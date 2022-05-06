Mike Myers: Everyone on ‘Austin Powers’ set ‘fell in love’ with Beyoncé

News
20 All Time Best & Old Bollywood Comedy Movies You Must Watch in 2022
In India, comedy films are referred to as “family flicks.” There are no points for guessing how well they do at the box office. So much so that love and comedy films were evenly distributed at the box office. While today’s Bollywood comedy movies generally do not have much of a storyline, several classics from the past had perfect plot lines.
So, here are the 20 all-time best Bollywood comedy movies ever made,
1. Gol Maal (1979)
Gol Mal is regarded as one of the best comedy films ever made in Bollywood, both by critics and spectators. A job search, a fake mustache, and a hockey game perplexity have never been so amusing. Utpal Dutt’s shrieks and cacophonous laughs are still legendary.
Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee
Cast: Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma
IMDb rating: 8.5/10
2. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan fight for the love of an heiress, and in the process, they wind up protecting her from crimes. While the picture received mixed reviews when it first came out, it is now considered a cult masterpiece. The dialogue from this film has been cited, re-quoted, and incorporated into modern society. That is the brilliance of this unusual comedy.
Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon
IMDb rating: 8/10
3. Munna Bhai film series
Munna Bhai will go down in history as one of the most memorable personalities of the modern era. While the first installment (Munna Bhai MBBS) focused on an underworld don who took over a medical school, the second installment (Lage Raho Munna Bhai) focused on Gandhigiri and its significance in current society. Hardcore enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the third installment with eager anticipation.
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani
IMDb rating: 8.1/10
4. Chupke Chupke (1975)
This film is famous for Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s humorous chemistry, as it was released shortly after the legendary Sholay. The film is a lighthearted comedy about a spouse who pulls a practical joke on his wife’s father. Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the undisputed king of situational humour, delivers one of his best works.
Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee
Cast: Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan
IMDb rating: 8.3/10
5. Khubsoorat (1980)
When a lively girl comes to stay for a few days and causes a ruckus, things in a rigid household alter. The film is known for Rekha’s comic genius and is considered one of the best rom-com ever made.
Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee
Cast: Ashok Kumar, Rekha, Rakesh Roshan, Dina Pathak
IMDb rating: 7.6/10
6. Hera Pheri (2000)
A Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film from 1989. Rao Ramji Hera Pheri is a cult masterpiece, to be sure. The story revolves around a hazardous kidnapping case in which a troubled trio gets entangled and deeply involved. Watch this hilarious movie to know how they get out of it.
Director: Priyadarshan
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty
IMDb rating: 8.1/10
7. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)
The film is a harsh satire on Indian politics and corruption about two pals who have to fight gangsters, mafia, and politicians. The characters are outrageously funny, with Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani escorting the body through a series of hilarious jokes. The climax, which features a ridiculous stage adaptation of the Mahabharata, is maybe the funniest scene in Hindi film history.
Director: Kundan Shah
Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Bhakti Barve
IMDb rating: 8.3/10
8. Padosan (1968)
This is a strong contender for the best comedy film of all time. A simple guy falls in love with his attractive neighbour and enlists the support of his friends to impress the lady who is becoming more interested in her music teacher. The right chords were struck by fun and song. Sunil Dutt and Mehmood’s characters had famous singing battles. Kishore Kumar is the heart and soul of the film.
Director: Jyoti Swaroop
Cast: Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood
IMDb rating: 8.1/10
9. 3 Idiots (2009)
One of the best comedy movies in Hindi 3 Idiots is based on a novel by the name Five Point Someone, by Chetan Bhagat. This movie ranks as one of the highest-grossing films worldwide. The story follows the journey of two college friends in search of the third who went missing after their last day of college. To put it mildly, it’s a roller-coaster ride. Watch out for Omi Vaidya’s wild monologue in which she gives a speech in Hindi.
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan
IMDb rating: 8.4/10
10. Chashme Buddoor (1981)
Two roommates fall in love with the same girl, but only one wins her heart. Everything that happens between the other two attempting to separate them and a happy ending is met with a barrage of laughter. Chashme Buddoor was the quintessential collegiate comedy from the early 1980s.
Director: Sai Paranjape
Cast: Farooq Shaikh, Deepti Naval
IMDb rating: 7.9/10
11. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)
In this family of three single brothers, no-woman rules. When the younger lads fall in love, things take a turn for the worse. Kishore Kumar and Madhubala cranked up the romantic interludes with some high-tempo humour in this unusual madcap comedy. In what was India’s more expertly nuanced counterpart to the Marx Brothers, it also featured all three Ganguly brothers, Ashok, Kishore, and Anoop.
Director: Satyen Bose
Cast: Kishore Kumar, Madhubala
IMDb rating: 7.9/10
12. Bhool Bhulaiyya (2007)
An NRI and his wife ignore the warnings about spirits and chose to reside in his ancestral home. Inexplicable events prompt him to seek the advice of a psychiatrist to solve the riddle.
Director: Priyadarshan
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan
IMDb rating: 7.3/10
13. Total Dhamaal (2019)
The Dhamaal franchise is popular among comedy fans, with Lallan, Adi, and Manav’s antics making audiences laugh out loud. Guddu and Johnny rob the Mumbai Police Commissioner of 500 million rupees, but Pintoo escapes with the money. When Pintoo tries to flee the nation with his money, everything goes too bad, resulting in some amusing situations.
Director: Indra Kumar
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit
IMDb rating: 4.1/10
14. Luka Chuppi (2019)
Luka Chuppi is a hilarious take on live-in relationships and how the younger generation’s lifestyle clashes with India’s traditional older generation. Guddu and Rashmi are head over heels in love. Guddu wants to marry right away, but Rashmi insists on living together first to see if they are compatible. Rashmi’s father Vishnu Trivedi, on the other hand, is a politician who is opposed to live-in relationships.
