, there’s a preliminary stage that has to happen. You’ve got to figure out which one of these is going to work better for you. In the process of figuring out which one is better for you, you might try multiple sources of traffic.
You’ll notice I talked about this second, not first. That’s because I wanted you to hear what I just said about specialization first, before I talked about trying out the different traffic sources. Because, if you’re not careful you’ll come away from what I’m getting ready to say, and say “Okay, well they said go out and try 10 different traffic sources.”
Then they don’t hear the part where I say “for a limited time period.”
They try 10 different traffic sources, 10 years later they’re still wallowing in 10 different traffic sources, and they’ve never become an expert. So they’re not generating very much traffic.
What I recommend that you do is: choose any, some, or all of these traffic sources that you wish. And you set up a tracking page for every one of these.
For example, if you write an article that goes to EzineArticles, you send them to a unique squeeze page, that has a unique webform code on it, so you know exactly how many subscribers are being generated every single month from those articles.
You know exactly how many subscribers are generated every month from guest blogging.
You know exactly how many subscribers are generated from LinkedIn, from Facebook, from your affiliate program, from anywhere else.
Then you’ll combine that with a time sheet. Call it a traffic time sheet. Every time you sit down to work on traffic, you log into your traffic time sheet. You can do this in an Excel spreadsheet. You can do this with pencil and paper.
Here’s how to use it:
If you work on articles for 15 minutes you write down “Articles 15 minutes.”
Let’s say, for example, that it’s April, so you have an April spreadsheet. And it says, “Articles 15 minutes. LinkedIn 30 minutes.” Then you spend another 20 minutes in Articles, so you need to update Articles to 35 minutes.
At the end of the month you’ll be able to see at a glance that you spent 200 minutes on articles. You spent 100 minutes on guest blogging. You spent 75 minutes in LinkedIn. You spent 95 minutes in Facebook. So on, and so on.
Next you’re going to look at how many subscribers you generated from each one of those traffic sources. Do the math! For example:
You spent 75 minutes on Facebook and you got 4 subscribers. That’s 1 subscriber every 18.5 minutes or so. For articles you get 10 subscribers for 200 minutes of work, that’s 1 subscriber per 20 minutes of work. And at the end of the month, you’ll be able to say “Okay, from one traffic source I get a subscriber for every 10 minutes of work. From one traffic source I get a subscriber from 20 minutes of work. From another traffic source it takes me 30 minutes of work.”
What does this mean?
It means if you’re going to continue to do the work in the future, you probably want to get subscribers that are coming in from sources that don’t take you as long to get. Or, what it means is, if you hire somebody to do your work for you, you know what to have them do to be the most cost-effective. Let’s say you hire somebody for 10 hours a week to do work for you. If you’re going to pay them for 10 hours of work a week, you want them on the traffic source that will allow them to generate the most number of subscribers for you as fast as possible.
The only way you will know is with your spreadsheet.
ChatBot Marketing With Aritificial Intelligence
ChatBot Digital Marketing which makes use of Artificial Intelligence technologies can be used a key component in any company’s marketing strategy in terms of guiding customers through a marketing sales funnel. The marketing funnel that would be programmed into the AI ChatBot would be defined in relation to the products and services being offered into the market place from the company in question. Implementation of the particular social media digital marketing strategy may well be devised by a full service digital marketing agency.
When it comes to effective digital marketing strategy development and subsequent execution that requires marketing research, strategy formulation, content planning, linking strategy and the publication of the content in question. In addition to the above, careful posting on relevant content portals and blogs in necessary in order to expand the digital marketing footprint of the company as well as developing the equity of the brand.
The point being made is that publishing content on its own is not enough; there has to be a key focus on that of promoting the company and that of building the business’s brand. If the company chooses to take care of the content marketing in house as opposed to making use of a digital marketing agency then all of the necessary software and keyword analysis tools will need to be purchased and subscribed to in order to be able to determine the correct direction that needs to be taken for maximum social media marketing effectiveness.
So bearing in mind that the content itself is not the main issue per se, we can turn our attention to the strategic use of how companies are using chatbots for marketing the content will be created and published strategically on portals, blogs, websites and via social media channels then in turn users make their way to the company website where they interact with the artificial intelligence chatbots in order to implement the business’ digital marketing strategies.
From the various social media marketing channels that may be used to publish related company content; along with the [say] the company blog and other authority blogs. Remembering that there will be associated links within each piece of content in turn users are directed to the company website which will lead to the strategic AI chatbot with all of the associated calls to action coming into play.
The activation of the AI ChatBot and interaction with the customer and associated data that will be collected will in turn provide valuable marketing intelligence for the company in question. This could be in the form of questions asked by the ChatBot which carefully guides prospects through a defined marketing or customer support process.
