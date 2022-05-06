Finance
Mobile Sales Force Automation – How companies doubled its sales volume with wireless technologies
Introduction
In countless vertical business markets, mobile professionals are roaming far from their corporate campuses with laptops and cellular phones in tow. The increasing ubiquity of Wi-Fi hotspots and high-speed cellular networks, in part, has made these road warriors depend on real-time access to email, calendars and other corporate information systems.
Similarly, Sales force workers equipped with mobile devices such as Tablet PCs and ruggedized handhelds can be found in retail stores, on construction sites, in manufacturing plants, on service calls and everywhere else business is being done. Mobility gives them the tools they need for order-entry, shipment tracking and business intelligence reports. The use of mobile devices increases accuracy and eliminates redundancy, so there’s no need to carry around a stack of manuals.
Throughout business locations such as factories, offices, hospitals and other facilities a new breed of mobile worker, often referred as corridor warrior are seen armed with lightweight, handheld devices linked to wireless local area network (WLANs). The real-time communications and information access made possible through these complete mobile solutions is redefining the ways professionals perform at their jobs and consequently the costs of doing business.
These solutions are helping to raise the standards that both businesses and their workers are held to. This White Paper will discuss how the benefits of mobile solutions, are empowering Enterprises and their employees to improve revenue, engage in industry best practices and offer the best practices possible with its new features, functions and capabilities.
Obstacles in traditional SFA
A firm that has mobile sales force has been facing a lot of obstacles in recent times. They must continue realigning as the market changes. Earlier SFA Applications served the basic needs of field workers such as access to emails, contact management, calendaring and scheduling. Even though these features remain the dominant in SFA, the portfolio of capabilities has started to expand. A firm must adjust the pace of rebuilding the mobile force to match expected obstacles. The common anticipated obstacles are
- Focus Wasting time, money and resources on uninterested prospects. Instead of focusing on best prospects, sales force spends time on all the prospects.
- Access The Sales person often are not able to satisfy customer needs as they do not have access to the information that are sitting elsewhere in a database back at the office.
This led to the expansion of Mobile Sales Force Automation.
Expansion in Portfolio of Capabilities
- Quick Access to Information Imagine having outdated and inadequate information when you are in a sales call. Sales people should have critical facts and figures on the field that help them to close a deal. By providing the sales people with quick access and communicate information to and from the field allows the sales people to get the most from the time they spend with the customer.
- Shortened Sales Cycle Sales people can access current product information, check inventory and quote prices during a customer meeting which gives an outlook that they are very responsive. During the sales call customer can be informed about their accounts receivable status and credit standing with the push of a button. By using their mobile device the sales professionals can remove tedious tasks and reduce the delay in sending accurate information about customer meetings. Remote order entry capability also eliminates manual input of data into ERP. With these sales cycles are shortened, accurate information is gathered, customer is satisfied and revenue is increased.
- Sync Capability Synchronization provides a simple method of sharing data and merging new and updated information between offline users and the Mobile Server. When the offline user comes online he should be able to retrieve the updated information from backend server through mobile server and the information in his mobile device should be updated with the backend server. This ensures timeliness and accuracy of the information. The changes made outside the wireless coverage should be reliably conveyed to the backend. This ensures the sales professionals have most recently updated information and at the same time they need not reenter data again and again into the database. For Example, the corporate network of a major banking industry is designed to provide sales professional with reliable real-time access to their server. In a customer’s place network coverage is not stable always, it gets lost. They need to use their mobile device and enter data as they interact with customer and then make that data available to the server as soon as the connection returns.
- Always On Sometimes Connected During sales call, sales professionals are in consistent time constraint. They need to deliver their messages efficiently as well as effectively so that they don’t waste the face time with the prospects. The required boot of the laptop can waste a considerable amount of time in front of the prospect, which makes it less optimal. In such cases, sales professionals needs a mobile device which can help them access critical information in a small screen. “Always On capability is a must and the sales professionals can connect sometime to retrieve information.” An efficient and powerful search capability is an important requirement.