Director: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon
IMDb rating: 6.3/10
15. Badhaai Ho (2018)
This film is one of the most latest Bollywood comedy movies, and it will not disappoint you. The primary narrative of this film revolves around a 25-year-old man who is forced to deal with a great deal of embarrassment when his mother announces that she is pregnant. Things do eventually resolve well, but not without us having to roll about in fits of laughter.
Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta
IMDb rating: 8/10
16. Stree (2018)
This film’s primary plot centres around a town that is terrified of a woman who abducts men after calling their names. Things take an unexpected and hilarious turn, leaving us gasping for air. This film hits the ideal mix between the humour, horror, and drama genres. Stree is one of the best comedy movies of Bollywood.
Director: Amar Kaushik
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
17. Dishoom (2016)
Dishoom is an action comedy film starring two cops who work together. Kabir and Junaid, two police officers, have a strained relationship. They must, however, embark on a rescue operation for Viraj, a prominent cricketer who has been kidnapped. It is arguably one of the best comedy movies in Hindi. It is one of the best comedy Bollywood movies.
Director: Rohit Dhawan
Cast: John Abraham, Varun Dhawan
IMDb rating: 5.1/10
18. Housefull 3 (2016)
Eros International distributes Housefull 3, a Bollywood comedy film that is the third instalment in the Housefull franchise. A wealthy man’s daughters are not allowed to marry because of a superstitious belief. To marry the girls, their boyfriends must first prove themselves. These “Housefull” movies are one of the best Hindi comedy movies of Bollywood.
Director: Sajid
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan
IMDb rating: 4.9/10
19. Vicky Donor (2012)
A fertility specialist is looking for a healthy sperm donor. He comes upon Vicky and persuades him to become one. Everything is fine until Vicky marries and his secret is discovered. Furthermore, his wife is unable to conceive. Consider this one of the best comedy Hindi movies and coming-of-age pictures of recent years.
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor
IMDb rating: 7.8/10
20. Tere Bin Laden (2010)
A desperate reporter creates a phony Osama Bin Laden for a fake video that will help him gain entry into the United States. The visa office closes when things don’t go as planned. This one is amazing, to say the least! It surely makes a place among the Bollywood funny movies.
Director: Abhishek Sharma
Cast: Ali Zafar, Pradhuman Singh, Piyush Mishra
IMDb rating: 7.2/10
These madcap comedies prove that great comedies can combine wit and intelligence, chaos and innovation, and idiocy and sophistication in equal measure. Hope you enjoy this Bollywood comedy movies list.
The post 20 All Time Best & Old Bollywood Comedy Movies You Must Watch in 2022 appeared first on MEWS.
Swara Bhaskar Responds To A Troll On Twitter Who Claimed That The Actress Has Left India Permanently
Swara Bhaskar, the Indian Bollywood actress recently came into the limelight when one of her fans posted a tweet claiming that the actor has left her country India permanently. The actress was last seen in the delayed film Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai, and the series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.
Swara got recognition by working as a supporting actor in several popular Bollywood movies. She has also been nominated more than once for the Filmfare Awards and won the Screen Awards twice. Swara’s acting garnered praise for her performance in the romantic drama Raanjhanaa (2013), she also got the Best Supporting Actress nomination for this role.
She was also seen in the comedy movie Tanu Weds Manu. She then reprised her role in Tanu Weds Manu and the Bollywood drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Both the movies did well at the box office and were among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2015.
She also worked in some independent films like Nil Battey Sannata (2016), and Anaarkali of Aarah (2017) which earned her further acclaim.
View this post on Instagram
Swara Bhasker is a well-read actress who was born and brought up in Delhi. She studied English literature at Miranda House and later completed her master’s in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.
Recently, a fan took to Twitter and stated that Swara has left India permanently, not for a short holiday, and she has no intentions of coming back anytime soon. He wrote,
Shocked to know that @ReallySwara has permanently shifted abroad. Always thought she went for a short holiday. This is unbelievable
Check out his Tweet here:
Shocked to know that @ReallySwara has permanently shifted abroad. Always thought she went for a short holiday. This is unbelievable
— Joy (@Joydas) May 3, 2022
This tweet created quite a buzz on social media, and several fans reacted to it including the actress Swara Bhaskar responded with a fitting reply.
Take a look at her response:
Whose wishful thinking is this Joy?! Yours, mine or भक्तगण?!?
P.S. You’re not getting rid of me that easy Joyyyyyeeeeee.. I’m coming right back!!
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 3, 2022
Here is how Twitter reacted to this rumour:
She took a great decision … India me government sb bech degi … Paise ho to india se bahar shift hona sahi he … Shayad isiliye india me 40% arabpati bahar settle ho chuke he and as a travel agent mene hi bhot logo ko bahar set krwa dia he
— Surati (@AsfaqMirza5) May 4, 2022
Who said ?
— Gss (@Gss_Views) May 3, 2022
She met @AkshayMarathe on New York train is driving that rumor of her moving out of facist India.
— #:)) (@littleyums) May 4, 2022
To a Shariat ruled country ?
— SambhavamiYugeYuge (@Savyasachii) May 4, 2022
Thank god. India is relieved from a large chunk of kachra
— Anant Jain (@Jainsaaahab) May 3, 2022
Good for her! Now she can thrive in a society/country that will appreciate her.
— That squirrel (@anjusabu) May 3, 2022
The post Swara Bhaskar Responds To A Troll On Twitter Who Claimed That The Actress Has Left India Permanently appeared first on MEWS.
