Minnesota House passes property tax cuts, family tax rebates
The Minnesota House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 4, passed a tax plan that would offer credits to families, workers and seniors, as well as major property tax relief and substantial increases to student loan debt tax write-offs.
A proposal sponsored by Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, that passed 69-62 on party lines would provide $3.25 billion in tax cuts into 2025, though it is a substantially smaller cut than a proposal approved by the Republican-controlled Senate in early April. But Marquart said the House tax bill seeks to provide relief to those who need it the most.
“The premise of this tax bill is very Minnesotan. It’s very Minnesota nice,” he said. “It looks at our families, it looks at our seniors and asks: How can we be of the most help?”
Under the House proposal, state taxes on Social Security income would be eliminated for joint filers earning up to $75,000 and $58,600 for individual taxpayers. That contrasts with the Senate proposal to eliminate the tax on Social Security income for all filers. Democrats have said the Republican push to eliminate all state Social Security taxes would largely benefit the highest earners.
For families, the House plan would provide a one-time tax rebate of $325 per child age 16 or younger. A child care credit would provide $3,000 for each child under the age of 5 and provide up to a maximum of $7,500 each year.
The proposal also includes $275 million in direct dollar-for-dollar property tax cuts, which would be the biggest cuts in 20 years, Marquart said. Student loan debt relief tax credits would also grow under the Democratic-Farmer-Labor-led plan, increasing from the current maximum of $500 to $1,400. Marquart said 42,000 filers would be eligible.
The Senate tax bill passed on April 7 would do away with state taxes on Social Security payments and decrease the rate of the state’s lowest income tax bracket. That proposal, sponsored by Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, passed 42-24 with some DFL support.
Now that the House tax plan has passed, the House and Senate will likely hash out differences and negotiate a final proposal in a conference committee before they can vote on anything they can send to the governor’s desk. DFL proposals to provide tax credits and rebates to seniors, families and others will need to be reconciled with Senate Republicans’ proposal to cut the lowest income tax bracket rate from 5.35% to 2.8% and eliminate state Social Security income tax.
The clock is ticking. The legislative session must wrap up by May 23, and Gov. Tim Walz said he does not have any interest in calling lawmakers back for a special session.
During roughly five hours of House floor debate Wednesday, Republican representatives said the House proposal did not go far enough, and that lawmakers should use the state’s historic $9.25 billion budget surplus as an opportunity to provide significant tax cuts. Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, pointed to potential indications that the economy could get worse in the next few years as the country grapples with inflation and higher interest rates.
“There are storm clouds on the horizon,” he said. “We also have higher electricity costs, higher food costs — in almost every area. Give these people a break, cut taxes dramatically and you will cushion yourself from the next recession.”
Report: St. Louis ranks 4th in the world among cities with most affordable housing
ST. LOUIS When it comes to affordable housing, St. Louis is not only a leader in the United States, but the world as well.
A new report ranks St. Louis as the fourth-best city worldwide on an affordable housing scale. The ranking comes from the 2022 Demographia International Housing report, published on behalf of the Urban Reform Institute and the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
The report assessed dozens of housing markets from larger metropolitan areas across the globe. Research teams collected data from 92 major markets in eight nations.
Each of the surveyed cities received a “median multiple” rating. The metric is based on a price-to-income ratio; the median house price divided by the gross median household income (pre-tax). The markets then received a score that represents how likely homeowners can pay for the house, while still having money left over for other necessities like food, transportation, and health care.
St. Louis received a score of 3.6, tied for fourth-best worldwide with Edmonton, Alberta. Only three U.S. cities ended with a stronger rating in the report.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania received a score of 2.7 and was recognized as the top market for affordable housing in the report. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Rochester, New York also finished with lower scores at 3.3.
According to the report, housing affordability in 2021 is considerably worse worldwide than before. For some markets, their “median multiple” ratings increased by five times compared to nearly a decade ago. The report also says the number of severely unaffordable markets rose 60% in 2021 compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
“As the pandemic and lockdowns continued into a second year, the movement of households from denser urban neighborhoods to larger homes, often with large yards (gardens) in suburban and outlying areas has continued,” author Wendell Cox wrote in the report. “The result has been to drive up prices at unprecedented rates in many markets. As a result, many low-income and middle-income households who already have suffered the worst consequences from housing inflation will see their standards of living further decline.”
The report ranked Hong Kong, China; Sydney, Australia; and Vancouver, British Columbia as the three least affordable cities worldwide. All had a “median multiple” score of 13.3 or higher.
Twin Cities weather forecast: 80s — maybe even 90s!– return next week
It’s been awhile since the word “humid” was used in a weather forecast for the Twin Cities, but it’s a possibility next week.
“There continue to be strong indications next week will be very warm and humid,” the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported in a tweet on Thursday. “Temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s, but even some 90s are possible if conditions are just right. Record highs next week are in the upper 80s to lower 90s and could be in jeopardy.”
That’s much warmer than the typical May temps in the upper 60s.
Until now, it’s been a cold and wet spring. While there’s a chance of rain on Sunday — Mother’s Day — temps are expected to be in the 60s and 70s this weekend. After that, though, you’ll need to find your shorts and sandals.
“Starting Monday, we will be well above normal, with a more summer-like pattern setting up,” said Michelle Margraf, NWS meteorologist, in an interview on Thursday.
Monday also has the highest chance of scattered storms; some could be severe.