- Security With the growing functionalities in today’s SFA security plays a very important role. The primary security requirement is that all users should authenticate themselves as a verified user into the corporate systems. This ensures the sales professional accessing into critical information is an authorized user. And also an insecure connection or a lost device can cause a loss to company’s proprietary data, in turn lowers competitive advantage. Mobility devices should have strong encryption capabilities for application data as it is transmitted over a network using a standard communication. A strong encryption system such as Triple AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) or DES (Data Encryption Standard) is necessary in ensuring the application data on the device is protected. In case of any lost or stolen devices, they should have the ability to remotely disable it.
SFA Mobile applications open up new frontiers
Recent advances in both wired and wireless Internet access solutions have spurred faster growth of mobile sales force population in the last couple of years, with hosted applications promising to open up new frontiers. The following features emerged into SFA applications, assures companies to maximize its capability to effectively and efficiently manage mobile users and devices.
- Policy-based Management Can provide a way to allocate network resources, primarily network bandwidth and security (firewalls), according to defined business policies. Users can be defined as individuals, groups, communities, and have specific management capabilities applied to them. This can be easily changed, and can be tied to a directory.
- Broad functionality Can function with a wide variety of applications and data requirements. Most of the applications have the needed interfaces to allow customization and additions.
- Directory integration Can interface with already defined directory structure and policies so a stand-alone or duplicate directory is not needed.
- Scalability Can provide management for a large number of users with a large number of devices.
- Single console for all network/application/device/security can provide a single console from which it can define, control, deploy and maintain all aspects of the device, application, network and security.
- Web-based console can be managed from a web-based console from any standard browser, allowing management from local or remote locations, and on a variety of devices.
- Support for diversity in devices, platforms, and networks supports a variety of devices, connections and platforms, and will continue to expand on the device types and OS flavors.
- Security components Provides at least a minimum set of security capabilities within the product. Can be integrated with higher-level security tools.
- Bandwidth aware can adjust for whatever bandwidth is available for the particular connection (e.g., delivering massive file updates on a slow connection).
- Dashboard can provide a management dashboard of information on processes, users, devices, performance, etc.
- Backend management integration can integrate effectively with other back-end management infrastructure already deployed within the organization without needing to retrain existing staff already familiar with the application.
Emerging trends in Mobile Capabilities
Today, an assortment of technology is used by sales professionals, ranging from laptop computers to consumer-grade personal digital assistants (PDAs) to beepers and cell phones. These top features provide a solution for everything a sales professional may need while out of the office.
- Integration Ability to integrate with enterprise-level business applications.
- Operating System Defining a standardized OS environment has greatly eased deployment of devices. Much like the PC desktop environment, the ability to deploy a single platform to all users means allowing a uniform distribution of SW, and a consolidated support requirement. Can support Familiar Microsoft Windows Mobile-based operating system.
- Deployment platform Companies ultimately deploy applications on one of two major platforms: Microsoft .Net, or Java. However, many organizations will deploy both. Can run in either environment (e.g., running a JVM on a Windows Mobile device supporting .Net).
- Third party application availability Many application vendors now offer mobile extensions to their application suites, providing a convenient means of extending applications to a mobile sales professional. However, not all vendors provide such capability, nor do they support all platforms. Third party middleware extensions provide needed functionality when not available within the application.
- Asset Management Deploying devices to users is only part of the challenge. The greater part of the challenge is managing the deployed assets. Devices deployed in enterprise settings provide the appropriate tools to mange the devices adequately, even when used with a third party asset management application.
- Connectivity Companies are relying on the notion of the “real time enterprise” which requires up-to-date data acquisition of business activity information, as well as empowering employees with the data necessary to make the proper decisions. Mobile devices offer connectivity, even if not immediately used with the expansion of WiFi deployments within companies, as well as in public places. Can also allow a choice of radio connectivity options.
- Battery Life Battery life varies greatly depending on usage factor but the bottom line for most users is, can mobile devices get the user through the workday without a recharge? Most consumer PDA devices are challenged to provide a full day’s operation when using a wireless connection (WiFi). Can provide sufficient powerful batteries to provide at least one day’s operation, and allow full recharge overnight. Further, can provide field replaceable battery, as most batteries will only withstand about 300 charge/discharge cycles.
