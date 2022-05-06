News
Mets stun Phillies with seven runs in 9th inning
PHILADELPHIA – The Mets took the phrase “never say die” to a completely different planet.
Down six runs in the ninth, the Mets put together a seven-run rally against two Phillies pitchers, including closer Corey Knebel, to mount the comeback of all comebacks. It was pandemonium in the City of Brotherly Love as the Mets beat the Phillies, 8-7, at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night in the unlikeliest win of their season to date.
Starling Marte began and ended the rally when he led off the ninth inning with an infield single to short. When the Mets batted around the order, Marte put the punctuation mark on the game with a go-ahead RBI double off the centerfield wall to score a hustling Brandon Nimmo from first.
Boos rained down on the Mets from the home crowd as they embarrassed the Phillies for the second time in six days. The first time came less than a week ago at Citi Field, when five Mets pitchers combined to no-hit the Phillies in a historic night for the franchise.
Edwin Diaz easily shut down the Philly lineup in the top of the ninth, like he knew he’d be called for a save opportunity all along. Diaz retired the side to record his sixth save of the season.
()
News
Saints’ Mark Contreras continues making case for majors in 6-3 win over Iowa
Mark Contreras’ time is coming.
The Saints’ 27-year-old outfielder does too many things well not to soon be playing major league baseball.
Following what is regarded as a breakout season in 2021, Contreras’ first month of this season has included a team-high five home runs, a team-leading 16 RBIs, a team-high three outfield assists and a highlight-reel worthy diving catch.
Yet, he’s quick to say there are things he needs to work on before he deems himself ready to fulfill his dream.
“I’ve always been hard on myself,” said Contreras, a ninth-round pick by the Twins in 2017. “What I see in my head I expect to see on a day-to-day basis.”
But he’s working on it, with the help of those who recognize his talent and commitment to the game.
After playing the 2019 season for Class-A Fort Myers, Contreras’ teammate Ryan Costello died at the age of 23 of sudden cardiac arrhythmia while playing winter ball in the Australian Baseball League.
“When we went to his celebration of life,” Contreras said, “his uncle came up to me and said, ‘The one thing Ryan always said about you was that you are just a little too hard on yourself. The one thing he would want for you is to just go out there and have fun playing the game.’
“That really opened my eyes. He’s still with me to this day. The spirit he brought to the game is the spirit I want to bring to the locker room and just show it out on the field.”
Contreras began last season at Double-A Wichita before being called up to the Saints after 19 games. He hit 18 home runs and drove in 63 runs in 95 games with the Saints while playing excellent defense at all three outfield positions.
His success followed a trying period of adjustment.
“I always thought I was mentally tough,” Contreras said, “but when I got to Triple-A the failure (at the plate) was happening more consistently. The older guys on the team who have been through it took me under their wing.
“They assured me that I was doing things right, and that it was going to level out. I owe a lot to those guys.”
Contreras, who tripled and scored in the Saints’ 6-3 win over Iowa on Thursday at CHS Field, played winter ball the past offseason for the first time and said he reaped the benefits he hoped to get from the experience.
“When you’re in college, you go from college ball to fall ball to winter ball to spring ball; you’re playing year-round and not taking a lot of time off,” Contreras said. “When you get to pro ball you play for six months and then take five months off in the offseason.
“I feel like being able to work on things in games really helped me for this year. I felt like I was able to keep the rhythm going into spring training.”
And right into the season.
BRIEFLY
Saints second baseman Elliot Soto broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning with a bases-loaded triple.
With outfielder Jake Cave away from the team on paternity leave, outfielder Cole Sturgeon was promoted from Double-A Wichita. The Saints also added infielder Ernie Yake, who was called up from Class-A Fort Myers.
News
‘It looks like a lake’: Flash flooding hits parts of St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in some counties throughout the greater St. Louis region on Thursday.
Flooding closed off roads and parks, impacting areas from St. Charles to Bonne Terre, Missouri. Over in St. Peters, even going for a walk Thursday proved to be challenging.
“We were looking for a trail or something nearby, but it’s probably safe to say all the trails are flooded,” said Caitlyn Buss, who lives in of O’Fallon, Missouri. “Every day it keeps raining, so it’s too muddy to even bother trying.”
