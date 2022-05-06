Connect with us

Blockchain

Over 110,000 Traders Rekt As Crypto Market Sees $120B Shaved Off

Published

2 mins ago

on

Liquid
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The crypto market recently saw a downturn that caused $120 billion to be taken off the total market cap in the space of a day. This obviously had caused panic across the market, triggering sell-offs from investors who were trying to save themselves from more losses. However, more than 110k traders would record hundreds of millions of dollars in losses as the downtrend had caused a cascading liquidation event.

Traders Lose $430 Million

The crypto market has recorded one of the largest liquidation events of 2022. On Thursday, the price of bitcoin had fallen below $37,000 hot to the news of interest rates being increased by 50 basis points in the just concluded FOMC meeting. This would be the beginning of a long day for crypto traders who had seen their trades liquidated into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Related Reading | Ethereum Exchange Inflows Decline As Sellers Cool Off, Will Price Follow?

Mainly, the liquidations were long liquidations from traders who had placed their bets on the optimistic future price of various cryptocurrencies. The market would continue to tumble and the liquidations would continue to leave ripples in the market. In total, there has been more than $430 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours alone.

Crypto liqudaitions surpass $430 million | Source: Coinglass

Naturally, bitcoin led the market with its liquidations. The pioneer cryptocurrency which is favored by traders for being the market leader saw traders liquidated to the tune of more than $200 million in the span of a day. Long liquidations made up about 70% although short traders were not left out of the onslaught. 

On the altcoin front, Ethereum led the pack with $69 million in liquidations. However, there were some other significant players in the space who had seen traders rekt beyond expectations.

GMT and APE, two coins that had been on the rise lately both saw more than $12 million dollars in liquidations respectively. Some might argue that they had seen the liquidations in APE coming due to the hype that had followed billionaire Elon Musk changing his Twitter profile picture to BAYC avatars.

Crypto total market cap chart from TradingView.com

Crypto market cap loses $120B | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

Nevertheless, it remains a sad day for the market. Sentiment has now fallen into the extreme fear territory leading to incredibly low momentum in the market. More notably is the fact that bitcoin now lies dangerously low on the $36,000-$38,000 support level.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Broke Above The Multi-Week Resistance; What’s Next

This point remains crucial for bulls to hold the digital asset above as a fall below $36,000 will likely set the digital asset on a path below $30,000. If this happens, bitcoin being a market leader will certainly pull the rest of the market down with it, which could see long liquidations of historical proportions rock the market. 

Featured image from Physics World, chart from TradingView.com
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

SEC Raises Hopes by Approving Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Future ETF

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

SEC Raises Hopes by Approving Valkyrie's Bitcoin Future ETF
google news
Editors News
  • In accordance with the 1933 Act, Valkyrie is said to have submitted this application.
  • Michael Sonnenshein was certain that he would get a green light this time.

Despite displaying some acceptance of cryptocurrencies, authorities have yet to warm up to the items that surround these digital currencies. For a long time, authorities refused to allow Bitcoin ETFs. Finally, US authorities demonstrated that they were progressively catching on to the crypto-rhythm verse by approving a second Bitcoin futures ETF. The SEC approved Valkyrie’s Bitcoin futures ETF after Teucrium’s approval. In accordance with the 1933 Act, Valkyrie is said to have submitted this application.

Others Waiting Their Chance

A few others were waiting for their permission as the community celebrated this victory. This was a list of people who have applied for Bitcoin spot ETFs. While recently speaking with Grayscale CEO Anthony Pompliano, Michael Sonnenshein discussed the pending Bitcoin spot ETF application. However, he was certain that he would get a green light this time.

According to Securities Act 33, both of the aforementioned Bitcoin future ETFs have been given the go light. Spot ETFs are relying on the same principle. Sonnenshein feels that the spot ETFs may have a chance with this clearance.

The Grayscale CEO stated:

“They do need to understand that if they don’t bring this under their purview and allow this to become an ETF have investors have that familiarity have that protection that the ETF wrapper provides they’re really not fulfilling their mandate in protecting investors.”

In addition, authorities must keep up with the latest developments in cryptocurrency demand if they are to remain effective. The SEC, he said, was putting in improved rules for the crypto-verse by highlighting the same.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 07

Published

50 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 07
google news

12 mins ago |