- Data Capture Data capture options provide linear and two-dimensional scanning or imaging.
- Voice telephony Voice telephony for push-to-talk (PTT), peer-to-peer (P2P), private branch exchange (PBX), one-to-one or one-to-many communications.
Future Technology Accelerators
Tablet PC
Tablet PCs combine the touch screen and handwriting features of the PDA with the computing power of a notebook computer in a compact and light weight design. End-user experiences the same look and feel in the office as in the field. Other advances in battery life and wireless capabilities are also eagerly anticipated.
Voice
Emerging technologies that allow natural text to speech dictation will allow easier data capture by both sales professionals and other members of the sales channel. Such services can run on mobile devices or via telephone services to a central server. Such solutions will tie directly into sales and marketing applications and can help increase the amount of useful data that can be captured in the field.
Extending into Field Analytics
As wireless networks improve, our ability to access information throughout the enterprise increases. Through integration of analytics into a mobile environment, we bring the sales professional in closer contact with the home office and help them to better highlight customer needs. We will be able to better measure and predict behavior and the interactions with the customer and, in turn, support changes in the business landscape, such as product launches and formulary changes.
RFID [Spell out] Radio Frequency Identification
An RFID system comprises three main elements: electronic tags, tag readers and software to store collected data.
The tags, which consist of a silicon chip and an antenna, provide each individual object to which they are attached with a unique identifier. When scanned, the tag transmits a wireless signal to the reader, which in turn sends the data to a database. The reader can also write information to the tag if required.
RFID technology is becoming prevalent in logistics where the movement of mobile tags, for example on pallets of consumer goods, is read by static readers, say, in goods in/out bays of a warehouse. However, for Sales Force Applications, this concept is reversed: the tags are static and the readers are mobile, i.e. carried by the sales professional. Tags can be attached, say, to a fixed location for proof of attendance, or to a specific item of machinery to be checked.
Top 5 reasons to make SFA MOBILE
- Company conducts business in a national or global market.
- Sales professionals spend more than 25% of the time out of office.
- Business depends on quick and informed decisions from people who are frequently on the road.
- Sales professionals need to have quick access to information and provide quick answers to the customers when they are on the call.
- Nimbleness is a competitive advantage for the sales professional.
Sample Case Study
Challenge
A famous Banking company needed a robust tool for managing sales leads and opportunities with visibility of the sales pipeline. The company desired a web-based, customizable solution that would be a good fit with that company’s mobility offerings to their sales professionals. It also desired a low-risk solution that could scale as the company grews. They also wanted their sales professionals to have up-to-date information about the leads they handle.
Solution
They selected ZSL’s middleware technology for its wireless capabilities, ease of deployment, configuration and customization. Through ZSL’s middleware technology the sales professionals were able to wirelessly access the provisioning functionalities such as sales order management systems and hosted prospect database. In addition, they were impressed with ZyPrism’s ability to synchronize data’s with reliable real-time access.
Results
Because of availability of data at real-time sales professionals were able to respond to customers at a quicker rate, shorten the sales cycle, increased their productivity and greater revenue generated. Because leads are pushed via alerts directly to sales professional’s Mobiles, sales professionals started experiencing faster response times to people who register interest via the web or its sales call center.
Conclusion
By providing quick access to information to sales professionals available at back-end data and applications helps them to shorten the sales cycle, gather accurate information, improves customer satisfaction and increase revenue. Sales professionals become more responsive to customers through expansion of capabilities in SFA.
With Synchronization feature in SFA sales professionals are equipped with real time and updated information, which in turn helps them to provide customers with up-to-date prices and inventory available. Remote order entry capabilities reduce the burden of entering the data again in the database residing at the server and help them to close the sale quickly and efficiently.
Business productivity and customer satisfaction can be achieved when mobile and wireless solutions are used wisely. Mobile solutions have truly come of age and can literally transform business to newer heights. Now is the time to evaluate how becoming more mobile sales professionals can be more productive. Its time to craft your mobile strategy otherwise your competitors are likely to go mobile giving them the competitive advantage.