Water from the nearby Dardenne Creek spilled over into Lone Wolff Park. Flooding is so high, that it closed down access to the road, resulting in the park being shut down to visitors temporarily.
Water submerged Dames Park in O’Fallon, Missouri. Only the bleachers and trash cans were visible on the football field.
“It just looked like a lake,” said Danny Russell, who lives in the area.
Another O’Fallon resident, Dirk Detz, said: “It looks like you can go fishing there with a boat, and it was a football field. Unbelievable.”
Even though the rain stopped by the afternoon, water continued to flow at the park. About 1 to 2.5 inches accumulated in surrounding areas.
“It was completely dry this morning, and that was just in the last seven hours or so. It just starts rising up,” said B.J. Wagner, a butcher at Highway P Market & Meats. “Last year, we had people bring kayaks out and go kayaking out there.”
Some residents aren’t surprised because they said this kind of flooding happens every time a storm moves through the area.
“Kind of the same thing over by Mid Rivers Mall. In that area, there’s another park that the same thing happens where it’s flooded, and there’s just always tons of water,” said O’Fallon resident Jonathan Tock.
Another wave of rain will be moving through late Thursday night. The U.S. Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for St. Louis, Jefferson, and Franklin counties.
News
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma, cause widespread damaged
SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures.
There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system caused flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, and more stormy weather took place Thursday.
Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, where Gov. Kevin Stitt said damage assessments were underway after he toured the area Thursday.
“(We’re) getting all the resources and supplies that the city wants and needs,” including generators, Stitt said. “Thank the Lord that nobody was hurt” and no deaths have been reported.
The National Weather Service said it found damage in Seminole from an EF2 tornado, which has winds speeds of up to 135 mph (217 kph).
More than 2,900 customers remained without power in Seminole late Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Gas & Electric, more than 63% of the utility customers in the city.
The Academy of Seminole took a direct hit but no one was injured, the school said on Facebook.
Video footage from Oklahoma TV station KOCO showed a tornado hit a marijuana farm in the nearby town of Maud.
Several roads and highways were closed Thursday morning in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas because of flash flooding.
In Bixby, Oklahoma, located south of Tulsa, officials opened a temporary shelter at a church after thunderstorms flooded some homes and streets in one neighborhood.
In East Texas, a tornado on Thursday damaged several campers and buildings at an RV park in Rusk County, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez told KTRE-TV. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported one person was injured after being hit by a tree.
On Wednesday, a “large and dangerous tornado” was spotted in the rural community of Lockett, about 170 miles (275 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, said the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma.
The weather service said it found damage near Lockett from an EF3 tornado, which has winds speeds of up to 165 mph (265 kph).
There were no significant injuries or deaths to residents in Wilbarger County, where Lockett is located, Sheriff Brian Fritze told KAUZ-TV. He said several homes and barns appeared to sustain extensive damage.
In Washington County in northwest Arkansas, officials performed more than 30 water rescues as heavy rainfall flooded homes and streets in the cities of Fayetteville and Johnson, KHBS/KHOG-TV reported.
The storms on Wednesday and Thursday were the latest in several rounds of severe weather in the central United States. Last week, a tornado damaged more than 1,000 buildings in the Wichita suburb of Andover, Kansas. Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students died in a car crash while returning from storm chasing.
The storms, which were moving east into other southern U.S. states, could bring more tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, and the threat of severe weather will continue Friday in parts of the South and over the weekend in the central Plains and Midwest, the weather service said.
Mets stun Phillies with seven runs in 9th inning
8 Tech Tools You Should Be Using To Grow Your Business
Saints’ Mark Contreras continues making case for majors in 6-3 win over Iowa
‘It looks like a lake’: Flash flooding hits parts of St. Louis region
What Is Pay Per Click (PPC) and How Does Pay Per Click (PPC) Work?
Does Your Business Need a Website Maintenance Plan?
Virtual Assistant Tips To Success
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma, cause widespread damaged
What Is Affiliate Marketing – And Why You Should Use It
Why Do You Need Digital Marketing for Business?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!