Expansion in the capabilities of Sales force automation applications holds great promise for improving the efficiency of mobile sales professional and reducing the overall cost of sales. The enterprise network should be properly equipped to provide reliability, security, bandwidth, adequate remote connectivity and management controls. Mobility can give all the business advantages with these capabilities.
Finance
WordPress Automatic Blog Content Plugin Tools
The internet marketing industry runs in cycles and there is a new emerging concept that is gaining lots of momentum, and that is how to add automatic blog content to WordPress. Today’s technology allows new content to be automatically added to blogs from several sources including article sites, Amazon, ClickBank, Yahoo News and Answers, RSS feeds, and other valuable content sources. This is also sure to expand in the future to include many other content sources as more of these plugin tools become available.
What this means to internet marketers though is the ability to build highly specific, highly targeted niche market blogs and not have to worry about building all the content. Now I know most people will say that “it will not work”, or “you cannot do that”. Well let’s address those two common concerns:
- “It will not work” I have multiple blogs in various niches that are built exclusively on auto generated content. I have 4-5 new articles posted each day to these blogs and the search engines are loving it! Most of these blogs have Google cache age of -0, which means that the spiders are crawling my site each and every day. Two of these sites were built brand new from scratch with automated content and I now have hundreds of pages indexed after only a few weeks. I have done absolutely no marketing except through normal organic seo techniques and my traffic is growing almost every day. I also have already made money by selling product from these websites. These were my tests and I am very pleased at this point on how well they are doing.
- “You cannot do that” One of the biggest issues I had to get over and prove to myself was that using these automated blog tools was legal and ethical. After doing some research, what I discovered is that these tools simply pull data from other websites that provide the tools necessary to legally pull in the content. In other words, the content is made available through integration that the originating site provides. In other words, they provide the integration necessary to let other sites automatically pull in the content. Regarding the articles, the auto blogging tools include all the author resource box that provides full credit and links back to the original author. Doing this follows all the guidelines and policies that article sites require for re-publishing their content. So the result is that all the re-published content is legit.
And much to the contrary of what many people assume, there is no “duplicate content” penalty from Google or other search engines. This seems to one of the most widely misunderstood myth on the internet. If that was the case, how could you ever find multiple instances of a news story, or multiple instances of an article when doing a Google search. The bottom line is that Google does not penalize for reusing other people’s content. In fact, some of my websites rank higher for the content than the original website.
In future articles I will provide specific details on how I use these WordPress automatic blog content plugin tools in my internet marketing business.
Finance
How to Write the Perfect Google Ad Campaign Copy
A Google ad campaign can significantly boost a business’ online presence. However, simply starting one won’t guarantee you the results that you want. It would take a lot of effort and deliberation to succeed with Google ad campaigns. One of them is writing the perfect ad copy.
Here are some tips on how you can convince your audience to click your ad through the power of words.
Set Your Goals
Without a clear idea of what your goal is, it would be difficult for you to write an ad copy. Do you want to generate more leads? Do you want to boost brand awareness? Once you have set a goal for that ad, you can write towards achieving it more efficiently. With this, your ad will be more specific and won’t come out as too general or vague.
Know Your Audience
When you write your ad copy, remember that you are going to be talking to people. With this in mind, you need to know how to attract by targeting their interests, or even emotions. Knowing your audience will allow you to phrase your keywords to match theirs, adjust your content to what they may like, and remove details they don’t care about. Once you know your specific audience, it will be easy for you to write a copy that will surely encourage them to click.
How exactly can you do that? By interacting with your customers, of course! Not only will you build trust among them, but you can also inform to help with your Google ad campaign.
Use the “you” Pronoun
Keep a “you” attitude in your ads’ tone. The customers like to feel that it is all about them. Your ad copy should been written in such a way that it would convey how it would benefit them instead of your business. Whenever you want to use the words “we”, “I”, or “our business”, use “you” instead.
Use Symbols to Get Attention
Symbols tend to attract attention to your ad, and entice the prospect customer to actually read the copy or even click the ad. Let’s take for example an ad about a product discount, instead of writing “twenty percent off”, you can say “20% OFF”. Which one would you click? The second one, right?
Outsmart Your Competitors’ Ads
The world of business is full of competition, and this of course includes your Google AdWords copy. You need to research your competition. Learn from their strategy, especially if they are performing better than you. Through this, you can know how to compete with them. Keeping to yourself is a really bad mistake since you won’t be aware of what everyone else is doing such as an ongoing trend, for example.
Creatively Optimize for Mobile Platforms
Never underestimate the mobile platform. These days, almost everyone has a mobile phone and more people are constantly on their screens since they can be on the internet anywhere. A lot of searches are being conducted every day on mobile, and you would be missing a lot of potential clicks if you don’t optimize your ads for mobile.
Simply follow these tips and you can write an effective Google ad campaign copy. Results may vary for different audiences, so just experiment with various methods and see which one works best.
Finance
Web Development – Feel the Success of Next Generation Applications With Dreamguy’s Technologies
Dreamguy’s Technologies is the leading Software Development Company in Dagenham, UK and our development center in Coimbatore, India on different IT segments. We are providing complete Application Development Service best in delivery and quality with integrated solutions.
Web Development and Mobile App Development Services Company
We are one of the most reputed Web and Mobile App Development Companies in India. We do all kinds of Website, Web Apps and Mobile Apps for an affordable cost. We have successfully designed and launched sophisticated, affordable Web and Mobile applications for F500 business of all sizes in various domains. Our customers are highly satisfied and continue to use our services to take care of all their implementations.
Software Development Services
Dreamguys can be your perfect business partner and add real value to your company and your customers. On top of it, we are ready to share our vision and enthusiasm, risks and opportunities, bringing expertise to resolve the challenges you’re facing.
Our Services to grow your business:-
Website Building and Web app Development Service
Best Web Development Company in Coimbatore, India makes a specialty of coming up with effective virtual branding and developing W3C standard websites that are compatible with all devices. We have been servicing the development of Software for our clients since 2013. We shape the dreams of your digital requirements and helps to grow your business across the globe.
Mobile Application Development
We have successfully developed 50+ mobile applications. We are using MVC frameworks for Android development / iPhone Application Development. We have knowledge of Objective C & Swift for iOS app development. In PHP Script we are using Codeigniter framework and Spring for Java, also have expertise in Cloud deployments. We have launched our successive products for both Web and Mobile Platforms which are listed below.
Our Products Web Application and Mobile Application
Our Applications are available in Dreamguys Portfolio
We have top-notch tech resources to develop scalable, secure & compliance ready web and mobile apps using ASP.net, C#, PHP, Codeigniter, Drupal, Laravel, Java, Swift, Angular.js, node.js, etc. we have wide experience in mobile technology for platforms like iPhone, iPad, Android, Blackberry, and Symbian.
Hire Dedicated Team Service
For any project, hire one of our dedicated developers to work on a contract basis and you can keep your resource for as long as your project requires. We offer direct hire developers to assist you quickly build your team, launch your product or gain onsite support to satisfy your structure and business objectives.
We have skilled developers who can opt for the most effective technology which will outfit your project. You can hire a dedicated developer or hire a development team for any of the digital requirements for your new or on-going project demand. Once hired, your dedicated resource is devoted exclusively to your project.
We have a full-fledged team of developers and will deliver the app in the promised timeline. Feel free to Hire Dedicated Team with us. Our Mobile Apps Developers are experienced in developing and porting mobile applications on the iPhone, Android, and Windows 7 phones. We have worked extensively on REST API’s and we have developed as well as consumed APIs. We also have an in-house design team and can provide a better UI/UX.
With the help of our highly qualified and skilled IT professionals, we have been able to serve our clients with valuable Web Development and Mobile App Development Services.
Customer support / Our Clients
Over the years, we have successfully provided Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Hire Remote Developers, SEO services for a wide range of clients. We predominantly focus on the diverse industry which includes Healthcare, Retail, Education, and Domains.
Benefits:
Whether you need local or remote support, we have flexible options to suit your needs.
Contact Us:
Creating innovation together is the greatest achievement so join your hands with Dreamguy’s technologies to sense the fruition of next-generation Application.
